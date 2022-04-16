High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 15, 2022
By:
Friday, April 15, 2022 | 10:13 PM
High schools
Baseball
Friday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 15, Burrell 5
Nonsection
University (WV) 9, Albert Gallatin 2
Freeport 11, Apollo-Ridge 7
West Mifflin 8, Keystone Oaks 3
Neshannock 11, Union 1
South Park at Ringgold, ppd.
Washington at Waynesburg, ppd.
Beth-Center at McGuffey, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at South Side, 3 p.m.
Softball
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Burrell 1, Knoch 0
South Allegheny 12, Ringgold 3
Freeport 7, McKeesport 2
Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Avonworth at Central Valley, ppd.
Ellis School at Cornell, ppd.
Washington at Jeannette, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 4
Laurel at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Nonsection
Mercer at Shaler, 12 p.m.
Neshannock at Wilmington, 12 p.m.
New Castle at Shenango, 12 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
