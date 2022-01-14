High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 13, 2022
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Sto-Rox 70, Chartiers-Houston 35
Nonsection
Imani Christian 68, Nazareth Prep 25
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Section 2
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Steel Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7 p.m.
South Side at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
South Allegheny at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
MLK Hoops for Harmony
Woodland Hills vs. Berlin-BrothersValley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 60, North Hills 28
Norwin 56, Butler 16
North Allegheny 57, Seneca Valley 41
Penn-Trafford 38, Shaler 28
Section 2
Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 41
Hempfield at Baldwin, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon 54, Peters Township 40
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 49, Moon 45
Oakland Catholic 52, West Allegheny 26
South Fayette 70, Lincoln Park 20
Section 2
Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 27
Hampton 49, Indiana 37
Mars 43, Kiski Area 31
Section 3
Ringgold 42, Laurel Highlands 32
Trinity 56, Albert Gallatin 42
Connellsville 73, Uniontown 48
Section 4
Latrobe 63, Gateway 35
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 44, Burrell 41
Highlands 53, Freeport 41
Deer Lakes 56, Valley 23
Section 2
Blackhawk 79, Ambridge 13
Hopewell 54, Central Valley 38
Montour 55, New Castle 40
Beaver 50, Quaker Valley 26
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 79, Ligonier Valley 40
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.
Belle Vernon 73, West Mifflin 44
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom 47, Ellwood City 34
North Catholic 62, Beaver Falls 26
Laurel 50, Riverside 21
Section 2
Charleroi at Brownsville, ppd.
South Park 76, Bentworth 12
Waynesburg 53, McGuffey 15
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, ppd.
Brentwood 28, Shady Side Academy 22
Avonworth 54, Steel Valley 29
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 71, Aliquippa 32
Shenango 54, New Brighton 28
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, South Side 29
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 69, Beth-Center 14
Carmichaels 51, Frazier 46
Serra Catholic 67, California 13
Section 3
Burgettstown 50, Carlynton 17
Fort Cherry 67, Northgate 16
Sto-Rox 34, Chartiers-Houston 32
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Apollo-Ridge 37
Springdale at Ellis School, ppd.
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 65, Eden Christian 55
Union 54, Cornell 12
Section 2
Avella 58, Geibel 26
Monessen 58, Mapletown 26
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 48, Clairton 39
Riverview 31, Leechburg 17
Nonsection
Rochester 55, Mohawk 48
Plum 44, Yough 36
Friday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Thursday’s results
Boys
Franklin Regional 5, Freeport 2
Girls
Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Central Catholic 5, Canon-McMillan 4
Seneca Valley 2, Baldwin 1
Cathedral Prep 2, Bethel Park 1 (SO)
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, (n)
Class 2A
Meadville at Armstrong, (n)
Class A
Freeport 2, Blackhawk 1
Class B
Connellsville 11, Central Valley 4
Morgantown 8, Trinity 5
Rifle
Thursday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Woodland Hills 791-45x, Indiana 775-37x
Penn-Trafford 793-58x, Plum 782-45x
Swimming
Thursday’s result
WPIAL
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 83, Armstrong 48
Section 3
Franklin Regional 72, Plum 21
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 69, Chartiers Valley 35
Section 3
Highlands 63, East Allegheny 26
Section 4
Ligonier Valley 55, Greensburg Salem 32
Section 5
Belle Vernon 66, McKeesport 45
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 87, Armstrong 78
Section 3
Franklin Regional 93, Plum 77
Section 5
Trinity 107, Allderdice 55
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 94, Keystone Oaks 78
Section 3
Highlands 50, East Allegheny 43
Section 4
Ligonier Valley 56, Greensburg Salem 47
Section 5
Belle Vernon 67, McKeesport 43
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3A
South Allegheny at Summit Academy, (n)
Valley at Summit Academy, (n)
Valley vs. South Allegheny, (n)
Nonsection
Altoona 69, Indiana 3
North Star 31, Ligonier Valley 27
Beth-Center 43, Mt. Pleasant 24
Jefferson-Morgan 41, Washington 18
Avonworth at Freedom, (n)
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Burrell, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
