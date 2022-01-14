High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 13, 2022

By:

Friday, January 14, 2022 | 12:39 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Sto-Rox 70, Chartiers-Houston 35

Nonsection

Imani Christian 68, Nazareth Prep 25

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 2

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7 p.m.

South Side at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

South Allegheny at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Woodland Hills vs. Berlin-BrothersValley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 60, North Hills 28

Norwin 56, Butler 16

North Allegheny 57, Seneca Valley 41

Penn-Trafford 38, Shaler 28

Section 2

Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 41

Hempfield at Baldwin, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon 54, Peters Township 40

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 49, Moon 45

Oakland Catholic 52, West Allegheny 26

South Fayette 70, Lincoln Park 20

Section 2

Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 27

Hampton 49, Indiana 37

Mars 43, Kiski Area 31

Section 3

Ringgold 42, Laurel Highlands 32

Trinity 56, Albert Gallatin 42

Connellsville 73, Uniontown 48

Section 4

Latrobe 63, Gateway 35

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 44, Burrell 41

Highlands 53, Freeport 41

Deer Lakes 56, Valley 23

Section 2

Blackhawk 79, Ambridge 13

Hopewell 54, Central Valley 38

Montour 55, New Castle 40

Beaver 50, Quaker Valley 26

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 79, Ligonier Valley 40

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.

Belle Vernon 73, West Mifflin 44

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom 47, Ellwood City 34

North Catholic 62, Beaver Falls 26

Laurel 50, Riverside 21

Section 2

Charleroi at Brownsville, ppd.

South Park 76, Bentworth 12

Waynesburg 53, McGuffey 15

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, ppd.

Brentwood 28, Shady Side Academy 22

Avonworth 54, Steel Valley 29

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 71, Aliquippa 32

Shenango 54, New Brighton 28

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, South Side 29

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 69, Beth-Center 14

Carmichaels 51, Frazier 46

Serra Catholic 67, California 13

Section 3

Burgettstown 50, Carlynton 17

Fort Cherry 67, Northgate 16

Sto-Rox 34, Chartiers-Houston 32

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Apollo-Ridge 37

Springdale at Ellis School, ppd.

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 65, Eden Christian 55

Union 54, Cornell 12

Section 2

Avella 58, Geibel 26

Monessen 58, Mapletown 26

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 48, Clairton 39

Riverview 31, Leechburg 17

Nonsection

Rochester 55, Mohawk 48

Plum 44, Yough 36

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Franklin Regional 5, Freeport 2

Girls

Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 5, Canon-McMillan 4

Seneca Valley 2, Baldwin 1

Cathedral Prep 2, Bethel Park 1 (SO)

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, (n)

Class 2A

Meadville at Armstrong, (n)

Class A

Freeport 2, Blackhawk 1

Class B

Connellsville 11, Central Valley 4

Morgantown 8, Trinity 5

Rifle

Thursday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Woodland Hills 791-45x, Indiana 775-37x

Penn-Trafford 793-58x, Plum 782-45x

Swimming

Thursday’s result

WPIAL

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 83, Armstrong 48

Section 3

Franklin Regional 72, Plum 21

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 69, Chartiers Valley 35

Section 3

Highlands 63, East Allegheny 26

Section 4

Ligonier Valley 55, Greensburg Salem 32

Section 5

Belle Vernon 66, McKeesport 45

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 87, Armstrong 78

Section 3

Franklin Regional 93, Plum 77

Section 5

Trinity 107, Allderdice 55

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 94, Keystone Oaks 78

Section 3

Highlands 50, East Allegheny 43

Section 4

Ligonier Valley 56, Greensburg Salem 47

Section 5

Belle Vernon 67, McKeesport 43

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3A

South Allegheny at Summit Academy, (n)

Valley at Summit Academy, (n)

Valley vs. South Allegheny, (n)

Nonsection

Altoona 69, Indiana 3

North Star 31, Ligonier Valley 27

Beth-Center 43, Mt. Pleasant 24

Jefferson-Morgan 41, Washington 18

Avonworth at Freedom, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Burrell, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.