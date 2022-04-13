High school roundup: Zack Karp throws 9 no-hit innings for Serra Catholic

By:

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Zack Karp pitches against Seton LaSalle in the 2021 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.

Zack Karp went nine innings and Max Rocco pitched the 10th as Serra Catholic threw a 10-inning no-hitter in Section 3-2A baseball Tuesday, defeating Shady Side Academy, 5-1.

Karp struck out 16. Joey DeMoss doubled, tripled and drove in a pair for the Eagles (6-0, 3-0). Rocco also had two RBIs. Aedan Reagans walked and scored for Shady Side Academy (3-1, 1-1).

Armstrong 10, Woodland Hills 0; Armstrong 17, Woodland Hills 2 – Ian Harcelrode doubled and drove in two runs, Lane Peat knocked in three runs, and Drake Adams collected two RBIs as Armstrong (3-6, 2-4) swept Woodland Hills (0-5, 0-5) in a Section 2-5A doubleheader. In the opener, Dustin Colman went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and struck out 12 while allowing only one hit.

Avonworth 3, Steel Valley 0; Avonworth 19, Steel Valley 8 – Mason Horwat went six innings, allowed one hit and struck out 12 and Jordan Kolenda struck out two to earn the save as Avonworth (5-3, 2-2) blanked Steel Valley (3-6, 1-3) in Section 2-3A. Logan Thomas doubled for the Ironmen. Earlier, Brandon Sapolsky had two hits and drove in four runs, Jon Bodnar tripled and knocked in three runs, and Mason Metz doubled and collected three RBIs as Avonworth won the completion of a suspended game. Roman Donis tripled in a run for the Ironmen.

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 2 – Evan Morrow and Aidan Ochs each drove in a run and Matthew Bamford struck out 12 to earn the Section 3-4A win for Belle Vernon (2-3, 1-3). Gianni Cantini and Zane Mahoney each knocked in a run for Ringgold (1-4, 0-3).

Bethel Park 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Nathan Vargo threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead Bethel Park (6-0, 4-0) in Section 4-5A. Ray Altmeyer singled, doubled and drove in a run, Josh Chalus had a double and an RBI, and Bo Conrad had two hits and four RBIs. Tristan Robinson and Nick Pegg had base hits for Albert Gallatin (0-4, 0-4).

Blackhawk 10, Ambridge 2 – Zane Priestas-Kish hit a two-run homer and Louis Sebastian drove in three runs to lead Blackhawk (3-2, 1-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Caison Holland doubled and Cole Grable doubled and drove in a run for Ambridge (4-3, 2-2).

Burrell 5, Knoch 4 – Joe Druga collected two hits and two RBIs and Tristan Kenzovich doubled and knocked in a run as Burrell (2-4, 1-2) beat Knoch (3-2, 1-2) in Section 1-4A. Druga struck out 10 to earn the win for the Bucs. Anthony Grafton drove in two runs for the Knights.

Central Valley 5, Quaker Valley 4 – Hunter Boring doubled in two runs to lead Central Valley (1-5, 1-4) to a Section 2-4A win. Zeke Hendricks doubled and Adam Tanabe knocked in a run for Quaker Valley (1-3, 0-3).

East Allegheny 3, Valley 1 – Joe Connors and Mike Cahill each had two hits and Nate Holmes fanned 13 and earned the win as East Allegheny (4-1, 3-0) earned a Section 3-3A victory. Issac Kelley drove in the lone run for Valley (3-4, 0-3).

Elizabeth Forward 2, Uniontown 1 – Nate Ratica pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run and five hits and struck out four while Luke Alvarez drove in a run for Elizabeth Forward (4-0, 3-0) in Section 3-4A. Christian Thomas went seven innings as well, allowed one earned run and struck out seven for Uniontown (3-2, 2-2).

