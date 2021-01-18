High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 18, 2021

Monday, January 18, 2021 | 11:46 PM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 50, Derry 37

Class 3A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 85, Uniontown 47

North Catholic 59, Mt. Lebanon 40

South Allegheny 51, Steel Valley 42

Nonconference

Bethel Park at Shaler, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

New Castle at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, ppd.

Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, ppd.

Mapletown at Geibel, ppd.

West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Erie McDowell at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Beaver at Alquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 50, Norwin 46

Butler 66, Seneca Valley 36

Pine-Richland 53, Shaler 40

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon 38, West Allegheny 24

Oakland Catholic at Lincoln Park, ppd.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Hampton 57, Mars 56

Armstrong 56, Indiana 54

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 75, Uniontown 23

Connellsville 49, Laurel Highlands 25

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 4

Woodland Hills 62, Penn Hills 48

Gateway at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 54, Freeport 27

Deer Lakes 50, Highlands 42

Valley at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk 86, New Castle 32

Quaker Valley 52, Ambridge 20

Central Valley 53, Beaver 9

Montour at Hopewell, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 55, Elizabeth Forward 50

Southmoreland 31, Yough 10

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom 45, Beaver Falls 34

Mohawk 62, Laurel 51

Ellwood City 45, Riverside 11

Section 2

Charleroi 53, Bentworth 20

Washington at McGuffey, ppd.

Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, ppd.

Section 3

Steel Valley 61, South Allegheny 50

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side 56, New Brighton 14

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 49, Sewickley Academy 43

Neshannock 57, Shenango 56

Section 2

Carmichaels 52, Beth-Center 44

Frazier at California, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton 38, Chartiers-Houston 26

Burgettstown 62, Northgate 32

Fort Cherry 53, Sto-Rox 44

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 48, Springdale 19

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.

Section 2

West Greene 59, Avella 20

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 38, Riverview 21

Clairton 58, Propel Andrew Street 9

St. Joseph at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian 30, Propel Montour 7

Chartiers Valley 91, Gateway 39

Cornell 43, Leechburg 29

Mt. Lebanon 56, Thomas Jefferson 40

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, ppd.

Trinity Christian at Propel Montour, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 3

Southmoreland at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Neighborhood Academy at Nazareth Prep, 5 p.m.

Eden Christian at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 5, Upper St. Clair 3

Seneca Valley 5, Butler 1

Class AA

Montour 4, Mars 0

Baldwin 2, Franklin Regional 1 (OT)

Hempfield 8, Moon 1

Plum at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Class A

Kiski 11, Beaver 1

Norwin 11, Sewickley Academy 7

Class B

Connellsville 7, Avonworth 2

Wilmington at Burrell, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Shaler at West Allegheny at Bradys Run Ice Arena, ppd.; Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Kiski at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Ringgold at Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Wilmington at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; Carrick at Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 113, Montour 57

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 89, Penn Hills 29

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

Montour 86, Blackhawk 81

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 92, Penn Hills 73

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Thomas Jefferson 60, Belle Vernon 12

Section 4B

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, (n)

Peters Township 42, Upper St. Clair 25

Class 2A

Section 1A

Washington 30, Keystone Oaks 12

Section 2A

Laurel 66, Blackhawk 6

Section 2B

Quaker Valley 45, Montour 19

Nonsection

Latrobe 42, Derry 21

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, (n)

Riverview at Penn Hills, (n)

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.

Monday’s summary

Latrobe 42, Derry Area 21

106: Dylan Klim (D) won by forfeit.

113: Vincent Kilkeary (L) won by forfeit.

120: Lucio Angellicchio (L) won by forfeit.

*126: Xavier Merlin (D) p. Lucas Braun, 5:13.

132: Nate Roth (L) p. Charles Banks, :42.

138: Gabe Golden (L) d. Lucid Jackson, 10-6.

145: Nick Reeping (D) d. Vincent Leone, 3-1.

152: Ty Cymmerman (D) p. Payton Henry, 3:07.

160: Jack Pletcher (L) p. Connor Lucas, 3:10.

172: Sam Snyder (L) d. Eric Catone, 4-1.

189: Corey Boerio (L) won by forfeit.

215: Micah Piper (L) d. Braydan Mickinac, 9-4.

285: Tyler Lynch (L) d. Noah Cymmerman, 2-0.

Records: D: 2-2, L 2-3.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Section 2B

Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Altoona at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Carlynton, 7 p.m.