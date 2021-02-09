High school scores, summaries and schedule for Feb. 9, 2021
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 11:51 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 69, North Hills 46
Butler at North Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Peters Township 55, Baldwin 52
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Section 3
Fox Chapel 68, Norwin 52
Hempfield 58, Penn-Trafford 51
Central Catholic 64, Greensburg Salem 20
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 68, Connellsville 43
Thomas Jefferson 70, Ringgold 55
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Section 2
New Castle 69, South Fayette 47
Trinity at West Allegheny, ppd.
Moon at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Gateway 74, Latrobe 68
Franklin Regional 77, McKeesport 69
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 4
Shaler at Armstrong, ppd.
Indiana at Hampton, ppd.
Mars at Highlands, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 68, Keystone Oaks 63
Derry at Burrell, ppd.
North Catholic at Freeport, ppd.
Section 2
Lincoln Park 62, Montour 49
Central Valley 58, Hopewell 51
Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 76, South Park 67
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 73, Laurel 50
Mohawk 63, Riverside 45
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 49, Aliquippa 41
Avonworth 80, Freedom 40
Section 3
Steel Valley at Valley, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, ppd.
Section 4
Brentwood at Beth-Center, ppd.
Charleroi at Brownsville, ppd.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 73, Riverview 32
Shenango 63, Sewickley Academy 53
South Side at Springdale, ppd.
Section 2
Carlynton 48, Burgettstown 45
Northgate at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Section 3
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.
Section 4
Frazier 79, Bentworth 58
California at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Carmichaels at Monessen, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 50, Union 49
Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, ppd.
Section 2
Propel Montour 56, Mapletown 55
West Greene at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Eden Christian at Imani Christian, ppd.
Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.
City League
Allderdice 45, Obama 32
Westinghouse 41, Brashear 40
Carrick 40, Perry Traditional Academy 37
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, (n)
Knoch at Seneca Valley, ppd.
South Allegheny at Clairton, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Propel Braddock Hills at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 72, Seneca Valley 31
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 57, Peters Township 46
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Section 3
Ringgold 37, Uniontown 31
Section 4
Woodland Hills 59, Greensburg Salem 36
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 42, Shenango 26
Section 2
Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Avella at Mapletown, ppd.
City League
Westinghouse 52, Brashear 27
Nonconference
North Hills 23, Deer Lakes 18
Clairton 64, South Allegheny 48
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, (n)
Propel Braddock Hills at Nazareth Prep, ppd.
Carmichaels at Monessen, ppd.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
South Park at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Eden Christian at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 8, Cathedral Prep 2
Peters Township 2, Central Catholic 1
Class AA
Thomas Jefferson 9, Franklin Regional 2
Meadville 6, Moon 2
Penn-Trafford at Shaler, ppd.
Class A
Kiski 9, Fox Chapel 5
Freeport 4, North Catholic 3
Indiana at McDowell, ppd.
Class B
Avonworth at Wilmington, ppd.
Tuesday’s summary
Kiski 9, Fox Chapel 5
Goals: (KA) Jonathan Ayres (2), Michael Rayburg (2), Matthew Drahos, Mason Pierce, Matthew Clinger (2), Kyle Guido; (FC) Joe Rattner, Gavin Gebhart, Andrew Rich, Will McNamara, Sam Smith.
Assists: (KA) Clinger, Evan Hileman, Aidan Bardine, Aiden Sites (3), Kyle Guido, Drahos, Ethan George, Rowan Alexander (2), Rayburg, Ayres (2); (FC) Gebhart, Rich.
Goaltenders: (KA) Evin Brice (13 saves); (FC) Joe Rattner (32 saves)
Records: KA: 8-3; FC: 3-8.
Rifle
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Mt. Lebanon 798-56x, Woodland Hills 794-44x
Wrestling
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Nonconference
McKeesport 66, Ellwood City 6
South Fayette 51, Ellwood City 12
WPIAL Team Championships
Class AAA
Wednesday’s schedule
At Canon-McMillan
Quarterfinals
North Allegheny (12-2) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Waynesburg (10-0) vs. North Allegheny-Thomas Jefferson winner, 7:15 p.m.
At Seneca Valley
Quarterfinals
Connellsville (6-3) vs. Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (18-1) vs. Peters Township (9-2), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 7:15 p.m.
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Semifinal winners at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA
Wednesday’s schedule
At Burrell
Quarterfinals
Mt. Pleasant (10-6) vs. Quaker Valley (12-5), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Burrell (10-1) vs. Mt. Pleasant-Quaker Valley winner, 7:15 p.m.
At Burgettstown
Quarterfinals
Beth-Center (14-2) vs. Montour (5-2), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Burgettstown (12-0) vs. Beth-Center-Montour winner, 7:15 p.m.
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Semifinal winners at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.
Nonconference
Wednesday’s schedule
Baldwin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Yough at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
