High school roundup for Sept. 28, 2022: Mt. Lebanon girls soccer maintains top spot in section

By:

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 11:51 PM

Metro Creative

Melia Peer and Leah Kessler scored to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 2-1 victory over Canon-McMillan in Section 2-4A girls soccer Wednesday.

The Blue Devils (10-1-1, 8-1) stayed in first place in the section, ahead of Peters Township (7-1-2, 6-1-1), which had its match with Bethel Park postponed by a power outage. Lilly Bane scored for Canon-McMillan (4-5-2, 4-4-1).

Avonworth 2, Hopewell 1 – Gianna Babusci and Katie Petrina scored to lead Avonworth (10-2, 6-1) past Hopewell (2-7-1, 2-4-1) in Section 1-2A. Angela Campbell scored for Hopewell.

Beaver 2, Central Valley 0 – Hailey Tooch and Abigail Noah were the goal scorers as Beaver (5-3-2, 3-3-1) defeated Central Valley (3-7, 2-5) in Section 1-2A. Ana Avdellas recorded four saves for the shutout.

Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 1 – Ava Scalise, Farrah Reader and Sammy Mincone scored as Belle Vernon (4-6-1, 3-5) defeated Laurel Highlands (6-5, 4-5) in Section 2-3A.

Burrell 5, Highlands 2 – Ali Hughes scored twice and Miley Kariotis added a goal as Burrell (7-2-2, 5-2-1) beat Highlands (0-9, 0-6) in Section 2-2A. Lilly Householder and Andi Householder also scored for Burrell.

Chartiers-Houston 9, Charleroi 3 – Lexi Durkacs had four goals while Ava Capozzoli, Amelia Brose, Mia Reddix and Ali Winngard also scored as Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 7-1) beat Charleroi (5-6, 4-4) in Section 2-A. McKenna DeUnger scored twice and Bella Carroto added another goal for Charleroi.

Elizabeth Forward 11, Uniontown 2 – Abby Beinlich had a hat trick and Brooklyn Baldensperger and Olivia Guadalupe scored two goals apiece for Elizabeth Forward (10-1, 9-0) in a Section 2-3A win over Uniontown (0-8, 0-7).

Hampton 4, Indiana 0 – Audrey Bianco, Olivia Hoffman, Sara Kenst and Madison Hurst scored to lead Hampton (9-2, 6-2) to a Section 1-3A win over Indiana (4-6-1, 3-4). Isabella English and Olivia Graswick combined on the shutout for the Talbots.

Keystone Oaks 8, Brownsville 1 – Kiera Hathaway, Becca Simon and Aly Simon scored two goals apiece to lead Keystone Oaks (7-3-1, 4-1-1) past Brownsville (0-6, 0-5) in Section 4-2A. Anika Loper and Maddie Arment also scored for the Golden Eagles.

Kiski Area 9, Obama Academy 0 – Camryn Kunz and Riley Koziatek each scored two goals to lead Kiski Area (5-5-1, 3-4) to a shutout win against Obama Academy (0-9, 0-7) in Section 1-3A. Bryanna Finney, Devan Sonafelt, Alexis Zidek, Rachel Spaniel and Kayla Mull each added a goal for Kiski.

Knoch 7, Apollo-Ridge 0 – The Knights (8-3-1, 4-1-1) kept pace at the top in Section 2-2A with a shutout of the Vikings (1-6, 1-6) at Deer Lakes. Knoch led 4-0 at halftime. Megan Vasas recorded a hat trick, and Macrina Robb scored a goal and assisted on two others. Kam Burtner contributed a goal and an assist, Brooke Galcik and Bella Oskin each tallied a goal, and Jess McCalip and Paige Rodgers assisted on scores for the Knights, who ran their unbeaten streak to four games. Hannah Klemm earned a clean sheet with four saves.

Mars 11, Armstrong 0 – Piper Coffield recorded a hat trick and Addison Girwood added two goals to lead Mars (9-0, 8-0) to a Section 1-3A victory against Armstrong (3-9, 1-7). Julia Gagon, Rosie Pelegrino, Reese Dunaway, Alexis Cashdollar, Gabby Gage and Meredith Ashbough also scored for the Fightin’ Planets.

Moon 7, Chartiers Valley 0 – Hailey Longwell scored four goals and had an assist to lead Moon (10-0, 7-0) to a Section 4-3A win over Chartiers Valley (5-6, 2-5). Marina Mollica, Syd Felton and Elizabeth Gallup also scored and Tessa Romah finished with two assists for the Tigers.

