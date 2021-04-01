High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 1, 2021

Thursday, April 1, 2021 | 11:22 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum at Armstrong, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Valley, ppd.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Moon, ppd.

Beaver at Freedom, ppd.

Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, ppd.

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, ppd.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Butler at Hempfield, ppd.

Carmichaels at West Greene, ppd.

Clairton at Washington, ppd.

Connellsville at Latrobe, ppd.

Ellwood City at Laurel, ppd.

Frazier at McGuffey, ppd.

Gateway at Norwin, ppd.

Indiana at Kiski Area, ppd.

South Allegheny at Burgettstown, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, ppd.

New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.

New Castle at Neshannock, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Northgate at Cornell, ppd.

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Shaler at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Southmoreland at East Allegheny, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Class 4A

Section 3

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AA

Penn-Trafford 6, Shaler 1

West Allegheny 13, Moon 2

South Fayette 4, Montour 1

Class B

Bishop Canevin 5, Morgantown 1

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair 14, South Fayette 10

Indiana 15, Penn-Trafford 11

Girls

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 14, Baldwin 8

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 12, Latrobe 2

Nonsection

Peters Township 10, Sewickley Academy 7

Hampton 17, Butler 6

Softball

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Avella at Cornell, ppd.

Avonworth at Knoch, ppd.

Bethel Park at Hampton, ppd.

Carmichaels at McGuffey, ppd.

Charleroi at South Allegheny, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, ppd.

Connellsville at Yough, ppd.

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Indiana at Punxsutawney, ppd.

Jeannette at Valley, ppd.

Laurel at Ambridge, ppd.

Mars at Highlands, ppd.

Moniteau at Butler, ppd.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Peters Township at Trinity, ppd.

South Fayette at North Catholic, ppd.

South Side at Central Valley, ppd.

Springdale at East Allegheny, ppd.

Steel Valley at Norwin, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Neshannock at South Side, ppd.

Volleyball

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0

Moon 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Section 2

Butler 3, North Hills 1

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0

Norwin at Armstrong, ppd.

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Nonsection

West Shamokin 3, Plum 0

Trinity at North Catholic, ppd.

All schedules are subject to change.