High school roundup for Sept. 25, 2021: Beaver holds off Seton LaSalle

By:

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 10:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver quarterback Wyatt Ringer carries past Seton-LaSalle’s O’Malley Daly (3) and Shawn McFarland during their game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Mitch Lang (20) and Dylan Porto bring down Seton-LaSalle’s Gabe Finale during their game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver quarterback Wyatt Ringer stiff-arms Seton-LaSalle’s Shawn McFarland during their game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Beaver cheerleaders lead the Bobcats onto the field before their game against Seton-LaSalle on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Evan Baker punts against Seton-LaSalle on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver quarterback Wyatt Ringer carries past Seton-LaSalle’s William Hess (65) and Liam Halligan during their game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Gerrell Leeper catches a pass next to Seton-LaSalle’s Rob Lewandowski during their game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Liam Gibson (5) celebrates with Dylan Porto during their game against Seton-LaSalle on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver quarterback Wyatt Ringer (21) celebrates his touchdown with Jake Hilton (33) during their game against Seton-LaSalle on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pat Tarquino Field in Beaver. Previous Next

Beaver quarterback Wyatt Ringer was intercepted four times by Seton LaSalle, but he was able to score two rushing touchdowns to lead Beaver (3-1) to a 21-7 nonconference victory over Seton LaSalle (1-4) on Saturday.

Dylan Porto had a pick-six in the first quarter as the Bobcats jumped out to a 21-0 lead and made it stand up. Luke Kosko threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Shawn McFarland for Seton LaSalle’s touchdown.

Clairton 38, Riverview 0 — Kameron Lewis, Christian Wade and Brooklyn Cannon scored two touchdowns apiece as Clairton (2-2, 2-0) defeated Riverview (0-4, 0-2) in a Class A Eastern Conference matchup.

Cross country

PIAA Foundation Meet — North Allegheny took the boys and girls Class 3A team titles Saturday at the Hershey Parkview course. Jack Bertram took fifth in the boys race in 16:38. Scott Nalepa was sixth and Ryan Podnar eighth. Wren Kucler was second in the girls race in 18:54. Eva Kynaston was fourth and Robin Kucler seventh.

Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter won the girls race in 19:46. Pine-Richland finished fourth in the team race led by an eighth-place finish by Meredith Price.

Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak won the Class 2A boys race in 16:21.

Winchester Thurston took the Class A boys team title, led by champion Lance Nicholls in a time of 17:18.

Beaver finished second in the Class 2A girls team race, led by an eighth-place finish from Ella Andrew. OLSH won the girls Class A team title.

Uniontown Invitational — Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo cruised to victory in the girls race in 18:38.2 and Connellsville’s Zach Bigam won the boys race in 17:11.1. Host Uniontown took the boys team title, followed by Canon-McMillan and Central Catholic. Warren County won girls team honors, followed by Canon-McMillan, Uniontown and Bethel Park.

Canon-McMillan’s Doron Wudkwych was the unner-up in the boys race. Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang was second amongst the girls.

Boys soccer

Bentworth 5, Bishop Canevin 1 — Julian Hays scored twice and Jerzy Timlin added a goal and an assist as Bentworth (8-1-1) defeated Bishop Canevin (2-6) in nonsection play.

Elizabeth Forward 7, Steel Valley 1 — Ethan Bowser had three goals and one assist to lead Elizabeth Forward (5-2, 4-2) to the Section 1-2A win over Steel Valley (1-5, 0-5). Anthony Valerio added two goals and an assist.

Norwin 0, Plum 0 — Norwin (6-0, 7-1-1) and Plum (6-1, 7-2-1) played to a scoreless draw in a nonsection matchup.

Ringgold 3, Yough 0 — Ben Daskivich, Tyler Davis and Zacharias Henderson scored to lead Ringgold (3-5) to a nonsection win over Yough (3-4).

Girls soccer

Aquinas Academy 4, Eden Christian 1 — Sabrina Knox scored two goals to lead Aquinas Academy (5-1, 4-1) to a Section 4-A win over Eden Christian (2-4-1, 2-3-1). The win was Aquinas Academy’s fourth in a row.

Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 1 — Tessa Charpentier recorded the hat trick while Taylor Leonetti assisted on all three goals as Bentworth (5-4, 3-3) beat Beth-Center (0-7, 0-5) in Section 2-A.

Connellsville 6, Laurel Highlands 0 — Mary Kate Lape netted four goals as Connellsville (6-0, 6-1) shut out Section 2-3A foe Laurel Highlands (3-4, 4-4). Neveah Hamborsky and Maddy Fitz each added a goal for the Falcons.

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0 — In a Section 2-4A match, Lily Gaston netted two goals and Liv Dawson scored another as Bethel Park(2-3, 4-3) beat Baldwin(0-5, 0-8).

Elizabeth Forward 5, South Allegheny 0 — Giovanna Ferraro and Brooklyn Baldensperger each netted two goals as Elizabeth Forward (4-0-1, 7-1-1) was victorious over Section 4-3A rival South Allegheny (2-2, 3-4). Natalie Moffa added a goal for the Lady Warriors.

Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 1 — Kate Friday scored on a penalty kick in overtime to give Fox Chapel (4-3-1, 2-1-1) the Section 3-4A win over Allderdice (3-5, 1-4).

Franklin Regional 4, Gateway 0 — Aris Lamanna recorded the shutout as Franklin Regional (6-2, 5-1) defeated Gateway (4-3, 4-2) in Section 1-3A.

Freeport 10, Highlands 0 — Aleah Parison and Crystal Zembrzuski scored two goals apiece to lead Freeport (1-7, 1-3) past Highlands (0-8, 0-4) in Section 2-2A. Emma Check, Akina Boynton, Nora Mahan, Katie Borromeo, Alexandra Lasko and Madelyn Zarichnak also scored.

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Jeannette 0 — Leah Jones and Tatum Gretz scored two goals each as Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1, 3-1) beat Jeannette (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-A. Krista McWilliams added a goal and three assists while Alexia Graham tallied one goal and two assists.

Hampton 10, Knoch 1 — Olivia Hoffman, Madison Hurst, Sara Kenst and Amiya Johnson scored two goals each as Hampton (6-2, 5-1) downed Knoch (3-5, 1-5) in Section 1-3A.

Monessen 4, Charleroi 3 — Samantha Saylor scored twice in the second half as Monessen (2-5, 2-3) defeated Charleroi (2-5, 2-3) in Section 2-A.

Mt. Lebanon 5, Upper St. Clair 1 — Melia Peer had a hat trick as Mt. Lebanon (2-2-1, 5-2-2) beat Section 24A rival Upper St. Clair (3-2-1, 4-3-1). Grace Collins and Baylee Welling each netted a goal for Mt. Lebanon.

Mt. Pleasant 1, Southmoreland 0 — Rylin Bugosh scored the decisive goal, assisted by Riley Gesinski, as Mt. Pleasant (7-1, 4-0) defeated Southmoreland (5-1-2, 3-1-1) in Section 3-2A.

Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 0 — Julia Bursick scored twice, Paloma Swankler added a goal, and Riley Morningstar picked up the shutout in goal as Norwin (5-1, 4-1) beat Penn-Trafford (3-5, 2-3) in Section 3-4A.

Peters Township 6, Canon McMillan 1 — Casey Breier and Cece Scott each had two goals and an assist for Peters (3-1-2, 5-2-2) in its Section 2-4A win over Canon McMillan (2-4, 4-4). Bliss Plummer and Jillian Marvin each added a goal for Peters.

Riverside 5, Southside Beaver 1 — In Section 3-1A, Megan Zelch scored a hat trick for Riverside (4-1, 6-3) in its win against Southside Beaver (2-2, 4-4).

Seneca Valley 0, Butler 0 (2OT) — No one could find the back of the net as Seneca Valley (6-1-2, 3-1-1) and Butler (6-0-2, 1-0-2) tied in this Section 1-4A matchup.

Trinity 2, Ringgold 1 — In Section 2-3A, Alyssa Clutter scored both goals for Trinity (3-3, 3-2) in its win against Ringgold (4-5, 4-3). Elizabeth Wilson tallied Ringgold’s goal.