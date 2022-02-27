High school scores, summaries and schedule for Feb. 26, 2022

By:

Saturday, February 26, 2022 | 8:57 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (23-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (22-1) vs. Central Catholic (18-5) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (23-0) vs. Highlands (18-6) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; New Castle (22-1) vs. Gateway (15-5) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Quaker Valley 74, Lincoln Park 63

Montour 64, Belle Vernon 53

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (22-0) vs. Montour (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Avonworth (17-6) vs. South Allegheny (17-6) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (17-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (17-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH (21-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-3) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (22-2) vs. Carlynton (20-2) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Bishop Canevin 71, Geibel Catholic 36

Union 66, Imani Christian 54

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (19-4) vs. Union (22-2) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 52, Bethel Park 33

Upper St. Clair 48, North Allegheny 44

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (22-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-1) vs. Moon (19-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (20-4) vs. McKeesport (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (22-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (19-4) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-3) vs. Knoch (20-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Freedom 32, Avonworth 19

North Catholic 58, Waynesburg 29

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-5) vs. Freedom (18-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

OLSH (20-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-6) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (22-2) vs. Serra Catholic (20-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

St. Joseph (10-13) vs. Aquinas Academy (13-6) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (15-9) vs. Union (20-1) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Swimming

WPIAL diving championships

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Boys

1. Will Schenk, North Allegheny, 428.6; 2. Isaiah Clerkley, Seneca Valley, 418.2; 3. Jeremiah Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 394.4; 4. Sam Skeen, Seneca Valley, 361.95; 5. Sam Hersick, Seneca Valley, 339.70; 6. Jackson Hagler, Fox Chapel, 319.45; 7. Dylan McCabe, Pine-Richland, 316.9; 8. Jasper Harter-Hughes, Bethel Park, 304.60

Girls

1. Christina Shi, North Allegheny, 481.45; 2. Hannah Polosky, Latrobe, 430.45; 3. Ashley Felitsky, Seneca Valley, 405.8; 4. Lola Malarky, North Allegheny, 379.05; 5. Addison Burnette, Upper St. Clair, 372.85; 6. Madison Monahan, Seneca Valley, 365.4; 7. Dalayne Waterbec, Butler, 360.55; 8. Kendyll Jerry, Pine-Richland, 355.9

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

At Kiski Area

Finals

106: Nico Fanella, Indiana d. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 6-3

113: Carter Putt, Indiana d. Sam Snyder, Plum, 4-3

120: Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford p. Max Formaini, Armstrong, 4:41

126: Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 9-7

132: Vincent Citrano, Plum m.d. Brayden White, Highlands, 12-4

138: Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional d. Logan Bechtold, Kiski Area, 2-0

145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional p. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 3:48

152: Danny Turner, Indiana p. Mark Gray, Kiski Area, 4:00

160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area m.d. Wesley Stull, Penn-Trafford, 14-2

172: Connor Jacobs, Armstrong m.d. Alan Wolfe, Hampton, 12-0

189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional d. Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 7-5

215: Corbin Johnston, Armstrong d. Carter Dilts, Kiski Area, 4-3

285: Stone Joseph, Kiski Area d, Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, 8-4

Third place

106: Rylen Campbell, Plum t.f. Michael Worsen, Fox Chapel, 17-0 (4:49)

113: Arontay Henningcamp, Gateway d. Alec Formaini, Armstrong, 4-2

120: Dylan Overcash, Plum p. Luke Pawlowski, Gateway, 4:21

126: Aiden Burford, Highlands d. Joshua Alexander, Fox Chapel, 9-4

132: Ben Pekarcik, Franklin Regional d. Luke Ankney, Fox Chapel, 5-2

138: Caleb Rihn, Hampton d. Ray Worsen, Fox Chapel, 1-0

145: Ethan Connor, Kiski Area p. Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel, 2:30

152: Bryan Randolph, Highlands d. Michael Kinzey, Armstrong, 7-4

160: Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional m.d. Jack Tongel, Plum, 9-1

172: Trevor Katz, Fox Chapel d. Floyd McKenna, Gateway, 5-4

189: Jayden Resch, Hampton d. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 11-5

215: Brock White, Highlands p. Troy McClelland, Franklin Regional, 4:12

285: Ollie Freeman, Plum d. Noah Leslie, HIghlands, 10-5

Fifth place

106: Clayton Cramer, Kiski Area m.d. Antonio Magagnotti, Armstrong, 10-0

113: Nico Sarnic, Franklin Regional d. Amari McNeil, Kiski Area, 3-1 (SV)

120: Noah Henry, Kiski Area t.f. Youssef Abdelsalam, Fox Chapel, 15-0 (4:48)

126: Sam Jacobs, Armstrong, wbf.

