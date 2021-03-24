High school scores, summaries and schedule for March 24, 2021

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 | 10:28 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA finals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-0) vs. Reading (25-2) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (12-5) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-7) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Hickory (23-3) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township (24-1) vs. Brookville (18-2) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Constitution (14-6) vs. OLSH (22-0) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (23-4) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (27-1) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA finals

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (26-1) vs. Spring-Ford (24-0) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-3) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (17-2) vs. Villa Maria Academy (20-0) at Giant Center, noon

Class 3A

Thursday’s schedule

West Catholic (10-4) vs. Mohawk (19-4) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday’s schedule

Mount Carmel (18-5) vs. Neshannock (19-2) at Giant Center, noon

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jenkintown (18-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-4) at Giant Center, noon

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Mars at Amrstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

North Hills at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Freeport at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Fox Chapel at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class B

Central Valley at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Burrell at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.; Trinity at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Section 1-AAA

Penn-Trafford 4, Kiski Area 1

Section 2-AAA

Seneca Valley 4, West Allegheny 1

Section 3-AAA

Shaler 5, Plum 0

Section 4-AAA

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 2

Section 1-AA

South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Greensburg Salem 5, West Mifflin 0

Section 2-AA

Central Valley 5, Ambridge 0

Neshannock 5, Ellwood City 0

Wrestling

PIAA Team Championships

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Spring-Ford 37, Delaware Valley 17

Central Dauphin 29, Bethlehem Catholic 26

Waynesburg 54, Cathedral Prep 12

Williamsport 33, Bellefonte 32

Saturday’s schedule

At Cumberland Valley

Semifinals

Spring-Ford vs. Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Boiling Springs 28, Lackawanna Trail 24

Southern Columbia 56, Notre Dame Green Pond 14

Burrell 32, Chestnut Ridge 31

Reynolds 50, Forest Hills 21

Saturday’s schedule

At Cumberland Valley

Semifinals

Boiling Springs vs. Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.; Burrell vs. Reynolds, 11 a.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s summaries

Burrell 32, Chestnut Ridge 31

106: Cooper Hornack (B) wbf

*113: Hunter Riggleman (CR) wbf

120: Calan Bollman (CR) m.d. Niko Ferra, 8-0

126: Ross Dull (CR) d. Shawn Szymanski, 9-7 SV

132: Nicholas Salerno (B) d. Kobi Burkett, 12-5

138: Aaron Edwards (B) d. Colton Bollman, 8-4

145: Ian Oswalt (B) m.d. Jack Moyer, 17-6

152: Damian Barr (B) d. Luke Moore, 5-4

160: Trevor Weyandt (CR) p. Colby Christie, 3:35

172: AJ Corrado (B) p. Dominick Carr, 1:33

189: Daniel Moore (CR) p. Dylan Slahovsky, 3:51

215: Cole Clark (B) p. Baltzer Bollman, 1:59

285: Matthew Davis (CR) wbf

Burrell won on tiebreaker criteria D (most matches won, including forfeits)

Waynesburg 54, Cathedral Prep 12

106: Ky Szewczyk (W) wbf

*113: Joseph Simon (W) wbf

120: Zander Phaturos (W) d. Sam Staab, 5-2

126: Mac Church (W) p. Ian Irvin, 3:39

132: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Phillip Stark, 7-2

138: Cole Homet (W) p. Elijah Hunt, 2:54

145: Wyatt Henson (W) p. Steffan Lynch, 4:21

152: Clay Mallory (CP) p. Colby Pauley, 3:52

160: Nate Stephenson (W) d. Kelyn Blossey, 5-0

172: Luca Augustine (WP) d. Paniro Johnson, 3-1

189: Eli Makel (W) p. Owen Shetler, 0:43

215: John Campbell (CP) p. Noah Tustin, 5:48

285: Ryan Howard (W) p. Mark Hudson, 0:21

*-match started

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.