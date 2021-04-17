High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 17, 2021

Saturday, April 17, 2021 | 9:51 PM

High schools

Baseball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Hickory 7, Laurel 6

Indiana 9, Punxsutawney 3

Serra Catholic 4, Avonworth 2

Kiski Area 3, Seneca Valley 3

Mars at North Allegheny, ppd.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Finals

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-5-0-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-9-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Monday’s schedule

Indiana (19-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (14-4-1-1) at RMU, 9 p.m.

Class B

Tuesday’s schedule

Ringgold (18-0-0-1) vs. Neshannock (15-3-0-2) at RMU, 9 p.m.

Softball

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Butler at North Allegheny, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 4

West Allegheny 8, South Fayette 1

Class 3A

Section 3

Waynesburg 11, Mt. Pleasant 10

Class 2A

Section 4

Shenango 13, New Brighton 0

Laurel 15, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Avella 0

Nonsection

Ringgold 14, California 8

Track and field

Boys

Saturday’s results

TSTCA Invite

At West Mifflin

100: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 10.81; 2. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 11.21; 3. Antonio Pitts, Central Catholic, 11.39.

200: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 21.76; 2. Antonio Pitts, Central Catholic, 22.92; 3. Nate Kirk, Mt. Lebanon, 23.50.

400: 1. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 50.52; 2. Lucas Slear, Butler, 51.15; 3. Liam Kiernan, Central Catholic, 52.32.

800: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 1:55.36; 2. Kirk Stewart, South Park, 1:58.17; 3. Andrew Smith, Elizabeth Forward, 1:59.96.

1600: 1. Zach Buckner, Fairview, 4:29.26; 2. Kirk Stewart, South Park, 4:30.58; 3. Connor Downs, Central Catholic, 4:32.99.

3200: 1. Skyler Vavro, Butler, 9:22.35; 2. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 9:23.65; 3. Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston, 9:44.21.

110 hurdles: 1. Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 14.82; 2. Robert Hrabosky, Elizabeth Forward, 15.35; 3. Byron Manchester, Butler, 15.40.

300 hurdles: 1. Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 39.16; 2. Robert Hrabosky, Elizabeth Forward, 39.28; 3. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 40.71.

400 relay: 1. Mt. Lebanon, 44.67; 2. McKeesport, 45.27; 3. Butler, 45.59.

1600 relay: 1. Butler, 3:25.54; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 3:35.68; 3. Bethel Park, 3:37.42.

3200 relay: 1. Allderdice, 8:20.37; 2. Central Catholic, 8:26.62; 3. South Fayette, 8:30.33.

Shot put: 1. Angelo Allen, Penn Hills, 50-00.5; 2. Bryce Spolnik, South Fayette, 49-08.5; 3. Robert Gavlik, Peters Township, 48-09.

Discus: 1. Colin Lyons, McKeesport, 172-05; 2. Jacob Pomykata, Butler, 143-10; 3. Brandon Stuck, Shenango, 142-00.

Javelin: 1. Maxwell Blanc, Bethel Park, 160-11; 2. Landon Kretzer, Butler, 148-09; 3. Elijah White, Allderdice, 147-10.

Long jump: 1. Jeremiah Dean, Moon, 21-03.5; 2. Tyler Rekich, Butler, 21-0; 3. Anthony Schullek, Peters Township, 20-08.

Triple jump: 1. Adam Helbling, South Fayette, 41-02; 2. Kyle Sheffield, Moon, 40-05.5; 3. Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 40-00.5.

High jump: 1 Dane Anden, Belle Vernon, 6-00; 2. Jordan Stutz, Butler, 5-10; 3. Holden Eagle, Allderdice, 5-08.

Pole vault: 1. Tristan McGarrah, Butler, 14-03; 2. Haiden Litwinovich, South Fayette, 12-09; 3. Isaac Nirella, Bethel Park, 12-09.

Girls

Saturday’s results

TSTCA Invite

At West Mifflin

100: 1. Maddie Raymond, South Park, 12.69; 2. Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair, 12.71; 3. Melana Schumaker, South Fayette, 12.95.

200: 1. Amy Allen, South Fayette, 25.43; 2. Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair, 25.88; 3. Alaina Koutsogiani, Peters Township, 26.16.

400: 1. Amy Allen, South Fayette, 56.90; 2. Lena Barakat, Baldwin, 1:00.54; 3. Taylor Timmons, Butler, 1:01.55.

800: 1. Maddison Hayes, Fairview, 2:20.16; 3. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 2:22.14; 3. Emma Fleck, South Fayette, 2:22.59.

1600: 1. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 5:18.84; 2. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 5:19.13; 3. Sydney Shock, Peters Township, 5:26.83.

3200: 1. Logan St. John-Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 11:11.42; 2. Caroline Adams, Mt. Lebanon, 11:18.61; 3. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 11:21.00.

100 hurdles: 1. Emma Lehman, Butler, 15.73; 2. Amy Allen, South Fayette, 16.14; 3. Jayla Robinson, Butler, 17.60.

300 hurdles: 1. Emma Lehman, Butler, 46.46; 2. Carly Yanek, Moon, 49.96; 3. Amanda Marquis, South Fayette, 50.04.

400 relay: 1. South Fayette, 50.12; 2. Butler, 50.90; 3. Oakland Catholic, 52.46.

1600 relay: 1. Butler, 4:08.65; 2. Oakland Catholic, 4:12.26; 3. South Fayette, 4:13.34.

3200 relay: 1. South Fayette, 9:49.91; 2. Baldwin, 9:59.90; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 10:13.33.

Shot put: 1. Sarayne Forbes, Butler, 32-07.5; 2. Megan Penros, Butler, 31-07.5; 3. Kenna Jackson, Butler, 31-05.5.

Discus: 1. Sarayne Forbes, Butler, 109-04; 2. Sierra Schmidt, Baldwin, 93-03; 3. Cassie Depner, Moon, 92-00.

Javelin: 1. Alexa Psotka, Bethel Park, 112-11; 2. Maisy Gibson, Butler, 101-09; 3. Megan Penrod, Butler, 98-09.

Long jump: 1. Matisse Gelblum, Mt. Lebanon, 12-09; 2. Melana Schumaker, South Fayette, 17-00; 3. Maddie Raymond, South Park, 16-08.5.

Triple jump: 1. Megan Baggetta, Butler, 34-08.75; 2. Sarah Heisinger, Peters Township, 34-06.75; 3. Lena DiRiso, Oakland Catholic, 34-00.75.

High jump: 1. Alexia Mechling, Butler, 5-0; 2. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 5-0; 3. Abby Herrle, Baldwin, 4-10.

Pole vault: 1. Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg, 12-09; 2. Melana Schumaker, South Fayette, 11-09; 3. Megan Malecki, Bethel Park, 11-03.

Volleyball

WPIAL

Saturday’s result

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 3, Peters Township 1

