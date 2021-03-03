High school scores, summaries and schedule for March 3, 2021
By:
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 | 11:29 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (11-9) at Upper St. Clair (16-1), 8 p.m.; Butler (11-8) at Penn-Trafford (13-5), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-6) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-5) at Hempfield (12-5), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Wednesday’s results
Chartiers Valley 74, McKeesport 56
Gateway 62, Albert Gallatin 59
Trinity 76, Highlands 56
Mars 54, Franklin Regional 45
New Castle 68, Plum 38
Latrobe 61, Thomas Jefferson 59
Laurel Highlands 67, Shaler 56
Penn Hills 60, South Fayette 27
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Gateway (9-6) at Chartiers Valley (20-2), noon; Trinity (10-8) at Mars (15-2), noon; Latrobe (8-6) at New Castle (17-2), noon; Penn Hills (13-4) at Laurel Highlands (12-3), noon
Class 4A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Freeport (6-8) at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Derry (6-6) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-8) at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Knoch (7-9) at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-4) at Deer Lakes (9-3), 6 p.m.; Beaver (2-16) at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (5-11) at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (8-9) at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel (11-10) at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6) at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (12-5) at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (9-5) vs. Shady Side Academy (13-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (10-4) vs. Avonworth (12-4) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday’s results
OLSH 92, California 35
Shenango 60, Monessen 35
Winchester Thurston 2, Springdale 0
Jeannette 69, Burgettstown 24
Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Serra Catholic 53
Sewickley Academy 49, Carlynton 34
Sto-Rox 73, South Side 63
Fort Cherry 54, Frazier 49
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Shenango (15-7) at OLSH (18-0), noon; Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette (13-5), noon; Sewickley Academy (10-7) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3), noon; Fort Cherry (13-6) at Sto-Rox (10-5), noon
Class A
First round
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
St. Joseph (9-10) at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (11-2) at Union (8-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (11-4) at Rochester (12-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (7-4) vs. Eden Christian (11-1) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday’s results
Baldwin 46, Penn-Trafford 43
Mt. Lebanon 39, Seneca Valley 29
Bethel Park 64, Shaler 37
Norwin 55, North Hills 12
Butler 48, Hempfield 36
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (7-10) at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Baldwin (9-7) at North Allegheny (19-1), noon; Bethel Park (14-3) at Mt. Lebanon (15-3), noon; Butler (10-8) at Norwin (12-4), noon
Class 5A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Mars (9-9) at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-6) at Fox Chapel (11-7), 8 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (14-6) at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Armstrong (10-5) at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (11-9) at McKeesport (15-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (7-11) at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (14-5) at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
McKeesport/Oakland Catholic winner at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward (8-5) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Blackhawk (13-5) at Knoch (9-1), 6 p.m.; Montour (12-9) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (11-7) at Southmoreland (15-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s results
North Catholic 78, Brownsville 31
Freedom 40, Avonworth 22
Laurel 53, McGuffey 25
South Park 43, Ellwood City 41
Mohawk 77, Washington 42
Keystone Oaks 54, Charleroi 52
Beaver Falls 47, Brentwood 44
Waynesburg 54, East Allegheny 19
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Freedom (6-6) at North Catholic (16-2), noon; South Park (10-2) at Laurel (17-2), noon; Keystone Oaks (11-7) at Mohawk (14-4), noon; Beaver Falls (6-13) at Waynesburg (13-4), noon
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
California (10-3) at Neshannock (14-2), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (9-4) at Sewickley Academy (12-5); Carlynton (10-9) vs. Serra Catholic (14-0), 6 p.m.; OLSH (13-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-3) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Peters Township at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:40 p.m.; Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA
Latrobe at Armstrong at Belmont, 9 p.m.
Class A
Greensburg Salem at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m.; McDowell at Freeport at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Wheeling Central Catholic at Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Class B
Central Valley at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 2, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 1, 2021
• Shaler freshman bowler comes through in clutch
• Carlynton athletic director stresses life lessons learned from sports
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 27, 2021