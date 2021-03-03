High school scores, summaries and schedule for March 3, 2021

By:

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 | 11:29 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (11-9) at Upper St. Clair (16-1), 8 p.m.; Butler (11-8) at Penn-Trafford (13-5), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-6) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-5) at Hempfield (12-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Chartiers Valley 74, McKeesport 56

Gateway 62, Albert Gallatin 59

Trinity 76, Highlands 56

Mars 54, Franklin Regional 45

New Castle 68, Plum 38

Latrobe 61, Thomas Jefferson 59

Laurel Highlands 67, Shaler 56

Penn Hills 60, South Fayette 27

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Gateway (9-6) at Chartiers Valley (20-2), noon; Trinity (10-8) at Mars (15-2), noon; Latrobe (8-6) at New Castle (17-2), noon; Penn Hills (13-4) at Laurel Highlands (12-3), noon

Class 4A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Freeport (6-8) at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Derry (6-6) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-8) at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Knoch (7-9) at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-4) at Deer Lakes (9-3), 6 p.m.; Beaver (2-16) at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (5-11) at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (8-9) at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel (11-10) at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6) at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (12-5) at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (9-5) vs. Shady Side Academy (13-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (10-4) vs. Avonworth (12-4) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s results

OLSH 92, California 35

Shenango 60, Monessen 35

Winchester Thurston 2, Springdale 0

Jeannette 69, Burgettstown 24

Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Serra Catholic 53

Sewickley Academy 49, Carlynton 34

Sto-Rox 73, South Side 63

Fort Cherry 54, Frazier 49

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Shenango (15-7) at OLSH (18-0), noon; Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette (13-5), noon; Sewickley Academy (10-7) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3), noon; Fort Cherry (13-6) at Sto-Rox (10-5), noon

Class A

First round

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

St. Joseph (9-10) at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (11-2) at Union (8-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (11-4) at Rochester (12-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (7-4) vs. Eden Christian (11-1) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Baldwin 46, Penn-Trafford 43

Mt. Lebanon 39, Seneca Valley 29

Bethel Park 64, Shaler 37

Norwin 55, North Hills 12

Butler 48, Hempfield 36

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (7-10) at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Baldwin (9-7) at North Allegheny (19-1), noon; Bethel Park (14-3) at Mt. Lebanon (15-3), noon; Butler (10-8) at Norwin (12-4), noon

Class 5A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Mars (9-9) at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-6) at Fox Chapel (11-7), 8 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (14-6) at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Armstrong (10-5) at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (11-9) at McKeesport (15-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (7-11) at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (14-5) at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

McKeesport/Oakland Catholic winner at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (8-5) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Blackhawk (13-5) at Knoch (9-1), 6 p.m.; Montour (12-9) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (11-7) at Southmoreland (15-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s results

North Catholic 78, Brownsville 31

Freedom 40, Avonworth 22

Laurel 53, McGuffey 25

South Park 43, Ellwood City 41

Mohawk 77, Washington 42

Keystone Oaks 54, Charleroi 52

Beaver Falls 47, Brentwood 44

Waynesburg 54, East Allegheny 19

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Freedom (6-6) at North Catholic (16-2), noon; South Park (10-2) at Laurel (17-2), noon; Keystone Oaks (11-7) at Mohawk (14-4), noon; Beaver Falls (6-13) at Waynesburg (13-4), noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

California (10-3) at Neshannock (14-2), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (9-4) at Sewickley Academy (12-5); Carlynton (10-9) vs. Serra Catholic (14-0), 6 p.m.; OLSH (13-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-3) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Peters Township at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:40 p.m.; Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Latrobe at Armstrong at Belmont, 9 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m.; McDowell at Freeport at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Wheeling Central Catholic at Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class B

Central Valley at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.