138: Arthur Probola, Woodland Hills d. Charlie Campbell, Plum, 3-0

145: William Turner, Indiana p. Dom Frollo, Penn Hills, 4:50

152: Tasso Whipple, Penn-Trafford m.d. Julien Sepelyak, Plum, 12-3

160: Caden Sekscinski, Armstrong d. James Trageser, Fox Chapel, 5-1

172: Evan Artman, Kiski Area d. Andrew Claassen, Plum, 8-4

189: Aidan Pham, Penn Hills p. Jacob Pawlowski, Gateway, 4:17

285: Nate Glock, Hampton p. Phoenix Petrosky, Armstrong, 1:32

Section 2

At Hempfield

Finals

106: Luke Willochell, Latrobe p. Gannon Conboy, Norwin, 3:24

113: Evan Petrovich, Connellsville, wbf.

120: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe m.d. Luke Passarelli, Norwin, 11-1

126: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, 8:30

132: Chad Ozias, Connellsville d. Eli Carr, Hempfield, 10-5

138: Brair Priest, Hempfield d. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 4-0

145: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Nathan Campbell, Norwin, 3:07

152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Ethan Ansell, Connellsville, 4-3

160: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 5-2

172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon p. James Standish, Albert Gallatin, 1:00

189: George Shultz, Connellsville d. Josh Page, Norwin, 3-1 (SV)

215: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, 2-1

285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem p. Shawn Loring, Albert Gallatin, 1:12

Third place

113: Leo Joseph, Latrobe m.d. Owen Caracciolo, Hempfield, 16-3

120: Jacob Layton, Connellsville p. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 1:12

126: Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville p. Jacob Braun, Latrobe, 4:15

132: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Ny-zair Burt, West Mifflin, 13-4

138: Kole Doppelheuer, Belle Vernon p. Colton Kotouch, McKeesport, 2:03

145: Chad Jesko, Connellsville d. Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson, 7-0

152: Benjamin Eastman, McKeesport p. Landon Conroy, Albert Gallatin, 2:03

160: Keith Mincin, Baldwin d. Trevor Swartz, Greensburg Salem, 4-3

172: Sam Snyder, Latrobe p. Ross Weimer, McKeesport, 0:34

189: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Luke Bryer, Belle Vernon, 7-3

215: Corey Boerio, Latrobe d. Dennis Nichelson, Connellsville, 3-2

285: Logan Timko, Thomas Jefferson p. Tyler Gallis, Connellsville, 4:43

Fifth place

113: Carson Handra, Norwin p. Arthur Karstetter, West Mifflin, 2:25

120: Cody Garancsi, McKeesport p. Cay’son Simpkins, West Mifflin, 1:49

132: Caleb Higdon, McKeesport d. Lucio Angelicchio, Latrobe, 8-5

138: Gabe Galioto, Thomas Jefferson d. Bailey Holbert, Albert Gallatin, 6-0

145: Mario Delrosario, Baldwin d. Phil Dennis, Albert Gallatin, 4-2

152: Dylan Karstetter, West Mifflin m.d. Michael Inks, Thomas Jefferson, 14-6

160: Austin Hoffman, Belle Vernon p. Matt Herron, Thomas Jefferson, 3:10

172: John Starusko, Baldwin d. Nicholas Rohal, Connellsville, 7-0

189: Richard Cartwright, Albert Gallatin d. Coby Stepanik, Hempfield, 5-4

215: Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, w.b.f.

285: Zachary Werner, McKeesport d. Jaison Houser, West Mifflin, 5-3

Section 3

At North Allegheny

Finals

106: Connor Smith, Seneca Valley p. Casey Walker, North Allegheny, 1:40

113: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Will Bentrim, North Allegheny, 1:38

120: Dominic Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Tyler Zubryd, Moon, 3:24

126: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 8-4

132: Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny, 3-1 (TB2)

138: Domenic Vivirito, Butler d. Jason Flener, North Allegheny, 5-0

145: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Levi Donnel, Butler, 6-1

152: Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 7-1

160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Adam Rohan, North Allegheny, 5-2

172: Christian Scheller, Mars m.d. Mickey Kreinbucher, Butler, 12-2

189: Matt Serwatka, North Hills p. Landon Christie, Butler, 1:58

215: Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley d. Aidan Buggey, North Allegheny, 7-5

285: Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Jake Pomykata, Butler, 5:29

Third place

106: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills d. Ana Malovich, Butler, 7-2

113: Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny p. Kelley Schaukowitsch, Butler, 2:31

120: Gavin Rush, Butler d. Sam Horton, North Allegheny, 6-3

126: Kase Chopp, Butler p. Chase Schepis, West Allegheny, 4:53

132: Nick Jones, West Allegheny p. Quinn Foster, Pine-Richland, 2:22

138: J.T. Hollyfield, West Allegheny d. Ryan Trimber, Moon, 7-3

145: Krist Vizcarra, North Allegheny d. Tavis Lindsay, Moon, 5-1

152: Cade Savochka, Butler d. Kellen Buggey, North Allegheny, 10-3

160: Jake Lukez, Pine-Richland m.d. Matt Zinkhann, Butler, 12-1

172: Evan Letky, North Hills d. Manuel Santos, Seneca Valley, 7-3

189: Cole Wilson, Pine-Richland d. Ethan Gross, Shaler, 9-6 (TB2)

