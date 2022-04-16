TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 15, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, April 15, 2022 | 10:13 PM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 15, Burrell 5

Nonsection

University (WV) 9, Albert Gallatin 2

Freeport 11, Apollo-Ridge 7

West Mifflin 8, Keystone Oaks 3

Neshannock 11, Union 1

South Park at Ringgold, ppd.

Washington at Waynesburg, ppd.

Beth-Center at McGuffey, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at South Side, 3 p.m.

Softball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Burrell 1, Knoch 0

South Allegheny 12, Ringgold 3

Freeport 7, McKeesport 2

Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Avonworth at Central Valley, ppd.

Ellis School at Cornell, ppd.

Washington at Jeannette, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 4

Laurel at Riverside, 11 a.m.

Nonsection

Mercer at Shaler, 12 p.m.

Neshannock at Wilmington, 12 p.m.

New Castle at Shenango, 12 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

