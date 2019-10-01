High school roundup for Sept. 30, 2019: Upper St. Clair knocks off Peters Township

Mackenzie Dupree and Carson Bogan scored as Upper St. Clair (7-4, 6-3) handed Peters Township (10-1-1, 7-1-1) its first loss of the season in a Section 2-AAAA girls soccer matchup Monday. Hannah Stuck scored on a penalty kick for Peters Township.

Bethel Park 4, Mt. Lebanon 3 (OT) — Lily Gaston scored her second goal in overtime to lead Bethel Park (6-6, 4-6) past Mt. Lebanon (2-10, 2-7) in Section 2-AAAA. Olivia Schram and Megan Mathias set up the winning goal. Schram and Teagan Mehalko scored goals.

Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 0 — Liz Senff and Zoe Simpson scored to power Seneca Valley (8-2-1, 6-2) past Pine-Richland (6-4, 4-4) in Section 1-AAAA.

Norwin 6, Connellsville 5 (OT) — Dani Ianuzzo scored her second goal of the game off a Megan Dietz corner kick in the second overtime to lead Norwin (10-1, 8-0) past Connellsville (9-3, 6-3) in an important Section 3-AAAA match. Emily Shaw also scored twice for the Knights. Lacey Bernick and Katelyn Kauffman also scored.

Penn-Trafford 1, Penn Hills 0 — Malia Kearns scored and Megan Giesey earned the shutout as Penn-Trafford (9-3, 7-1) edged Penn Hills (3-8-1, 1-7) in Section 3-AAAA.

Kiski Area 3, Hampton 2 (OT) — Courtney Moyer scored the game winner in overtime as Kiski Area (7-3, 7-2) pulled off a Section 1-AAA victory over Hampton (6-4, 6-3). Sidney Palla and Chloe Galo also found the back of the net for Kiski Area. Kaylee Elwood, Reagan Frederick and Christa Palla tallied assists for the Cavaliers.

Franklin Regional 9, Armstrong 0 — Sydney Lindeman had a hat trick and Sydney Caldwell recorded the shutout as Franklin Regional (7-4, 6-3) rolled past Armstrong (3-8, 1-8) in Section 1-AAA. Sydney Kranick and Bella Larese had two goals apiece.

Mars 14, Knoch 0 — Ellie Coffield and Taylor Hamlet posted hat tricks as Mars (9-0-1, 9-0) ran away with a Section 1-AAA contest against Knoch (0-11, 0-9). Seven other players scored for the Fightin’ Planets.

Belle Vernon 4, Ringgold 0 — Jillian Butchki had a hat trick to lead Belle Vernon (9-2, 8-0) past Ringgold (6-6, 5-3) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-AAA.

Plum 2, Oakland Catholic 1 — Katelyn Killinger and Jamie Seneca scored for Plum (10-1, 7-1) which avenged its only loss of the season with a win over Oakland Catholic (7-4-1, 6-1) in a Section 3-AAA match. The Mustangs lost 3-0 in the first meeting. With the win on Monday, they pulled a half-game ahead in the section standings. Emily Kirkpatrick assisted on both Plum goals.

Greensburg Salem 3, Uniontown 2 — Riley Stoner scored twice to help Greensburg Salem (5-5, 4-4) even its record with a Section 2-AAA victory over Uniontown (2-9, 1-7). Emily Robley also scored for Greensburg Salem.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Obama Academy 0 — Alaina Mulvihill, Elana Kondos and Bella Vozar scored and Maddison Sippey recorded the shutout as Thomas Jefferson (8-3-1, 6-2) defeated Obama Academy (6-5-2, 2-5-1) in Section 3-AAA.

South Fayette 4, Waynesburg 0 — Julianna Ruzza, Anna Hertzler, Annalisa Mariano and Amy Allen scored to lead South Fayette (7-3, 5-2) past Waynesburg (5-5, 3-4) in a nonsection matchup.

Deer Lakes 5, East Allegheny 0 — Madeline Boulos registered a hat trick to lead Deer Lakes (9-1-1, 7-1) to a Section 2-AA victory at East Allegheny (2-8-1, 0-8). Bri Maxwell and Katie Edinger had a goal each. Abigail Boulos had two assists and Maura Cerra and Edinger chipped in one assist.

Highlands 2, Valley 0 — Samantha Dutch and Adrianna Bergerio scored for Highlands (3-7, 3-5) in a Section 2-AA win at Valley (5-7, 2-6).

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Sidney Shemanski scored three goals for Freeport (9-2, 6-2) in a Section 2-AA win over Apollo-Ridge (4-6, 2-5). Emma Check and Crystal Zembrzuski had two goals each for the Yellowjackets.

Burrell 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 — Allie Vescio scored twice as Burrell (11-0, 7-0) remained undefeated with a victory over Greensburg Central Catholic (7-2, 6-0) in a matchup pitting one of the top teams in Class AA against a top Class A team. Jordyn Kowalkowski and Kaitlyn Postupack had assists. DeLaney O’Brien made five saves to record the shutout.

Serra Catholic 7, Jeannette 0 — Madison Carr and Jamie Dermotta scored two goals apiece to lead Serra Catholic (6-4, 3-3) past Jeannette (0-10, 0-7) in Section 1-A.

Boys soccer

Hampton 6, Greensburg Salem 0 — Matt Govi had two goals and an assist to lead Hampton (9-2-1, 6-1-1) past Greensburg Salem (4-8, 3-5) in a nonsection match. Christian Waldschmidt had a goal and an assist.

PIHL

Bishop McCort 5, Kiski Area 4 — Adis Ultanbekov scored a shorthanded goal in the final minute for his fourth of the game, which capped off a third-period comeback for Bishop McCort (1-0) over Kiski Area (0-1) at Center Ice Arena. The Crushers scored three times in the final six minutes. Ultanbekov had an assist and figured in on every goal. Michael Rayburg, Jonathan Ayers, Kolin Shaffer and Mason Pierce had goals for the Cavaliers and Rowan Alexander had two assists.

Girls tennis

Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 2 — The team of Isha Vyas and Jordan Napierkowski won a three-set match at No. 2 doubles to lead Norwin past Penn-Trafford in a closely contested Section 1-AAA match.

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0 — Hannah Yan and Hannah Zheng won singles matches without dropping a game to help Franklin Regional (6-4, 5-3) finish fourth in Section 1-AAA, clinching a playoff spot.

Valley 5, Burrell 0 — Valley (11-1, 7-1) clinched a berth in the Class AA postseason with a Section 1 win over Burrell. Madison Gatto, Casey Gatto and Aimee Johnson earned wins at singles.

Boys golf

Ringgold 221, Southmoreland 233 — Seth Callaway shot a 34 to help Ringgold (7-6) finish with a winning record in Section 2-AAA play.

Burrell 253, Jeannette 276 — Logan Schoepf shot a 40 to lead Burrell (8-4) to a Section 1-AA victory. Alex Vickers led Jeannette with a 49.

Deer Lakes 235, Freeport 239 — Fresh off finishing ninth at the WPIAL Class AA individual tournament, Will Meyer shot a 39 and led the Lancers to a nonsection victory over the Yellowjackets. Jack Mason led the way for Freeport with a 41.