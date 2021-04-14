High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 13, 2021
By:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021 | 12:28 AM
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 9, Seneca Valley 1
North Allegheny 11, Allderdice 1
Central Catholic 7, Butler 4
Section 2
Norwin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Hempfield 5, Baldwin 2
Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 13, Latrobe 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 2
Section 2
Plum 6, Mars 5
Fox Chapel 3, Penn Hills 1
Hampton 8, Armstrong 7
Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 2, North Hills 0
West Allegheny 7, South Fayette 3
Shaler 9, Moon 1
Section 4
Connellsville 12, Trinity 2
Connellsville 8, Trinity 2
Peters Township 13, Thomas Jefferson 7
Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 5, Indiana 2
Knoch 6, Burrell 0
North Catholic 8, Freeport 3
Section 2
Blackhawk 13, Ambridge 1
Quaker Valley 1, Central Valley 0
Montour 3, New Castle 0
Section 3
West Mifflin 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Belle Vernon 4, Ringgold 1
Belle Vernon 6, Ringgold 1
Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 8, Freedom 4
New Brighton 3, Mohawk 2
Hopewell 12, Beaver Falls 0
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 6, South Allegheny 3
Avonworth 8, Steel Valley 2
Section 3
Deer Lakes 13, Ligonier Valley 2
Valley 3, East Allegheny 0
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, ppd.
Section 4
Southmoreland 11, Brownsville 7
Waynesburg Central 9, Charleroi 8
McGuffey 9, Yough 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center 8, Frazier 0
California 11, Bentworth 0
Washington at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 2
Riverside 19, Aliquippa 0
Laurel at South Side, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 10, Northgate 4
Serra Catholic 12, Shady Side Academy 3
Sto-Rox at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 21, Clairton 2
Seton LaSalle 11, Fort Cherry 1
Brentwood 12, Carlynton 5
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Avella 0
Union 5, Rochester 2
Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.
Section 2
West Greene 14, Bishop Canevin 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Monessen 1
Section 3
Sewickley Academy 14, St. Joseph 6
Riverview 7, Eden Christian 6
Eden Christian 12, Riverview 1
Leechburg 10, Springdale 0
Nonconference
Burgettstown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Beaver at Neshannock, ppd.
City League
Brashear 9, Obama Academy 7
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 4:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Valley at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Section 4
McGuffey at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avella, 4 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Semifinals
Class AAA
Finals
Monday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-5-0-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-9-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Tuesday’s results
Franklin Regional 5, Montour 4
Baldwin 5, Thomas Jefferson 2
Finals
April 20 schedule
Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Wednesday’s schedule
Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class B
Thursday’s schedule
Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.
Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 14, Baldwin 9
Class AA
Section 1
South Fayette 16, Trinity 0
Nonsection
Norwin 13, Franklin Regional 2
Girls
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 27, Hempfield 3
Penn-Trafford 15, Greensburg Salem 7
Canon-McMillan 10, Latrobe 8
Upper St. Clair 12, Peters Township 9
Section 2
North Hills 19, Freeport 8
Pine-Richland 15, Seneca Valley 3
Fox Chapel 14, Butler 3
Shady Side Academy 14, Shaler 10
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Section 2
Hempfield 13, Butler 1
Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 3
Norwin 9, North Allegheny 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 2
Shaler 14, Hampton 4
Penn-Trafford 12, Gateway 1
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 6, Greensburg Salem 0
Highlands 13, Knoch 9
McKeesport at Freeport, ppd.
Section 2
New Castle 11, Hopewell 1
Section 3
West Mifflin 17, Uniontown 1
Yough 16, Ringgold 0
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 18, East Allegheny 0
Derry 14, Valley 4
Section 2
Beaver Falls 10, South Park 4
Ellwood City 12, Quaker Valley 1
Keystone Oaks 11, Avonworth 4
Section 3
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.
Waynesburg Central at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Burgettstown, ppd.
Section 2
Jeannette at Brentwood, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Union 15, Rochester 0
Nonconference
Belle Vernon 6, Frazier 3
Charleroi 8, Monessen 0
Neshannock at Union, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Mars, 5 p.m.
