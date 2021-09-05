High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2021: Laurel holds off Shenango

Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 10:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel running back Luke McCoy catches a ball in practice.

Kobe DeRosa, Mike Pasquarello and Luke McCoy had rushing touchdowns in the first half and Laurel (2-0) withstood a late comeback attempt to earn a 21-13 nonconference win at Shenango (0-2) on Saturday night.

The Wildcats had the ball inside the Laurel 30 with less than two minutes remaining, but an interception by McCoy ended the threat and secured the victory.

Shenango’s Sam Myers threw two touchdown passes in the second half. He connected with CJ Miller on a 10-yard strike in the third quarter and found Dalton Peters for a 30-yard score in the fourth. Pasquarello’s touchdown run was 56 yards.

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 9, McKeesport 0 — Daniel Sassak scored four times for tournament host Belle Vernon (1-0) in victory over McKeesport (0-1). Daniel Gordon, Trevor Kovatch, Tyler Bell and Steve Anderson also had goals for the Leopards.

Blackhawk 2, Highlands 1 – Matias Huber scored twice for Blackhawk, including the game-winner in double overtime, in a nonsection win over Highlands (0-1). Zach Kolich made six saves in net for the Cougars (1-0).

Canon-McMillan 5, Latrobe 1 – Aiden Blatt scored a pair of goals to lead the hosts past Latrobe (0-2) at the Canon-McMillan (1-0) tournament.

Jeannette 12, South Allegheny 1 — Jordan Taylor scored six goals and added three assists to lead Jeannette (1-0) to a nonsection win against South Allegheny (0-1). Austin Emery added two goals and two assists while Shane Mickens and Ryan Ritson contributed two goals each.

Leechburg 2, Penn Hills 1 – Ashton Redmond and Dane Davies scored for Leechburg (1-0) in a win over Penn Hills (0-1) at the Highlands Tournament. Charlie Rosemyer scored for Penn Hills.

Penn-Trafford 6, Woodland Hills 0 — Six players scored as Penn-Trafford (1-0) shut out Woodland Hills (0-1) in nonsection play. Picking up goals were Conner Williams, Cooper Sisson, Brady Palisak, Ben Luchs, Logan Murphy and J.J. Porter.

Peters Township 3, Franklin Regional 1 — Anthon Schullek scored twice for Peters Township (2-0) in a nonsection win over Franklin Regional (0-1). Alex Grim added a goal for Peters Township and Andrew Masucci added an assist.

West Allegheny 7, Plum 1 – Joseph Pustover scored twice to help West Allegheny (2-0) top tournament host Plum (1-1). Luke Kolankowski had the lone goal for Plum.

Seneca Valley 5, Norwin 0 – Five players scored to lead Seneca Valley (2-0) past the hosts in the Norwin (1-1) tournament. Joey Coon, Max Marcotte, Nathan Prex, Will Bruno and Gavin Loya found the back of the net.

Bentworth 1, Brownsville 0 — John Scott had the lone goal of the match as Bentworth (1-1) topped Brownsville (0-1) at the Connellsville Tournament. Ryan Colbert assisted on the goal. Bentworth fell 5-0 to Laurel Highlands in the nightcap.

Butler 4, Indiana 0 — Landon Mohney had three goals and an assist as Butler (2-0) shut out tournament host Indiana (1-1).

Quaker Valley 5, Exeter Township 1 — Rowan Kriebel notched the hat trick while Ryan Edwards tallied a goal and three assists as Quaker Valley (2-0) beat Exeter Township at the East-West Classic. The WPIAL moved to 4-0 in the event as Mt. Lebanon beat Wilson, 6-1.

Girls soccer

Allderdice 8, West Mifflin 0 — Jurnee Finney scored three goals as Allderdice (1-0) beat tournament host West Mifflin (0-1).

Belle Vernon 4, Hempfield 3 — At the Belle Vernon Tournament, Ava Scalise scored in overtime to give the host team the win over Hempfield (0-1). Farrah Reader added two goals for Belle Vernon (1-0).

