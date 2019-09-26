High school roundup for Sept. 25, 2019: Emma Bundy comes up big for North Allegheny

Emma Bundy scored her second goal of the game in overtime to lead North Allegheny (9-1-1, 7-0) to a 3-2 victory over Pine-Richland (6-3, 4-3) in a matchup of top girls soccer teams in Section 1-AAAA on Wednesday night. Tulasi Sayamala also scored for North Allegheny.

Peters Township 1, Bethel Park 0 — Jillian Marvin scored to carry Peters Township (10-0-1, 7-0-1) past Bethel Park (5-6, 3-6) in Section 2-AAAA.

Canon McMillan 2, Upper St. Clair 1 — Sami Snyder and Lexi Twaddle scored for Canon McMillan (8-3, 5-3) in a Section 2-AAAA win over Upper St. Clair (6-4, 5-3).

Norwin 5, Hempfield 0 — Katelyn Kauffman had a hat trick as Norwin (9-1, 7-0) stayed undefeated in Section 3-AAAA with a win over Hempfield (3-5, 3-4). Megan Dietz and Kennedy Soliday also scored. Liz Waszkiewicz recorded the shutout.

Penn-Trafford 3, Allderdice 0 — Haley Hofmeister, McKenzie Septak, and Sydney Sullivan scored to lead Penn-Trafford (8-3, 6-1) past Allderdice (3-7, 1-6) in Section 3-AAAA. Megan Giesey recorded the shutout. Emma Rain had two assists.

Kiski Area 10, Knoch 0 — Riley Koziatek and Sidney Palla scored two goals apiece for Kiski Area, which cruised to a Section 1-AAA win at Knoch (0-10, 0-8). Reagan Frederick had three assists for the Cavaliers (6-3, 6-2).

Greensburg Salem 3, Laurel Highlands 0 — Riley Stoner, Kylee Smith and Maddy Melodia scored as Greensburg Salem (4-4, 4-3) blanked Laurel Highlands (3-7, 3-4) in Section 2-AAA.

Belle Vernon 11, Uniontown 0 — Jill Butchki scored four goals to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 7-0) pas Uniontown (2-8, 1-6) in Section 2-AAA. Morgan Einodshofer had three goals and three assists. Farrah Reader added 3 goals and 2 assists.

Plum 8, Obama Academy 0 — Gina Proviano and Jamie Seneca had two goals for Class AAA No. 3 Plum (9-1, 6-1) in a Section 3 win at Obama Academy (5-4-2, 2-4-1). Kaitlyn Killinger had a goal and three assists, and Marissa Liberto added a goal and two assists.

South Fayette 4, Blackhawk 0 — Rachel Black had a hat trick to power South Fayette (6-3, 5-2) past Blackhawk (0-9, 0-7) in Section 4-AAA. Sophia DiMartini also scored.

West Allegheny 2, Central Valley 0 — Mackenzie Taranto and Mackenzie Evers scored to lead West Allegheny (8-1, 7-0) past Central Valley (5-4, 3-4) in Section 4-AAA.

Franklin Regional 1, Indiana 0 — Mauriana Dorsch scored a second half goal to lead Franklin Regional (5-4, 5-3) past Indiana (5-4, 3-4) in Section 1-AAA.

Quaker Valley 1, Keystone Oaks 0 — Arabella Grant scored the game’s lone goal to lead Quaker Valley (4-6, 4-3) past Keystone Oaks (4-7, 0-7) in Section 1-AA. Lily Johns recorded the shutout.

Burrell 9, East Allegheny 0 — Jordyn Kowalkowski scored four goals and tallied three assists to lead Class AA No. 3 Burrell (10-0, 7-0) to a Section 2 victory over East Allegheny (2-7, 0-7). Madison Schaub and Allie Vescio scored two goals apiece for the Bucs. Delaney O’Brien and Mack Lippert combined for the shutout in net.

Freeport 1, Highlands 0 (OT) — Sidney Shemanski scored in overtime to help the Yellowjackets (7-2, 5-2) earn a Section 2-AA victory over Highlands (2-7, 2-5). Aleah Parison assisted on the overtime tally, and Maddy Zarichnak stopped four shots for a shutout.

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 3 — Madeline Boulos scored four times for Class AA No. 5 Deer Lakes (8-1-1, 6-1) in a Section 2 win over Valley (5-6, 2-5). Lily Litrun had a goal and two assists, and Abigail Boulos scored a goal for the Lancers.

Mt. Pleasant 7, Southmoreland 2 — Mackenzie Leeder had a hat trick and Carsyn Rivardo scored twice to carry Mt. Pleasant (6-3, 5-2) past Southmoreland (2-6, 1-6) in Section 3-AA. Megan Liberoni and Sophia Gonofsky also scored.

Yough 2, Waynesburg 1 — Jenna Leukhardt and Mackenzie Pritts scored to lead Yough (7-1, 6-1) past Waynesburg (5-4, 3-4) in Section 3-AA.

Shady Side Academy 9, Jeannette 0 — Callie Davis scored five goals to lead Shady Side Academy (8-1, 5-1) past Jeannette (0-9, 0-6) in Section 1-A.

