High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 15, 2021

Thursday, April 15, 2021 | 11:37 PM

High schools

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver 9, New Castle 8

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 6, Freedom 2

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel 8, South Side 6

Section 3

Serra Catholic 10, Shady Side Academy 4

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 18, Hampton 3

West Allegheny 13, Beaver Falls 2

East Allegheny 11, Jeannette 9

Chartiers-Houston 10, Steel Valley 0

Avonworth 5, Riverside 2

South Fayette 9, Upper St. Clair 3

Freeport 6, Apollo-Ridge 5

Burgettstown 9, Bentworth 3

Carmichaels 10, Waynesburg 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Seton LaSalle 3

Charleroi 12, Monessen 4

California 8, Belle Vernon 7

North Catholic 8, Eden Christian 4

Connellsville 13, Laurel Highlands 4

Knoch 10, North Hills 9

North Allegheny 11, Mt. Lebanon 4

McGuffey 4, Beth-Center 0

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, ppd.

Riverview at Brentwood, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 1 p.m.

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong at Butler, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Hampton at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Hempfield at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Valley, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Mapletown at Bentworth, 4:15 p.m.

Mars at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m

Rochester at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Burrell, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Union at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Yough at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Finals

Monday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-5-0-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-9-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

Indiana (19-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (14-4-1-1) at RMU, 9 p.m.

Class B

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Ringgold 4, Bishop Canevin 3 (OT)

Neshannock 5, Wilmington 2

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Ringgold (18-0-0-1) vs. Neshannock (15-3-0-2) at RMU, 9 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 16, Hempfield 5

Upper St. Clair 8, Mt. Lebanon 6

Section 2

Fox Chapel 17, Freeport 2

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 18, Penn Hills 3

Section 4

South Fayette 12, Moon 6

Chartiers Valley 7, Trinity 6

Upper St. Clair 16, Western Beaver 1

Class 4A

Section 3

Beaver 8, Montour 4

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 12, Beaver Falls 1

Keystone Oaks 13, Quaker Valley 2

Section 3

Southmoreland 14, Waynesburg 5

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 17, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 2, Steel Valley 1

Section 4

Shenango 3, Freedom 1

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 3, Plum 1

California 8, Avella 5

North Catholic 13, Union 1

Central Valley 6, Neshannock 5

Marion Center 13, Derry 3

Cornell at Aliquippa, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, ppd.

Section 2

Butler at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Gateway, ppd.

Latrobe at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Knoch at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 4:15 a.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at South Park, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 4 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Union, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Northgate, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Latrobe 0

Section 3

Allderdice 3, Central Catholic 2

Class AA

Section 1

South Park 5, Ringgold 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 4, Ellwood City 1

Section 3

Valley 3, Highlands 2

Track and field

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 4

Armstrong 77, Freeport 72

Class AA

Section 7

Derry 91, Valley 45

Section 8

Frazier 98, Monessen 36

Southmoreland 100, Frazier 48

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 4

Armstrong 121, Freeport 29

Class AA

Section 7

Derry 127, Valley 16

Section 8

Southmoreland 94, Frazier 46

Frazier 89, Monessen 20

Volleyball

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 3, Moon 0

Baldwin at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Penn Hills at Norwin, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Montour 0

Ambridge 3, Hopewell 1

Beaver County Christian at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Plum, ppd.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 3, Trinity 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, (n)

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair 3, North Hills 2

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Derry at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

