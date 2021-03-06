High school scores, summaries and schedule for March 6, 2021

By:

Saturday, March 6, 2021 | 10:39 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

City League

Saturday’s result

Brashear 50, Obama Academy 38

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (17-1) vs. Butler (12-8), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-5) at Fox Chapel (18-2), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Chartiers Valley 53, Gateway 47

Laurel Highlands 48, Penn Hills 41

Mars 67, Trinity 55

New Castle 65, Latrobe 51

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (21-2) vs. Mars (16-2), 6 p.m.; New Castle (18-2) vs. Laurel Highlands (13-3), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park (9-5) at Belle Vernon (12-1), 6 p.m.; North Catholic (16-4) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-3) at Lincoln Park (15-5), 6 p.m.; Central Valley (11-4) at Montour (13-7), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (10-8) at South Allegheny (15-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel (12-10) at Aliquippa (11-5), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-4) at Neshannock (16-1), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (11-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (14-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Sewickley Academy 41

Jeannette 83, Winchester Thurston 38

OLSH 57, Shenango 42

Sto-Rox 49, Fort Cherry 44

Semifinals

OLSH (19-0) vs. Jeannette (14-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Sto-Rox (11-5), 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (9-4) at Bishop Canevin (14-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (8-4) at Rochester (13-4), 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Saturday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 59, Bethel Park 58 (OT)

North Allegheny 59, Baldwin 39

Norwin 53, Butler 33

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (20-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-3), 6 p.m.; Norwin (13-4) at Upper St. Clair (13-2)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (12-7) at Trinity (19-1), 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills (12-5) at Thomas Jefferson (12-8), 6 p.m.; McKeesport (16-4) at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (13-2) at Hampton (15-5), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Knoch (10-1) at Beaver (17-0), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (16-4) at Quaker Valley (14-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Beaver Falls 39, Waynesburg 36 (OT)

Laurel 50, South Park 35

Mohawk 71, Keystone Oaks 49

North Catholic 69, Freedom 49

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-2) vs. Laurel (18-2), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (15-4) vs. Beaver Falls (7-13), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy (13-5) at Neshannock (15-2), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (12-3) at Serra Catholic (15-0), 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Avella (10-9) at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton (11-3) at Aquinas Academy (13-4), 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-6) at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union (10-10) vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Western Regional

Finals

Hempfield 2, North Allegheny 1

Semifinal

Hempfield 2, Central Catholic 0

Swimming

Boys

WPIAL

Saturday’s results

Class AA championships

200 medley relay: 1. Hampton (Ben Sheets, Ethan Apalski, Will Retsch, Richie Donato), 1:36.11; 2. Riverside, 1:36.14; 3. Northgate, 1:37.96; 4. Indiana, 1:40.40; 5. North Catholic, 1:42; 6. South Park, 1:42.99; 7. Plum, 1:44.23; 8. Ringgold, 1:45.43.

200 freestyle: 1. Kyle Thome, Indiana, 1:41.43; 2. Cooper Groll, Northgate, 1:43.72; 3. Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands, 1:45.68; 4. Connor Jeffcoat, Shenango, 1:46.9; 5. Sam West, Belle Vernon, 1:47.67; 6. Sam Wygonik, St. Joseph, 1:47.97; 7. Caden Traggai, Knoch, 1:48.19; 8. Logan Minick, Plum, 1:48.93

200 IM: 1. Will Retsch, Hampton, 1:54.79; 2. Alex May, Montour, 1:54.87; 3. Richie Donato, Hampton, 1:56.65; 4. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 1:57.02; 5. Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands, 1:58.28; 6. Jackson Kress, North Catholic, 1:58.99; 7. Ben Sheets, Hampton, 1:59.48; 8. Matthew Kuzmich, Central Valley, 2:02.74

50 freestyle: 1. Conner McBeth, Neshannock/Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon, 20.36*; 3. Zach Huwalt, South Park, 21.76; 4. Haden Kish, Blackhawk, 22.6; 5. Sam Nakayama, South Park, 22.62; 6. Preston Atkinson, McKeesport, 22.71; 7. Graham Kralick, Riverside, 22.84; 8. Aaron Frederick, Plum, 23.

100 butterfly: 1. Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon, 49.62; 2. Isaac Griffith, Indiana, 50.55; 3. Cooper Groll, Northgate, 51.38; 4. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 53.05; 5. Matthew Littleton, North Catholic, 53.26; 6. Aidan Ochoa, Highlands, 53.6; 7. Stefan Stratmirovic, Shady Side Academy, 54.02; 8. Daniel Lynch, Mt. Pleasant, 54.79.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Riverside (Joseph Roth, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth), 1:27.84; 2. Belle Vernon, 1:29.73; 3. North Catholic, 1:30.7; 4. South Park, 1:31.18; 5. Laurel Highlands, 1:31.65; 6. Northgate, 1:33.81; 7. Mars, 1:34.19; 8. Blackhawk, 1:34.68.

