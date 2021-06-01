High school scores, summaries and schedule for June 1, 2021
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 11:06 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
North Allegheny 4, Hempfield 0
Class 5A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Franklin Regional 2, Bethel Park 1
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
Peters Township (10-11) vs. West Allegheny (17-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Montour (15-5) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s result
Blackhawk 3, Laurel Highlands 2
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Hopewell (16-5) vs. South Park (15-4) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
McGuffey (13-5) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (21-1) vs. Shenango (19-2) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s result
Serra Catholic 7, Carmichaels 2
Class A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Union 3, Riverview 0
Consolation
Tuesday’s result
Eden Christian 9, Jefferson-Morgan 2
Lacrosse
PIAA
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Wissahickon 10, LaSalle College 9
Kennett 15, Hempfield (District 3) 10
St. Joseph’s Prep 8, Emmaus 7
Garnet Valley 12, Cumberland Valley 2
Wilson 12, Shady Side Academy 6
Radnor 13, Central York 5
Conestoga 9, Springfield 3
North Allegheny 15, McDowell 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Wissahickon vs. Kennett; St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Garnet Valley; Wilson vs. Radnor; Conestoga vs. North Allegheny
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Penncrest 14, Wyoming Seminary 2
Allentown Central Catholic 20, Devon Prep 4
Crestwood 17, Lewisburg 5
Susquehannock 18, Landsdale Catholic 10
Bishop Shanahan 16, Lampeter-Strasburg 8
Chartiers Valley 10, Cathedral Prep 9
Trinity (District 3) 23, South Fayette 7
Mars 12, Hershey 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Penncrest vs. Allentown Central Catholic; Crestwood vs. Susquehannock; Bishop Shanahan vs. Chartiers Valley; Trinity (District 3) vs. Mars
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Unionville 13, Great Valley 6
Conestoga 14, Easton 11
Radnor 17, South Western 0
Owen J. Roberts 20, Central 0
Sewickley Academy 19, Wilson 17
Mt. Lebanon 7, State College 5
Manheim Township 8, Garnet Valley 6
Shady Side Academy 11, Hershey 8
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Unionville vs. Conestoga; Radnor vs. Owen J. Roberts; Sewickley Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon; Manheim Township vs. Shady Side Academy
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Shanahan 17, Lake-Lehman 4
Twin Valley 18, Danville 1
Villa Maria 18, Crestwood 4
Archbishop Carroll 16, Mount St. Joseph 4
Cardinal O’Hara 16, Southern Lehigh 5
York Catholic 18, Blackhawk 4
Strath Haven 15, Susquehannock 8
Mars 15, Conneaut 7
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. Twin Valley; Villa Maria vs. Archbishop Carroll; Cardinal O’Hara vs. York Catholic; Strath Haven vs. Mars
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bethel Park (17-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (9-9) at Cal (Pa.), noon
Class 5A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
North Hills (16-5) vs. Armstrong (15-4) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Highlands (16-4) vs. Beaver (16-0) at Cal (Pa.), 6:45 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s result
Elizabeth Forward 4, West Mifflin 3
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mt. Pleasant (16-3) vs. Ellwood City (14-4) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Shenango (16-4) vs. Laurel (16-1) at Cal (Pa.), 2:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s result
Ligonier Valley 4, Frazier 0
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
West Greene (17-2) vs. Union (12-7) at Cal (Pa.), noon
Volleyball
Boys
PIAA championships
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Pennridge 3, Northeast 0
Central Dauphin 3, Parkland 0
Emmaus 3, Delaware Valley 0
Seneca Valley 3, McDowell 0
Upper Dublin 3, LaSalle 2
North Allegheny 3, Cumberland Valley 0
Northeastern 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Hempfield (District 3) vs. Neshaminy at Cocalico, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Pennridge vs. Central Dauphin winner; Emmaus winner vs. Hempfield (District 3)/Neshaminy winner; Seneca Valley vs. Upper Dublin; North Allegheny vs. Northeastern
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Lower Dauphin 3, Landsdale Catholic 0
Archbishop Wood 3, Blue Ridge 2
Garden Spot 3, Palumbo 0
Manheim Central 3, Holy Redeemer 2
York Suburban 3, Dock Mennonite 1
Cochranton 3, Seton LaSalle 0
North Catholic 3, West Shamokin 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Meadville vs. Ambridge at Cochranton, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Dauphin vs. Archbishop Wood; Garden Spot vs. Manheim Central; York Suburban vs. Cochranton; North Catholic vs. Meadville/Ambridge winner
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
