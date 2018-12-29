High school roundup: Norwin tops Plum in double overtime

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, December 28, 2018 | 11:42 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Norwin’s Emily Brozeski dives toward a loose ball atop Ringgold’s Hope Martin on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at Penn-Trafford High School for the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament.

Ty Bilinsky scored a game-high 26 points, including nine in the two overtimes, as the Knights defeated Plum, 80-77, on Friday in the Penn-Trafford tournament

Bilinsky had five of Norwin’s 13 3-pointers, and Gianni Rizzo had four, including one at the first overtime buzzer to tie the score at 68-68.

Rizzo finished with 17 points, and Logan Liebdzinski and Jayden Walker scored 14 each for the Knights (6-2).

Chase Fink finished with 24 points for Plum (1-7).

Allderdice 95, Butler 63 — Jackson Blaufeld scored 34 points to lead Allderdice (7-2) in the C.J. Betters tournament at Community College of Beaver County.

Dalen Dugger added 20 points for Allderdice, and Bobby Clifford chipped in 17 points. Luke Patten and Devin Carney scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, for Butler.

Highlands 77, Blackhawks 67 — Highlands trailed by double-digits in the second half of its tournament championship game against Blackhawk, but that’s when Luke Cochran started heating up and led a comeback. Cochran had 28 of his game-high 31 points in the second half to spearhead the Class 5A No. 5 Golden Rams.

Cochran connected on five 3-pointers and was named tournament MVP.

The Golden Rams (5-2) trailed 47-36 in the third quarter, but outscored Blackhawk (3-6), 30-16, in the fourth to complete the comeback.

Antoine McDaniel and Seth Cohen each posted a double double. McDaniel had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Cohen had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Johnny Crise and Dom Pesci had eight points apiece and were both named to the All-Tournament team.

Springdale 76, Aquinas Academy 35 — Springdale took a 53-25 lead into halftime and didn’t look back as it defeated Aquinas Academy in the first round of the St. Joseph Holiday Tournament. Demitri Fritch scored a game-high 20 points, and Mike Zolnierczyk scored 17 points for Springdale (6-2). Gabe Vandura scored 12 points for Aquinas Academy. Springdale will play St. Joseph in the championship game at 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph 84, Evangel Heights Christian Academy 50 — Grant Bendis recorded a double-double, scoring 17 points and pulling down 14 rebounds as St. Joseph defeated Evangel Heights in the first round of the St. Joseph Holiday Tournament. Daniel Fábregas scored 16 points, and Andrew Sullivan added 11 points for St. Joseph (7-2). Jared Sidwell scored 22 points for Evangel Heights.

Knoch 79, Eden Christian 38 — Jared Schrecengost scored a team-best 16 points to help Knoch (6-3) roll past Eden Christian (4-4) at the Freeport Tournament. Scott Fraser and Julian Sanks had 14 points apiece for the Knights, and Brady McKee scored 13.

Woodland Hills 72, Fox Chapel 62 — Arnold Vento and Ryan Kerr scored 21 points each, but Fox Chapel (4-4) fell to Woodland Hills (7-1) in the championship game of the Pete Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy. Keandre Bowles had 21 points for the Wolverines, and Tre-Mon Josey scored 17. Eli Yofan added 17 points for Fox Chapel.

Saltsburg 48, Riverview 46 — Gideon Deasy scored 10 points, but Riverview (4-3) lost on a buzzer-beater by Saltsburg in the consolation game of the Apollo-Ridge Tournament. Noah Black had eight points for the Raiders and was named to the All-Tournament team. Tyler Roman had 19 points for Saltsburg.

Lincoln Park 63, Central Valley 31 — At the C.J. Betters, Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Park (7-1) held Central Valley (3-5) to two points in the first quarter on way to its win. Keeno Holmes’ 15 points led four Lincoln Park players in double figures scoring.

North Allegheny 57, Penn Hills 54 — Mike Iuzillino scored 24 points to lead tournament host North Allegheny (7-1) to the win against Penn Hills (6-2). Tyree Spencer scored 25 points to lead Penn Hills, and teammate Kyree Hairston-Mitchell had 18 points.

Seton LaSalle 81, North Catholic 57 — Dylan Preston’s 25 points led three No. 4 Seton La Salle scorers with over 20 points in its win over No. 3 North Catholic in Section 2-AAA. Michael Bigley scored 23 points for Seton La Salle (7-0, 3-0), and teammate Jacob Berner had 22 points. Isaac DeGregorio scored 15 points for North Catholic (5-3, 1-1).

