High school scores, summaries and schedule for Feb. 25, 2022

By:

Friday, February 25, 2022 | 9:50 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

North Hills 61, North Allegheny 53

Mt. Lebanon 58, Upper St. Clair 53

Fox Chapel 77, Pine-Richland 67

Central Catholic 69, Butler 38

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (23-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-8); Fox Chapel (22-1) vs. Central Catholic (18-5)

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (23-0) vs. Highlands (18-6) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; New Castle (22-1) vs. Gateway (15-5) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (21-0) vs. Lincoln Park (17-6) at Robert Morris, noon; Montour (19-4) vs. Belle Vernon (19-3) at Bethel Park, noon

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Avonworth (17-6) vs. South Allegheny (17-6) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (17-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (17-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

OLSH 87, Sto-Rox 44

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Monessen 42

Fort Cherry 80, Winchester Thurston 61

Carlynton 63, Serra Catholic 45

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH (21-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-3); Fort Cherry (22-2) vs. Carlynton (20-2)

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Geibel Catholic (18-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.; Imani Christian (15-5) vs. Union (21-2) at Fox Chapel, noon

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (12-9) at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny (21-2) vs. Upper St. Clair (19-4) at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Chartiers Valley 47, Oakland Catholic 36

Moon 45, Indiana 37

South Fayette 55, Latrobe 40

McKeesport 50, Trinity 49

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-1) vs. Moon (19-4); South Fayette (20-4) vs. McKeesport (20-4)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Blackhawk 62, Quaker Valley 24

Elizabeth Forward 46, Beaver 42

Southmoreland 50, Highlands 24

Knoch 67, Montour 48

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (22-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (19-4); Southmoreland (18-3) vs. Knoch (20-2)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-5) vs. Waynesburg (17-4) at North Hills, 2 p.m.; Avonworth (19-2) vs. Freedom (17-4) at North Hills, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

OLSH (20-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-6) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (22-2) vs. Serra Catholic (20-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

St. Joseph (10-13) vs. Aquinas Academy (13-6) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (15-9) vs. Union (20-1) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Swimming

WPIAL diving championships

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Boys

1. Nick Roddy, Ligonier Valley, 409.25; 2. Ryan Hartle, Northgate, 315.10; 3. Brecken Finkbine, Blackhawk, 311.05; 4. Kellen Fletcher, Mars, 304.90; 5. Kevin Butler, Mars, 292.90; 6. Jacob Hauser, Derry, 292.20; 7. Pax Carslaw, Hampton, 281.20; 8. Jonathan DeRose, Blackhawk, 276.95; 9. Nate Grundberg, Beaver, 232.40; 10. Garrett Vietmeier, 183.35; 11. Collin McManis, Laurel Highlands, 174.40.

Girls

1. Maggie Foley, North Catholic, 470.70; 2. Ruby O’lliffe, Quaker Valley, 393.10; 3. Addison Arndt, Thomas Jefferson, 342.45; 4, Lilia Mackenzie, Northgate, 320.55; 5. Katie Blackmer, Quaker Valley, 317; 6. Brooke Mihalik, Ringgold, 300.10; 7. Ruby Krotine, Quaker Valley, 292.50; 8. Elizabeth Michael, Beaver, 291.20; 9. Sydney Jarvis, Montour, 289.20; 10. Juliet Hood, North Catholic, 283.85; 11. Paige Warzynski, Central Valley, 268; 12. Paige Richter, Mt. Pleasant, 248.35; 13. Bri Stiscak, West Allegheny, 248; 14. Sarah Eaton, Montour, 247.80; 15. Torri Zanella, West Allegheny, 234.30; 16. Rylee Emsurak, Elizabeth Forward, 213.35; 17. Hannah Stolec, South Park, 167.15.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.