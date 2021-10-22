High school scores, summaries and schedule for Oct. 21, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 | 12:41 AM

High schools

Cross country

Thursday’s results

Tri-State Track Coaches Association Championship

Boys

Class 3A

Top 20: 1. Drew Griffith, Butler, 16:13.57. 2. CJ Singleton, Butler, 16:22.67. 3. Jack Bertram, North Allegheny, 16:25.31. 4. Noah Petersen, Seneca Valley, 16:39.71. 5. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:43.87. 6. Jacob Puhalla, Moon, 16:56.50. 7. Jack Lorence, Fox Chapel, 17:00.01. 8. Ryan Podnar, North Allegheny, 17:02.17. 9. Graham Wolfe, North Allegheny, 17:05.85. 10. Michael Gauntner, North Allegheny, 17:06.89. 11. Tyler Paszkowski, Shaler, 17:11.78. 12. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 17:13.17. 13. Swapnil Rana, Mt. Lebanon, 17:13.80. 14. Caleb Schall, North Allegheny, 17:14.30. 15. Ryan Paris, Shaler, 17:14.87. 16. Aidan Kelley, Altoona, 17:25.66. 17. Robert Shontz, Upper St. Clair, 17:26.91. 18. Jackson Hickel, North Allegheny, 17:31.57. 19. Danny Robles, North Allegheny, 17:32.40. 20. Zane Kinne, North Allegheny, 17:40.77.

Team scores: 1. North Allegheny 42. 2. Fox Chapel 99. 3. Seneca Valley 119. 4. Moon 154. 5. Butler 154.

Class 2A

Top 20: 1. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 16:51.63. 2. Dominic Flitcraft, Hopewell, 17:10.25. 3. Matthew Otto, Quaker Valley, 17:16.55. 4. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 17:33.30. 5. Jacob Bonnar, Hampton, 17:33.41. 6. Maxwell Hamilton, OLSH, 17:40.54. 7. Dale Hall, Hampton, 17:41.80. 8. Mason Stewart, Uniontown, 17:43.92. 9. Aaron Tressler, Greensburg Salem, 17:44.34. 10. Chistopher Belch, Hampton, 17:47.00. 11. Lucas Bradley, New Castle, 17:51.30. 12. Gregory Chernosky, Mars, 17:54.75. 13. Jacob Smith, Greensburg Salem, 17:59.84. 14. Nathan Gardner, Hampton, 18:05.56. 15. Charles Johnson, Greensburg Salem, 18:09.30. 16. Leyton Maust, Uniontown, 18:13.90. 17. Ryan Groff, Beaver, 18:15.58. 18. Nick Whaley, Ringgold, 18:20.46. 19. James Stanton, Uniontown, 18:23.32. 20. James Couch, Freedom, 18:25.15.

Team scores: 1. Hampton 57. 2. Uniontown 91. 3. Ringgold 115. 4. Beaver 170. 5. Greensburg Salem 174.

Class A

Top 20: 1. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 17:11.96. 2. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 17:27.75. 3. Parker Steele, Riverview, 18:05.99. 4. Ty Laughlin, Riverview, 18:09.00. 5. Thompson Lau, Shady Side Academy, 18:11.13. 6. Amberson Bauer, Riverview, 18:19.74. 7. Tucker Klotz, Ligonier Valley, 18:29.92. 8. Brendan Burns, Neshannock, 18:33.75. 9. Peter Heintzleman, Winchester Thurston, 18:37.00. 10. Kailen Spears, Bishop Canevin, 18:40.49. 11. Lucas Wilton, Riverview, 18:46.67. 12. RJ Ashcroft, South Side, 18:50.99. 13. John Griffith, Aquinas Academy, 18:57.72. 14. Eli Desimone, Winchester Thurston, 18:57.88. 15. Charlie Routledge, Winchester Thurston, 18:58.88. 16. Ramaniah Karamcheti, Washington, 19:03.69. 17. Holden Deasy, Riverview, 19:06.64. 18. Thomas Presnar, Shenango, 19:06.67. 19. Braden Donovan, Serra Catholic, 19:06.86. 20. Liam Atkinson, Shady Side, 19:07.27.

Team scores: 1. Riverview 39. 2. Winchester Thurston 57. Shady Side Academy 113. 4. Bishop Canevin 137. 5. Shenango 157.

