High school roundup for Sept. 5, 2021

Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 9:50 PM

Daniel Sassak scored twice to lead host Belle Vernon to a 2-1 victory over Gateway at the Paul Sasko Classic tournament Sunday at Belle Vernon.

Highlands 2, Leechburg 1 — Sam Norris and Tyler Smith scored for the Golden Rams in a victory at their host Labor Day tournament.

Shaler 5, Penn Hills 1 — Matt Keenan had three goals as Shaler won a nonsection game.

Girls soccer

Latrobe 5, West Mifflin 0 — Sofia DeCerb posted a shutout, and Regan Reilly had a hat trick as Latrobe rolled to a win at the West Mifflin tournament.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Penn Hills 1 — Marissa Garn, Maddie Barrick, Rylin Bugosh (2) scored to lift Mt. Pleasant to a win at the Highlands tournament.

Shaler 6, Highlands 0 — At the Highlands Labor Day tournament, Piper Keane had three goals, and Taylor Pierce scored twice to lift Shaler past Highlands.

Allderdice 1, Quaker Valley 0 — Sophia Bouvier scored on an assist from Elizabeth Dugan as Allderdice won at the West Mifflin tournament.

North Catholic 2, Burrell 0 — Lauren MacDonad and Jayden Sharpless scored to lift North Catholic to victory at the Butler tournament.

Riverside 7, Beth-Center 0 — Megan Zelch had three goals as Riverside won at the Chartiers-Houston tournament.