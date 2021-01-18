High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 18, 2021
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 50, Derry 37
Class 3A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 85, Uniontown 47
North Catholic 59, Mt. Lebanon 40
South Allegheny 51, Steel Valley 42
Nonconference
Bethel Park at Shaler, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
New Castle at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, ppd.
Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, ppd.
Mapletown at Geibel, ppd.
West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Erie McDowell at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Beaver at Alquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 50, Norwin 46
Butler 66, Seneca Valley 36
Pine-Richland 53, Shaler 40
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon 38, West Allegheny 24
Oakland Catholic at Lincoln Park, ppd.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Hampton 57, Mars 56
Armstrong 56, Indiana 54
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 75, Uniontown 23
Connellsville 49, Laurel Highlands 25
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 4
Woodland Hills 62, Penn Hills 48
Gateway at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 54, Freeport 27
Deer Lakes 50, Highlands 42
Valley at Burrell, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk 86, New Castle 32
Quaker Valley 52, Ambridge 20
Central Valley 53, Beaver 9
Montour at Hopewell, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 55, Elizabeth Forward 50
Southmoreland 31, Yough 10
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom 45, Beaver Falls 34
Mohawk 62, Laurel 51
Ellwood City 45, Riverside 11
Section 2
Charleroi 53, Bentworth 20
Washington at McGuffey, ppd.
Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, ppd.
Section 3
Steel Valley 61, South Allegheny 50
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side 56, New Brighton 14
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 49, Sewickley Academy 43
Neshannock 57, Shenango 56
Section 2
Carmichaels 52, Beth-Center 44
Frazier at California, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton 38, Chartiers-Houston 26
Burgettstown 62, Northgate 32
Fort Cherry 53, Sto-Rox 44
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 48, Springdale 19
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.
Section 2
West Greene 59, Avella 20
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 38, Riverview 21
Clairton 58, Propel Andrew Street 9
St. Joseph at Leechburg, ppd.
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian 30, Propel Montour 7
Chartiers Valley 91, Gateway 39
Cornell 43, Leechburg 29
Mt. Lebanon 56, Thomas Jefferson 40
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, ppd.
Trinity Christian at Propel Montour, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 3
Southmoreland at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Avonworth at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Neighborhood Academy at Nazareth Prep, 5 p.m.
Eden Christian at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep 5, Upper St. Clair 3
Seneca Valley 5, Butler 1
Class AA
Montour 4, Mars 0
Baldwin 2, Franklin Regional 1 (OT)
Hempfield 8, Moon 1
Plum at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Class A
Kiski 11, Beaver 1
Norwin 11, Sewickley Academy 7
Class B
Connellsville 7, Avonworth 2
Wilmington at Burrell, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Shaler at West Allegheny at Bradys Run Ice Arena, ppd.; Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Kiski at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Ringgold at Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Wilmington at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; Carrick at Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 113, Montour 57
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 89, Penn Hills 29
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 2
Montour 86, Blackhawk 81
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 92, Penn Hills 73
Wrestling
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Thomas Jefferson 60, Belle Vernon 12
Section 4B
Central Catholic at Bethel Park, (n)
Peters Township 42, Upper St. Clair 25
Class 2A
Section 1A
Washington 30, Keystone Oaks 12
Section 2A
Laurel 66, Blackhawk 6
Section 2B
Quaker Valley 45, Montour 19
Nonsection
Latrobe 42, Derry 21
Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, (n)
Riverview at Penn Hills, (n)
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.
Monday’s summary
Latrobe 42, Derry Area 21
106: Dylan Klim (D) won by forfeit.
113: Vincent Kilkeary (L) won by forfeit.
120: Lucio Angellicchio (L) won by forfeit.
*126: Xavier Merlin (D) p. Lucas Braun, 5:13.
132: Nate Roth (L) p. Charles Banks, :42.
138: Gabe Golden (L) d. Lucid Jackson, 10-6.
145: Nick Reeping (D) d. Vincent Leone, 3-1.
152: Ty Cymmerman (D) p. Payton Henry, 3:07.
160: Jack Pletcher (L) p. Connor Lucas, 3:10.
172: Sam Snyder (L) d. Eric Catone, 4-1.
189: Corey Boerio (L) won by forfeit.
215: Micah Piper (L) d. Braydan Mickinac, 9-4.
285: Tyler Lynch (L) d. Noah Cymmerman, 2-0.
Records: D: 2-2, L 2-3.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Section 2B
Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Altoona at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