Girls

Class 3A

Top 20: 1. Wren Kucler, North Allegheny, 18:51.63. 2. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 19:13.47. 3. Robin Kucler, North Allegheny, 19:14.29. 4. Eva Kynaston, North Allegheny, 19:14.39. 5. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 19:34.40. 6. Samantha Hennen, Shaler, 19:37.27. 7. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 19:49.77. 8. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 19:53.57. 9. Jaclyn Martinelli, Upper St. Clair, 20:03.96. 10. Jennifer Cichra, Butler, 20:08.63. 11. Chloe Bonson, Penn-Trafford, 20:14.11. 12. Emerson Skatell, Latrobe, 20:16.12. 13. Camille Swirsding, North Allegheny, 20:20.32. 14. Kaylee Foringer, Trinity, 20:24.33. 15. Maura Mlecko, North Allegheny, 20:27.63. 16. Kevyn Fish, Hampton, 20:27.83. 17. Ellie Maentz, Oakland Catholic, 20:32.52. 18. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 20:35.98. 19. Erin McGoey, North Allegheny, 20:36.35. 20. Amelia Barilla, Penn-Trafford, 20:39.38.

Team scores: 1. North Allegheny 32. 2. Mt. Lebanon 122. 3. Upper St. Clair 134. 4. Latrobe 147. 5. Oakland Catholic 206.

Class 2A

Top 20: 1. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 19:42.19. 2. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 20:00.30. 3. Lilah Turnbull, Chartiers Valley, 20:12.31. 4. Annah Kunes, McKeesport, 20:19.75. 5. Audrey Wrabley, OLSH, 20:50.97. 6. Korie Dixon, Bradford, 20:57.86. 7. Viva Kreis, Belle Vernon, 21:08.53. 8. Charlee Leach, Ringgold, 21:12.75. 9. Jane Huss, Derry, 21:29.53. 10. Grace Nesko, Burrell, 21:32.79. 11. Ella Andrew, Beaver, 21:34.60. 12. Danica Purtell, Beaver, 21:41.35. 13. Emily Angelo, Uniontown, 21:49.73. 14. Rachel Klemmensen, Deer Lakes, 22:03.28. 15. Ryan Wilson, Ringgold, 22:07.89. 16. Laci Schwirian, Elizabeth Forward, 22:09.42. 17. Hannah Messer, Greensburg Salem, 22:09.93. 18. Malley Aiello, OLSH, 22:10.34. 19. Margaret Sweeney, OLSH, 22:13.98. 20. Natalie Dicriscio, Greensburg Salem, 22:16.24.

Team scores: 1. OLSH 104. 2. Beaver 111. 3. Ringgold 126. 4. Greensburg Salem 132. 5. Uniontown 156.

Class A

Top 20: 1. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 21:23.87. 2. Lindsey Hartle, Avonworth, 21:26.10. 3. Lexi Fluharty, Riverside, 21:37.96. 4. Brooke Wissinger, Riverside, 21:44.49. 5. Alexis Abbett, Aquinas Academy, 21:48.46. 6. Erin Laquatra, Bishop Canevin, 21:54.17. 7. Clara Wallace, Ligonier Valley, 22:07.53. 8. Cyd Kennard, Winchester Thurston, 22:15.28. 9. Sarah Nixon, Winchester Thurston, 22:43.44. 10. Lily Bauer, Riverview, 22:59.46. 11. Gwyn Fichte, Riverview, 23:07.54. 12. Morgan Pisula, Shenango, 23:16.61. 13. Carina Simmons, Aquinas Academy, 23:19.86. 14. Mitra Nourbakhsh, Winchester Thurston, 23:20.79. 15. Maddie Smith, Ligonier Valley, 23:23.10. 16. Margherita Memoli, Winchester Thurston, 23:26.36. 17. Kathleen Farnan, Seton LaSalle, 23:27.36. 18. Alexis Crowley, Winchester Thurston, 23:38.85. 19. Delia Brown, Winchester Thurston, 23:38.94. 20. Gianna Vangura, Aquinas Academy, 23:42.73

Team scores: 1. Winchester Thurston 55. 2. Avonworth 89. 3. Riverview 107. 4. Aquinas Academy 131. 5. Shady Side Academy 131.

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 2, Norwin 0

Class A

Shady Side Academy 4, Winchester Thurston 1

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 4, Aquinas Academy 0

Oakland Catholic at Ellis School, (n)

Football

Thursday’s result

District 8

City League semifinals

Allderdice 22, Brashear 8

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park at Moon, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Central Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Century

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Washington 1, Frazier 0 (forfeit)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Seton LaSalle at South Side, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Fort Cherry at Cornell, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Union at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

California at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League semifinals

University Prep at Westinghouse, Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

District 10

Franklin at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin at Central Catholic, noon

Class A

Eastern

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 0

Bethel Park 6, Upper St. Clair 1

Seneca Valley 7, Central Catholic 1

Class 2A

Hempfield at Indiana, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 4, Shaler 3

South Fayette 4, West Allegheny 1

Class A

McDowell 7, Blackhawk 1

North Hills 4, Chartiers Valley 3 (OT)

Hampton 5, Beaver, 1

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (10-6-2), 8 p.m.

