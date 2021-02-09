High school scores, summaries and schedule for Feb. 9, 2021

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 11:51 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 69, North Hills 46

Butler at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Peters Township 55, Baldwin 52

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 68, Norwin 52

Hempfield 58, Penn-Trafford 51

Central Catholic 64, Greensburg Salem 20

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 68, Connellsville 43

Thomas Jefferson 70, Ringgold 55

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 2

New Castle 69, South Fayette 47

Trinity at West Allegheny, ppd.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Gateway 74, Latrobe 68

Franklin Regional 77, McKeesport 69

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Shaler at Armstrong, ppd.

Indiana at Hampton, ppd.

Mars at Highlands, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 68, Keystone Oaks 63

Derry at Burrell, ppd.

North Catholic at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

Lincoln Park 62, Montour 49

Central Valley 58, Hopewell 51

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 76, South Park 67

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 73, Laurel 50

Mohawk 63, Riverside 45

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 49, Aliquippa 41

Avonworth 80, Freedom 40

Section 3

Steel Valley at Valley, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Brentwood at Beth-Center, ppd.

Charleroi at Brownsville, ppd.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 73, Riverview 32

Shenango 63, Sewickley Academy 53

South Side at Springdale, ppd.

Section 2

Carlynton 48, Burgettstown 45

Northgate at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Section 3

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Frazier 79, Bentworth 58

California at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Carmichaels at Monessen, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 50, Union 49

Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 2

Propel Montour 56, Mapletown 55

West Greene at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Eden Christian at Imani Christian, ppd.

Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.

City League

Allderdice 45, Obama 32

Westinghouse 41, Brashear 40

Carrick 40, Perry Traditional Academy 37

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, (n)

Knoch at Seneca Valley, ppd.

South Allegheny at Clairton, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Propel Braddock Hills at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 72, Seneca Valley 31

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 57, Peters Township 46

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Section 3

Ringgold 37, Uniontown 31

Section 4

Woodland Hills 59, Greensburg Salem 36

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 42, Shenango 26

Section 2

Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Avella at Mapletown, ppd.

City League

Westinghouse 52, Brashear 27

Nonconference

North Hills 23, Deer Lakes 18

Clairton 64, South Allegheny 48

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, (n)

Propel Braddock Hills at Nazareth Prep, ppd.

Carmichaels at Monessen, ppd.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

South Park at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Eden Christian at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 8, Cathedral Prep 2

Peters Township 2, Central Catholic 1

Class AA

Thomas Jefferson 9, Franklin Regional 2

Meadville 6, Moon 2

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, ppd.

Class A

Kiski 9, Fox Chapel 5

Freeport 4, North Catholic 3

Indiana at McDowell, ppd.

Class B

Avonworth at Wilmington, ppd.

Tuesday’s summary

Kiski 9, Fox Chapel 5

Goals: (KA) Jonathan Ayres (2), Michael Rayburg (2), Matthew Drahos, Mason Pierce, Matthew Clinger (2), Kyle Guido; (FC) Joe Rattner, Gavin Gebhart, Andrew Rich, Will McNamara, Sam Smith.

Assists: (KA) Clinger, Evan Hileman, Aidan Bardine, Aiden Sites (3), Kyle Guido, Drahos, Ethan George, Rowan Alexander (2), Rayburg, Ayres (2); (FC) Gebhart, Rich.

Goaltenders: (KA) Evin Brice (13 saves); (FC) Joe Rattner (32 saves)

Records: KA: 8-3; FC: 3-8.

Rifle

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 798-56x, Woodland Hills 794-44x

Wrestling

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Nonconference

McKeesport 66, Ellwood City 6

South Fayette 51, Ellwood City 12

WPIAL Team Championships

Class AAA

Wednesday’s schedule

At Canon-McMillan

Quarterfinals

North Allegheny (12-2) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Waynesburg (10-0) vs. North Allegheny-Thomas Jefferson winner, 7:15 p.m.

At Seneca Valley

Quarterfinals

Connellsville (6-3) vs. Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (18-1) vs. Peters Township (9-2), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 7:15 p.m.

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Semifinal winners at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

Wednesday’s schedule

At Burrell

Quarterfinals

Mt. Pleasant (10-6) vs. Quaker Valley (12-5), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Burrell (10-1) vs. Mt. Pleasant-Quaker Valley winner, 7:15 p.m.

At Burgettstown

Quarterfinals

Beth-Center (14-2) vs. Montour (5-2), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Burgettstown (12-0) vs. Beth-Center-Montour winner, 7:15 p.m.

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Semifinal winners at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.

Nonconference

Wednesday’s schedule

Baldwin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Yough at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.