Fox Chapel 13, Penn Hills 1; Fox Chapel 10, Penn Hills 0 — Jeremy Haigh threw a complete-game shutout, Jacob Patterson had three RBIs and Jacob Donovan drove in two runs as Fox Chapel (5-3, 5-1) swept a Section 2-5A doubleheader from Penn Hills (0-7, 0-4). In the first game, Vincent Reiber collected four hits and drove in a run, and Ben DeMotte notched four RBIs for Fox Chapel. Conner Leltman drove in a run for Penn Hills.

Gateway 6, Penn-Trafford 3 – Grady Otteran doubled as Gateway (4-2, 2-1) claimed a Section 1-5A victory. Dylan Grabowski doubled for Penn-Trafford (4-2, 1-2).

Hempfield 7, Baldwin 4 – Joe Fiedor tripled twice and drove in a run and Noah Zadroga, Shane Evans and Logan Hilland each knocked in a run as Hempfield (3-5, 2-1) beat Baldwin (4-4, 0-3) in a Section 2-6A matchup. Christian Forgacs and Liam Gutendorf each doubled and drove in a run for the Highlanders.

Hopewell 12, Beaver Falls 0 – Chris Mullins drove in four runs and Stephen Slate doubled in two more while Anthony LaSala threw five shutout innings, allowing one run and striking out 11 as Hopewell (3-2, 2-1) got the Section 1-3A win. Jaren Brickner got the only hit for Beaver Falls (2-3, 2-1).

Jeannette 19, Sto-Rox 1 – Nick Rattigan doubled and drove in four, Isaiah Mallich knocked in five runs, and Brayden Luttner struck out nine as Jeannette (1-2, 1-1) earned a Section 3-2A win against Sto-Rox (0-3, 0-3).

Laurel 12, South Side 2 – Logan Ayres doubled and knocked in three runs and Cam Caldararo tripled and collected four RBIs as Laurel (6-0, 5-0) won a Section 2-2A game. Tristan Shuman doubled in a run for South Side (3-2, 2-1).

Mars 6, Plum 5 – Mars (5-2, 4-1) scored on an error in the top of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie to get the Section 2-5A win. Trey Wagner doubled and drove in a run and Nathan Leshinsky doubled in a run for the Fightin’ Planets. Silvio Ionadi tripled and Colin Solinski and Logan Kemerrer each knocked in a run for Plum (3-2, 2-1).

McGuffey 3, Yough 1 – Austin Hall drove in two runs and Logan Carlisle drove in another to lead McGuffey (3-4, 1-2 to a Section 4-3A win. Christian Park knocked in Yough’s (2-4, 1-2) lone run and Gavin Roebuck had two hits.

Montour 11, New Castle 1 – Mason Sike and Matt Luchovick each had two hits and four RBIs while Dylan Mathiesen allowed two hits and a run while striking out 10 to get the Section 2-4A win for Montour (7-1, 5-0) over New Castle (1-4, 1-4).

New Brighton 1, Mohawk 0 – Bobby Budacki drove in the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth and New Brighton (2-4, 2-1) held on to beat Mohawk (4-2, 1-2) in Section 1-3A.

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 1; North Allegheny 10, Allderdice 1 – Cole Young went 2 for 2 with four stolen bases and Connor Smith pitched five one-hit innings with 11 strikeouts as North Allegheny (5-1, 3-1) swept a doubleheader in Section 1-6A. Aaron Galaska went 3 for 3. In the opener, Cole Young doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs, Andrew Hart doubled and drove in a run and David Posey struck out 10. Bryan McCann doubled in a run for Allderdice (0-5, 0-4).

North Catholic 7, Freeport 0 – Justin Stupka pitched a two-hitter and struck out 18 for North Catholic (3-3,3-0) in a Section 1-4A win. Tommy Koroly and Blake Primrose each had a double. Jonathan Hotalski went 2 for 3 for Freeport (2-4,1-2).

OLSH 11, Avella 3 – Michael Lazarro hit a home run and Austin Hansen hit two doubles while Iseia Schulz earned the win for OLSH (3-1, 3-0) in a Section 1-A win over Avella (0-5, 0-3).

Pine-Richland 10, Seneca Valley 7 – Anthony Mengine went 3 for 4 with a double, and Jacob McGuire had a double and two RBIs for Pine-Richland (3-4, 2-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Creed Erdos went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Seneca Valley (4-2, 1-2).

