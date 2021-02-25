High school scores, summaries and schedule for Feb. 25, 2021
Thursday, February 25, 2021
High schools
Basketball
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville 47, Ringgold 32
Section 3
Kiski Area 53, Woodland Hills 49
Section 4
Armstrong 44, Hampton 31
Plum at Indiana, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 59, Freeport 40
Section 2
Lincoln Park 71, Hopewell 32
Blackhawk 83, Ambridge 70
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 55, Yough 39
Class 3A
Section 2
Aliquippa 53, Avonworth 47
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 72, Steel Valley 45
South Allegheny 60, Apollo-Ridge 29
Valley 55, Ligonier Valley 46
Section 4
Brownsville 53, Beth-Center 46
Class 2A
Section 4
Monessen 56, Bentworth 47
Nonconference
Penn Hills 66, Central Catholic 49
Freedom 68, Mohawk 61
North Allegheny 75, Latrobe 43
Pine-Richland 72, Norwin 52
Plum 58, Burrell 52
Moon 36, Carlynton 30
Bethel Park 66, St. Joseph 41
Cornell 61, Avella 53
Peters Township 66, Seton LaSalle 45
South Side at Rochester, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward at Clairton, ppd.
City League
Carrick 63, Perry Traditional Academy 48
Brashear 57, Westinghouse 36
Obama Academy at Allderdice, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, ppd.
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 6A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (0-13) at Greensburg Salem (0-12), 12 p.m.
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner at Upper St. Clair (15-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-9) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (12-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (7-12) at Butler (10-8), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (7-9) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (13-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (6-12) at Hempfield (11-5), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (5-8) at Pine-Richland (9-5), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
McKeesport (6-8) at Hampton (4-14), 12 p.m.; Kiski Area (4-14) at Trinity (8-8), 12 p.m.; Armstrong (7-6) at Franklin Regional (7-7), 12 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-6) at Plum (7-5), 12 p.m.; Ringgold (5-9) at Shaler (7-4), 12 p.m.; Woodland Hills (0-8) at South Fayette (8-9), 12 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Hampton/McKeesport winner at Chartiers Valley (19-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity/Kiski Area winner at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Franklin Regional winner at Mars (14-2), 6 p.m.; Plum/West Allegheny winner at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-5) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler/Ringgold winner at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette/Woodland Hills winner at Penn Hills (11-4), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Freeport (5-7) at Blackhawk (5-6), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry (5-6), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (1-13) at Mt. Pleasant (7-8), 6 p.m.; Yough (3-11) at Knoch (6-9), 6 p.m.; Beaver (1-16) at Uniontown (6-9), 6 p.m.
First round
March 4 schedule
Blackhawk/Freeport winner at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-8) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Derry winner at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant/Hopewell winner at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Yough/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (13-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (8-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Uniontown/Beaver winner at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-8) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (4-10) at Brownsville (3-9), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (7-9) at Waynesburg (2-15), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (1-11) at Laurel (10-10), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (3-17) at McGuffey (9-6), 6 p.m.; Steel Valley (0-3) at Charleroi (11-5), 8 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-9) vs. Apollo-Ridge (8-4) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Valley (1-12) at Ellwood City (9-4), 6 p.m.
First round
March 4 schedule
Brownsville/Ligonier Valley winner at South Allegheny (13-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-7) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton/Waynesburg winner at Aliquippa (9-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel/East Allegheny winner at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey/Mohawk winner at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi/Steel Valley winner at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge/Beth-Center winner at Shady Side Academy (12-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City/Valley winner vs. Avonworth (12-3), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Boys
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
California (4-5) at Chartiers-Houston (8-11), 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (5-10) vs. Winchester Thurston (7-4) at Peters Township, 12 p.m.; Riverview (3-11) at Burgettstown (7-11), 12 p.m.; Carmichaels (9-5) at Serra Catholic (3-11), 12 p.m.; Northgate (4-18) at Sewickley Academy (8-7), 2 p.m.; South Side (5-11) at Clairton (3-10), 12 p.m..
