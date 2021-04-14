High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 13, 2021

By:

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 | 12:28 AM

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 9, Seneca Valley 1

North Allegheny 11, Allderdice 1

Central Catholic 7, Butler 4

Section 2

Norwin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Hempfield 5, Baldwin 2

Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 13, Latrobe 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 2

Section 2

Plum 6, Mars 5

Fox Chapel 3, Penn Hills 1

Hampton 8, Armstrong 7

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 2, North Hills 0

West Allegheny 7, South Fayette 3

Shaler 9, Moon 1

Section 4

Connellsville 12, Trinity 2

Connellsville 8, Trinity 2

Peters Township 13, Thomas Jefferson 7

Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 5, Indiana 2

Knoch 6, Burrell 0

North Catholic 8, Freeport 3

Section 2

Blackhawk 13, Ambridge 1

Quaker Valley 1, Central Valley 0

Montour 3, New Castle 0

Section 3

West Mifflin 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Belle Vernon 4, Ringgold 1

Belle Vernon 6, Ringgold 1

Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 8, Freedom 4

New Brighton 3, Mohawk 2

Hopewell 12, Beaver Falls 0

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 6, South Allegheny 3

Avonworth 8, Steel Valley 2

Section 3

Deer Lakes 13, Ligonier Valley 2

Valley 3, East Allegheny 0

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, ppd.

Section 4

Southmoreland 11, Brownsville 7

Waynesburg Central 9, Charleroi 8

McGuffey 9, Yough 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center 8, Frazier 0

California 11, Bentworth 0

Washington at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 2

Riverside 19, Aliquippa 0

Laurel at South Side, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 10, Northgate 4

Serra Catholic 12, Shady Side Academy 3

Sto-Rox at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 21, Clairton 2

Seton LaSalle 11, Fort Cherry 1

Brentwood 12, Carlynton 5

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Avella 0

Union 5, Rochester 2

Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 2

West Greene 14, Bishop Canevin 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Monessen 1

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 14, St. Joseph 6

Riverview 7, Eden Christian 6

Eden Christian 12, Riverview 1

Leechburg 10, Springdale 0

Nonconference

Burgettstown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Beaver at Neshannock, ppd.

City League

Brashear 9, Obama Academy 7

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 4:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Valley at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avella, 4 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Finals

Monday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-5-0-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-9-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s results

Franklin Regional 5, Montour 4

Baldwin 5, Thomas Jefferson 2

Finals

April 20 schedule

Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

Thursday’s schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 14, Baldwin 9

Class AA

Section 1

South Fayette 16, Trinity 0

Nonsection

Norwin 13, Franklin Regional 2

Girls

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 27, Hempfield 3

Penn-Trafford 15, Greensburg Salem 7

Canon-McMillan 10, Latrobe 8

Upper St. Clair 12, Peters Township 9

Section 2

North Hills 19, Freeport 8

Pine-Richland 15, Seneca Valley 3

Fox Chapel 14, Butler 3

Shady Side Academy 14, Shaler 10

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Section 2

Hempfield 13, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 3

Norwin 9, North Allegheny 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 2

Shaler 14, Hampton 4

Penn-Trafford 12, Gateway 1

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 6, Greensburg Salem 0

Highlands 13, Knoch 9

McKeesport at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

New Castle 11, Hopewell 1

Section 3

West Mifflin 17, Uniontown 1

Yough 16, Ringgold 0

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 18, East Allegheny 0

Derry 14, Valley 4

Section 2

Beaver Falls 10, South Park 4

Ellwood City 12, Quaker Valley 1

Keystone Oaks 11, Avonworth 4

Section 3

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.

Waynesburg Central at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Burgettstown, ppd.

Section 2

Jeannette at Brentwood, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 15, Rochester 0

Nonconference

Belle Vernon 6, Frazier 3

Charleroi 8, Monessen 0

Neshannock at Union, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Mars, 5 p.m.

Hampton at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Highlands at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Yough, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Hopewell, 4:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Derry at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Quaker Valley at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Washington at California, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonconference

Brentwood at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL Singles Championships

Class AAA

At North Allegheny

First round

Jacob Patterson, South Fayette d. Brandon McEwen, North Hills, 10-1; Deniz Finkel, Allderdice d. Anthony Lounde, Moon, 10-4; Adeel Pracha, Shady Side Academy d. David Lusk, Peters Township, 10-3; Anup Nadesan, Franklin Regional d. Joshua Kim, North Hills, 10-2; Phillip Gorun, Mt. Lebanon d. Cameron Szazynski, Shaler, 10-2; Dominic Robinson, Latrobe d. Chase Davidson, North Allegheny, 11-10 (9-7); Nate English, Albert Gallatin d. Elian Ascencio, Peters Township, 10-3; Colin Gramley, Shady Side Academy d. Brian Lee, Penn Trafford, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Patterson d. Finkel, 10-0; Pracha d. Nadesan, 10-6; Gorun d. Robinson, 10-5; Gramley d. English, 10-5.

Semifinals

Patterson d. Pracha; Gramley d. Gorun, 6-3, 6-1.

Class AA

At Shady Side Academy

First Round

Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic, d. Luke Hagberg, Blackhawk, 10-0; Ethan Bowden, South Park d. Ryan Hardek, Central Valley, 10-3; Nicholas Bussard, Valley d. Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, 10-8; Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Nick Yurechko, Mt. Pleasant, 10-5; Drew Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Thomas Albert, Valley, 10-0; Oscar Nigam, Winchester Thurston d. Andrew Cavett, Beaver, 10-3; Joe Toth, South Park d. Gabe Norris, Highlands, 10-4; Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Jackson Gillespie Aquinas Academy, 10-4.

Quarterfinals

Scheller d. Bowden, 10-1; W. Sirianni, d. Brussard, 10-3; Dimidjian d. Nigam, 10-5; M. Sirianni d. Toth, 10-3

Semifinals

Scheller d. W. Sirianni, 6-1, 6-1; M. Sirianni d. Dimidjian, 6-1, 7-5

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Norwin 4, Connellsville 1

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, West Mifflin 0

Tuesday’s summary

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, West Mifflin 0

Singles: 1. Ben Ritenour (GCC) d. Ryan Smoley, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Matt Metrosky (GCC) d. Josh Smoley, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Daniel Morgan (GCC) d. Jeremy Giutini, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Daniel McMaster/Michael Mulloney (GCC) d. Shay Williams/Joe Bileck, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ben Duong/Owen Cryblskey (GCC) wbf

Track and field

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class AAA

Section 7

Moon 83, Chartiers Valley 57

Chartiers Valley 97, Montour 51

South Fayette 135, Trinity 15

South Fayette 91, West Allegheny 91

Class AA

Section 2

South Side 109, Sewickley Academy 18

Section 7

Apollo-Ridge 85, Derry 61

Section 8

Frazier 78, Yough 62

Girls

Class AAA

Section 7

Chartiers Valley 77, Moon 73

Chartiers Valley 90, Montour 52

South Fayette 102, West Allegheny 48

South Fayette 101,Trinity 48

Class AA

Section 2

South Side 76, Sewickley Academy 35

Section 7

Derry 106, Apollo-Ridge 42

Section 8

Frazier 75, Yough 59

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Bethel Park 3, Moon 1

Section 2

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 3, Shaler 1

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0

Norwin 3, Central Catholic, 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Montour 1

Hopewell 3, Beaver County Christian 1

North Catholic 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Section 2

Plum 3, Derry 0

Section 3

Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Nonconference

Hempfield 3, Butler 2

All schedules are subject to change.