Penn-Trafford (9-7) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.

Butler (13-5) vs. Central Catholic (8-5-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Allderdice/Mt. Lebanon winner at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)

Penn-Trafford/Fox Chapel winner at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)

Butler/Central Catholic winner at Peters Township (14-1-1)

Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at Norwin (14-1-1)

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Indiana (10-8) at West Allegheny (18-0), 2 p.m.

Belle Vernon (13-4-1) at Mars (12-4-2), 2 p.m.

Montour (10-8) at Plum (15-2-1), 2 p.m.

South Fayette (8-7-2) at Thomas Jefferson (15-1-2), 2 p.m.

Gateway (10-8) at Kiski Area (15-3), 2 p.m.

Trinity (10-5-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3), 2 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (15-3) at Moon (15-2), 2 p.m.

Penn Hills (9-9) at Hampton (15-1), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Yough (7-10) at South Park (18-0), 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic (9-7) at McGuffey (9-4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (10-6) at Charleroi (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant (8-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (11-4), 6:30 p.m.

Leechburg (9-4-1) at Ambridge (10-5), 6:30 p.m.

Freedom (9-5-1) at Shady Side Academy (10-2), 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny (10-5) at Deer Lakes (8-4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Burrell (7-7) at Quaker Valley (15-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Beaver County Christian (5-6) vs. Bentworth (14-1-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian (15-2-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Riverside (7-9) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Jeannette (11-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (8-7-1) at Bethel Park (10-5-1), 6:30 p.m.

Penn Trafford (6-10) at Seneca Valley (13-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

North Hills (6-11) at Norwin (11-4), 6:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland (5-9) at Peters Township (9-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2) at Butler (12-2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 28

Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner at North Allegheny (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township/Pine Richland winner at Latrobe (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Butler/Mt. Lebanon winner at Moon (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn Hills (9-7-1) at Mars (12-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (12-3-1) at Belle Vernon (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

Kiski Area (9-9) at Connellsville (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Trinity (10-6) at Montour (12-6), 6:30 p.m.

Gateway (10-6-1) at South Fayette (11-7), 6:30 p.m.

West Allegheny (6-9-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (12-6) at Hampton (11-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (9-6) at Plum (16-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Waynesburg (6-8) vs. McGuffey (6-9) at Chartiers-Houston, noon

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Waynesburg/McGuffey winner vs. North Catholic (14-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Deer Lakes (10-7) at Yough (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley (6-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2), 8 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (7-11) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6 p.m.

Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.

Freeport (4-10-1) at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.

Beaver (9-4) at Mt. Pleasant (12-5), 8 p.m.

West Mifflin (4-12-2) at Southmoreland (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Eden Christian (4-7-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) at Franklin Regional, noon

Winchester Thurston (10-3-1) vs. Riverside (10-7) at Freedom, noon

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-9-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-0-1) at West Allegheny, noon

Aquinas Academy (11-5) at Freedom (12-4), 2 p.m.

South Side (8-8-1) at Chartiers Houston (13-4), 2 p.m.

Riverview (4-9) vs. Steel Valley (14-3) at Campbell Field, 2 p.m.

Serra Catholic (7-8) vs. Seton LaSalle (10-6) at Thomas Jefferson, noon

Bentworth (8-8-1) vs. Springdale (16-1) at Kiski Area, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 2

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 2

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 1

Oakland Catholic at Gateway, (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 3, Kiski Area 1

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, (n)

Franklin Regional 3, Plum 1

Penn Hills 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Trinity 3, Ringgold 0

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Montour 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 0

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Section 4

Beaver 3, Blackhawk 0

Central Valley 3, Hopewell 2

Lincoln Park 3, Ambridge 0

Section 5

Freeport 3, Armstrong 0

Highlands at Knoch, (n)

Hampton 3, Mars 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0

New Brighton 3, Freedom 0

Neshannock 3, Laurel 1

Shenango 3, Mohawk 0

Section 2

Brentwood 3, Carlynton 0

North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 3

Brownsville 3, Beth-Center 0

Frazier 3, Southmoreland 2

Waynesburg 3, Carmichaels 0

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Burgettstown 0

Serra Catholic 3, South Park 2

Washington at McGuffey, (n)

Section 5

Ligonier Valley 3, Derry 1

South Allegheny 3, East Allegheny 0

Deer Lakes 3, Valley 1

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, (n)

Western Beaver 3, Rochester 1

Section 2

California at Fort Cherry, (n)

Geibel at Avella, (n)

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Cornell 0

Sto-Rox at Northgate, (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Riverview 3, Springdale 0

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0

Charleroi at Laurel Highlands, (n)

Bishop Canevin 3, Quaker Valley 0

