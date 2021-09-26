High school roundup for Sept. 25, 2021: Beaver holds off Seton LaSalle
Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 10:48 PM
Beaver quarterback Wyatt Ringer was intercepted four times by Seton LaSalle, but he was able to score two rushing touchdowns to lead Beaver (3-1) to a 21-7 nonconference victory over Seton LaSalle (1-4) on Saturday.
Dylan Porto had a pick-six in the first quarter as the Bobcats jumped out to a 21-0 lead and made it stand up. Luke Kosko threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Shawn McFarland for Seton LaSalle’s touchdown.
Clairton 38, Riverview 0 — Kameron Lewis, Christian Wade and Brooklyn Cannon scored two touchdowns apiece as Clairton (2-2, 2-0) defeated Riverview (0-4, 0-2) in a Class A Eastern Conference matchup.
Cross country
PIAA Foundation Meet — North Allegheny took the boys and girls Class 3A team titles Saturday at the Hershey Parkview course. Jack Bertram took fifth in the boys race in 16:38. Scott Nalepa was sixth and Ryan Podnar eighth. Wren Kucler was second in the girls race in 18:54. Eva Kynaston was fourth and Robin Kucler seventh.
Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter won the girls race in 19:46. Pine-Richland finished fourth in the team race led by an eighth-place finish by Meredith Price.
Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak won the Class 2A boys race in 16:21.
Winchester Thurston took the Class A boys team title, led by champion Lance Nicholls in a time of 17:18.
Beaver finished second in the Class 2A girls team race, led by an eighth-place finish from Ella Andrew. OLSH won the girls Class A team title.
Uniontown Invitational — Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo cruised to victory in the girls race in 18:38.2 and Connellsville’s Zach Bigam won the boys race in 17:11.1. Host Uniontown took the boys team title, followed by Canon-McMillan and Central Catholic. Warren County won girls team honors, followed by Canon-McMillan, Uniontown and Bethel Park.
Canon-McMillan’s Doron Wudkwych was the unner-up in the boys race. Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang was second amongst the girls.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 5, Bishop Canevin 1 — Julian Hays scored twice and Jerzy Timlin added a goal and an assist as Bentworth (8-1-1) defeated Bishop Canevin (2-6) in nonsection play.
Elizabeth Forward 7, Steel Valley 1 — Ethan Bowser had three goals and one assist to lead Elizabeth Forward (5-2, 4-2) to the Section 1-2A win over Steel Valley (1-5, 0-5). Anthony Valerio added two goals and an assist.
Norwin 0, Plum 0 — Norwin (6-0, 7-1-1) and Plum (6-1, 7-2-1) played to a scoreless draw in a nonsection matchup.
Ringgold 3, Yough 0 — Ben Daskivich, Tyler Davis and Zacharias Henderson scored to lead Ringgold (3-5) to a nonsection win over Yough (3-4).
Girls soccer
Aquinas Academy 4, Eden Christian 1 — Sabrina Knox scored two goals to lead Aquinas Academy (5-1, 4-1) to a Section 4-A win over Eden Christian (2-4-1, 2-3-1). The win was Aquinas Academy’s fourth in a row.
Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 1 — Tessa Charpentier recorded the hat trick while Taylor Leonetti assisted on all three goals as Bentworth (5-4, 3-3) beat Beth-Center (0-7, 0-5) in Section 2-A.
Connellsville 6, Laurel Highlands 0 — Mary Kate Lape netted four goals as Connellsville (6-0, 6-1) shut out Section 2-3A foe Laurel Highlands (3-4, 4-4). Neveah Hamborsky and Maddy Fitz each added a goal for the Falcons.
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0 — In a Section 2-4A match, Lily Gaston netted two goals and Liv Dawson scored another as Bethel Park(2-3, 4-3) beat Baldwin(0-5, 0-8).
Elizabeth Forward 5, South Allegheny 0 — Giovanna Ferraro and Brooklyn Baldensperger each netted two goals as Elizabeth Forward (4-0-1, 7-1-1) was victorious over Section 4-3A rival South Allegheny (2-2, 3-4). Natalie Moffa added a goal for the Lady Warriors.
Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 1 — Kate Friday scored on a penalty kick in overtime to give Fox Chapel (4-3-1, 2-1-1) the Section 3-4A win over Allderdice (3-5, 1-4).
Franklin Regional 4, Gateway 0 — Aris Lamanna recorded the shutout as Franklin Regional (6-2, 5-1) defeated Gateway (4-3, 4-2) in Section 1-3A.
Freeport 10, Highlands 0 — Aleah Parison and Crystal Zembrzuski scored two goals apiece to lead Freeport (1-7, 1-3) past Highlands (0-8, 0-4) in Section 2-2A. Emma Check, Akina Boynton, Nora Mahan, Katie Borromeo, Alexandra Lasko and Madelyn Zarichnak also scored.
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Jeannette 0 — Leah Jones and Tatum Gretz scored two goals each as Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1, 3-1) beat Jeannette (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-A. Krista McWilliams added a goal and three assists while Alexia Graham tallied one goal and two assists.
Hampton 10, Knoch 1 — Olivia Hoffman, Madison Hurst, Sara Kenst and Amiya Johnson scored two goals each as Hampton (6-2, 5-1) downed Knoch (3-5, 1-5) in Section 1-3A.
Monessen 4, Charleroi 3 — Samantha Saylor scored twice in the second half as Monessen (2-5, 2-3) defeated Charleroi (2-5, 2-3) in Section 2-A.
Mt. Lebanon 5, Upper St. Clair 1 — Melia Peer had a hat trick as Mt. Lebanon (2-2-1, 5-2-2) beat Section 24A rival Upper St. Clair (3-2-1, 4-3-1). Grace Collins and Baylee Welling each netted a goal for Mt. Lebanon.
Mt. Pleasant 1, Southmoreland 0 — Rylin Bugosh scored the decisive goal, assisted by Riley Gesinski, as Mt. Pleasant (7-1, 4-0) defeated Southmoreland (5-1-2, 3-1-1) in Section 3-2A.
Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 0 — Julia Bursick scored twice, Paloma Swankler added a goal, and Riley Morningstar picked up the shutout in goal as Norwin (5-1, 4-1) beat Penn-Trafford (3-5, 2-3) in Section 3-4A.
Peters Township 6, Canon McMillan 1 — Casey Breier and Cece Scott each had two goals and an assist for Peters (3-1-2, 5-2-2) in its Section 2-4A win over Canon McMillan (2-4, 4-4). Bliss Plummer and Jillian Marvin each added a goal for Peters.
Riverside 5, Southside Beaver 1 — In Section 3-1A, Megan Zelch scored a hat trick for Riverside (4-1, 6-3) in its win against Southside Beaver (2-2, 4-4).
Seneca Valley 0, Butler 0 (2OT) — No one could find the back of the net as Seneca Valley (6-1-2, 3-1-1) and Butler (6-0-2, 1-0-2) tied in this Section 1-4A matchup.
Trinity 2, Ringgold 1 — In Section 2-3A, Alyssa Clutter scored both goals for Trinity (3-3, 3-2) in its win against Ringgold (4-5, 4-3). Elizabeth Wilson tallied Ringgold’s goal.
