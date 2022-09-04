High school roundup for Sept. 3, 2022: Xander Lefebvre tosses 4 TD passes for Western Beaver

Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Western Beaver quarterback Xander LeFebvre

Xander LeFebvre completed four passes — and all four were touchdowns to Dorian McGhee — as Western Beaver (2-0) defeated Shenango (0-2) in a nonconference game Saturday.

McGhee’s touchdown receptions were 58, 41, 89 and 3 yards. Tyson Florence rushed for 123 yards and a 66-yard score in the third quarter for the Golden Beavers. Sam Patton threw for 105 yards and a touchdown for Shenango.

Boys soccer

Ambridge 6, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Will Gruca scored two goals and Evan Scheib recorded the shutout as Ambridge (2-1) defeated Mt. Pleasant (2-1) at the Ambridge Tournament. Anthony Powell, Caison Holland, Preston Korol and JJ Simms also scored for the Bridgers.

Belle Vernon 5, McKeesport 0 — At the Belle Vernon Tournament, Nathaniel Kikel scored four goals for the host team in its shutout over McKeesport (0-4). Trevor Kovatch added a goal and two assists for Belle Vernon (3-0).

Bentworth 4, Brownsville 0 — Jerzy Timlin recorded a hat trick and Ryan Moessner scored once for Bentworth (3-2) in a win over Brownsville (1-2) at the Fayette County Tournament. The Bearcats earned a split on the day, losing 4-0 to Laurel Highlands (2-1).

Burrell 5, Highlands 1 — Burrell (2-1) got five unanswered goals from five different players in its victory over Highlands (1-1) in the Highlands Tournament. Connor Kariotis, Jayson Ireland, Seth Trisoline, Calio Zanella and Adam Scheftic scored for the Bucs. Jesse Maloney scored for the Golden Rams.

Jeannette 10, Southmoreland 2 — Jordan Taylor had five goals and an assist to lead Jeannette (2-1) over Southmoreland (0-3) at the South Allegheny Tournament. Austin Emery added two goals and two assists while Shane Mickens chipped in two goals.

Seton LaSalle 4, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 — Sal Pasquale, Jack Billick, Jack Lyons and Zach Reed had a goal apiece to help Seton LaSalle (1-1) blank Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (0-3) in nonsection action.

Shaler 13, Armstrong 0 — Trey Grazier recorded a hat trick as Shaler (2-1) rolled past Armstrong (0-2) at the Highlands Tournament. Josh Jashinski, Ethan Opiela and John Lamanna contributed two goals each for the Titans.

Springdale 8, Bishop Canevin 0 — Billy Lawrence had a hat trick, Brett Overly scored twice and Joe Wylly, Jackson Pribanic and John Duku added a goal to help Springdale (3-0) earn a win over Bishop Canevin (0-3) at the Avonworth Tournament.

Trinity 5, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Tyler Johnson, Owen Baker, Matteo Lesako, Andy Palm and John Garcia netted one goal each for Trinity (2-1) in a nonsection win over Chartiers-Houston (1-3).

Girls soccer

Avonworth 5, Gateway 3 — Minah Syam scored twice and Fiona Mahan added a goal and an assist for tournament host Avonworth (2-0) in a win over Gateway (1-2). Ali Nau and Gianna Babusci had a goal each for the Antelopes.

Bethel Park 1, South Fayette 0 — Eva Blatz scored a first-half goal as Bethel Park (3-0) shut out South Fayette (1-1-1) at the Avonworth Tournament.

Chartiers-Houston 2, Trinity 1 — Ava Capozzoli scored the game-winner in overtime to lead Chartiers-Houston to a nonsection win. Lexi Durkacs also scored for Chartiers-Houston (4-0). Abby Higgins scored for Trinity (0-2).

Blackhawk 4, Bishop Canevin 0 — Ella Martin netted a pair of goals and Ava Belawski and Piper Romigh also scored for Blackhawk (1-1) in a nonsection shutout of Bishop Canevin (2-1).

Burrell 0, Baldwin 0 – Burrell (1-0-1) and Baldwin (0-2-1) played to a scoreless draw at the Baldwin Tournament.

Butler 7, Erie Cathedral Prep 1 — Sam Miller had four goals to lead Butler (1-1) to a win over Erie Cathedral Prep. Leah Weiland added a pair of goals and Leah Deal scored one.

Freeport 6, Shaler 3 — Aleah Parison picked up the hat trick as Freeport (2-0) doubled up Shaler (1-2) at the Highlands Tournament. Akina Boynton added two goals in the win.

Keystone Oaks 4, Valley 2 — Kiera Hathaway had a hat trick to lead Keystone Oaks (1-1) past Valley (2-1) at the South Allegheny Tournament.

Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 1 — Sophia Hranica had two goals and Riley Koziatek tallied three assists as Kiski Area (2-1) defeated Connellsville (0-4) in nonsection play.

Mars 1, Fox Chapel 0 – Piper Coffield scored the lone goal to help the Fightin’ Planets (3-0) edge Fox Chapel (2-1-1) at the Mars Tournament.

Ringgold 1, Hickory 0 — Senior midfielder Elizabeth Ryan scored the lone goal for the Rams (4-1) in the opening game of the Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic at Norwin. District 10 Hickory moved to 1-1.

Thomas Jefferson 1, Franklin Regional 0 — Olivia Supp scored for Thomas Jefferson in the 43rd minute and the Jaguars (4-0) held on to defeat Franklin Regional (2-1) in a matchup of talented Class 3A teams at the Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic at Norwin. Goalkeeper Abby Atkinson made a save on a penalty kick by Abby Paterline minutes before the goal was scored.

Waynesburg 5, Steel Valley 0 — Ashlyn Basinger had four goals and an assist to pace Waynesburg (3-0) in a win over Steel Valley (0-3) at the Baldwin tournament. Rylei Rastoka added a goal and an assist for the Raiders.

Cross country

50th Marty Uher Invitational – Montour swept the boys and girls team titles in the Class 2A/A division at Cal (Pa.). The boys were led by fifth-place finisher Julian Kletz and the girls by second-place finisher Lakyn Schaltenbrand. Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak won the boys race in 16:05.14 and Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer won the girls race in 20:31.38.

In the Class 3A division, Butler’s Drew Griffth was the boys winner in 16:05.45 and University High (W. Va.) won the team title with five finishers in the top 10. Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter won the 3A girls race in 19:14.13, leading the Blue Devils to the team title. Mt. Lebanon’s Emma McGreevy finished sixth.

Gateway Invitational – Fox Chapel’s girls team dominated, placing four runners in the top 10, including winner Clara Kelley with a time of 22:40.61. Marin Airik finished third (25:12.53), Emily Harajda fourth (25:12.53) and Yuqi Zhou eighth (25:12.53) for Fox Chapel, which finished with 25 points, ahead of second place Baldwin (56 points) and third place Kiski Area (25:20.79). Sydney Heinack finished second for Kiski Area with a time of 22:53.74 while Paityn Blakley of Franklin Regional came in fifth place (24:30.35).

Fox Chapel also won the boys field with 51 points and three top-10 finishers, including Rowan Gwin, who placed second with a time of 18:07.20. Gateway’s Kefimba Cisse won the race with a time of 17:52.53. Riverview finished second with 55 points with Amberson Bauer (18:35.37) and Christopher Barnes (18:52.54) coming in third and fourth place.