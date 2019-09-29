High school roundup: Indiana’s Branan wins Carlisle cross country meet

Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 11:23 PM

Indiana’s Kendall Branan won the boys race at the at the Carlisle Invitational, and Peyton Ellis of Boiling Springs won the girls race.

Wissahickon claimed the boys team title with 156 points, followed by Central Cambria’s 161 points. Indiana finished tops among WPIAL schools in eighth place with 340 points.

Central Cambria won the girls race with 92 points, followed by Upper Dublin with 172 points. Mt. Pleasant finished in seventh place with 343 points to lead WPIAL schools, with Indiana finishing 34th with 791 points

Girls soccer

Fox Chapel 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 (OT) — Lucy Ream scored the winning goal in overtime to lead the Fox Chapel girls soccer team (6-5-1, 4-4-0) over Mt. Lebanon (2-9-0, 2-6-0) in nonsection play Saturday.

Freeport 4, Springdale 1 — In nonsection play, Akina Boynton scored two goals and had an assist to lead Freeport (8-2-0, 5-2-0) to victory at Springdale (5-6-0, 3-3-0). Sidney Shemanski and Aleah Parison added a goal and an assist each.

Franklin Regional 4, Montour 1 — Sydney Kranick scored twice as Franklin Regional (6-4-0, 5-3-0) defeated Montour (4-4-1, 3-2-1) in nonconference play for its fourth straight win.

Boys soccer

Kiski Area 2, Latrobe 0 — Ross Ziemianski scored in the first half, and Ben Townsend added a goal in the first minute of the second half as Kiski Area (7-4-2, 5-3-2) shut out Latrobe (4-7-0, 4-6-0) in nonsection play.

Slippery Rock 3, Freeport 1 — Hunter Hardin scored the only goal for Freeport (8-4-1, 6-3-1) in its loss to Slippery Rock. It was Freeport’s second straight loss after a five-game winning streak.

Serra Catholic 4, East Allegheny 1 — Joey Folino scored two goals and added two assists to lead Serra Catholic (6-5-1, 4-5-0) to a nonsection win over East Allegheny (2-7-0, 2-6-0). Connor Gibson added two assists.

Greensburg Salem 4, Derry 0 — Michael Akingbehin scored all four goals for Greensburg Salem as the Golden Lions (4-6-0, 3-5-0) defeated Derry (0-9-1, 0-8-1) in a nonsection match.