100 freestyle: 1. Conner McBeth, Neshannock, 44.87; 2. Alexander Roth, Riverside, 47.34; 3. Sam West, Belle Vernon, 48.15; 4. Ryan Turner, Riverside, 48.69; 5. Julian LaPietra, North Catholic, 48,86; 6. Zach Humwalt, South Park, 49.31; 7. Clark Bernauer, Northgate/Adam Frederick, 50.56.

500 freestyle: 1. Kyle Thome, Indiana, 4:41.85; 2. Connor Jeffcoat, Shenango, 4:47.17; 3. Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands, 4:49.64; 4. Sam Wygonik, 4:51.7; 6. Logan Minick, Plum, 4:53.63; 7. Aidan Wolf, Mars, 5:05.27; 8. Zachary Schuster, Northgate, 5:00.25.

100 backstroke: 1. Joseph Roth, Riverside, 50.92*; 2. Alex May, Montour, 52.13; 3. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 52.45; 4. Will Retsch, Hampton, 53.53; 5. Ben Sheets, Hampton, 53.73; 6. Aidan Ochoa, Highlands, 54.31; 7. Andrew Noll, Ringgold, 55.03; 8. Luke Pletz, Thomas Jefferson, 56.36.

100 breaststroke:1. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 57.13; 2. Richie Donato, Hampton, 58.22; 3. Isaac Griffith, Indiana, 59.51; 4. Ethan Alpaski, Hampton, 59.53; 5. Sam Schohn, Plum, 1:01.17; 6. Brian Nguyen, Ringgold/Kaden Faychak, Elizabeth Forward, 1:03.68; 8. John Lamb, North Catholic, 1:03.93

400 freestyle relay: 1. Riverside (Alexander Roth, Hayden Panek, Ryan Turner, Joseph Roth), 3:14.72; 2. Northgate, 3:15.83; 3. Hampton, 3:16.35; 4. Belle Vernon, 3:16.59; 5. North Catholic, 3:18.48; 6. Indiana, 3:22.73; 7. Plum, 3:25.36; 8. Laurel Highlands, 3:25.63

Team: 1. Hampton, 218; 2. Northgate, 201.5; 3. Riverside, 184; 4. Belle Vernon, 164.5; 5. Indiana, 157; 6. North Catholic, 155; 7. South Park, 135; 8. Plum, 122.5; 9. Laurel Highlands, 116; 10. Mars/Montour, 82

* — Meet record

Girls

WPIAL

Saturday’s results

Class AA championships

200 medley relay: 1. Quaker Valley (Isabel Huang, Rena Gilligan, Emily Connors, Ella Fuener), 1:48.75; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 1:49.13; 3. Laurel Highlands, 1:50.65; 4. Northgate, 1:54.81; 5. Montour, 1:55.14; 6. Freeport, 1:55.28; 7. Elizabeth Forward, 1:55.50; 8. North Catholic, 1:56.48.

200 freestyle: 1. Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy, 1:53.28; 2. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 1:55.12; 3. Hailey Yurkovich, Elizabeth Forward, 1:56.72; 4. Natalie Glessner, Elizabeth Forward, 1:57.48; 5. Delaney Patterson, Belle Vernon, 2:00.31; 6. Beth Shoop, Riverview, 2:00.89; 7. Kendall McKelvey, Northgate, 2:01.82; 8. Ainsley Bissett, North Catholic, 2:02.19.

200 IM: 1. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 2:04.54; 2. Isabel Huang, Quaker Valley, 2:05.08; 3. Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands, 2:10.44; 4. Anastasia Georgagis, California, 2:11.20; 5. Maddy McClain,, Elizabeth Forward, 2:16.96; 6. Elizabeth Thomas, Laurel Highlands, 2:17.05; 7. Sophi Fogle, Blackhawk, 2:19.63; 8. Isabella Hoffman, Montour, 2:19.91.

50 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, South Park, 23.80; 2. Hallie Findlan, Thomas Jefferson, 24.09; 3. Anna Neiss, Northgate, 24.14; 4. Gabrielle Webster, Hopewell, 24.63; 5. Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands, 24.80; 6. Sara Jo Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 24.81; 7. Sara MacMurdo, Carlynton, 25.18; 8. Ella Fuener, Quaker Valley, 25.54.