Carlynton 4, Vincentian 0 — Mikayla Walker scored a hat trick to lead Carlynton (6-4, 4-3) past Vincentian (0-6-1, 0-6) in Section 4-A.

Eden Christian 1, Ellis School 1 — Ari Breindel scored with less than four minutes left in regulation to help Eden Christian (5-4-1, 2-4-1) earn a tie with Ellis School (4-6-1, 3-3-1) in Section 4-A.

Boys soccer

Mt. Pleasant 5, Leechburg 1 — Lucas Toohey had a hat trick to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-3-1, 5-3-1) to a Section 2-AA victory over Leechburg (2-8-1, 1-7-1). Caleb Heiser had a goal and an assist.

Serra Catholic 3, Jeannette 0 — Joey Folino’s hat trick powered Serra Catholic (5-4-1, 4-4) past Jeannette (0-11, 0-8) in Section 2-A.

Carlynton 7, Chartiers Houston 1 — Carnel Kerr scored five goals and Hunter Kietz scored twice to lead Carlynton (9-2, 6-2) past Chartiers Houston (6-4-2, 3-3-2) in a nonsection match.

Girls tennis

Section 1-AAA — Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters won the Section 1-AAA girls doubles tennis championship Wednesday, defeated Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan and Hannah Zheng 6-2, 6-2 in the final match. Bell won the section title last year with Addison Kemerer as her partner.

Latrobe’s No. 2 doubles team, Reese Petrosky and Maya Jain, defeated Hempfield’s Alexis Smith and Olivia Shafer 7-6, 7-6 in the consolation finals to give the Wildcats two of the section’s top three teams. All four teams will advance to the WPIAL championships next Wednesday.

Section 3-AAA — Ella Santora and Renee Long of Shady Side Academy will meet Carissa Shepard and Catherine Petrovich of Fox Chapel for the section title. The SSA duo beat Bethel Park’s Jenna Chernicky and Madie Conroy and the Fox Chapel pair beat Oakland Catholic’s Isabella Liu-Lopez and Sofia Heaps in the semifinals.

Section 4-AAA — Kat Wang and Marra Bruce of Peters Township defeated Maggie Stief and Anna Rush of Upper St. Clair in one semifinal while Alexandra Renton and Lauren Mastellar of Mt. Lebanon topped Gia Winseck and Danni Gibbonsof Upper St. Clair in the other.

Section 1-AA — The Greensburg Salem team of Kasey and Paige Storkel defeated Southmoreland’s Amelia Echard and Aly Derr 6-0, 6-2 to reach the section finals and punch their ticket to the WPIAL tournament. They’ll face South Park’s Elyssa Pemu and Haley Spitznagel, who knocked off Mt. Pleasant’s Mary and Sophia Smithnosky 7-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Section 3-AA — Burrell’s Isabella Lane and Madyson Radvansky will compete for the Section 3-AA doubles championship Thursday when they face Knoch’s Ally Bauer and Libby Conlon at 11 a.m. at Alpha Tennis and Fitness in Harmarville. The Gatto sisters, Madison and Casey, look to capture third place in the section when they play teammates Aimee Johnson and Eden Rickey at 10 a.m. at Valley High School.

Section 4-AA — A pair of Sewickley Academy teams — Aleena Purewal and Milla Ivanova and Elim Chen and Roshni Thakker — will meet for the section title. Purewal and Ivanova beat Julia Piatt and Bri Pierce of Keystone Oaks in the semifinals. Chen and Thakker got past Bridget Hughes and Coco Chen of Winchester Thurston.

Boys golf

Derry 240, Greensburg Salem 257 — Aidan Bushey shot a 44 to lead Derry to victory in a nonsection match. Sean Skidmore shot 44 for Greensburg Salem.

Fox Chapel 187, Franklin Regional 206 — Aidan Oehrle earned medalist honors with a 32 in Fox Chapel’s Section 4-AAA win.

Mars 225, Knoch 226 — Cody Killian shot a 42 as the Planets (10-6, 8-4) earned a Section 8-AAA victory over the Knights (7-9, 5-7). Ethan Ellis shot a 41, and Cory Voltz shot a 43 for Knoch, which lost by a stroke for the second straight day.

Freeport d. Leechburg, forfeit — The Yellowjackets secured a spot in the WPIAL Class AA team playoffs as the Blue Devils forfeited the match because of a lack of players.

Fox Chapel 187, Franklin Regional 206 — Aidan Oehrle fired a 3-under 32 to lead Fox Chapel (15-0, 12-0). Matt Mattioli shot 37, and Arnold Vento and Scott Bitar each shot 39.

Girls golf

Franklin Regional 202, Gateway 246 — Gwen Shilling shot a 45 to lead Franklin Regional (8-2) to a Section 3-AAA victory. Brooke Horvath carded a 48.

Penn-Trafford 196, Norwin 206 — Lauren Barber shot 41 to lead Penn-Trafford in Section 3-AAA. Jules Crosby shot 41 for Norwin.

Kiski Area 210, Armstrong 244 — Briannon Miller and Bella Mercurio led the way for Kiski Area in a Section 4-AAA match at Kittanning Country Club. Miller carded a match-best 43, and Mercurio was one shot off the lead with a 44.