High school scores, summaries and schedule for Feb. 25, 2021

Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 11:50 PM

High schools

Basketball

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville 47, Ringgold 32

Section 3

Kiski Area 53, Woodland Hills 49

Section 4

Armstrong 44, Hampton 31

Plum at Indiana, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 59, Freeport 40

Section 2

Lincoln Park 71, Hopewell 32

Blackhawk 83, Ambridge 70

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 55, Yough 39

Class 3A

Section 2

Aliquippa 53, Avonworth 47

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 72, Steel Valley 45

South Allegheny 60, Apollo-Ridge 29

Valley 55, Ligonier Valley 46

Section 4

Brownsville 53, Beth-Center 46

Class 2A

Section 4

Monessen 56, Bentworth 47

Nonconference

Penn Hills 66, Central Catholic 49

Freedom 68, Mohawk 61

North Allegheny 75, Latrobe 43

Pine-Richland 72, Norwin 52

Plum 58, Burrell 52

Moon 36, Carlynton 30

Bethel Park 66, St. Joseph 41

Cornell 61, Avella 53

Peters Township 66, Seton LaSalle 45

South Side at Rochester, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at Clairton, ppd.

City League

Carrick 63, Perry Traditional Academy 48

Brashear 57, Westinghouse 36

Obama Academy at Allderdice, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, ppd.

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 6A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (0-13) at Greensburg Salem (0-12), 12 p.m.

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner at Upper St. Clair (15-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-9) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (12-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (7-12) at Butler (10-8), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (7-9) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (13-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (6-12) at Hempfield (11-5), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (5-8) at Pine-Richland (9-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

McKeesport (6-8) at Hampton (4-14), 12 p.m.; Kiski Area (4-14) at Trinity (8-8), 12 p.m.; Armstrong (7-6) at Franklin Regional (7-7), 12 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-6) at Plum (7-5), 12 p.m.; Ringgold (5-9) at Shaler (7-4), 12 p.m.; Woodland Hills (0-8) at South Fayette (8-9), 12 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Hampton/McKeesport winner at Chartiers Valley (19-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity/Kiski Area winner at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Franklin Regional winner at Mars (14-2), 6 p.m.; Plum/West Allegheny winner at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-5) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler/Ringgold winner at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette/Woodland Hills winner at Penn Hills (11-4), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (5-7) at Blackhawk (5-6), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry (5-6), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (1-13) at Mt. Pleasant (7-8), 6 p.m.; Yough (3-11) at Knoch (6-9), 6 p.m.; Beaver (1-16) at Uniontown (6-9), 6 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Blackhawk/Freeport winner at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-8) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Derry winner at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant/Hopewell winner at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Yough/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (13-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (8-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Uniontown/Beaver winner at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-8) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (4-10) at Brownsville (3-9), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (7-9) at Waynesburg (2-15), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (1-11) at Laurel (10-10), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (3-17) at McGuffey (9-6), 6 p.m.; Steel Valley (0-3) at Charleroi (11-5), 8 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-9) vs. Apollo-Ridge (8-4) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Valley (1-12) at Ellwood City (9-4), 6 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Brownsville/Ligonier Valley winner at South Allegheny (13-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-7) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton/Waynesburg winner at Aliquippa (9-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel/East Allegheny winner at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey/Mohawk winner at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi/Steel Valley winner at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge/Beth-Center winner at Shady Side Academy (12-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City/Valley winner vs. Avonworth (12-3), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Boys

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

California (4-5) at Chartiers-Houston (8-11), 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (5-10) vs. Winchester Thurston (7-4) at Peters Township, 12 p.m.; Riverview (3-11) at Burgettstown (7-11), 12 p.m.; Carmichaels (9-5) at Serra Catholic (3-11), 12 p.m.; Northgate (4-18) at Sewickley Academy (8-7), 2 p.m.; South Side (5-11) at Clairton (3-10), 12 p.m..

