High school roundup for Sept. 9, 2021: Hampton boys soccer knocks off Mars
By:
Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Luke Staggers and Holden Pritts scored second-half goals as Hampton stunned defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Mars 2-0 in Section 1-3A boys soccer Thursday night. It was the first loss since Oct. 23, 2019 for Mars (1-1-2, 1-1). Thomas Bradfield recorded the shutout for Hampton (1-0, 1-0).
Beaver 3, Chartiers Valley 2 — Caden Biela, Garrett Pander and Connor Masters scored to lead Beaver (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Krystof Purtell had two assists. Sam Harris scored twice for Chartiers Valley (0-3-1, 0-2).
Belle Vernon 3, Albert Gallatin 1 — Tyler Kovatch scored twice and Daniel Sassak also had a goal to lead Belle Vernon (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (3-1, 1-1).
Bentworth 10, California 0 — Jerzy Timlin scored three times as Bentworth (3-1, 2-0) cruised to a Section 4-A victory over California (0-2, 0-2). Tanner Kinney had two goals and Brendan Taylor had a goal and three assists.
Charleroi 7, McGuffey 1 — Eben McIntyre scored four goals and Joel Chambers netted a pair to lead Charleroi (2-0, 2-0) past McGuffey (2-1, 1-1) in Section 3-2A.
Deer Lakes 4, Ligonier Valley 0 — Ryan Haynes scored twice and Ruger Beer and Braden Mitchell also netted goals to lead Deer Lakes (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A victory over Ligonier Valley (0-2, 0-1). Nick Braun recorded the shutout.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Keystone Oaks 2 — Anthony Valerio had two goals and Max Salankiewicz also scored to lead Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) past Keystone Oaks (2-1, 0-1) in Section 1-2A.
Freedom 6, Mohawk 0 — Jay Hessler and Joe Hartle had two goals apiece and Dylan Scheel and Austin Tokar added one each to help Freedom (2-1, 2-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Mohawk (0-3, 0-3).
Freeport 5, Highlands 0 — Isaac Wetzel recorded a hat trick to lead Freeport (1-1, 1-1) past Section 1-3A rival Highlands (1-2, 0-1). Lukas Troutman and Angelo Porco had a goal each for the Yellowjackets and Sebastian Cordier made four saves in net.
Gateway 4, Woodland Hills 0 — Colton Corrie had a hat trick and Cole Plaskon recorded the shutout to lead Gateway (2-2, 2-0) to a Section 4-3A victory over Woodland Hills (1-2, 1-1).
Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0 — Nathaniel Coleman, Ben Townsend and Owen Zimmerman scored goals and Maddox Anderson recorded the shutout as Kiski Area (3-1, 2-0) defeated Indiana (2-2, 1-1) in Section 1-3A.
Knoch 7, Armstrong 1 — Nick Dellarosa had four goals and Caleb Oskin added a hat trick to lead Knoch (2-1, 1-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (0-2, 0-2).
Latrobe 4, Connellsville 0 — Vinny Oddo, Nico Lorenzi, Roman Agostoni and Benjamin Bigi scored for Latrobe (1-3, 1-1) in a Section 3-4A win over Connellsville (0-2, 0-2). Tanner Popella and Nate Huczko combined on the shutout.
Mt. Pleasant 3, Brownsville 2 — Braden Heiser had two goals and an assist to lead Mt. Pleasant (1-1, 1-1) past Brownsville (0-3-1, 0-1) in Section 3-2A. Lukas Rivardo also scored for the Vikings.
North Catholic 3, Ambridge 2 — Ryan Shantz, Luke Phillips and Dylan Greggs had a goal each for North Catholic (2-1, 2-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Ambridge (0-2, 0-1). Chris Smith had two assists for the Trojans.
Ringgold 2, Washington 0 — Shane Seiler and David Molisee scored goals and freshman Aidyn Whaley recorded the shutout for Ringgold (1-1, 1-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Washington (1-1, 1-1).
Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1 — Sam Farner scored four goals and Jackson Suski and Jack Westerberg added two apiece to lead Shady Side Academy (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Derry (0-4, 0-1).
Peters Township 2, Brashear 0 — Alex Grim and Blake Gabelhart scored goals and Nico Melograne recorded the shutout as Peters Township (4-0, 2-0) defeated Brashear (1-3, 0-2) in Section 2-4A.
Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1 — Colin Zvejnieks scored a pair of goals to lead Pine-Richland (2-0-1, 1-0) past North Allegheny (1-1, 0-1) in Section 1-4A.