215: Andrew Szymczak, North Hills p. Dante Cruz, Pine-Richland, 2:34

285: Lucas Palermo, North Hills p. Jack Ferguson, Beaver, 0:40

Fifth place

120: Nevio Deleonibus, Shaler d. Jack Tofanelli, Seneca Valley, 5-0

126: Liam Hein, Mars p. Angel Kristo, Seneca Valley, 1:40

132: Legend Wilkinson, Butler p. Teagan Leighty, Seneca Valley, 2:27

138: Nick Thompson, Beaver d. Rowan Foster, Pine-Richland, 7-6

145: Jaden Fotta, Mars p. Jared Hall, Pine-Richland, 1:32

152: Callum Montgomery, Shaler d. Cooper Courson, Mars, 5-0

160: Michael Ulery, Shaler d. Mason Childress, Mars, 5-1

172: Alex Snowden, Beaver p. Nick Caruso, North Allegheny, 2:52

189: Aaron Miller, Beaver d. Tyler Magorian, North Allegheny, 5-3

215: Mason Dibon, Shaler m.d. Gabe Castner, Moon, 9-0

285: Riley Lefcakis, Mars p. Connor Lindsey, Moon, 4:58

Section 4

At Peters Township

Finals

106: Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan d. T.J. Allison, Trinity, 4-3

113: Darius McMillon, Peters Township d. Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan, 11-6

120: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan d. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park, 1-0

126: Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg d. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, 5-3

132: Mac Church, Waynesburg m.d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 16-4

138: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg d. Robbie Allison, Trinity, 6-2

145: Nate Jones, Waynesburg d. Noah Schratz, Peters Township, 8-3

152: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley inj. def. Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair

160: Bodie Morgan, Trinity d. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley, 3-1 (SV)

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg m.d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 19-8

189: Maclane Stout, Mt. Lebanon t.f. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 17-2 (2:23)

215: Joshua Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley d. Eli Makel, Waynesburg, 7-3

285: Noah Tustin, Waynesburg d. Ty Banco, Trinity, 9-4

Third place

106: Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon d. Charlie Colantonio, Central Catholic, 3-1

113: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley p. Zane Garner, Trinity, 2:33

120: James Anderson, South Fayette d. Richard Meyers, Peters Township, 6-0

126: Johnny Baiano, South Fayette d. Jack Duncan, Ringgold, 5-3

132: Ethan Higgins, Bethel Park m.d. A.J. McGarrity, Peters Township, 12-0

138: Chris Cibrone, Peters Township d. Talan Mizenko, South Fayette, 5-5 (4:13)

145: Maxwell Kimbrough, Central Catholic d. Cordan McDonnell, Bethel Park, 4-3

152: Nick Busalacchi, Mt. Lebanon, w.b.f.

160: Jaden Brown, Central Catholic p. Aaron Slizik, Peters Township, 2:47

172: Ryan Walsh, Bethel Park m.d. Nick Fedorchak, Trinity, 13-2

189: Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan d. Jake Conroy, Ringgold, 9-7 (SV)

215: Phillip Nave, Peters Township p. Brayden Wilcher, Ringgold, 1:55

285: Dante Compagni, Ringgold d. Ben Lloyd, Mt. Lebanon, 5-2

Fifth place

106: Seth Miller, Bethel Park d. Issac Meyers, Peters Township, 4-2 (SV)

113: Nico Bove, Ringgold p. Jake Thomas, Waynesburg, 2:23

120: Noah Mimidis, Ringgold d. Logan Connolly, Chartiers Valley, 5-2

126: Aden Stout, Bethel Park d. Andrew Price, Central Catholic, 4-1

132: Jacob Potts, South Fayette d. Ashton Sadowski, Chartiers Valley, 7-0

138: Josiah Gardner, Canon-McMillan d. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 1-0

145: Anthony Trout, Chartiers Valley d. Giuseppe Juliani, Canon-McMillan, 4-2

152: Landen Simms, Canon-McMillan d. Eliot Schratz, Peters Township, 4-1

160: Nate Kirby, Waynesburg d. Dan Martin, Upper St. Clair, 3-2

172: Ty Shields, Upper St. Clair p. Chance Capicotto, Ringgold, 1:16

189: Landon Hartman, Bethel Park p. Zack Stromock, Peters Township, 3:24

215: Anthony Zaborowski, Bethel Park p. Andrew Pirnat, Upper St. Clair, 0:24

285: Logan Pettigrew, Bethel Park p. Zac Bublak, Peters Township, 4:55