100 butterfly: 1. Brittney Carmazzi, North Catholic, 57.13; 2. Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands, 58.59; 3. Emily Connors, Quaker Valley, 58.96; 4. Reegan Brown, Mt. Pleasant, 59.38; 5. Sophia Trevenen, Montour, 59.99; 6. McKenna Mizikar, Mt. Pleasant, 1:00.74; 7. Catrina Raich, Northgate, 1:01.91; 8. Madison Moretti, Freeport, 1:03.72.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Mt. Pleasant (Reegan Brown, McKenna Mizikar, Ashlyn Hornick, Sara Jo Gardner), 1:39.76; 2. Northgate, 1:40.82; 3. Indiana, 1:42.22; 4. Thomas Jefferson, 1:44.07; 5. Freeport, 1:44.29; 6. Montour, 1:44.70; 7. Belle Vernon, 1:45.03; 8. Elizabeth Forward, 1:45.73; 8. North Catholic, 1:45.73.

100 freestyle: 1. Katie Jackovic, South Park, 51.57; 2. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 52.19; 3. Hallie Findlan, Thomas Jefferson, 53.25; 4. Alexis Schrecongost, Freeport, 53.44; 5. Emily Connors, Quaker Valley, 53.55; 6. Gabrielle Webster, Hopewell, 53.72; 7. Anna Neiss, Northgate, 53.87; 8. Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands, 54.30.

500 freestyle: 1. Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy, 5:00.53; 2. Hailey Yurkovich, Elizabeth Forward, 5:10.01; 3. Natalie Glessner, Elizabeth Forward, 5:12.51; 4. Maddy McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 5:24.38; 5. Kendall McKelvey, Northgate, 5:24.13; 6. Beth Shoop, Riverview, 5:27.45; 7. Ainsley Bissett, North Catholic, 5:29.00; 8. Cecilia Mrosko, Laurel Highlands, 5:29.17.

100 backstroke: 1. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 54.58; 2. Isabel Huang, Quaker Valley, 55.92; 3. Elizabeth Thomas, Laurel Highlands, 58.27; 4. Sara Jo Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 58.99; 5. Reegan Brown, Mt. Pleasant, 59.31; 6. Carly Spahr, Northgate, 1:00.88; 7. Sophia Trevenen, Montour, 1:01.74; 8. Brittney Carmazzi, North Catholic, 1:02.06.

100 breaststroke: 1. Alexis Schrecongost, Freeport, 1:06.03; 2. Yana Noronha, Indiana, 1:06.21; 3. Anastasia Georgagis, California, 1:06.60; 4. Delaney Patterson, Belle Vernon, 1:09.35; 5. Rena Gilligan, Quaker Valley, 1:09.36; 6. Madison Cassidy, Greensburg Salem, 1:09.38; 7. Isabella Hoffman, Montour, 1:10.64; 8. Paige Doleno, Ringgold, 1:10.82.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Quaker Valley (Emily Connors, Halle Wagner, Ella Fuener, Isabel Huang), 3:36.40; 2. Northgate, 3:39.67; 3. Laurel Highlands, 3:44.86; 4. Elizabeth Forward, 3:46.58; 5. Indiana, 3:47.88; 6. Thomas Jefferson, 3:49.43; 7. Shady Side Academy, 3:49.76; 8. Mt. Pleasant, 3:50.01.

Team: 1. Northgate, 254; 2. Quaker Valley, 199; 3. Mt. Pleasant, 179.5; 4. Elizabeth Forward, 175; 5. Laurel Highlands, 162; 6. North Catholic, 136; 7. Indiana, 135; 8. Montour, 125; 9. Freeport, 120.5; 10. Thomas Jefferson, 118.

Wrestling

AAA West Super Region

At Altoona

Saturday’s results

Finals

106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, d. Dom Flatt, Solanco, 3-1

113: Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township, d. Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe, 9-7

120: Mac Church, Waynesburg, d. Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 4-3

126: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, d. Luke Simcox, Central Mountain, 4-2

132: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley, d. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 6-5

138: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, m.d. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 12-1

145: John Altieri, Norwin, d.q. Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg, 0:43

152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley, def. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg

160: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, d. Ethan Richner, Bellefonte, 10-3

172: Trey Kribe, Mifflin County, d. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, 5-3

189: Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte, d. Brooks Gable, Dallastown, 1-0

215: Josh Harkless, Wilson West Lawn, d. Jake Lucas, Cumberland Valley, 3-2

285: Isiah Vance, Hempfield, d. Nate Schon, Selinsgrove, 7-2

Third place

106: Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township, d. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 2-1

113: Jacob Vandee, Cathedral Prep, d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 10-6

120: Mason Leiphart, Dover, p. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 1:28

