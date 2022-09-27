High school roundup for Sept. 26, 2022: First-place Mars fends off Hampton challenge

By:

Monday, September 26, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Piper Coffield had two goals and Gwen Howell and Reese Dunaway also scored to lead first-place Mars to a 4-0 win over second-place Hampton (8-2, 5-2) in Section 1-3A girls soccer Monday night. Kate McEnroe and Lily Goodworth combined on the shutout for Mars (8-0, 7-0).

Bentworth 4, Charleroi 1 – Tessa Charpentier scored two first-half goals and Brina Orsatti scored twice in the second half to give Bentworth (3-4-1, 3-3-1) the Section 2-A win against Charleroi (5-5, 4-3). McKenna DeUnger scored the lone goal for the Cougars.

Bethel Park 3, Norwin 0 – Grace Ferency had two goals, Meghan Tischler also scored, and Alex Francus recorded the shutout as Bethel Park (8-2, 6-2) beat Norwin (2-8-2, 2-6) in Section 2-4A.

Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1 – Leah Weiland and Cecelia Wolford scored to lift Butler (5-4, 4-3) past Pine-Richland (3-3-1, 3-3-1) in Section 1-4A.

Canon-McMillan 2, Peters Township 2 – Maddy Orr and Nadia McGee scored for Canon-McMillan (4-4-2, 4-3-1) and Atleigh Ciprich and Cam Klein scored for Peters Township (7-1-2, 6-1-1) in a Section 2-4A draw.

Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 1 – Lexi Durkacs had a hat trick to power Chartiers-Houston (9-2, 6-1) past Beth-Center (0-9, 0-7) in Section 2-A.

Connellsville 1, Ringgold 0 – Arley Wilson scored the decisive goal as Connellsville (5-5, 5-3) slipped past Ringgold (7-5, 4-4) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 0 – Annabella Vergerio had a hat trick and Brooke Kostyak recorded the shutout for Deer Lakes (6-4, 3-4) in a Section 2-2A win over Highlands (0-8, 0-5). Kylie McCoy and Kayla Penn also scored for the Lancers.

Eden Christian 3, South Side 2 – Abby Stover scored a pair of goals for Eden Christian (3-4, 1-4) in a Section 3-A win over South Side (4-6, 2-4).

Elizabeth Forward 4, Albert Gallatin 0 – Mia Valerio scored twice and Abby Beinlich and Giovanna Ferraro each added a goal as Elizabeth Forward (9-1, 8-0) shut out Albert Gallatin (0-8, 0-7) in Section 2-3A. Emma Durant and Giovanna Ferraro combined on the shutout.

Franklin Regional 1, Montour 1 – Abby Paterline scored for Franklin Regional (6-3-1) and Grace Bannon scored for Montour (4-4-2) in a nonsection draw.

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Riverview 4 – Riley Kerr scored five times and Sara Felder added four goals to lead Greensburg Central (5-1, 5-1) to a Section 1-A win against Riverview (2-4, 1-4). Sophia Fisher, Jillian Botti and Jiana Patterson also scored for the Centurions. Lola Abraham scored all four Raiders goals.

Hopewell 3, Beaver 3 – Dionna Santia had two goals and Mary Adams also scored for Hopewell (2-6-1, 2-3-1) in a Section 1-2A draw. Lilia Battalini, Marina Hahn and Katrina Eck scored for Beaver (4-3-2, 2-3-1).

Latrobe 12, Greensburg Salem 0 – Regan Reilly and Annalyse Bauer each recorded a hat trick and Lauren Bell scored twice as Latrobe (5-2-2, 5-1-1) beat Greensburg Salem (3-8, 1-6) in Section 3-3A. Robin Reilly had a goal and three assists, Ella Bulava had a goal and two assists, and Makenna Malone and Bri Hoffer also scored goal for the Wildcats.

Mohawk 3, Riverside 1 – Madisyn Cole, Alexa Kadilak and Lexi Brown scored for Mohawk (7-4, 5-1) in a Section 3-A win over Riverside (3-5, 2-4).

Moon 6, Trinity 0 – Eva Molnar scored twice and Hailey Longwell had a goal and three assists as Moon (9-0, 6-0) defeated Trinity (0-9, 0-6) in a Section 4-3A matchup. Kendall Dydek scored a goal and had two assists, Gabby Larson had a goal and an assist, and Syd Felton also scored for the Tigers.

Mt. Pleasant 3, South Park 2 – Morgan Gesinski scored the tying and winning goals as Mt. Pleasant (8-0) came back from a goal down to pick up a nonsection win over South Park (8-3). Rylin Bugosh also scored for the Vikings.