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston/California winner at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (8-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston/Jefferson-Morgan winner at Springdale (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown/Riverview winner at Jeannette (12-4), 6 p.m.; Carmichaels/Serra Catholic winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy/Northgate at Carlynton (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton/South Side winner at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (11-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Avella (7-11) at St. Joseph (8-9), 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-7) at Union (7-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (2-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-8) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 5 schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 48, Shaler 44
Class 5A
Section 2
Indiana 44, Plum 43
Section 3
Trinity 86, Ringgold 19
Section 4
Latrobe, 46, Woodland Hills 44
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 52, Deer Lakes 47
Valley at Burrell, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver 68, Ambridge 30
Central Valley 50, Hopewell 43
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 69, Ligonier Valley 28
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at North Catholic, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 2
Serra Catholic 78, Carmichaels 41
Section 3
Carlynton 56, Northgate 32
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 37, Geibel, 6
West Greene 41, Geibel 10
Nonconference
Mt. Pleasant 47, Monessen 35
Blairsville 62, Derry 34
Chartiers-Houston 60, Avella 41
Union 51, Riverside 23
Apollo-Ridge 59, Saltsburg 45
Knoch 50, Hampton 46
Laurel Highlands 57, California 36
Keystone Oaks 52, Burgettstown 39
Mars 54, Burrell 39
Chartiers Valley 49, Upper St. Clair 38
South Fayette 36, Thomas Jefferson 31
Jeannette at Springdale, ppd.
City League
Obama Academy 50, Allderdice 38
Perry Traditional Academy 51, Carrick 18
Westinghouse 52, Brashear 17
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Derry at Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Brownsville at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Clairton at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
North Allegheny at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-10) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (5-10) at Peters Township (6-7), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 5 schedule
Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-1), 5 p.m.
March 6 schedule
Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (19-1), noon
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Gateway (7-10) at Mars (7-9), 6 p.m.; Ringgold (2-12) at Fox Chapel (10-7), 6 p.m.; Uniontown (3-15) at Penn Hills (9-6), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (8-11) at Albert Gallatin (13-6), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (5-9) at Armstrong (9-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (15-7) at Plum (6-6), 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (3-16) at McKeesport (14-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (4-13) at Oakland Catholic (10-9), 6 p.m.; Indiana (7-9) at Moon (6-11), 6 p.m.; Connellsville (6-7) at South Fayette (12-5), 6 p.m.
First round
March 4 schedule
Gateway/Mars winner at Trinity (17-1), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem/Albert Gallatin winner at Thomas Jefferson (11-7), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Armstrong winner at Woodland Hills (11-4), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park/Plum winner at Chartiers Valley (17-3), 6 p.m.; Indiana/Moon winner at Hampton (14-4), 6 p.m.; Connellsville/South Fayette winner at Latrobe (11-2), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Burrell (8-8) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (6-5) at Central Valley (7-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (4-9) at Knoch (7-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (8-12) at Blackhawk (12-5), 6 p.m.; New Castle (5-10) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-5) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-7) at Freeport (9-2), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Steel Valley (3-4) at Brownsville (2-8), noon; South Allegheny (1-17) at Washington (6-9), noon
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Steel Valley/Brownsville winner at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; South Allegheny/Washington winner at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-6), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Springdale (5-11) at Aliquippa (5-11), noon; Jeannette (0-18) at Seton LaSalle (5-5), noon; Greensburg C.C. (7-4) vs. Northgate (0-10) at Sewickley Academy, noon; South Side (4-13) at Sto-Rox (5-13), noon; Frazier (4-13) at Chartiers-Houston (8-6), noon
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Springdale/Aliquippa winner at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-8) at California (9-3), 6 p.m.; Jeannette/Seton LaSalle winner at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C./Northgate winner at Burgettstown (14-2), 6 p.m.; South Side/Sto-Rox winner at Serra Catholic (12-0), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-9) at Shenango (14-6), 6 p.m.; Frazier/Chartiers-Houston winner vs. Winchester Thurston (10-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-4) at OLSH (12-5), 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
March 4 schedule
St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-8), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (8-10) at Monessen (9-9), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 8 schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (13-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon 5, Seneca Valley 3
Upper St. Clair 10, Butler 0
Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1
Class AA
West Allegheny 5, Hempfield 0
Mars 4, Meadville 2
Latrobe 9, Franklin Regional 4
Plum at Armstrong, (n)
Class A
Kiski 4, Freeport 1
North Hills 9, Chartiers Valley 0
McDowell at Beaver, ppd.
Class B
Carrick 4, Bishop Canevin 3
Elizabeth Forward 3, Connellsville 2
Neshannock 9, Central Valley 1
Swimming
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class AA
Section 2
Hopewell 91, Beaver Falls 56
Girls
Class AA
Section 2
Hopewell 91, Beaver Falls 50
Wrestling
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
North Hills 44, Bethel Park 30
