High school roundup for Sept. 27, 2018: No. 1 West Allegheny boys edge No. 3 Moon
By: Tribune-Review
Friday, September 28, 2018 | 12:09 AM
Nathan Dragisich scored with 12 minutes left and they added a goal on a penalty kick soon after to lead No. 1 West Allegheny to a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Moon (9-2-1, 6-2-1) in a Section 2-3A boys soccer game Thursday night.
The Indians improved to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in section play. They have outscored opponents 61-6.
The Tigers did break West Allegheny’s five-game shutout streak.
Butler 1, Pine-Richland 0 — In Section 1-4A, Donovan Uber scored with two minutes remaining to give Butler (7-2-1, 7-2-1) a victory. Kevin Pracht had the assist, and Austin Goepfert earned the shutout.
Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 0 — Nicholas Lykens, Ryan Vargo and Josh Skaris all scored to lead No. 5 Keystone Oaks (10-0, 9-0) to a Section 1-AA win.
Waynesburg 6, Washington 1 — Dalton Woods had three goals to lift Waynesburg (9-3, 7-2) to a Section 3-2A win.
Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 0 — Conner Prola had two goals, and Casey Leonard, Caleb Kaylor, Zach Vanek and David Mrvai also scored as Hempfield (3-8, 3-7) rolled to a Section 3-4A victory.
Austin Midlik posted the shutout.
Norwin 5, Latrobe 0 — Carter Breen, Jake Nebinski, Ian Brown, Matt Federovich and Brendan Ash all scored, and Kyle Krotec had the shutout as No. 4 Norwin (9-1-1, 7-0-1) rolled to a Section 3-4A victory over Latrobe (6-5, 6-4).
Connellsville 3, Penn-Trafford 1 — Gaven Wood, Luke Peperak and Ethan Price scored for Connellsville (8-3, 6-3) en route to a Section 3-4A victory over Penn-Trafford (6-5-1, 6-3-1).
Greensburg Salem 4, Uniontown 0 — Josh Klueber, Wyatt Ramer, Ethan Tunbull and Jeremy Kappel all scored for the Golden Lions (7-4, 6-3) in a Section 3-3A victory.
Franklin Regional 2, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Anthony DiFalco scored twice to guide No. 2 Franklin Regional (9-0-1, 8-0-1) to a Section 4-3A win.
Shady Side Academy 5, Derry 0 — Walter Navid had two goals to help Shady Side Academy (5-2-1, 5-2-1) secure a Section 2-2A victory over Derry (2-6, 1-6).
Mt. Pleasant 6, Valley 0 — Jack Shirley and Lucas Toohey each had two goals and one assist, and Alex Pomarico added two goals to lead Mt. Pleasant (7-2, 6-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Shane Piper earned the shutout.
Kiski Area 2, North Hills 1 — Campbell Curry and Ronnie Coleman scored for the Cavaliers, who improved to 6-5 overall and moved one game ahead of Indiana into third place in the Section 1-AAA standings at 6-4.
Ross Ziemianski and Zach Jordan each recorded assists for Kiski Area, which improved to 3-3 in section games decided by one goal.
Marlon Guavara had the lone goal for North Hills (3-7-1, 3-6-1).
Plum 4, Woodland Hills 1 — Four players scored for the Mustangs (6-5, 5-4) in a Section 3-4A victory. Darius Flowers, Jordan Floyd, Luke Kolankowski and Luke Pupilli found the back of the net, and Gabe Kuhn made a pair of saves for Plum. Flowers and Floyd both added assists. The Wolverines fell to 2-7 overall, 1-7 in league play.
Fox Chapel 5, Allderdice 0 — Alex Marotta scored twice to lead Fox Chapel past Allderdice in Section 1-4A play. Zane Ingram, Charlie Smith and Nate Lazzara added one goal each for the Foxes (8-5, 6-4). Allderdice remains winless on the year at 0-10 both overall and in section play.
Deer Lakes 7, Burrell 0 — AJ Dorman and Michael Sullivan scored two goals each for Class AA No. 3 Deer Lakes (11-0-1) in a Section 2 win at Burrell (3-5-2, 3-5). Colton Spence had a goal and two assists for the Lancers, and Tyler Tofil and Scott Rothrauff added a goal apiece.
St. Joseph 3, Trinity Christian 0 — Daniel Fábregas scored twice on penalty kicks and had an assist to lift St. Joseph (6-7, 4-4) to a fifth consecutive victory in a Section 2-A game against Trinity Christian (5-4, 3-4). Eli Swierczewski scored for the Spartans, and Mason Hurlbut made three saves in goal.
Knoch 1, Highlands 0 — Nathaniel Webb scored midway through the second half to propel Knoch (4-7-2, 3-6-1) to a Section 1-AAA win at Highlands (4-8, 4-6). Jeremiah Smith assisted on Webb’s goal.
Avonworth 1, Springdale 0 — Mike Zolnierczyk stopped eight shots in net for Class A No. 3 Springdale (7-1-1, 6-1-1), but No. 4 Avonworth (10-0-1, 7-0-1) scored early in the first half to win a battle of previously unbeaten teams in a Section 1 game.
Girls soccer
Canon-McMillan 7, Brashear 0 — Emily Clopp scored three times to lead Canon-McMillan (6-4-1, 4-4-1) to a Section 2-4A win.
Serra Catholic 3, Riverview 2 — Madison Carr scored three times as Serra Catholic (5-3, 4-2) notched a Section 1-A win.
Hampton 4, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Emily Felitsky had two goals as Hampton (7-3) won a nonsection game.
South Park 7, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Haleigh Finale and Maya Werelet each had three goals to guide Class AA No. 1 South Park (10-1) to a nonsection victory.
Laurel Highlands 5, Derry 1 — Sydney Williams scored her sixth goal of the season for Derry (1-7), but the Trojans dropped a nonsection game to Laurel Highlands (6-4).
Yough 8, Greensburg Salem 2 — Justine Appolonia and Natalie Vilchek each scored four times to lift Yough (6-4) to a nonsection victory over Greensburg Salem (4-6).