Seneca Valley 70, Shaler 67 — Mason Bush scored 25 points as host Seneca Valley (5-3) snapped Shaler’s seven-game winning streak. Justin DeSabato’s 23 points paced Shaler (7-2).

Bethel Park 74, McDowell 67 — Ryan Meis scored 32 points to lead host Bethel Park (7-2) to the win against McDowell. Tommy DiRienzo added 15 points for Bethel Park, and Will Jeffress scored 27 points for McDowell.

Upper St. Clair 69, South Fayette 52 — Tanner Gensler scored 23 points to lead Class 6A No. 2 Upper St. Clair (10-0) to the win over South Fayette (4-4) at the Peters Township tournament.

Quaker Valley 70, Sto-Rox 55 — Ryan Stowers scored 22 points to lead Quaker Valley (7-0) over Sto-Rox (4-4) at the West Allegheny tournament. Danny Conlan and Adu Thiero added 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Quakers.

Central Catholic 54, Gateway 42 — Ben Sarson scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Central Catholic (3-5) to victory against Gateway (2-6) at the North Allegheny tournament. The Vikings trailed by three at halftime before outscoring Gateway, 16-3, in the third quarter.

Burgettstown 64, Avella 28 — Dante Gianfrancesco hit a school-record nine 3-pointers to account for his 27 points in Burgettstown’s win against host Avella (2-6). Scott Ferris added 14 points for Burgettstown (5-3), which held Avella to one point in the first quarter.

Girls basketball

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Brashear 48 — In the Washington tournament, Anna Eisaman scored 24 points and Melina Maietta added 19 as Class A No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (7-0) beat Brashear (2-4).

Greensburg Salem 39, Derry 34 — Megan Kallock scored 18 points as Greensburg Salem (5-4) overcame a slow start to defeat Derry (3-5) at the Mt. Pleasant tournament. Abby Mankins added 10 points for Greensburg Salem, which trailed 14-5 after the first quarter. Nikki Mellinger hit four free throws at the end of the game to seal the win.

Moon 67, Howard School of Technology (Del.) 60 (OT) — Reilly Sunday scored 35 points, including all 16 of Moon’s overtime points, in the Tigers win against Howard School of Technology at the Diamond State Classic in Wilmington (Del.). Mikala Powell added 13 points for Moon (5-2).

Oakland Catholic 58, Thomas Jefferson 47 — Sierra DeAngelo scored 19 points, and Alexis Sestric added 17 points as Class 5A No. 3 Oakland Catholic (8-1) won its tournament against Thomas Jefferson (6-2). Jenna Clark scored a game-high 24 points for Thomas Jefferson, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Bethel Park 69, South Fayette 52 — Olivia Westpha scored 13 of her 29 points in the third quarter to lead Class 6A No. 3 Bethel Park (8-0) to the win against South Fayette (7-2). Maria Cerro and Madelyn Dziezgowski added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the host team, and Skylar Aitken scored 13 points to lead South Fayette.

Blackhawk 65, North Canton Hoover 62 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 27 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and added nine assists and six steals to lead Class 4A No. 2 Blackhawk (6-1) to the win against host North Canton Hoover. Mady Aulbach added 17 points for Blackhawk, and Annie Roshak scored a game-high 33 points in the loss.

North Allegheny 50, Trinity 37 — Lizzy Groetsch scored 18 points, and Rachel Martindale and Taylor Rawls each added 11 points as Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (10-0) beat Trinity (4-4) at the Penn Hills tournament. Kaylin Vernick tallied 14 points for Trinity.

Norwin 60, Ringgold 16 — The Class 6A No. 4-ranked Knights (8-0) cruised at the Penn-Trafford Tournament as Olivia Gribble made four 3-pointers for a game-high 16 points, and Emily Brozeski and Danielle Rosso added 10 points apiece.

Keystone Oaks 48, OLSH 44 — Gillian Piccolino scored 24 points to lead host Keystone Oaks (7-3) to victory over OLSH (5-3). Jaylen Hoffman added 18 points, and Ashley Norling scored 17 points to lead OLSH, which had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Peters Township 76, Franklin Regional 43 —Makenna Marisa scored 24 points as Class 6A No. 2 Peters Township (7-0) defeated Franklin Regional (4-3) at the Hempfield tournament. Jordan Yaniga and Cali Konek scored 16 points each for Franklin Regional.

Serra Catholic 46, East Allegheny 45 — Despite 26 points from Amaia Johnson, Class 3A No. 2 East Allegheny (6-2) missed a shot at the buzzer as it fell in its tournament to Class 2A No. 3 Serra Catholic (6-1). Nicole Pawlowski led Serra Catholic with 15 points, and Abby Henderson added 17 points for East Allegheny.

