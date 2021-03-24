High school scores, summaries and schedule for March 24, 2021
By:
Wednesday, March 24, 2021 | 10:28 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA finals
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (19-0) vs. Reading (25-2) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Archbishop Ryan (12-5) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-7) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Allentown Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Hickory (23-3) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Loyalsock Township (24-1) vs. Brookville (18-2) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Constitution (14-6) vs. OLSH (22-0) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Nativity BVM (23-4) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (27-1) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA finals
Class 6A
Friday’s schedule
North Allegheny (26-1) vs. Spring-Ford (24-0) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Saturday’s schedule
Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-3) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (17-2) vs. Villa Maria Academy (20-0) at Giant Center, noon
Class 3A
Thursday’s schedule
West Catholic (10-4) vs. Mohawk (19-4) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Thursday’s schedule
Mount Carmel (18-5) vs. Neshannock (19-2) at Giant Center, noon
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Jenkintown (18-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-4) at Giant Center, noon
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA
Mars at Amrstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
North Hills at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Freeport at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Fox Chapel at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Class B
Central Valley at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Burrell at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.; Trinity at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Section 1-AAA
Penn-Trafford 4, Kiski Area 1
Section 2-AAA
Seneca Valley 4, West Allegheny 1
Section 3-AAA
Shaler 5, Plum 0
Section 4-AAA
Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 2
Section 1-AA
South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Greensburg Salem 5, West Mifflin 0
Section 2-AA
Central Valley 5, Ambridge 0
Neshannock 5, Ellwood City 0
Wrestling
PIAA Team Championships
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Spring-Ford 37, Delaware Valley 17
Central Dauphin 29, Bethlehem Catholic 26
Waynesburg 54, Cathedral Prep 12
Williamsport 33, Bellefonte 32
Saturday’s schedule
At Cumberland Valley
Semifinals
Spring-Ford vs. Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Boiling Springs 28, Lackawanna Trail 24
Southern Columbia 56, Notre Dame Green Pond 14
Burrell 32, Chestnut Ridge 31
Reynolds 50, Forest Hills 21
Saturday’s schedule
At Cumberland Valley
Semifinals
Boiling Springs vs. Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.; Burrell vs. Reynolds, 11 a.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Wednesday’s summaries
Burrell 32, Chestnut Ridge 31
106: Cooper Hornack (B) wbf
*113: Hunter Riggleman (CR) wbf
120: Calan Bollman (CR) m.d. Niko Ferra, 8-0
126: Ross Dull (CR) d. Shawn Szymanski, 9-7 SV
132: Nicholas Salerno (B) d. Kobi Burkett, 12-5
138: Aaron Edwards (B) d. Colton Bollman, 8-4
145: Ian Oswalt (B) m.d. Jack Moyer, 17-6
152: Damian Barr (B) d. Luke Moore, 5-4
160: Trevor Weyandt (CR) p. Colby Christie, 3:35
172: AJ Corrado (B) p. Dominick Carr, 1:33
189: Daniel Moore (CR) p. Dylan Slahovsky, 3:51
215: Cole Clark (B) p. Baltzer Bollman, 1:59
285: Matthew Davis (CR) wbf
Burrell won on tiebreaker criteria D (most matches won, including forfeits)
Waynesburg 54, Cathedral Prep 12
106: Ky Szewczyk (W) wbf
*113: Joseph Simon (W) wbf
120: Zander Phaturos (W) d. Sam Staab, 5-2
126: Mac Church (W) p. Ian Irvin, 3:39
132: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Phillip Stark, 7-2
138: Cole Homet (W) p. Elijah Hunt, 2:54
145: Wyatt Henson (W) p. Steffan Lynch, 4:21
152: Clay Mallory (CP) p. Colby Pauley, 3:52
160: Nate Stephenson (W) d. Kelyn Blossey, 5-0
172: Luca Augustine (WP) d. Paniro Johnson, 3-1
189: Eli Makel (W) p. Owen Shetler, 0:43
215: John Campbell (CP) p. Noah Tustin, 5:48
285: Ryan Howard (W) p. Mark Hudson, 0:21
*-match started
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 23, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 22, 2021
• Gateway bowlers cap season at regional tournament
• Shaler notebook: Bowlers finish in top 20 at regionals
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Warriors skate past Hempfield, Latrobe