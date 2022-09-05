High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny.

Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who won a tournament for the first time in program history.

Burrell 5, Armstrong 2 — Cam Wagner (2), Seth Trisoline (2) and Jayson Ireland scored for the Bucs (3-1), and Trisoline and Ashton Quigley added assists as Burrell won at the Highlands tournament.

Shaler 8, Highlands 0 — Josh Jashinski and Matt Keenan each scored twice to help Shaler (3-1) win the Highlands Labor Day tournament over the host Golden Rams (1-2).

Girls soccer

Aquinas Academy 3, Central Valley 1 — Abigail Stalder scored three goals to guide Aquinas Academy (2-1) to a win at the Ambridge tournament.

Burrell 3, Waynesburg 1 — Andi Householder, Miley Kariotis and Ali Hughes scored goals to lift Burrell (2-0-1) to a victory at the Baldwin tournament.

Freeport 3, Armstrong 2 — Aleah Parison scored two goals, and Peyton Los added one as Freeport (3-0) won at the Highlands tournament.

Keystone Oaks 2, South Allegheny 1 —Kiera Hathaway and Kayla McCullough scored to give Keystone Oaks (2-1) the South Allegheny tournament title.