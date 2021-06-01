High school scores, summaries and schedule for June 1, 2021

By:

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 11:06 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

North Allegheny 4, Hempfield 0

Class 5A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Franklin Regional 2, Bethel Park 1

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-11) vs. West Allegheny (17-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (15-5) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s result

Blackhawk 3, Laurel Highlands 2

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Hopewell (16-5) vs. South Park (15-4) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

McGuffey (13-5) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (21-1) vs. Shenango (19-2) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s result

Serra Catholic 7, Carmichaels 2

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Union 3, Riverview 0

Consolation

Tuesday’s result

Eden Christian 9, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Lacrosse

PIAA

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Wissahickon 10, LaSalle College 9

Kennett 15, Hempfield (District 3) 10

St. Joseph’s Prep 8, Emmaus 7

Garnet Valley 12, Cumberland Valley 2

Wilson 12, Shady Side Academy 6

Radnor 13, Central York 5

Conestoga 9, Springfield 3

North Allegheny 15, McDowell 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wissahickon vs. Kennett; St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Garnet Valley; Wilson vs. Radnor; Conestoga vs. North Allegheny

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Penncrest 14, Wyoming Seminary 2

Allentown Central Catholic 20, Devon Prep 4

Crestwood 17, Lewisburg 5

Susquehannock 18, Landsdale Catholic 10

Bishop Shanahan 16, Lampeter-Strasburg 8

Chartiers Valley 10, Cathedral Prep 9

Trinity (District 3) 23, South Fayette 7

Mars 12, Hershey 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Penncrest vs. Allentown Central Catholic; Crestwood vs. Susquehannock; Bishop Shanahan vs. Chartiers Valley; Trinity (District 3) vs. Mars

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Unionville 13, Great Valley 6

Conestoga 14, Easton 11

Radnor 17, South Western 0

Owen J. Roberts 20, Central 0

Sewickley Academy 19, Wilson 17

Mt. Lebanon 7, State College 5

Manheim Township 8, Garnet Valley 6

Shady Side Academy 11, Hershey 8

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Unionville vs. Conestoga; Radnor vs. Owen J. Roberts; Sewickley Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon; Manheim Township vs. Shady Side Academy

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 17, Lake-Lehman 4

Twin Valley 18, Danville 1

Villa Maria 18, Crestwood 4

Archbishop Carroll 16, Mount St. Joseph 4

Cardinal O’Hara 16, Southern Lehigh 5

York Catholic 18, Blackhawk 4

Strath Haven 15, Susquehannock 8

Mars 15, Conneaut 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Twin Valley; Villa Maria vs. Archbishop Carroll; Cardinal O’Hara vs. York Catholic; Strath Haven vs. Mars

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (17-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (9-9) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Class 5A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

North Hills (16-5) vs. Armstrong (15-4) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Highlands (16-4) vs. Beaver (16-0) at Cal (Pa.), 6:45 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s result

Elizabeth Forward 4, West Mifflin 3

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (16-3) vs. Ellwood City (14-4) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shenango (16-4) vs. Laurel (16-1) at Cal (Pa.), 2:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s result

Ligonier Valley 4, Frazier 0

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (17-2) vs. Union (12-7) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Pennridge 3, Northeast 0

Central Dauphin 3, Parkland 0

Emmaus 3, Delaware Valley 0

Seneca Valley 3, McDowell 0

Upper Dublin 3, LaSalle 2

North Allegheny 3, Cumberland Valley 0

Northeastern 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Hempfield (District 3) vs. Neshaminy at Cocalico, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge vs. Central Dauphin winner; Emmaus winner vs. Hempfield (District 3)/Neshaminy winner; Seneca Valley vs. Upper Dublin; North Allegheny vs. Northeastern

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Lower Dauphin 3, Landsdale Catholic 0

Archbishop Wood 3, Blue Ridge 2

Garden Spot 3, Palumbo 0

Manheim Central 3, Holy Redeemer 2

York Suburban 3, Dock Mennonite 1

Cochranton 3, Seton LaSalle 0

North Catholic 3, West Shamokin 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Meadville vs. Ambridge at Cochranton, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Archbishop Wood; Garden Spot vs. Manheim Central; York Suburban vs. Cochranton; North Catholic vs. Meadville/Ambridge winner

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.