High school roundup for Sept. 8, 2022: Moon wins showdown with South Fayette

By:

Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Davi Jansson celebrates his goal against South Fayette on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Moon won, 1-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette goalkeeper Dylan Janoski can’t reach a shot by Moon’s Davi Jansson on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Davi Jansson celebrates his goal against South Fayette on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Cooper Nickles heads the ball over South Fayette’s Alex Renk during their game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Clayton Carpenter heads the ball next to Moon’s Christopher Brancato during their game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon goalkeeper Zachary Shutak stops a shot next to South Fayette’s Collin Dadey on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette goalkeeper Dylan Janoski stops a shot by Moon’s Ryan Kopay on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Michael Plasko battles Moon’s Jon-Marc Balbach for a header during their game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Alex Renk battles Moon’s Jon-Marc Balbach for possession during their game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Davi Jansson (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their game against South Fayette on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Christopher Brancato eyes control of the ball against South Fayette on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Tiger Stadium. Previous Next

Davi Jansson scored a first-half goal and Moon made it stand up for a 1-0 Section 2-3A boys soccer victory over South Fayette (2-2, 2-2) Thursday night. Ryan Hildenbrand assisted on the goal and Zachary Shutak had a two-save shutout for the Tigers (5-0-1, 4-0).

Beaver 12, Ellwood City 0 – Kyle Carlsen had a hat trick to help Beaver (3-2, 3-1) past Ellwood City (0-3, 0-3) in Section 4-2A.

Brownsville 5, Belle Vernon 4 – Derrick Tarpley scored in overtime to give Brownsville (3-3, 2-2) a Section 3-2A win over Belle Vernon (4-2, 3-1). Trevor Kovatch and Dylan Rathway had two goals apiece for the Leopards.

Butler 2, Central Catholic 0 – Nick Niebauer scored both goals for Butler (3-3, 1-3) in a shutout of Central Catholic (1-4, 1-3) in Section 1-4A. Drew Knight was in goal for the Golden Tornado.

Canon-McMillan 2, Upper St. Clair 1 – Anthony Bellino scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead Canon-McMillan (3-2, 3-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Joe Donnelly scored for Upper St. Clair (4-1-1, 3-1).

Charleroi 3, Bentworth 1 – Arlo McIntyre scored two goals and Bryce Large added another as Charleroi (4-0, 3-0) beat Bentworth (3-3, 1-2) in Section 2-A. Ryan Moessner scored the lone goal for the Bearcats.

Connellsville 5, Uniontown 1 – Kasey Stanton had a hat trick and Seth Basinger added a pair of goals for Connellsville (4-2, 3-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Uniontown (0-3, 0-3).

Deer Lakes 12, Derry 2 – Ryan Hanes and Payton Kushon had four goals apiece and Collin Rodgers and Ethan Alberta scored twice each as Deer Lakes (5-1, 4-0) beat Derry (1-5, 0-4) in Section 2-2A.

Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1 – Ethan Childers scored a goal and had an assist as Elizabeth Forward (2-2, 2-2) won a Section 1-2A game against East Allegheny (4-1, 3-1). Dom Cavalier also scored a goal and had a helper for the Warriors.

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 2 – Joseph Bayne recorded a hat trick and Samuel Dawson added two goals as Franklin Regional (3-3, 3-1) defeated Gateway (4-3, 2-2) in Section 4-3A.

Freeport 3, Jeannette 2 – Isaac Wetzel scored twice and Garrett Risch netted the game-winning goal to lead Freeport (2-3, 2-2) to a Section 2-2A victory. Jordan Taylor scored twice for Jeannette (3-3, 1-3).

Hampton 3, Highlands 0 – Coleman Docherty, Conner Killmeyer and Luke Fiscus scored to power Hampton (4-1, 3-1) past Highlands (1-3, 1-1) in Section 1-3A.

Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0 –Goalkeeper Maddox Anderson scored a goal and recorded a shutout as Kiski Area (3-1, 2-0) blanked Armstrong (0-5, 0-3) in Section 1-3A. Anders Bordoy and Trey Curry each scored twice and Ethan Krystek, Liam Foley, Ethan Beck and Grayson Johngarlo also scored.

