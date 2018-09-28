High school roundup for Sept. 27, 2018: No. 1 West Allegheny boys edge No. 3 Moon

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 12:09 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Kiski Area's Travis Rogal (background) comes up on defense behind North Hills' Nate Saul during boys' soccer at Kiski Area High School on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Kiski Area's Ronnie Coleman puts on the defensive pressure as Owen Anderson (right) drops to a knee to secure the ball from North Hills' Ryan Osche during boys' soccer at Kiski Area High School on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Previous Next

Nathan Dragisich scored with 12 minutes left and they added a goal on a penalty kick soon after to lead No. 1 West Allegheny to a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Moon (9-2-1, 6-2-1) in a Section 2-3A boys soccer game Thursday night.

The Indians improved to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in section play. They have outscored opponents 61-6.

The Tigers did break West Allegheny’s five-game shutout streak.

Butler 1, Pine-Richland 0 — In Section 1-4A, Donovan Uber scored with two minutes remaining to give Butler (7-2-1, 7-2-1) a victory. Kevin Pracht had the assist, and Austin Goepfert earned the shutout.

Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 0 — Nicholas Lykens, Ryan Vargo and Josh Skaris all scored to lead No. 5 Keystone Oaks (10-0, 9-0) to a Section 1-AA win.

Waynesburg 6, Washington 1 — Dalton Woods had three goals to lift Waynesburg (9-3, 7-2) to a Section 3-2A win.

Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 0 — Conner Prola had two goals, and Casey Leonard, Caleb Kaylor, Zach Vanek and David Mrvai also scored as Hempfield (3-8, 3-7) rolled to a Section 3-4A victory.

Austin Midlik posted the shutout.

Norwin 5, Latrobe 0 — Carter Breen, Jake Nebinski, Ian Brown, Matt Federovich and Brendan Ash all scored, and Kyle Krotec had the shutout as No. 4 Norwin (9-1-1, 7-0-1) rolled to a Section 3-4A victory over Latrobe (6-5, 6-4).

Connellsville 3, Penn-Trafford 1 — Gaven Wood, Luke Peperak and Ethan Price scored for Connellsville (8-3, 6-3) en route to a Section 3-4A victory over Penn-Trafford (6-5-1, 6-3-1).

Greensburg Salem 4, Uniontown 0 — Josh Klueber, Wyatt Ramer, Ethan Tunbull and Jeremy Kappel all scored for the Golden Lions (7-4, 6-3) in a Section 3-3A victory.

Franklin Regional 2, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Anthony DiFalco scored twice to guide No. 2 Franklin Regional (9-0-1, 8-0-1) to a Section 4-3A win.

Shady Side Academy 5, Derry 0 — Walter Navid had two goals to help Shady Side Academy (5-2-1, 5-2-1) secure a Section 2-2A victory over Derry (2-6, 1-6).

Mt. Pleasant 6, Valley 0 — Jack Shirley and Lucas Toohey each had two goals and one assist, and Alex Pomarico added two goals to lead Mt. Pleasant (7-2, 6-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Shane Piper earned the shutout.

Kiski Area 2, North Hills 1 — Campbell Curry and Ronnie Coleman scored for the Cavaliers, who improved to 6-5 overall and moved one game ahead of Indiana into third place in the Section 1-AAA standings at 6-4.

Ross Ziemianski and Zach Jordan each recorded assists for Kiski Area, which improved to 3-3 in section games decided by one goal.

Marlon Guavara had the lone goal for North Hills (3-7-1, 3-6-1).

Plum 4, Woodland Hills 1 — Four players scored for the Mustangs (6-5, 5-4) in a Section 3-4A victory. Darius Flowers, Jordan Floyd, Luke Kolankowski and Luke Pupilli found the back of the net, and Gabe Kuhn made a pair of saves for Plum. Flowers and Floyd both added assists. The Wolverines fell to 2-7 overall, 1-7 in league play.

Fox Chapel 5, Allderdice 0 — Alex Marotta scored twice to lead Fox Chapel past Allderdice in Section 1-4A play. Zane Ingram, Charlie Smith and Nate Lazzara added one goal each for the Foxes (8-5, 6-4). Allderdice remains winless on the year at 0-10 both overall and in section play.

Deer Lakes 7, Burrell 0 — AJ Dorman and Michael Sullivan scored two goals each for Class AA No. 3 Deer Lakes (11-0-1) in a Section 2 win at Burrell (3-5-2, 3-5). Colton Spence had a goal and two assists for the Lancers, and Tyler Tofil and Scott Rothrauff added a goal apiece.

St. Joseph 3, Trinity Christian 0 — Daniel Fábregas scored twice on penalty kicks and had an assist to lift St. Joseph (6-7, 4-4) to a fifth consecutive victory in a Section 2-A game against Trinity Christian (5-4, 3-4). Eli Swierczewski scored for the Spartans, and Mason Hurlbut made three saves in goal.

Knoch 1, Highlands 0 — Nathaniel Webb scored midway through the second half to propel Knoch (4-7-2, 3-6-1) to a Section 1-AAA win at Highlands (4-8, 4-6). Jeremiah Smith assisted on Webb’s goal.

Avonworth 1, Springdale 0 — Mike Zolnierczyk stopped eight shots in net for Class A No. 3 Springdale (7-1-1, 6-1-1), but No. 4 Avonworth (10-0-1, 7-0-1) scored early in the first half to win a battle of previously unbeaten teams in a Section 1 game.

Girls soccer

Canon-McMillan 7, Brashear 0 — Emily Clopp scored three times to lead Canon-McMillan (6-4-1, 4-4-1) to a Section 2-4A win.

Serra Catholic 3, Riverview 2 — Madison Carr scored three times as Serra Catholic (5-3, 4-2) notched a Section 1-A win.

Hampton 4, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Emily Felitsky had two goals as Hampton (7-3) won a nonsection game.

South Park 7, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Haleigh Finale and Maya Werelet each had three goals to guide Class AA No. 1 South Park (10-1) to a nonsection victory.

Laurel Highlands 5, Derry 1 — Sydney Williams scored her sixth goal of the season for Derry (1-7), but the Trojans dropped a nonsection game to Laurel Highlands (6-4).

Yough 8, Greensburg Salem 2 — Justine Appolonia and Natalie Vilchek each scored four times to lift Yough (6-4) to a nonsection victory over Greensburg Salem (4-6).