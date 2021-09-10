High school roundup for Sept. 9, 2021: Hampton boys soccer knocks off Mars

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Luke Staggers and Holden Pritts scored second-half goals as Hampton stunned defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Mars 2-0 in Section 1-3A boys soccer Thursday night. It was the first loss since Oct. 23, 2019 for Mars (1-1-2, 1-1). Thomas Bradfield recorded the shutout for Hampton (1-0, 1-0).

Beaver 3, Chartiers Valley 2 — Caden Biela, Garrett Pander and Connor Masters scored to lead Beaver (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Krystof Purtell had two assists. Sam Harris scored twice for Chartiers Valley (0-3-1, 0-2).

Belle Vernon 3, Albert Gallatin 1 — Tyler Kovatch scored twice and Daniel Sassak also had a goal to lead Belle Vernon (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (3-1, 1-1).

Bentworth 10, California 0 — Jerzy Timlin scored three times as Bentworth (3-1, 2-0) cruised to a Section 4-A victory over California (0-2, 0-2). Tanner Kinney had two goals and Brendan Taylor had a goal and three assists.

Charleroi 7, McGuffey 1 — Eben McIntyre scored four goals and Joel Chambers netted a pair to lead Charleroi (2-0, 2-0) past McGuffey (2-1, 1-1) in Section 3-2A.

Deer Lakes 4, Ligonier Valley 0 — Ryan Haynes scored twice and Ruger Beer and Braden Mitchell also netted goals to lead Deer Lakes (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A victory over Ligonier Valley (0-2, 0-1). Nick Braun recorded the shutout.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Keystone Oaks 2 — Anthony Valerio had two goals and Max Salankiewicz also scored to lead Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) past Keystone Oaks (2-1, 0-1) in Section 1-2A.

Freedom 6, Mohawk 0 — Jay Hessler and Joe Hartle had two goals apiece and Dylan Scheel and Austin Tokar added one each to help Freedom (2-1, 2-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Mohawk (0-3, 0-3).

Freeport 5, Highlands 0 — Isaac Wetzel recorded a hat trick to lead Freeport (1-1, 1-1) past Section 1-3A rival Highlands (1-2, 0-1). Lukas Troutman and Angelo Porco had a goal each for the Yellowjackets and Sebastian Cordier made four saves in net.

Gateway 4, Woodland Hills 0 — Colton Corrie had a hat trick and Cole Plaskon recorded the shutout to lead Gateway (2-2, 2-0) to a Section 4-3A victory over Woodland Hills (1-2, 1-1).

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0 — Nathaniel Coleman, Ben Townsend and Owen Zimmerman scored goals and Maddox Anderson recorded the shutout as Kiski Area (3-1, 2-0) defeated Indiana (2-2, 1-1) in Section 1-3A.

Knoch 7, Armstrong 1 — Nick Dellarosa had four goals and Caleb Oskin added a hat trick to lead Knoch (2-1, 1-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Armstrong (0-2, 0-2).

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 0 — Vinny Oddo, Nico Lorenzi, Roman Agostoni and Benjamin Bigi scored for Latrobe (1-3, 1-1) in a Section 3-4A win over Connellsville (0-2, 0-2). Tanner Popella and Nate Huczko combined on the shutout.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Brownsville 2 — Braden Heiser had two goals and an assist to lead Mt. Pleasant (1-1, 1-1) past Brownsville (0-3-1, 0-1) in Section 3-2A. Lukas Rivardo also scored for the Vikings.

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 2 — Ryan Shantz, Luke Phillips and Dylan Greggs had a goal each for North Catholic (2-1, 2-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Ambridge (0-2, 0-1). Chris Smith had two assists for the Trojans.

Ringgold 2, Washington 0 — Shane Seiler and David Molisee scored goals and freshman Aidyn Whaley recorded the shutout for Ringgold (1-1, 1-1) in a Section 3-3A win over Washington (1-1, 1-1).

Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1 — Sam Farner scored four goals and Jackson Suski and Jack Westerberg added two apiece to lead Shady Side Academy (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Derry (0-4, 0-1).

Peters Township 2, Brashear 0 — Alex Grim and Blake Gabelhart scored goals and Nico Melograne recorded the shutout as Peters Township (4-0, 2-0) defeated Brashear (1-3, 0-2) in Section 2-4A.

Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1 — Colin Zvejnieks scored a pair of goals to lead Pine-Richland (2-0-1, 1-0) past North Allegheny (1-1, 0-1) in Section 1-4A.

Plum 10, Greensburg Salem 3 — Ian Yurek had a hat trick for Plum, which rolled to a Section 4-3A win over Greensburg Salem (0-2, 0-2). Aldi Flowers and Ethan Rose had two goals apiece for the Mustangs (2-2, 1-1). Luke Kolankowski contributed a goal and four assists.

Seton LaSalle 4, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Bobby Bootay had two goals to lead Seton LaSalle (2-1, 2-0) past Chartiers Houston (1-2-1, 0-1) in a Section 4-A match. Nick Cherry had the shutout in goal.

West Allegheny 7, Moon 0 — Logen Mackey had a hat trick and Johnny Dragisich scored twice to power West Allegheny (4-0, 2-0) past Moon (2-1, 1-1) in Section 2-3A.

West Mifflin 3, Penn Hills 0 — Nick Kosuda had two goals and Flynn McCracken recorded the shutout as West Mifflin (2-2, 1-1) defeated Penn Hills (1-3, 1-1) in Section 4-3A.

Yough 7, Southmoreland 0 — Joe Obeldobel had four goals and Zach Bender, Austin Matthews and Zander Aird also scored to lead Yough (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A shutout win over Southmoreland (0-3, 0-2).

Girls soccer

Bentworth 4, East Allegheny 1 — Tessa Charpentier scored two goals to lead Bentworth (2-1) to a nonsection win over East Allegheny (0-2).

Bishop Canevin 4, Eden Christian 2 — Lauren Kirsch had a hat trick to lead Bishop Canevin (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-A victory. Kim Cora scored twice for Eden Christian (0-2, 0-1).

Blackhawk 3, South Side 2 — Ella Watterson, Sarah Bollinger and Ella Martin scored to lead Blackhawk (2-0) to a nonsection win. Maura Heberle and Rian Garvey scored for South Side (2-1).

Elizabeth Forward 3, Hempfield 2 — Brooklyn Baldensperger scored the overtime winner to lead Elizabeth Forward (2-0) past Hempfield (0-4) in a nonsection game. Abby Beinlich and Bri Hartford also scored for Elizabeth Forward.

Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 0 — Abby Paterline scored two goals and Aris Lamanna recorded the shutout to lead Franklin Regional (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Indiana (0-1, 0-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Riverview 2 — Sara Felder had six goals and two assists as Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0, 1-0) defeated Riverview (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-A. Riley Kerr had three goals and two assists, and Addison Vacanti added a goal and two assists. Lola Abraham scored twice for Riverview.

Latrobe 4, Kiski Area 1 — Robin Reilly scored two goals and Morgan Reilly and Becca Reed scored one each to lead Latrobe (3-0) to a nonsection win over Kiski Area (2-1). Faith Andree had the goal for the Cavaliers.

Mt. Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 0 — Riley Gesinski had a hat trick and Carsyn Rivardo and Marissa Garn scored two goals apiece to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-1) to a nonsection win over Ligonier Valley (0-2). Jenna Piper and Gigi Stanek combined on the shutout.

Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 0 — Nick Hendrick, John Hamilton, Owen O’Brien and Matteo Guajardo scored and Andreas Panduro recorded the shutout as Mt. Lebanon (3-0-1, 1-0-1) beat Baldwin (0-3-1, 0-2) in Section 2-4A.

Springdale 2, Freeport 1 — Briana Ross and Lilly Iadicicco had goals for Springdale (3-0) in a nonsection victory over Freeport (0-3).

Valley 1, Keystone Oaks 0 — Jordan Kirkwood scored the lone goal to lead Valley (1-0) to a nonsection victory at Keystone Oaks (1-4). Emily Deringer assisted on the goal and Tori Johnson made five saves in net.

Yough 8, Serra Catholic 0 — McKenzie Pritts had a hat trick and Kendalyn Umbel scored twice to lead Yough (2-0) to a nonsection win over Serra Catholic (1-1). Marin Sleith recorded the shutout.

Field hockey

Hempfield 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Amara Forsyth scored twice and Izzy Davanti had an assist to lead Hempfield to a Class 3A victory.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Avella 2 — Gianno O’Brien had 10 kills to help California win a five-set thriller over Avella. California won 25-23 in the fourth set to force a fifth and won that 15-10. Alexis Sherman added nine kills and Tayla Pascoe had eight.