Shaler 15, Moon 0 – Brady Alexander hit two home runs and drove in six runs and Bryan Rincon doubled, tripled and knocked in four runs to lead Shaler (5-2, 2-1) to a shutout Section 3-5A win. Marco Vesce had the lone hit for Moon (1-5, 0-3).

Southmoreland 5, Brownsville 2 – Noah Phillips doubled and drove in a run, Kory Ansell went 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Ty Keffer had two hits and two RBIs and struck out 11 to earn the win for Southmoreland (3-2, 1-1) in Section 4-3A play. Derrick Tarpley hit a home run for Brownsville (2-2, 1-1).

West Allegheny 5, South Fayette 3 – Anthony Ranieri doubled and drove in three runs and Colin Marinpetro doubled to lead West Allegheny (6-0, 3-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Christian Brandi slugged a home run and knocked in two runs for South Fayette (5-1-1, 2-1).

West Greene 4, Bishop Canevin 2 – Hunter Hamilton doubled in a run while Corey Wise and Lane Allison each drove in a run to lead West Greene (4-3, 3-0) to a narrow Section 2-A win. Aiden Vogelsberger and Justin Gyms each collected an RBI for Bishop Canevin (2-1, 2-1).

West Mifflin 8, Greensburg Salem 3; West Mifflin 10, Greensburg Salem 0 — Eric Link went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI as West Mifflin (7-2, 5-1) swept Greensburg Salem (2-5, 1-5) in a Section 3-4A doubleheader. Jake Walker collected three hits and four RBIs. Jacob Smith got two hits for the Lions. In the first game, Link doubled in three runs, Devin Kleinhans and Devin Matey each doubled and knocked in two runs, and Perison Buck went the distance with four strikeouts for West Mifflin. Dominic Falvo tripled in a run for Greensburg Salem.

Softball

Avonworth 8, Keystone Oaks 1 – Leah Kuban went 4 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs, and Cassie Heinauer had two RBIs for Avonworth (6-2,2-0) in a Section 2-3A win over Keystone Oaks (0-4,0-2).

Beaver 4, South Range (Ohio) 1 – Payton List pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10, Kayla Cornell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Beaver (2-0) in a nonsection win over South Range (3-1) in Myrtle Beach.

Elizabeth Forward 8, West Mifflin 5 – Brooke Markland hit a three-run home run and Lauren Vay went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Elizabeth Forward (5-1, 2-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Addie Hilligsberg hit a home run for West Mifflin (4-4, 3-2).

Ellwood City 15, South Park 5 – Julia Nardone went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and three RBIs, Mollie Street went 4 for 4 with three doubles, Ellie Kalantzis hit a home run, and Kyla Servick hit a triple for Ellwood City (4-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-3A win over South Park (1-3, 1-2).

Franklin Regional 2, Kiski Area 0 – Carli Ramchandran threw a complete-game shutout, striking out nine, and Toryn Fulton doubled and tripled and drove in a run for Franklin Regional (8-1, 4-1) in a Section 1-5A win. Hannah Simpson struck out eight for Kiski (3-3, 3-2).

Frazier 14, Beth-Center 0 – Delaney Warnick went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, Jensyn Hartman went 3 for 3 with two doubles, Grace Vaughn hit a double, and Gracen Hartman went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Frazier (4-0, 3-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (1-2, 1-2).

Freeport 4, Greensburg Salem 2 – Autumn Powell hit a home run and Jenna Selker doubled for Freeport (2-2, 1-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (1-3-1, 0-2).

Leechburg 13, St. Joseph 3 – Anna Cibik went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs, and Tatum Verner and Fayln Verner doubled for Leechburg (3-2, 3-0) in a Section 3-A win. Stella Swanson hit a double for St. Joseph (2-2, 1-1).

Mapletown 13, Jefferson-Morgan 10 – Taylor Dusenberry and Devan Clark each hit a double for Mapletown (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-A win. Brooklynne Snyder hit two doubles for Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-2).