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston/California winner at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (8-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston/Jefferson-Morgan winner at Springdale (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown/Riverview winner at Jeannette (12-4), 6 p.m.; Carmichaels/Serra Catholic winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy/Northgate at Carlynton (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton/South Side winner at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (11-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Avella (7-11) at St. Joseph (8-9), 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-7) at Union (7-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (2-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-8) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 5 schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 48, Shaler 44

Class 5A

Section 2

Indiana 44, Plum 43

Section 3

Trinity 86, Ringgold 19

Section 4

Latrobe, 46, Woodland Hills 44

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 52, Deer Lakes 47

Valley at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver 68, Ambridge 30

Central Valley 50, Hopewell 43

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 69, Ligonier Valley 28

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at North Catholic, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 2

Serra Catholic 78, Carmichaels 41

Section 3

Carlynton 56, Northgate 32

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 37, Geibel, 6

West Greene 41, Geibel 10

Nonconference

Mt. Pleasant 47, Monessen 35

Blairsville 62, Derry 34

Chartiers-Houston 60, Avella 41

Union 51, Riverside 23

Apollo-Ridge 59, Saltsburg 45

Knoch 50, Hampton 46

Laurel Highlands 57, California 36

Keystone Oaks 52, Burgettstown 39

Mars 54, Burrell 39

Chartiers Valley 49, Upper St. Clair 38

South Fayette 36, Thomas Jefferson 31

Jeannette at Springdale, ppd.

City League

Obama Academy 50, Allderdice 38

Perry Traditional Academy 51, Carrick 18

Westinghouse 52, Brashear 17

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Derry at Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Brownsville at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Clairton at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

North Allegheny at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-10) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (5-10) at Peters Township (6-7), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 5 schedule

Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-1), 5 p.m.

March 6 schedule

Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (19-1), noon

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Gateway (7-10) at Mars (7-9), 6 p.m.; Ringgold (2-12) at Fox Chapel (10-7), 6 p.m.; Uniontown (3-15) at Penn Hills (9-6), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (8-11) at Albert Gallatin (13-6), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (5-9) at Armstrong (9-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (15-7) at Plum (6-6), 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (3-16) at McKeesport (14-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (4-13) at Oakland Catholic (10-9), 6 p.m.; Indiana (7-9) at Moon (6-11), 6 p.m.; Connellsville (6-7) at South Fayette (12-5), 6 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Gateway/Mars winner at Trinity (17-1), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem/Albert Gallatin winner at Thomas Jefferson (11-7), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Armstrong winner at Woodland Hills (11-4), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park/Plum winner at Chartiers Valley (17-3), 6 p.m.; Indiana/Moon winner at Hampton (14-4), 6 p.m.; Connellsville/South Fayette winner at Latrobe (11-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Burrell (8-8) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (6-5) at Central Valley (7-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (4-9) at Knoch (7-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (8-12) at Blackhawk (12-5), 6 p.m.; New Castle (5-10) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-5) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-7) at Freeport (9-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Steel Valley (3-4) at Brownsville (2-8), noon; South Allegheny (1-17) at Washington (6-9), noon

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Steel Valley/Brownsville winner at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; South Allegheny/Washington winner at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-6), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Springdale (5-11) at Aliquippa (5-11), noon; Jeannette (0-18) at Seton LaSalle (5-5), noon; Greensburg C.C. (7-4) vs. Northgate (0-10) at Sewickley Academy, noon; South Side (4-13) at Sto-Rox (5-13), noon; Frazier (4-13) at Chartiers-Houston (8-6), noon

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Springdale/Aliquippa winner at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-8) at California (9-3), 6 p.m.; Jeannette/Seton LaSalle winner at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C./Northgate winner at Burgettstown (14-2), 6 p.m.; South Side/Sto-Rox winner at Serra Catholic (12-0), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-9) at Shenango (14-6), 6 p.m.; Frazier/Chartiers-Houston winner vs. Winchester Thurston (10-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-4) at OLSH (12-5), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

March 4 schedule

St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-8), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (8-10) at Monessen (9-9), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 8 schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (13-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon 5, Seneca Valley 3

Upper St. Clair 10, Butler 0

Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1

Class AA

West Allegheny 5, Hempfield 0

Mars 4, Meadville 2

Latrobe 9, Franklin Regional 4

Plum at Armstrong, (n)

Class A

Kiski 4, Freeport 1

North Hills 9, Chartiers Valley 0

McDowell at Beaver, ppd.

Class B

Carrick 4, Bishop Canevin 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Connellsville 2

Neshannock 9, Central Valley 1

Swimming

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class AA

Section 2

Hopewell 91, Beaver Falls 56

Girls

Class AA

Section 2

Hopewell 91, Beaver Falls 50

Wrestling

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

North Hills 44, Bethel Park 30

