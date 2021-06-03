High school scores, summaries and schedule for June 3, 2021

Thursday, June 3, 2021

High schools

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wissahickon vs. Kennett at Marple Newtown, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, 11 a.m.; Wilson vs. Radnor at Avon Grove, 1 p.m.; Conestoga vs. North Allegheny at Manheim Township, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Penncrest vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Marple Newtown, 11 a.m.; Crestwood vs. Susquehannock at Schuylkill Valley, noon; Bishop Shanahan vs. Chartiers Valley at Manheim Township, noon; Trinity (District 3) vs. Mars at State College, noon

Girls

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Unionville vs. Conestoga at Coatesville, 5 p.m.; Radnor vs. Owen J. Roberts at Coatesville, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, 3 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Shady Side Academy at State College, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley, 4 p.m.; Villa Maria vs. Archbishop Carroll at Perkiomen Valley, 10 a.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. York Catholic at Schuylkill Valley, 2 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Mars at State College, 2 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park 9, Canon-McMillan 2

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Laurel 6, Shenango 5

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge vs. Central Dauphin at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Emmaus vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Upper Dublin at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Northeastern at Altoona, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic vs. Meadville, at Cochranton, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Archbishop Wood at Schuylkill Valley, 11 a.m.; Garden Spot vs. Manheim Central at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; York Suburban vs. Cochranton at Bald Eagle, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.