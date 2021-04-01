High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 1, 2021
Thursday, April 1, 2021 | 11:22 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum at Armstrong, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Valley, ppd.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Moon, ppd.
Beaver at Freedom, ppd.
Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, ppd.
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, ppd.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Butler at Hempfield, ppd.
Carmichaels at West Greene, ppd.
Clairton at Washington, ppd.
Connellsville at Latrobe, ppd.
Ellwood City at Laurel, ppd.
Frazier at McGuffey, ppd.
Gateway at Norwin, ppd.
Indiana at Kiski Area, ppd.
South Allegheny at Burgettstown, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, ppd.
New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.
New Castle at Neshannock, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Northgate at Cornell, ppd.
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Shaler at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Southmoreland at East Allegheny, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Class 4A
Section 3
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class AA
Penn-Trafford 6, Shaler 1
West Allegheny 13, Moon 2
South Fayette 4, Montour 1
Class B
Bishop Canevin 5, Morgantown 1
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Upper St. Clair 14, South Fayette 10
Indiana 15, Penn-Trafford 11
Girls
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 14, Baldwin 8
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 12, Latrobe 2
Nonsection
Peters Township 10, Sewickley Academy 7
Hampton 17, Butler 6
Softball
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Avella at Cornell, ppd.
Avonworth at Knoch, ppd.
Bethel Park at Hampton, ppd.
Carmichaels at McGuffey, ppd.
Charleroi at South Allegheny, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, ppd.
Connellsville at Yough, ppd.
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Indiana at Punxsutawney, ppd.
Jeannette at Valley, ppd.
Laurel at Ambridge, ppd.
Mars at Highlands, ppd.
Moniteau at Butler, ppd.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Peters Township at Trinity, ppd.
South Fayette at North Catholic, ppd.
South Side at Central Valley, ppd.
Springdale at East Allegheny, ppd.
Steel Valley at Norwin, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Neshannock at South Side, ppd.
Volleyball
WPIAL
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0
Moon 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Section 2
Butler 3, North Hills 1
North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0
Norwin at Armstrong, ppd.
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Nonsection
West Shamokin 3, Plum 0
Trinity at North Catholic, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
