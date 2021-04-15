High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 15, 2021
Thursday, April 15, 2021 | 11:37 PM
High schools
Baseball
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Section 4
Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver 9, New Castle 8
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 6, Freedom 2
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel 8, South Side 6
Section 3
Serra Catholic 10, Shady Side Academy 4
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bishop Canevin 0
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 18, Hampton 3
West Allegheny 13, Beaver Falls 2
East Allegheny 11, Jeannette 9
Chartiers-Houston 10, Steel Valley 0
Avonworth 5, Riverside 2
South Fayette 9, Upper St. Clair 3
Freeport 6, Apollo-Ridge 5
Burgettstown 9, Bentworth 3
Carmichaels 10, Waynesburg 0
Penn-Trafford 4, Seton LaSalle 3
Charleroi 12, Monessen 4
California 8, Belle Vernon 7
North Catholic 8, Eden Christian 4
Connellsville 13, Laurel Highlands 4
Knoch 10, North Hills 9
North Allegheny 11, Mt. Lebanon 4
McGuffey 4, Beth-Center 0
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, ppd.
Riverview at Brentwood, ppd.
Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 1 p.m.
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Butler, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Hampton at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Hempfield at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Valley, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Mapletown at Bentworth, 4:15 p.m.
Mars at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Shenango, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m
Rochester at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Burrell, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Union at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Yough at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Semifinals
Class AAA
Finals
Monday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-5-0-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-9-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Finals
Monday’s schedule
Indiana (19-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (14-4-1-1) at RMU, 9 p.m.
Class B
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
Ringgold 4, Bishop Canevin 3 (OT)
Neshannock 5, Wilmington 2
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
Ringgold (18-0-0-1) vs. Neshannock (15-3-0-2) at RMU, 9 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 16, Hempfield 5
Upper St. Clair 8, Mt. Lebanon 6
Section 2
Fox Chapel 17, Freeport 2
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 18, Penn Hills 3
Section 4
South Fayette 12, Moon 6
Chartiers Valley 7, Trinity 6
Upper St. Clair 16, Western Beaver 1
Class 4A
Section 3
Beaver 8, Montour 4
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth 12, Beaver Falls 1
Keystone Oaks 13, Quaker Valley 2
Section 3
Southmoreland 14, Waynesburg 5
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 17, Aliquippa 0
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 2, Steel Valley 1
Section 4
Shenango 3, Freedom 1
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 3, Plum 1
California 8, Avella 5
North Catholic 13, Union 1
Central Valley 6, Neshannock 5
Marion Center 13, Derry 3
Cornell at Aliquippa, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, ppd.
Section 2
Butler at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Gateway, ppd.
Latrobe at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Mars at Shaler, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Knoch at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 4:15 a.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Valley, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ellwood City at South Park, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Beth-Center at Frazier, 4 p.m.
California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Union, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Northgate, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Latrobe 0
Section 3
Allderdice 3, Central Catholic 2
Class AA
Section 1
South Park 5, Ringgold 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 4, Ellwood City 1
Section 3
Valley 3, Highlands 2
Track and field
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Section 4
Armstrong 77, Freeport 72
Class AA
Section 7
Derry 91, Valley 45
Section 8
Frazier 98, Monessen 36
Southmoreland 100, Frazier 48
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Section 4
Armstrong 121, Freeport 29
Class AA
Section 7
Derry 127, Valley 16
Section 8
Southmoreland 94, Frazier 46
Frazier 89, Monessen 20
Volleyball
WPIAL
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 3, Moon 0
Baldwin at South Fayette, ppd.
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1
Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0
Penn Hills at Norwin, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Montour 0
Ambridge 3, Hopewell 1
Beaver County Christian at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Plum, ppd.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 3, Trinity 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, (n)
Nonsection
Upper St. Clair 3, North Hills 2
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Derry at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
