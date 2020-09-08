High school roundup for Sept. 8, 2020: Oakland Catholic scores tennis win

By:

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 | 10:25 PM

Metro Creative

Isabella Liu-Lopez, Amanda Santora and Abby Santora swept singles competition to lead Oakland Catholic to a 3-2 Section 3-AAA girls tennis victory over Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.

The doubles teams of Katie Sonnett and Casssidy O’Connell and Holly Hannon and Cindy Oberio won three-set matches for Thomas Jefferson.

Blackhawk 3, Riverside 2 – Chloe Stein, Kate Trevelline and Devyn Moye won singles matches to carry Blackhawk to a Section 4-AA victory.

Ringgold 4, Washington 1 – Julia Corey and Elizbeth Talaga won at second and third singles to lead Ringgold to a Section 2-AA win.

Burrell 3, Derry 2 – Amber Bigler won at No. 2 singles and both doubles teams emerged victorious to lead Burrell past Derry in Section 1-AA. The doubles teams of Hanna Morrow and Lydia Flannigan and Elizabeth Gural and Jillian Perry won in straight sets for the Bucs. Leah Perry and Elizabeth Kott won singles matches for Derry.

Southmoreland 5, Jeannette 0 – Alycia Derr and Elle and Beatrix Pawlikosky won singles matches to lead Southmoreland to a Section 1-AA win.

Norwin 5, Connellsville 0 – The doubles teams of Sadie Cuturilo and Isha Vyas and Jordan Napierkowski and Abigail Campbell won without dropping a game to lead Norwin in Section 1-AAA.

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0 – Ellen Liu and Areej Mohsin won singles matches without dropping a game to lead Franklin Regional in Section 1-AAA.

Boys golf

North Allegheny 210, Butler 211 – Adam Steinmetz shot a 38 and Peter Canovali a 41 to lead North Allegheny to a one-stroke win in Section 3-AAA at Butler CC. Colin Patterson and Wyatt Kos led Butler with 41s.

Steel Valley 270, Brentwood 280 – Steel Valley’s Luke Vinay earned medalist honors with a 48 in Section 7-AA.

South Park 226, Burgettstown 306 – JP Tusai shot 39 and Joe Toth 41 at Ponderosa GC to help South Park go to 4-1 in Section 4-AA.

Frazier 233, Waynesburg 237 – Noah Usher shot a 40 to help Frazier improve to 2-0 in Section 8-AA play.

Knoch 222, Highlands 275 – Ryan Barnes shot 42 to lead Knoch to its first win of the season in Section 8-AAA action at Saxon GC. Cory Voltz and Mitch Davies shot 43 and Gabe Cornetti followed with a 44. Ethan Hewitt led Highlands with a 46.

Penn-Trafford 206, Latrobe 234 – Alex Turowski and Nick Turowski each shot a 1-over 37 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA victory.

Mt. Pleasant 223, Ligonier Valley 231 – Carson Kirshner took medalist honors with a 40 and Steven Brown shot 43 to lead Mt. Pleasant in Section 2-AA. Jonathan Rankin shot 44 for Ligonier Valley.

Indiana 217, Greensburg Salem 224 – Alex Holuta and Trevor Todd shot 40 to lead Indiana to a Section 1-AAA win at Hannastown GC. Ben Thomas led Greensburg Salem with a 42.

Hampton 213, Kiski Area 236 – Matthew Ruzomberka shot a 37 to lead Hampton to a Section 8-AAA win.

Girls golf

North Allegheny 175, Penn-Trafford 193 – Katie Rose Rankin shot a 40 to lead North Allegheny to a nonsection win at Pittsburgh North GC. Lauren Barber led Penn-Trafford with a 40.

Fox Chapel 174, Peters Township 176 – Erin Draneck shot a 41 to lead Fox Chapel to a nonsection win at Valley Brook CC.

Franklin Regional 180, Kiski Area 211 – Caroline Tragesser shot a 40 and Brooke Horvath added a 43 to help Franklin Regional improve to 4-1 with a Section 1-AAA victory.

Indiana 184, Gateway 300 – Hannah Reilly shot 44 to help Indiana improve to 4-0 with a Section 3-AAA win at Indiana CC.

Tags: Oakland Catholic, Thomas Jefferson