McGuffey 4, Yough 1 – Seth Kingsland scored a pair of goals to lead McGuffey (6-0, 4-0) past Yough (1-3, 1-3) in Section 3-2A. Joe Obeldobel had a goal for the Cougars.

Mt. Lebanon 9, Hempfield 0 – Luca Danley had a hat trick and Isaac Hrivnak scored twice to power Mt. Lebanon (3-3, 3-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Hempfield (0-4, 0-3). Andreas Panduro recorded the shutout.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Southmoreland 0 – Luke Rivardo had two goals and an assist to lead Mt. Pleasant (4-2, 2-0) past Southmoreland (0-6, 0-4) in Section 3-2A. Chase McCloy and Aydan Gross each had a goal and an assist and Zach Livingston also scored. Jacob McGuinness recorded the shutout.

North Catholic 3, Indiana 2 – Ryan Shantz completed his hat trick with an overtime winner to lead North Catholic (1-2-2, 1-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Indiana (2-4, 1-3).

Penn-Trafford 2, Penn Hills 0 – Ben Luchs scored a pair of goals to lift Penn-Trafford (2-4, 2-2) past Penn Hills (2-2, 2-2) in a Section 4-3A match.

Peters Township 3, Norwin 2 – Blake Gabelhart, Nick Magee and Matt Milliken scored as Peters Township (4-1, 3-1) got past Norwin (0-4, 0-3) in Section 2-4A.

Plum 6, Latrobe 0 – Tristin Ralph scored two goals and Owen Zalewski recorded the shutout as Plum (5-0-1, 4-0) defeated Latrobe (2-2, 2-2) in Section 4-3A. Lucas Pittman, Aldi Flowers and Ben Pittman each had a goal and an assist and TJ Schrecongost also scored.

Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3 – Nick Evans led Ringgold (3-2, 3-1) with two goals in a Section 3-3A win over Laurel Highlands (3-3, 1-3). Owen Haywood, Aidyn Whaley and David Molisee also scored for the Rams.

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 2 – Max Marcotte scored in overtime to propel Seneca Valley (6-0, 4-0) past Pine-Richland (4-1-1, 2-1-1) in Section 1-4A. Cole Kamarec and Connor Oros also scored for the Raiders. Cale Klaff and Colin Zvejnieks scored for the Rams.

Serra Catholic 1, Carlynton 0 – A.J. Mejalli scored on a penalty kick to seal the victory for Serra Catholic (2-2, 2-0) over Carlynton (2-2, 1-1) in Section 4-1A. Ethan Coddington made 13 saves for the shutout for the Eagles.

Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 0 – Jack Billick, Sal Pasquale and Bryce Samson scored to lead Seton LaSalle (3-1, 2-0) past Brentwood (1-2, 0-2) in Section 4-A.

Sewickley Academy 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 – Michael DiSantis scored two goals as No. 3 Sewickley Academy (5-0) defeated No. 2 Greensburg Central (4-1) in a nonsection matchup of WPIAL contenders in Class A. Jackson Quigley and Hudson Colletti each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Carlo Denis and Jackson Vacanti scored for the Centurions.

South Park 13, Steel Valley 0 – Ben Ambrose had a hat trick and Kaiden Fischer scored two goals to lead South Park (5-0, 4-0) past Steel Valley (0-5, 0-4) in Section 1-2A.

Thomas Jefferson 1, Trinity 0 – Anthony Orlando scored the decisive goal, assisted by Jake Shoemaker, and Sam Wessel recorded the shutout as Thomas Jefferson (6-0, 4-0) beat Trinity (3-2, 2-2) in Section 3-3A.

West Mifflin 1, Woodland Hills 0 – Aiden Marks scored on a free kick with 27 seconds left in the first overtime to give West Mifflin (4-2, 3-1) the Section 1-2A win over Woodland Hills (2-2, 2-2).

Girls soccer

Chartiers Valley 3, Hopewell 0 – Julia Vanatta, Zoe Fries and Sofia Lamatrice scored and Payton O’Malley recorded the shutout for Chartiers Valley (3-1) in a nonsection win over Hopewell (1-3).

