High school scores, summaries and schedule for June 3, 2021
By:
Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 10:19 PM
High schools
Lacrosse
PIAA playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Wissahickon vs. Kennett at Marple Newtown, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, 11 a.m.; Wilson vs. Radnor at Avon Grove, 1 p.m.; Conestoga vs. North Allegheny at Manheim Township, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Penncrest vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Marple Newtown, 11 a.m.; Crestwood vs. Susquehannock at Schuylkill Valley, noon; Bishop Shanahan vs. Chartiers Valley at Manheim Township, noon; Trinity (District 3) vs. Mars at State College, noon
Girls
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Unionville vs. Conestoga at Coatesville, 5 p.m.; Radnor vs. Owen J. Roberts at Coatesville, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, 3 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Shady Side Academy at State College, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley, 4 p.m.; Villa Maria vs. Archbishop Carroll at Perkiomen Valley, 10 a.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. York Catholic at Schuylkill Valley, 2 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Mars at State College, 2 p.m.
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bethel Park 9, Canon-McMillan 2
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Laurel 6, Shenango 5
Volleyball
Boys
PIAA championships
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Pennridge vs. Central Dauphin at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Emmaus vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Upper Dublin at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Northeastern at Altoona, noon
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
North Catholic vs. Meadville, at Cochranton, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Dauphin vs. Archbishop Wood at Schuylkill Valley, 11 a.m.; Garden Spot vs. Manheim Central at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; York Suburban vs. Cochranton at Bald Eagle, 4 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Woodland Hills athletic director Ron Coursey leaving WPIAL for Chambersburg job
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 2, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedule for June 1, 2021
• Penn Hills notebook: Young runners shine for Indians track team
• Penn-Trafford Star notebook: Little, Vecchio named scholar/athlete finalists