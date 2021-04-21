High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 21, 2021

By:

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 | 10:44 PM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Derry 15, Ligonier Valley 0

Nonsection

Rochester at Central Valley, ppd.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Steel Valley at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Eden Christian at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Avella, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

DuBois Central Catholic at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Jeannette at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Kiski Area at Burrell, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at California, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

North Hills at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Riverside, ppd.

Hockey

PIHL

State championships

Saturday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry

Class AAA

North Allegheny vs. Malvern Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin vs. Haverford, 2 p.m.

Class A

Indiana vs. West Chester East, 11:30 a.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Norwin 15, Trinity 2

Girls

Class AAA

Section 2

Pine-Richland 15, Butler 2

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 16, Winchester Thurston 10

Ellis School 16, Yough 2

Oakland Catholic 14, Greensburg Salem 8

Section 2

Quaker Valley 16, Trinity 6

Blackhawk 9, Chartiers Valley 7

Softball

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Butler at North Allegheny, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Carlynton, ppd.

Section 4

Mohawk at Neshannock, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg C.C. 15, Monessen 0

Section 3

Springdale 18, Ellis School 7

Nonsection

Avella at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, ppd.

Carrick at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Charleroi at Ringgold, ppd.

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at Mapletown, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Union at Western Beaver, ppd.

Yough at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 3:45 a.m.

West Allegheny at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Yough at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Montour, 4 p.m.

Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Steel Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 3:45 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Butler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Rochester at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at South Park, ppd.

South Side at St. Joseph, ppd.

Springdale at Highlands, ppd.

West Greene at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Section doubles tournaments

Class AAA

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Championship

Chase Davidson/Shomik Telang, North Allegheny d. Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maheshwari, Moon, 6-2, 6-2

Consolation

Josh Kim/Brandon McKeewn, North Hills d. Raj Ginde/Sri Bellamkonda, North Allegheny, 6-2, 6-2

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Consolation

Ethan Estatico/Paul Langbein, Chartiers Valley d. Harrison Chui/Dev Patel, Upper St. Clair, 7-5, 6-4

Class AA

Section 1

At Norwin

Consolation

Nick Yurechko/Tyler Salvatore, Mt. Pleasant d. Ben Ritenour/Matt Metrosky, Greensburg C.C., 6-2, 6-4

Section 2

At Blackhawk

Championship

Andrew Cavett/Jeff Allison, Beaver d. Ryan Hardek/Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, 6-4, 7-5

Consolation

Evan Dean/Steven Schaville, Neshannock d. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello, Central Valley, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1

Section 3

At Valley

Championship

Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Dario Wolfe/Thomas Albert, Valley, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Consolation

Nicholas Bussard/Dylan Gentile, Valley d. Gabe Norris/ Richard Ratliff, Highlands, 6-3, 6-1

Section 4

At Quaker Valley

Championship

Michael Lipton/Henry Veeck, Quaker Valley d. Will Sirianni/Thomas Pangburn, Quaker Valley, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Consolation

Oscar Nigam/Allen Gao, Winchester Thurston d. Lukas Prepelka/Andrew Engleka, Carlynton, 6-0, 6-1

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Championship

Ellian Ascencio/David Lusk, Peters Township vs. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon

Class AA

Section 1

At Norwin

Championship

Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park vs. Dylan Weiss/Alex Duing, South Park

*Top four finishers advance to WPIAL tournament.

Volleyball

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Mars 1

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks 3, Moon 2

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Montour at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.