North Allegheny 11, Shaler 1 – Lucia Wells had a hat trick and Abigail Stager and Anna Bundy added two goals apiece for North Allegheny (11-1, 7-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (2-7-1, 1-6).

North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0 – Simone Sharpless had two goals and an assist, Lauren MacDonald added a goal and an assist, and Rylee Kumer had an 11-save shutout as North Catholic (7-1, 6-0) handed Avonworth (9-2, 5-1) its first loss in Section 1-2A.

Oakland Catholic 3, Armstrong 2 – Nica Folino had a goal and an assist and Kaitlyn McIntyre also scored to lead Oakland Catholic (5-4-1, 5-2-0) past Armstrong (3-8, 1-6) in Section 1-3A.

Penn-Trafford 10, Penn Hills 2 – Maddie Luchs and Jess Gadagno had two goals apiece to lead Penn-Trafford (4-3-3, 3-2-2) past Penn Hills (2-9, 0-7) in Section 3-3A. Mia Muro, Emma Stovar, Alexis Brown, Hanna Weishaar, Anna Coy and Miley Currie also scored for the Warriors.

Plum 5, Gateway 0 – Ava Waleski scored a pair of goals and Kaitlyn Killinger, Camryn Rogers and Lexi Rodda also found the net for Plum (9-0, 7-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Gateway (2-7-1, 2-4-1).

Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0 – Tia Pethel scored twice and Keira Currier added a goal to lead Quaker Valley (4-4, 3-3) to a Section 1-2A victory over Ambridge (2-7, 0-6). Nikita Ventakasamy and Ari Bosh also scored for the Quakers.

Serra Catholic 4, Steel Valley 0 – Lydia Reith scored a hat trick and Lida Wos added another goal as Serra Catholic (6-4, 4-3) blanked Steel Valley (1-8, 1-5) in Section 1-A.

Seton LaSalle 11, Jeannette 1 – Paige Kuisis scored five goals and Carly Lutz had a hat trick as Seton LaSalle (6-3, 4-2) defeated Jeannette (0-8, 0-6) in Section 1-A.

South Fayette 1, West Allegheny 0 – Samantha Sharrer scored the lone goal as South Fayette (8-2-1, 6-1) beat West Allegheny (7-5, 4-3) in Section 4-3A.

Springdale 3, OLSH 1 – Grace Gent, Briana Ross and Molly Hurley scored for Springdale (7-1) in a nonsection win over OLSH (6-3).

Thomas Jefferson 7, Belle Vernon 0 – Natalie Lamenza had a hat trick and Samantha Maglicco scored twice to lead Thomas Jefferson (9-2, 7-1) past Belle Vernon (3-6-1, 2-5) in Section 2-3A. Olivia Della Lucia and Bella Vozar also scored for the Jaguars.

Upper St. Clair 16, Hempfield 0 – Edy McCurrie scored four goals, Sierra Dupre netted a hat trick and Sam Prunzik added two goals as Upper St. Clair (5-3, 5-3) defeated Hempfield (0-10, 0-8) in Section 2-4A. Lucy Volpatt, Brooke Bodamer, Alex Forney, Ava Fazio, Helena Walker, Maddy John and Delaney Andrejcik also scored for the Panthers.

Waynesburg 8, Monessen 2 – Ashlyn Basinger had four goals and two assists for Waynesburg (9-1, 7-0) in a Section 2-A victory over Monessen (4-6, 1-6). Lake Litwinovich scored twice and had an assist for the Raiders. Kayla Saeli and Aaliyah Rice had a goal each for the Greyhounds.

Girls volleyball

Bentworth 3, Yough 0 – Grace Skerbetz had 11 kills, Chelsea Dindal had three kills, three aces and four digs while Jocelyn Babirad had 23 assists as Bentworth swept Yough in a Section 3-2A match.

Brownsville 3, Washington 0 – Skye Surst had 22 assists, Kenzie Wade had 13 digs and C.C. Williams had nine kills as Brownsville swept a Section 3-2A match with Washington. Skyler Gates had five blocks and Kami Franks added three aces for the Falcons.

Hampton 3, Mars 0 – Emmy Schrom had 16 kills, three aces and 12 digs to lead Hampton to a nonsection sweep against Mars. Lily Muczinski led the Talbots with six aces and Avery Koontz had 16 digs.

Jefferson Morgan 3, Hundred (W.Va.) 1 – Ali Ostrich had 13 kills and seven blocks to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a Section 2-A win. Kaelyn Martos had four kills and 11 blocks and Alisa Long had eight kills and six aces for the Rockets.