Hampton at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Highlands at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Yough, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Hopewell, 4:15 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Derry at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
Quaker Valley at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Washington at California, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonconference
Brentwood at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL Singles Championships
Class AAA
At North Allegheny
First round
Jacob Patterson, South Fayette d. Brandon McEwen, North Hills, 10-1; Deniz Finkel, Allderdice d. Anthony Lounde, Moon, 10-4; Adeel Pracha, Shady Side Academy d. David Lusk, Peters Township, 10-3; Anup Nadesan, Franklin Regional d. Joshua Kim, North Hills, 10-2; Phillip Gorun, Mt. Lebanon d. Cameron Szazynski, Shaler, 10-2; Dominic Robinson, Latrobe d. Chase Davidson, North Allegheny, 11-10 (9-7); Nate English, Albert Gallatin d. Elian Ascencio, Peters Township, 10-3; Colin Gramley, Shady Side Academy d. Brian Lee, Penn Trafford, 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Patterson d. Finkel, 10-0; Pracha d. Nadesan, 10-6; Gorun d. Robinson, 10-5; Gramley d. English, 10-5.
Semifinals
Patterson d. Pracha; Gramley d. Gorun, 6-3, 6-1.
Class AA
At Shady Side Academy
First Round
Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic, d. Luke Hagberg, Blackhawk, 10-0; Ethan Bowden, South Park d. Ryan Hardek, Central Valley, 10-3; Nicholas Bussard, Valley d. Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, 10-8; Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Nick Yurechko, Mt. Pleasant, 10-5; Drew Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Thomas Albert, Valley, 10-0; Oscar Nigam, Winchester Thurston d. Andrew Cavett, Beaver, 10-3; Joe Toth, South Park d. Gabe Norris, Highlands, 10-4; Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Jackson Gillespie Aquinas Academy, 10-4.
Quarterfinals
Scheller d. Bowden, 10-1; W. Sirianni, d. Brussard, 10-3; Dimidjian d. Nigam, 10-5; M. Sirianni d. Toth, 10-3
Semifinals
Scheller d. W. Sirianni, 6-1, 6-1; M. Sirianni d. Dimidjian, 6-1, 7-5
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Norwin 4, Connellsville 1
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, West Mifflin 0
Tuesday’s summary
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, West Mifflin 0
Singles: 1. Ben Ritenour (GCC) d. Ryan Smoley, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Matt Metrosky (GCC) d. Josh Smoley, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Daniel Morgan (GCC) d. Jeremy Giutini, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Daniel McMaster/Michael Mulloney (GCC) d. Shay Williams/Joe Bileck, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ben Duong/Owen Cryblskey (GCC) wbf
Track and field
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class AAA
Section 7
Moon 83, Chartiers Valley 57
Chartiers Valley 97, Montour 51
South Fayette 135, Trinity 15
South Fayette 91, West Allegheny 91
Class AA
Section 2
South Side 109, Sewickley Academy 18
Section 7
Apollo-Ridge 85, Derry 61
Section 8
Frazier 78, Yough 62
Girls
Class AAA
Section 7
Chartiers Valley 77, Moon 73
Chartiers Valley 90, Montour 52
South Fayette 102, West Allegheny 48
South Fayette 101,Trinity 48
Class AA
Section 2
South Side 76, Sewickley Academy 35
Section 7
Derry 106, Apollo-Ridge 42
Section 8
Frazier 75, Yough 59
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Bethel Park 3, Moon 1
Section 2
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 3, Shaler 1
North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0
Norwin 3, Central Catholic, 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Montour 1
Hopewell 3, Beaver County Christian 1
North Catholic 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Section 2
Plum 3, Derry 0
Section 3
Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0
Bishop Canevin 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
Nonconference
Hempfield 3, Butler 2
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 12, 2021
• George Guido: Still more to chew on from basketball season
• Franklin Regional notebook: Panthers hockey reaches PIHL semifinals
• Norwin notebook: Soccer players Swankler, Sigut commit to D1 programs
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 9, 2021