Connellsville 6, Uniontown 0 – Grace Bosnic had a hat trick to lead Connellsville (2-4, 2-2) past Uniontown (0-3, 0-3) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 1, McGuffey 0 – Brittney Schindler scored the decisive goal to lead Deer Lakes (3-1) to a nonsection win over McGuffey (1-3).

Franklin Regional 2, Blackhawk 0 – Shaeley Reichbaum and Sierra Todero scored and Aris Lamanna recorded a shutout for the second straight day as Franklin Regional (3-2) beat Blackhawk (1-3) in a nonsection game.

Greensburg Salem 9, Ligonier Valley 1 – Olivia Smith scored twice to lead Greensburg Salem (3-3) to a nonsection win. Maddie Krofcheck, Kayla Ramer, Taylor Carr, Ella Helman, Alice Wilkinson, Emily King and Payton Henry also scored for the Golden Lions. Kiersten Auman scored for Ligonier Valley (1-4).

Mohawk 18, Sharpsville 0 – Madisyn Cole scored four goals and Alexa Kadilak added three to lead Mohawk (1-3) to a nonsection win.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Penn-Trafford 0 – Morgan Gesinski led Mt. Pleasant (3-0) with two goals in a nonsection win over Penn-Trafford (1-2). Rylin Bugosh and Caitlyn Fullman each added a goal for the Vikings.

Peters Township 2, West Allegheny 0 – Camryn Klein and Bella Spergel each scored a goal to lift Peters Township (3-1-1) past West Allegheny (3-3) in nonsection play.

Southmoreland 7, Penn Hills 1 – Olivia Cernuto scored the 100th goal of her career in the first half as Southmoreland (4-0) beat Penn Hills (1-4) in a nonsection match.

Field hockey

Pine-Richland 11, Allderdice 0 – Jessica Albertson scored four goals to lead Pine-Richland to victory in a Section 3A matchup.

Penn-Trafford 1, Shady Side Academy 0 – Ava Herschberger scored the decisive goal as Penn-Trafford won a matchup of the defending WPIAL champs in Class 2A and A.

Volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Laurel Highlands 0 – Laney Wilson had 10 kills and Courtlyn Turner added nine kills to lead Albert Gallatin to a Section 3-3A win. Kennedy Felio had 32 assists, 10 digs, four aces and two kills.

Burrell 3, Neighborhood Academy 0 – Rory Pallone recorded 13 consecutive service points to help Burrell to a victory in Section 5-2A. Karlee Thimons had 10 straight service point and Ally Samola had nine.

Derry 3, Ligonier Valley 0 – Sasha Whitfield had eight aces and eight kills to lead Derry to a sweep in Section 5-2A. Katie Dunlap had 11 digs and Regan Repak had 15 assists. Ruby Wallace had five kills for the Rams. Lacy Sosko had four kills, two blocks and five service points.

Franklin Regional 3, Highlands 0 – Toryn Fulton had eight kills to lead Franklin Regional over Highlands in Section 5-3A.

Hampton 3, Plum 0 – Hampton swept Plum in a Section 1-3A match. Emily Schrom had 17 kills, three aces and five digs while Avery Koontz had 15 digs and Emma Rick had five kills and six digs.

Knoch 3, Lincoln Park 0 – Madi Gardner recorded 19 service points and Melissa Karastury served for 18 points to help Knoch to a Section 4-3A win. Sierra Mock added 11 kills.

Mapletown 3, California 1 – Krista Wilson had 25 kills, Bri Ashton and Ella Menear had 17 digs, and Bailey Rafferty recorded 34 assists to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Rakiyah Porters had seven kills and nine digs for California.

Peters Township 3, West Allegheny 0 – Ellaina Jackovic had seven kills and Alex Camill had five to lead Peters to a sweep against West Allegheny in nonsection play. Lizzie Stevenson had five aces for Peters.

Southmoreland 3, Bentworth 2 – Kaylee Doppeleheur had eight kills as Southmoreland beat Bentworth in Section 3-2A. Taylor Doppelheuer had six kills and Riley Puckey had 11 assists for the Scotties. Chelsea Dindal had seven kills and three aces for Bentworth.

West Greene 3, Avella 1 – Kasie Meek had 17 kills and three blocks to lead West Greene to a Section 2-A win. Allex Berdine had 22 assists and London Whipkey recorded 22 digs.