Mt. Lebanon 10, North Allegheny 4 – Iris Barone went 2 for 2 with a triple for Mt. Lebanon (1-2) in a nonsection win. Mayson Brokos hit a double for North Allegheny (5-1).

Penn-Trafford 10, Connellsville 0 – Hannah Allen hit a three-run homer, Madison Rapp hit a home run, and Cameron Ponko hit a double for Penn-Trafford (7-0,3-0) in a Section 2-5A win over Connellsville (1-4,0-2).

Peters Township 10, Upper St. Clair 9 – Dana Marchisotto went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Peters Township (4-3) in a nonsection win. Elisa Tucker hit a double for Upper St. Clair (2-4).

Pine-Richland 6, Norwin 2 – Marissa DeLuca went 4 for 4 with a double, Alexia Brown went 2 for 3 with a home run, and Jocelyn Langer had a double for Pine-Richland (4-1,2-1) in a Section 2-6A win. Angelina Pepe went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Norwin (1-3,1-2).

Riverside 13, New Brighton 2 – Taylor Janectic went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Ainslee Freshcorn went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for Riverside (4-1, 3-1) in a Section 4-2A win over New Brighton (0-4, 0-3).

South Allegheny 6, Southmoreland 4 – Morgan Mosqueda went 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs, Payton Limley went 3 for 3 with a double, and Breena Komarnisky hit a double for South Allegheny (4-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-3A win. Amarah McCutcheon hit a home run and Beatrice Pawlikowsky, Gwen Basinger and Tyson Martin each hit a double for Southmoreland (3-1, 1-1).

South Fayette 10, Western Beaver 0 – Emma Smith went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs, Haley Nicholson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Rylee Rohbeck and Delaney Homer each hit a double for South Fayette (4-3, 1-2) in a Section 4-5A win. Izzie Lefebvre went 2 for 3 with a double for Western Beaver (0-3, 0-3).

Thomas Jefferson 20, Albert Gallatin 5 – Graci Fairman hit a home run and Alayna Grese and Liv Stock each hit a triple for Thomas Jefferson (4-3, 3-0) in a Section 2-5A win. Rylea Hlatky went 2 for 3 with a home run and Alexi Metts went 2 for 2 with a double for Albert Galatin (1-3, 1-3).

Valley 17, Shady Side Academy 2 – Jada Norman had two singles and three RBIs for Valley (2-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-3A win over Shady Side Academy (0-2, 0-2).

West Allegheny 14, Moon 10 – Adriana Vicari-Baker went 3 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs, Madison Lucas went 4 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs, and Emily Nolan, Aubrey Police, Ava Henke and Eliana Vicari-Baker each hit a double for West Allegheny (4-1, 3-0) in a Section 4-5A win. Cassidy Hall homered, Olivia Logan hit a triple, and Kendall Chambers had a double for Moon (0-4, 0-4).

Yough 3, Laurel Highlands 0 – Emma Augustine threw a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to power Yough (4-1, 2-1) past Laurel Highlands (1-4, 1-3) in Section 2-4A. Sidney Bergman and Madison Horvat drove in runs for the Cougars.

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Plum 1 – Plum won the first set 25-18, but Derry rattled off three straight wins, 25-21, 25-15 and 25-15, to pick up the Section 2-2A win. Nick Allison and Morgan Sobota led the Trojans with seven kills apiece and Matt Rhodes had 27 assists.

Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0 – Penn-Trafford swept the sets 25-10, 25-17 and 25-18 to earn a Section 3-3A win. Bradley Heinbaugh and Andrew Kessler each had six kills and Daniel Tarabrella had 34 assists for the Warriors.

Track and field

Tapper sets record – Hempfield’s Liz Tapper set a school record in the discus with a throw of 163 feet, 9 inches in a meet with Norwin. Her throw was the second-best in state history, trailing only a throw of 168-11 by Greensburg Central Catholic’s Colleen Rosensteel in 1984. Norwin won both meets, 82-68 on the boys side and 87-63 in girls competition. Nataiah Robertson won the 100 and 200 for the Knights.