126: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, p. Matt Repos, Central Dauphin, 2:3

132: Jude Swisher, Bellefonte, d. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 8-5

138: Chandler Ho, DuBois Area, d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 6-3

145: Riley Bower, Williamsport, d. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 3-2

152: Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep, p. Jared Keslar, 2:56

160: Ryan Fry, Red Lion, p. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 0:59

172: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, m.d. Lance Urbas, State College, 12-2

189: Justin Hart, Hampton, p. Colt Bartley, Penn Manor, 2:46

215: Logan Harmon, Armstrong, def. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon

285: Dawson Dietz, Hampton, d. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 3-1

Fifth place

106: Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, d. Rocco Fratelli, Northern York, 3-1

113: Nic Allison, Mifflin County, p. Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff, 2:42

120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, d. Josh Hillard, Manheim Township, 3-0

126: Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township, d. Owen Woolcott, State College, 8-4

132: Braden Bower, Williamsport, p. Garrett Gehr, Garden Spot, 2:04

138: Josh Miller, Central Dauphin, p. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 2:19

145: Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin, d. Mike Trainor, Octorara, 3-0

152: Roman Morone, Williamsport, d. Gabriel Belga, Cumberland Valley, 3-0

160: Sean Smith, Carlisle, d. Coy Bastian, Selinsgrove, 1-0

172: Tate Nichter, Chambersburg, p. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 0:23

189: Brayden Solar-Roscosky, Kiski Area, wbf.

215: Ty Banco, Trinity, d. Dylan Forbes, New Oxford, 8-3

285: Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, def. Dylan Rodenhaber, Red Land

AA West Super Region

At IUP

Saturday’s results

Finals

106: Hunter Robison, Saegertown, d. Cooper Hornack, Burrell, 1-0

113: Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area, m.d. Bryce Beatty, Mount Union, 12-2

120: Mason Gibson, Bishop McCort, d. Gary Steen, Reynolds, 5-1

126: Joey Fischer, South Park, d. Connor Saylor, Hickory, 3-0

132: Jackson Harrington, Forest Hills, m.d. Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek, 21-8

138: Brock McMillen, Glendale, d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 5-1

145: Kaeden Burger, Reynolds, d. Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk, 2-1, TB2

152: Grant Mackay, Laurel, m.d. Connor Yoder, North Star, 17-6

160: AJ Corrado, Burrell, d. Cole Casilo, Johnsonburg, 3-2 UTB

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier, d. Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley, 9-4 SV

189: Ethan Finch, Sheffield, d. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 5-3 SV

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, p. Parker Moore, Phillipsburg Osceola, 0:33

285: Nathan Taylor, Brookville, m.d. Marvin Beatty, Marion Center, 10-2

Third place

106: Louie Gill, Hickory, d. Landon Bainey, West Branch, 3-0

113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth, d. Justin O’Neill, Hickory, 6-1

120: Owen Reinsel, Brookville, p. Jojo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf, 1:26

126: Chase McLaughlin, Greenville, d. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge, 3-0

132: Zack Whitmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic, m.d. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, 13-0

138: Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph’s Catholic, m.d. Carson Flier, Mercer, 11-0

145: Cooper Warshel, Richland, d. Cartel Gill, Hickory, 6-4

152: Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge, d. Jake Rimpa, Ft. LeBeouf, 5-2

160: Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, d. Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills, 7-5

172: Ethan Barr, McGuffey, p. Timmy Church, Ft. LeBoeuf, 0:42

189: Cole Karpinski, Greenville, d. Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights, 2-1

215: Hayden Linkerhof, Corry, m.d. Eli Reese, Knoch, 9-1

285: Jordan Schell, Girard, d. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, 1-0

Fifth place

106: Hunter Gould, Conneaut Area, d. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley , 4-2

113: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, wbf

120: Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain, d. Hunter Walk, Tyrone Area, 1-0, 1:36

126: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, d. Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area, 3-1

132: Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain, d. Jamison Polkembo, Mt. Pleasant, 3-0

138: Ashten Aramagost, Commodore Perry, d. Nolan Shaffer, Johnsonburg, 7-3

145: Ty Cymmerman, Derry, d. Jaden Reagle, Saegertown, 4-0

152: Hudson Holbay, Westmont Hilltop, d. Gavin Stewart, Marion Center, 5-3

160: Hunter Weitoish, Phillipsburg Osceola, t.f. Jalen Wagner, Reynolds, 11-2

172: Gage Musser, Commodore Perry, d. Landon Caldwell, Saegertown, 3-1

189: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, wbf.

215: Cael Black, Eisenhower, d. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 8-4

285: Mitch Miles, Laurel, p. Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds, 0:58

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.