Mt. Pleasant 15, East Allegheny 0 – Jaden Kantorik scored a hat trick while Marissa Garn and Adi Belanger each scored twice as Mt. Pleasant (9-0, 5-0) rolled against East Allegheny (0-9, 0-6) in Section 3-2A. Camden McCormick, Maddie Barrick, Rylin Bugosh, Lainey Brown and Riley and Morgan Gesinski each scored for the Vikings.

North Allegheny 4, Pine-Richland 1 – Lucia Wells had two goals and Allie Burns and Abigail Stager also scored for North Allegheny (12-1, 8-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Pine-Richland (3-4-1, 3-4-1).

North Catholic 9, Ambridge 2 – Brittany Cullen scored twice and Elle McKenzie had three assists to lead North Catholic (8-1, 7-0) past Ambridge (2-8, 0-7) in Section 1-2A. Morgan Schlegel, Chloe Karsman, Lauren MacDonald, Simone Sharpless, Peedy Mealie, Lily Karsman and Kathleen Virostek also scored for North Catholic.

Norwin 12, Hempfield 0 – Carmella Simco scored a pair of goals to lead Norwin (5-4-2, 5-3-1) past Hempfield (0-11, 0-9) in Section 2-4A. Julia Bursick, Ava Brucker, Alyssa Aquilio, Elin Bash, Reagan Casper, Hannah Amantea, Libby Link, Izzy Gribble, Gigi Fuchel and Bella Buscemi also scored.

Penn-Trafford 1, Franklin Regional 1 – Jess Gadagno scored the tying goal for Penn-Trafford (4-3-4, 3-2-3) with three minutes left in regulation in Section 3-3A. Sierra Todero scored in the first minute to give Franklin Regional (6-3-2, 4-2-1) the early lead.

Plum 9, Greensburg Salem 0 – Kaitlyn Killinger and Mia Nardo each had two goals for Plum (10-0, 8-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Greensburg Salem (3-9, 1-7).

Ringgold 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Katelyn Ferrence scored four goals and Miranda Santina, Maria Romasco and Abby Whaley each had a goal and an assist for Ringgold (8-5, 5-4) in a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (0-9, 0-8). Ryan Wilson, Aubrey Esper and Elizzabeth Wilson also scored for the Rams.

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0 – Emily Stratton scored the decisive goal to lead Seneca Valley (8-0-2, 7-0-2) past Butler (5-5, 4-4) in Section 1-4A.

Serra Catholic 8, Jeannette 0 – Lydia Reith scored seven goals as Serra Catholic (7-4, 4-3) beat Jeannette (0-9,0-6) in Section 1-A. Hailey Rossman scored the other goal for Serra.

Seton LaSalle 8, Riverview 3 – In a matchup of top scorers in Section 1-A, Paige Kuisis scored six goals in a Seton LaSalle (7-3, 5-2) victory. Lola Abraham had a hat trick for Riverview (2-5, 1-5).

Shaler 1, Allderdice 0 – Hannah Warren took a pass from Lexi Tylenda and found the back of the net 20 seconds into the game, giving Shaler (3-7-1, 2-6) all it needed in a Section 1-4A win against Allderdice (4-6, 3-6).

South Park 3, West Mifflin 1 – Addison Kerr, Brooke Paylo and Cassondra O’Connor each found the net to lift South Park (9-3, 6-0) past West Mifflin (3-4-1, 1-3-1) in Section 4-2A.

South Side 7, Beth-Center 0 – Maura Heberle netted a hat trick as South Side (5-6) beat Beth-Center (0-10) in nonsection play. Kayla Statler, Miladija Pavolvich, Bella Hage and Vanessa Bonchi also scored for the Rams.

Thomas Jefferson 6, Connellsville 0 – Emma Martinez scored twice and Abby Atkinson recorded the shutout for Thomas Jefferson (10-2, 8-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Connellsville (5-6, 5-4). Kara Day, Olivia Supp, Olivia Della Lucia and Aubrey Little also scored for the Jaguars.

Upper St. Clair 6, Baldwin 0 – Sierra Dupre scored a hat trick as Sam Prunzik, Lucy Volpatt and Ava Fazio each added a goal for Upper St. Clair (6-3, 6-3) in a Section 2-4A win against Baldwin (2-9-1, 1-8).