Rochester 75, Northgate 30 — Alexis Robison scored 29 points to lead Class A No. 3 Rochester (7-3) to its tournament win over Northgate (3-5).

Fox Chapel 42, Shady Side Academy 38 —Class 6A No. 5 Fox Chapel (7-2) outscored Class 3A No. 5 and tournament host Shady Side Academy, 15-6, in the fourth quarter to earn a comeback win in the Pete Sauer Memorial championship game. Gabby Guerrieri led the Foxes with 14 points, and Megan Friday scored 12. Arianna Goitz had 13 points for the Indians (7-1).

Freeport 64, Redbank Valley 36 —Sidney Shemanski scored a game-high 18 points to help Class 4A No. 5 Freeport (7-1) cruise to a win over Redbank Valley (2-5) in the championship game of the West Shamokin Tournament. Samantha Clark scored 16 points for the Yellowjackets, and Harley Holloway added 14 points.

Apollo-Ridge 45, Saltsburg 35 — Rylee Eaton scored 14 points as Apollo-Ridge defeated Saltsburg to win the Apollo Trust Holiday Tournament Championship. Maddy Moore added 12 points and was named Tournament MVP for Apollo-Ridge (7-1). Morgan Gamble and Elizabeth Penrose were named to the All-Tournament team for the Vikings.

Highlands 60, Leechburg 38 — Junior guard Sara Sawhook scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second quarter to ignite the Highlands offense and cruise to a win over Leechburg in the final day of the Apollo-Ridge tournament. The win puts an end to the Rams five-game losing streak, and the loss extends Leechburg’s losing streak to four games. Julia DeSanto added 12 points, and Maria Fábregas chipped in with 11 for Highlands (2-5). Aubry Skeel led Leechburg (2-5) with 14 points.

Valley 47, Springdale 12 —Auveonna Perkins scored 16 points to lead tournament host Valley (2-7) past Springdale (0-8) in the consolation game. Dayonna Jones added 10 points for the Vikings.

Riverview 50, St. Joseph 20 — Olivia Watts scored 16 points to lead Riverview past St. Joseph (0-6) in the first round of the St. Joseph Holiday Tournament. Riverview (4-4) entered halftime up 30-7 and cruised in the second half.

Quaker Valley 48, Deer Lakes 45 —Reese Hasley led Deer Lakes (5-2) with 14 points in a loss in the first round of the St. Joseph Tournament. Corrine Washington had a game-high 19 points for Quaker Valley (4-3).

Avonworth 58, Knoch 46 —Skylar Burkett and Lauren Cihonski had 16 points apiece for Knoch (4-4) in a loss to Avonworth (5-3) in the consolation game of the Shady Side Academy Tournament. Hayden Robinson had a double-double with 29 points and 15 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Hempfield 61, Kiski Area 35 —Hannah Potter had 11 points for Kiski Area (2-6) in a loss to tournament host Hempfield (4-3). Jessica Persin had 21 points, and Sarah Liberatore scored 20 for Hempfield.

Bishop Shanahan 39, Plum 29 —MacKenzie Lake scored 11 points for Plum (2-6) in a loss to District 1’s Bishop Shanahan at the Upper Merion Tournament.

Wrestling

Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic — Plum’s Vince Citrano pinned his way to the 106-pound championship at the Steve DeAugustino Classic at West Mifflin. Citrano won all four of his matches by fall, including a pin of Beaver Area’s John Hall in the final.

Highlands freshman Jrake Burford finished second in the 113-pound bracket, falling in the final to Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels.

Other Alle-Kiski Valley medalists included Fox Chapel’s Jordana Matomoros (seventh place, 106 pounds), Jose Morales (eighth, 120), Sean Mahon (eighth, 170) and Ed Farrell (fifth, 220); Highlands’ Jeremiah Nelson (fifth, 285); Plum’s Jarrod Citrano (third, 152) and Colin Stecik (seventh, 160); and Riverview’s Lucas Murphy (fifth, 120) and Isaac Murphy (eighth, 126).

Southmoreland Holiday Classic — Valley’s David Schuffert (heavyweight) and Travis Lasko (113 pounds) finished third at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic. Schuffert, the top seed at 285 pounds, lost by 2-1 decision to Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens but earned third place with a 4-0 win over Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper in the consolation match. Lasko lost in the first round Thursday but bounced back with four straight wins in the consolation bracket, including a 5-2 decision over North Star’s Jacob Blough in the third-place match.