Plum 10, Greensburg Salem 3 — Ian Yurek had a hat trick for Plum, which rolled to a Section 4-3A win over Greensburg Salem (0-2, 0-2). Aldi Flowers and Ethan Rose had two goals apiece for the Mustangs (2-2, 1-1). Luke Kolankowski contributed a goal and four assists.
Seton LaSalle 4, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Bobby Bootay had two goals to lead Seton LaSalle (2-1, 2-0) past Chartiers Houston (1-2-1, 0-1) in a Section 4-A match. Nick Cherry had the shutout in goal.
West Allegheny 7, Moon 0 — Logen Mackey had a hat trick and Johnny Dragisich scored twice to power West Allegheny (4-0, 2-0) past Moon (2-1, 1-1) in Section 2-3A.
West Mifflin 3, Penn Hills 0 — Nick Kosuda had two goals and Flynn McCracken recorded the shutout as West Mifflin (2-2, 1-1) defeated Penn Hills (1-3, 1-1) in Section 4-3A.
Yough 7, Southmoreland 0 — Joe Obeldobel had four goals and Zach Bender, Austin Matthews and Zander Aird also scored to lead Yough (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A shutout win over Southmoreland (0-3, 0-2).
Girls soccer
Bentworth 4, East Allegheny 1 — Tessa Charpentier scored two goals to lead Bentworth (2-1) to a nonsection win over East Allegheny (0-2).
Bishop Canevin 4, Eden Christian 2 — Lauren Kirsch had a hat trick to lead Bishop Canevin (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-A victory. Kim Cora scored twice for Eden Christian (0-2, 0-1).
Blackhawk 3, South Side 2 — Ella Watterson, Sarah Bollinger and Ella Martin scored to lead Blackhawk (2-0) to a nonsection win. Maura Heberle and Rian Garvey scored for South Side (2-1).
Elizabeth Forward 3, Hempfield 2 — Brooklyn Baldensperger scored the overtime winner to lead Elizabeth Forward (2-0) past Hempfield (0-4) in a nonsection game. Abby Beinlich and Bri Hartford also scored for Elizabeth Forward.
Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 0 — Abby Paterline scored two goals and Aris Lamanna recorded the shutout to lead Franklin Regional (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Indiana (0-1, 0-1).
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Riverview 2 — Sara Felder had six goals and two assists as Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0, 1-0) defeated Riverview (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-A. Riley Kerr had three goals and two assists, and Addison Vacanti added a goal and two assists. Lola Abraham scored twice for Riverview.
Latrobe 4, Kiski Area 1 — Robin Reilly scored two goals and Morgan Reilly and Becca Reed scored one each to lead Latrobe (3-0) to a nonsection win over Kiski Area (2-1). Faith Andree had the goal for the Cavaliers.
Mt. Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 0 — Riley Gesinski had a hat trick and Carsyn Rivardo and Marissa Garn scored two goals apiece to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-1) to a nonsection win over Ligonier Valley (0-2). Jenna Piper and Gigi Stanek combined on the shutout.
Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 0 — Nick Hendrick, John Hamilton, Owen O’Brien and Matteo Guajardo scored and Andreas Panduro recorded the shutout as Mt. Lebanon (3-0-1, 1-0-1) beat Baldwin (0-3-1, 0-2) in Section 2-4A.
Springdale 2, Freeport 1 — Briana Ross and Lilly Iadicicco had goals for Springdale (3-0) in a nonsection victory over Freeport (0-3).
Valley 1, Keystone Oaks 0 — Jordan Kirkwood scored the lone goal to lead Valley (1-0) to a nonsection victory at Keystone Oaks (1-4). Emily Deringer assisted on the goal and Tori Johnson made five saves in net.
Yough 8, Serra Catholic 0 — McKenzie Pritts had a hat trick and Kendalyn Umbel scored twice to lead Yough (2-0) to a nonsection win over Serra Catholic (1-1). Marin Sleith recorded the shutout.
Field hockey
Hempfield 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Amara Forsyth scored twice and Izzy Davanti had an assist to lead Hempfield to a Class 3A victory.
Girls volleyball
California 3, Avella 2 — Gianno O’Brien had 10 kills to help California win a five-set thriller over Avella. California won 25-23 in the fourth set to force a fifth and won that 15-10. Alexis Sherman added nine kills and Tayla Pascoe had eight.
Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0 — Abigail Glumac had eight kills and Maggie Brown eight digs to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A victory. Alyssa Porter added six kills and Macy Laughner had 21 assists.
Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 0 — Cate Hansberry contributed a dozen kills and eight digs to help the Bucs earn a Section 4-2A win over McGuffey. Jess Scott added nine kills and 10 digs for Chartiers-Houston.
Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 2 — Deer Lakes rallied from down 2-0 to win the final three sets and earn a comeback victory over Ligonier Valley (1-1, 1-1) in Section 5-AA. Ligonier Valley won the first two sets by a score of 25-21, before the Lancers won 25-21 in the third, 25-17 in the fourth and 15-9 in the deciding fifth set. Haley Stormer had 22 kills and four service aces for the Rams.
Derry 3, East Allegheny 0 — Hannah Ruffner had five kills and Faith Shean recorded six digs to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A victory. Megan Baker had six aces and 18 assists.
Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0 — Ella Evans had nine kills and Maren Whiteford added seven to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-3A victory. Sydney Breitkreutz had eight aces and Lexa Yankauskas added five.
Frazier 3, Charleroi 1 — Jensyn Hartman had 17 kills and Molly Yauch 16 digs to lead Frazier to a Section 3-2A win. Gracen Hartman had 31 assists and Grace Vaughn added 14 service points.
Freeport 3, Highlands 0 — Cassidy Dell, Alaina Whitlinger and Erica Lampus had five kills apiece as Freeport swept Highlands in a Section 5-3A match. Grace Beach had nine aces from the service line for the Yellowjackets.
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Krista Wilson had 20 kills, seven digs and four service aces for Mapletown in a Section 2-A win over Jefferson-Morgan. Taylor Dusenberry added 11 kills and Macee Cree had 30 assists.
Boys golf
Burrell 247, St. Joseph 385 — Austin Schueler shot 47 as Burrell improved to 3-0 in Section 1-2A with a win over St. Joseph at River Forest Country Club. Jaxon Logut shot 48 for the Bucs
Hempfield 221, Greensburg Salem 251 — Conner Iarussi shot 41 to lead Hempfield to a Section 1-3A win over Greensburg Salem at the Greensburg Country Club. Austin Corona shot 42 and Caleb Prola shot 44.
Knoch 215, Freeport 227 — Cory Voltz carded a match-low 38 to help Knoch top Freeport in a Section 8-3A match at Buffalo Golf Course. Connor Squartino shot 41 for the Knights. Jayden Diehl had a team-best 44 for Freeport.
Ligonier Valley 231, Geibel Catholic 312 — Gavin McMullen shot 40 to lead Ligonier Valley to a Section 2-2A win over Geibel Catholic at Champion Lakes Golf Course. Brody McIntosh shot 42 and Declan McMullen shot 44.
Penn Trafford 199, Norwin 212 — Nick Turowski shot a match-low 34 and Brady Mastine shot 38 to help Penn Trafford to a Section 1-3A win over Norwin. Ryan Edwards shot 38 to lead the Knights.
Girls golf
Fox Chapel 173, Butler 203 — Nina Busch shot 39 for Fox Chapel (5-2, 4-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Butler at Pittsburgh Field Club. Paige Scott shot a match-low 38 for Butler.
Girls tennis
Knoch 5, North Catholic 0 — Emily Greb, Ally Bauer and Lindsay Greb swept the singles matches for Knoch (4-0, 1-0) in a win over North Catholic in its Section 3-AA opener. Ava Santora and Jade Nether won first doubles and Lara Ejzak and Kenzie Gumto took second doubles.
Latrobe 5, Kiski Area 0 — Singles players Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Avery Massero lost a total of two games between them as Latrobe improved to 3-0 with a Section 1-3A victory. The doubles teams of Maya Jain and Emily Pierce and Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh also won in straight sets.
Norwin 5, Armstrong 0 — Jenna Beach at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Knoechel and Shawna Sinchak won without dropping a game to lead Norwin to a Section 1-3A win. Sydney Pesarsick and Sadie Cuturilo and the team of Abby Campbell and Jordan Napierkowski also won for the Knights.
Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0 — Sarah Yamrick and Lauren Burkley didn’t drop a game at first and second singles to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-3A win. Kaia Conte and the doubles teams of Lena Yuhas and Gianna Purpura and Becca Mills and Nicole Poulos also won for the Warriors.
More High School Soccer Boys• Westmoreland County boys soccer notes: No hard feelings after 30-0 game
• High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2021: Franklin Regional stops Plum in overtime
• Riverview soccer teams eager to be back on field
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 7, 2021: Boys soccer opens section play
• High school roundup for Sept. 5, 2021