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0 — Abigail Glumac had eight kills and Maggie Brown eight digs to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A victory. Alyssa Porter added six kills and Macy Laughner had 21 assists.

Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 0 — Cate Hansberry contributed a dozen kills and eight digs to help the Bucs earn a Section 4-2A win over McGuffey. Jess Scott added nine kills and 10 digs for Chartiers-Houston.

Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 2 — Deer Lakes rallied from down 2-0 to win the final three sets and earn a comeback victory over Ligonier Valley (1-1, 1-1) in Section 5-AA. Ligonier Valley won the first two sets by a score of 25-21, before the Lancers won 25-21 in the third, 25-17 in the fourth and 15-9 in the deciding fifth set. Haley Stormer had 22 kills and four service aces for the Rams.

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0 — Hannah Ruffner had five kills and Faith Shean recorded six digs to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A victory. Megan Baker had six aces and 18 assists.

Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0 — Ella Evans had nine kills and Maren Whiteford added seven to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-3A victory. Sydney Breitkreutz had eight aces and Lexa Yankauskas added five.

Frazier 3, Charleroi 1 — Jensyn Hartman had 17 kills and Molly Yauch 16 digs to lead Frazier to a Section 3-2A win. Gracen Hartman had 31 assists and Grace Vaughn added 14 service points.

Freeport 3, Highlands 0 — Cassidy Dell, Alaina Whitlinger and Erica Lampus had five kills apiece as Freeport swept Highlands in a Section 5-3A match. Grace Beach had nine aces from the service line for the Yellowjackets.

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Krista Wilson had 20 kills, seven digs and four service aces for Mapletown in a Section 2-A win over Jefferson-Morgan. Taylor Dusenberry added 11 kills and Macee Cree had 30 assists.

Boys golf

Burrell 247, St. Joseph 385 — Austin Schueler shot 47 as Burrell improved to 3-0 in Section 1-2A with a win over St. Joseph at River Forest Country Club. Jaxon Logut shot 48 for the Bucs

Hempfield 221, Greensburg Salem 251 — Conner Iarussi shot 41 to lead Hempfield to a Section 1-3A win over Greensburg Salem at the Greensburg Country Club. Austin Corona shot 42 and Caleb Prola shot 44.

Knoch 215, Freeport 227 — Cory Voltz carded a match-low 38 to help Knoch top Freeport in a Section 8-3A match at Buffalo Golf Course. Connor Squartino shot 41 for the Knights. Jayden Diehl had a team-best 44 for Freeport.

Ligonier Valley 231, Geibel Catholic 312 — Gavin McMullen shot 40 to lead Ligonier Valley to a Section 2-2A win over Geibel Catholic at Champion Lakes Golf Course. Brody McIntosh shot 42 and Declan McMullen shot 44.

Penn Trafford 199, Norwin 212 — Nick Turowski shot a match-low 34 and Brady Mastine shot 38 to help Penn Trafford to a Section 1-3A win over Norwin. Ryan Edwards shot 38 to lead the Knights.

Girls golf

Fox Chapel 173, Butler 203 — Nina Busch shot 39 for Fox Chapel (5-2, 4-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Butler at Pittsburgh Field Club. Paige Scott shot a match-low 38 for Butler.

Girls tennis

Knoch 5, North Catholic 0 — Emily Greb, Ally Bauer and Lindsay Greb swept the singles matches for Knoch (4-0, 1-0) in a win over North Catholic in its Section 3-AA opener. Ava Santora and Jade Nether won first doubles and Lara Ejzak and Kenzie Gumto took second doubles.

Latrobe 5, Kiski Area 0 — Singles players Jenna Bell, Carolina Walters and Avery Massero lost a total of two games between them as Latrobe improved to 3-0 with a Section 1-3A victory. The doubles teams of Maya Jain and Emily Pierce and Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh also won in straight sets.

Norwin 5, Armstrong 0 — Jenna Beach at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Knoechel and Shawna Sinchak won without dropping a game to lead Norwin to a Section 1-3A win. Sydney Pesarsick and Sadie Cuturilo and the team of Abby Campbell and Jordan Napierkowski also won for the Knights.

Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0 — Sarah Yamrick and Lauren Burkley didn’t drop a game at first and second singles to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-3A win. Kaia Conte and the doubles teams of Lena Yuhas and Gianna Purpura and Becca Mills and Nicole Poulos also won for the Warriors.