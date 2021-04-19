High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 19, 2021

Monday, April 19, 2021 | 11:27 PM

Baseball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 5, Pine-Richland 4

North Allegheny 8, Central Catholic 1

Seneca Valley 12, Allderdice 0

Section 2

Norwin 10, Canon-McMillan 0

Hempfield 6, Mt. Lebanon 3

Baldwin 6, Upper St. Clair 5

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 8, Kiski Area 0

Franklin Regional 9, McKeesport 2

Gateway 6, Latrobe 3

Section 2

Armstrong 5, Penn Hills 1

Hampton 4, Fox Chapel 3

Plum at Woodland Hills ppd.

Section 3

West Allegheny 15, Chartiers Valley 0

North Hills 11, Moon 1

South Fayette 5, Shaler 3

Section 4

Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, ppd.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 6, Burrell 5

Knoch 9, Freeport 0

North Catholic 6, Indiana 1

Section 2

Beaver 10, Ambridge 8

Blackhawk 6, Montour 5

New Castle 5, Quaker Valley 1

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 8, Belle Vernon 1

Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 3

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

New Brighton 6, Freedom 0

Mohawk 13, Beaver Falls 0

Hopewell 5, Ellwood City 2

Section 2

Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 0

South Park 13, Steel Valley 5

Section 3

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, ppd.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Section 4

Brownsville 13, Waynesburg 2

Yough 3, Charleroi 1

McGuffey 15, Southmoreland 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Washington 10, Frazier 7

Carmichaels 20, Bentworth 2

California 4, Beth-Center 3

Section 2

Shenango 8, South Side 1

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 5, Serra Catholic 4

Northgate 8, Jeannette 7

Shady Side Academy 20, Sto-Rox 0

Section 4

Burgettstown 10, Brentwood 0

Carlynton 6, Clairton 5

Seton LaSalle 11, Chartiers-Houston 1

Class A

Section 1

Avella 9, Cornell 6

Union 11, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Rochester 14, Western Beaver 4

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 21, Mapletown 10

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, West Greene 3

Section 3

Eden Christian 20, St. Joseph 0

Sewickley Academy 14, Springdale 1

Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks 8, Plum 7

Mars 11, Central Valley 2

Fort Cherry at Rochester, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 5 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Shaler at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 a.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Shenango at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Carlynton at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Avella, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Finals

Class AAA

Monday’s result

North Allegheny 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Monday’s result

Indiana 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Class B

Tuesday’s schedule

Ringgold (18-0-0-1) vs. Neshannock (15-3-0-2) at RMU, 9 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Boys

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Section 2

Norwin 17, Allderdice 0

Class AA

Section 1

Plum 10, Franklin Regional 9

Girls

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 16, Penn-Trafford 3

Section 2

Fox Chapel 12, Freeport 6

Pine-Richland 13, Shaler 4

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 13, Yough 9

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 14, Quaker Valley 8

South Fayette 10, North Catholic 8

Chartiers Valley 17, Trinity 4

Blackhawk 12, Knoch 2

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 14, Hampton 7

Softball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Shaler 13, Mars 3

North Hills 22, Oakland Catholic 1

Section 4

Moon 13, Western Beaver 0

Class 4A

Section 2

Ringgold 18, Laurel Highlands 7

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 2

Class 3A

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 11, McGuffey 1

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 18, Sto-Rox 0

Burgettstown 17, Aliquippa 0

Burgettstown 15, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 2, Steel Valley 0

Apollo-Ridge 11, Serra Catholic 4

Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 3

Frazier 20, California 0

Section 4

Riverside 16, Mohawk 6

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 10, Jefferson-Morgan 5

Section 3

Springdale at Riverview, ppd.

Nonsection

Bentworth 11, Avella 7

Carmichaels 4, Uniontown 0

Chartiers-Houston 15, South Side 7

Ellwood City 8, Freedom 2

Franklin Regional 6, Gateway 4

Highlands 18, Butler 7

Mt. Lebanon 17, Hampton 16

Montour 10, South Fayette 5

New Castle 10, Union 9

Penn Hills 13, St. Joseph 1

West Mifflin 9,Thomas Jefferson 8

Marion Center at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Shaler at Plum, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Burrell, 4:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Laurel, 5 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Union, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Norwin 1

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 5, Shaler 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Plum 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Fox Chapel 2

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Southmoreland 0

Section 2

Central Valley 5, Ellwood City 0

Section 3

Highlands 4, Knoch 1

Valley 5, Burrell 0

Section 4

Quaker Valley 5, Carlynton 0

McGuffey 4, Washington 1

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Volleyball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0

Norwin 3, Armstrong 0

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 3, OLSH 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Hopewell 3, Keystone Oaks 0

North Hills 3, South Fayette 1

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Armstrong at West Shamokin, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Montour, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

