High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 19, 2021
By:
Monday, April 19, 2021 | 11:27 PM
Baseball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 5, Pine-Richland 4
North Allegheny 8, Central Catholic 1
Seneca Valley 12, Allderdice 0
Section 2
Norwin 10, Canon-McMillan 0
Hempfield 6, Mt. Lebanon 3
Baldwin 6, Upper St. Clair 5
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 8, Kiski Area 0
Franklin Regional 9, McKeesport 2
Gateway 6, Latrobe 3
Section 2
Armstrong 5, Penn Hills 1
Hampton 4, Fox Chapel 3
Plum at Woodland Hills ppd.
Section 3
West Allegheny 15, Chartiers Valley 0
North Hills 11, Moon 1
South Fayette 5, Shaler 3
Section 4
Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, ppd.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 6, Burrell 5
Knoch 9, Freeport 0
North Catholic 6, Indiana 1
Section 2
Beaver 10, Ambridge 8
Blackhawk 6, Montour 5
New Castle 5, Quaker Valley 1
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 8, Belle Vernon 1
Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 3
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
New Brighton 6, Freedom 0
Mohawk 13, Beaver Falls 0
Hopewell 5, Ellwood City 2
Section 2
Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 0
South Park 13, Steel Valley 5
Section 3
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, ppd.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Section 4
Brownsville 13, Waynesburg 2
Yough 3, Charleroi 1
McGuffey 15, Southmoreland 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Washington 10, Frazier 7
Carmichaels 20, Bentworth 2
California 4, Beth-Center 3
Section 2
Shenango 8, South Side 1
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 5, Serra Catholic 4
Northgate 8, Jeannette 7
Shady Side Academy 20, Sto-Rox 0
Section 4
Burgettstown 10, Brentwood 0
Carlynton 6, Clairton 5
Seton LaSalle 11, Chartiers-Houston 1
Class A
Section 1
Avella 9, Cornell 6
Union 11, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Rochester 14, Western Beaver 4
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 21, Mapletown 10
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, West Greene 3
Section 3
Eden Christian 20, St. Joseph 0
Sewickley Academy 14, Springdale 1
Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks 8, Plum 7
Mars 11, Central Valley 2
Fort Cherry at Rochester, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 5 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Shaler at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 a.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Yough at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
Shenango at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Carlynton at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Avella, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Finals
Class AAA
Monday’s result
North Allegheny 4, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Monday’s result
Indiana 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Class B
Tuesday’s schedule
Ringgold (18-0-0-1) vs. Neshannock (15-3-0-2) at RMU, 9 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Boys
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Section 2
Norwin 17, Allderdice 0
Class AA
Section 1
Plum 10, Franklin Regional 9
Girls
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 16, Penn-Trafford 3
Section 2
Fox Chapel 12, Freeport 6
Pine-Richland 13, Shaler 4
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 13, Yough 9
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 14, Quaker Valley 8
South Fayette 10, North Catholic 8
Chartiers Valley 17, Trinity 4
Blackhawk 12, Knoch 2
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 14, Hampton 7
Softball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Shaler 13, Mars 3
North Hills 22, Oakland Catholic 1
Section 4
Moon 13, Western Beaver 0
Class 4A
Section 2
Ringgold 18, Laurel Highlands 7
Belle Vernon 3, Yough 2
Class 3A
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 11, McGuffey 1
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 18, Sto-Rox 0
Burgettstown 17, Aliquippa 0
Burgettstown 15, Aliquippa 0
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 2, Steel Valley 0
Apollo-Ridge 11, Serra Catholic 4
Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Section 3
Frazier 20, California 0
Section 4
Riverside 16, Mohawk 6
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 10, Jefferson-Morgan 5
Section 3
Springdale at Riverview, ppd.
Nonsection
Bentworth 11, Avella 7
Carmichaels 4, Uniontown 0
Chartiers-Houston 15, South Side 7
Ellwood City 8, Freedom 2
Franklin Regional 6, Gateway 4
Highlands 18, Butler 7
Mt. Lebanon 17, Hampton 16
Montour 10, South Fayette 5
New Castle 10, Union 9
Penn Hills 13, St. Joseph 1
West Mifflin 9,Thomas Jefferson 8
Marion Center at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Shaler at Plum, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Burrell, 4:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Central Valley at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Montour at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
South Allegheny at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at Laurel, 5 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Union, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 4, Norwin 1
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 5, Shaler 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Plum 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Fox Chapel 2
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Mt. Pleasant 5, Southmoreland 0
Section 2
Central Valley 5, Ellwood City 0
Section 3
Highlands 4, Knoch 1
Valley 5, Burrell 0
Section 4
Quaker Valley 5, Carlynton 0
McGuffey 4, Washington 1
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Volleyball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0
Norwin 3, Armstrong 0
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle 3, OLSH 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
Hopewell 3, Keystone Oaks 0
North Hills 3, South Fayette 1
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Armstrong at West Shamokin, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Montour, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Gateway at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