Bentworth 8, Uniontown 2 — Tessa Charpentier had a hat trick and an assist to pace Bentworth (1-0-1) to a win over host Uniontown (0-2) at the Fayette County Tournament. Emily Kisner, Taylor Leonetti and Nina Thompson had a goal and assist each for the Bearcats.

Bentworth 0, Albert Gallatin 0 — Jasmine Manning made 19 saves for Bentworth (1-0-1) in a draw against Albert Gallatin (1-0-1) at the Fayette County Tournament in Uniontown.

Bethel Park 8, North Hills 1 — Grace Ferency and Lily Gaston each scored twice as Bethel Park (1-0) defeated North Hills (0-1) at the Avonworth Tournament.

Blackhawk 11, Highlands 0 – Ella Watterson scored four goals and Ella Martin added three goals as Blackhawk (1-0) blanked tournament host Highlands (0-1).

Burrell 4, Slippery Rock 1 – Leah Brockett scored a pair of goals for Burrell (1-0) in a win over District 10’s Slippery Rock (0-1) at the Butler Tournament.

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1 – Chloe Weiland had two goals and an assist to lead tournament host Butler (1-0) past Fox Chapel (0-1). Samantha Miller added a goal for the Golden Tornado. Makayla Mulholland scored for Fox Chapel.

Latrobe 4, Upper St. Clair 0 — Robin Reilly and Ella Bulava scored two goals each as Latrobe (1-0) beat Upper St. Clair (0-1) at the West Mifflin Tournament. Sofia DeCerb picked up the shutout in goal.

Mt. Pleasant 6, South Allegheny 0 — Rylin Bugosh had a hat trick and Adi Belanger scored twice to help Mt. Pleasant defeat South Allegheny in a nonsection game.

North Allegheny 2, Cumberland Valley 0 – Lucia Wells and Sophia Palermo scored as North Allegheny (1-0) defeated Cumberland Valley (0-1) in a rematch of last year’s PIAA Class 3A semifinals. The Tigers won last year’s meeting, 1-0.

Southmoreland 11, Greensburg Salem 0 — Olivia Cernuto scored four goals and Taylor Klingensmith and Kendall Fabery added three goals each as Southmoreland (1-0) defeated Greensburg Salem (0-1) in nonsection play.

South Park 8, Ringgold 0 – Jaycee Lingren had a hat trick to lead South Park (1-0-1) past Ringgold (0-2) in the South Hills Kickoff Classic.

Springdale 7, Deer Lakes 3 – Grace Gent scored five goals to lead Springdale (1-0) to a nonsection win over Deer Lakes (0-1). Briana Ross added two goals for Springdale.

Seneca Valley 7, Villa Maria 0 — Zoe Simpson, Natalie Matthews, Ayla Ward, and Julia Luzowski had goals for the Raiders (1-0) in a shutout of Villa Maria (0-1) at the Butler Tournament.

South Side 4, Ambridge 1 — In nonsection play, Maura Heberle had two goals as South Side (1-0) beat Ambridge (0-1). Emily Bailey and Lydia Persohn added goals for South Side while Megan Conover scored Ambridge’s goal.

Cross country

Marty Uher Invitational – Meredith Price was the girls Class 3A individual winner in 19:10.90, leading Pine-Richland to the team title at Cal (Pa). In the Class 2A-A race, Montour won the team title with Harley Kletz taking second and Sophia Trevenen fifth. Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo was the individual winner in 18:48.90.

In boys Class 3A, Butler’s C.J. Singleton (16:13.10) won the individual title and University High (W. Va.) took the team race. In Class 2A-A, Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak won the individual race in 16:33.80 and North Catholic took the team title.

Gateway Invitational – Fox Chapel swept the boys and girls team titles at Gateway. Jack Lorence won the boys race in 18:02.83. Teammate Ethan Napolitan finished fifth. Fox Chapel’s Laura Carter was the girls winner in 21:43.65, just ahead of teammate Clara Kelley.

Girls volleyball

Buc Classic – Charleroi topped host Chartiers-Houston, 2-1, in the championship match. The Bucs took the first set 25-15, but Charleroi responded by winning the second set 25-18 and the tiebreaker, 16-14.