Waynesburg 6, Bentworth 0 – Ashlyn Basinger had five goals and an assist and Lake Litwinovich also scored for Waynesburg (10-1, 8-0) in a Section 2-A win over Bentworth (3-5-1, 3-4-1).

Yough 4, Ligonier Valley 0 – In a Section 3-2A matchup, McKenzie Pritts scored two goals to lead Yough (5-4, 4-2) to a victory over Ligonier Valley (2-8-1, 1-4). Nicky Veychek and Carli Reisinger also scored and Carly Fitzgibbons was in goal for the shutout for the Cougars.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 3, Aquinas Academy 2 – Ava Hershberger scored twice and Rillie Moors added a goal to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win against Aquinas Academy.

Peters Township 6, Upper St. Clair 0 – Maddy Holmes scored a goal and had two assists and Anna Kokoszynski scored a goal and had an assist as Peters Township shut out Upper St. Clair in a nonsection match. Ella Liebscher and Serafina Forlini scored for Peters.

Girls volleyball

Central Valley 3, OLSH 0 – Alyssa Porter had two aces, 13 kills and 11 digs, Ava Weber had 20 digs, and Taylor Godshall had 13 kills as Central Valley swept a Section 4-2A match against OLSH.

Knoch 3, New Castle 0 – Megan Miller had nine service points while Jess Farbacher had seven kills and Alyssa Gallagher added six kills as Knoch swept New Castle in a Section 4-3A match.

Girls tennis section doubles

Section 1-3A – A pair of Franklin Regional doubles teams — Lucy Zheng and Michelle Yan and Ellen Liu and Hannah Zheng — advanced to the semifinals. Lucy Zheng and Yan will face top seed Avery Massaro and Taylor Shanefelter of Latrobe. Hannah Zheng and Liu will play Kiski Area’s Olivia Orowitz and Lexi Colianni. The semifinals, finals and third-place consolation match are scheduled for Thursday at Franklin Regional. In Class 3A, the top four teams qualify for the WPIAL tournament.

Section 3-3A – Shady Side Academy’s Rachel Nath and Nichole Poltinnikov defeated Fox Chapel’s Chanel Brun and Sienna Siegel, 7-5, 6-1, in the championship match. Maya Leyzarovich and Lizzie Uhlman of Shady Side Academy won the consolation match, 7-5, 6-2, over Baldwin’s Gabi Moder and Emma Overlingas. All four teams qualified for the WPIAL tournament.

Section 1-2A – The top four seeds — Sasha Hoffman and Gigi Pediconi of Greensburg Central Catholic, Anna Buterbaugh and Tess Kuzneski of Indiana, Elisabeth Irvin and Marissa Barca of Valley and Sophia Smithnosky and Emily Marne of Mt. Pleasant — advanced to the semifinals. Hoffman and Pediconi play Buterbaugh and Kuzenski. Irvin and Barca face Smithnosky and Marne. The semifinals, finals and consolation match are scheduled for Thursday at Valley. In Class 2A, the top three teams advance to the WPIAL tournament.

Section 2-2A – The top two seeds played a hard-fought championship match with No. 2 Kaitlyn Kuczinski and Delaney Fox of Chartiers Valley defeating Haley Spitznagel and Grace Kempton of South Park, 7-5, 6-4. Ava Rongaus and Larissa Mannheimer of South Park beat Milla Kanakchieva and Mackenzie Maga of Chartiers Valley in a closely contested third-place match, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to reach the WPIAL tournament.

Section 3-2A – Both of Knoch’s doubles teams — Ally Bauer and Lindey Greb and Ava Santora and Jade Nether — advanced to the semifinals. Bauer and Greb will face Grace Stitt and Heidi Kroenberg of Hampton. Santora and Nether will play North Catholic’s Riley Pyland and Katie Hardy.

Section 4-2A – Top seeds Chloe DeSanzo and Anna Mrkonja of Beaver and Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt of Sewickley Academy advanced to Thursday’s finals. Neshannock’s Elena Noga and Lindsey Urban face off with Rachel Hardek and Lana Gagne of Central Valley in the consolation match with the winner advancing to the WPIAL tournament.

Section 5-2A – Top-seeded Peja Cruise and Chloe Sadowski of Montour advanced to the finals to face second-seeded Joyce Olawaiyeand Loren Barnes of Quaker Valley on Thursday. Keystone Oaks’ Polia Vladeva and Julia Samarin will play Montour’s Mackenzie Frederick and Samantha Boyle in the consolation match.