High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 21, 2021
Wednesday, April 21, 2021 | 10:44 PM
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Derry 15, Ligonier Valley 0
Nonsection
Rochester at Central Valley, ppd.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Obama Academy, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Steel Valley at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Eden Christian at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Avella, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Carrick at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
DuBois Central Catholic at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Jeannette at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Kiski Area at Burrell, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at California, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
North Allegheny at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
North Hills at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Riverside, ppd.
Hockey
PIHL
State championships
Saturday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry
Class AAA
North Allegheny vs. Malvern Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Class AA
Baldwin vs. Haverford, 2 p.m.
Class A
Indiana vs. West Chester East, 11:30 a.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Norwin 15, Trinity 2
Girls
Class AAA
Section 2
Pine-Richland 15, Butler 2
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 16, Winchester Thurston 10
Ellis School 16, Yough 2
Oakland Catholic 14, Greensburg Salem 8
Section 2
Quaker Valley 16, Trinity 6
Blackhawk 9, Chartiers Valley 7
Softball
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Butler at North Allegheny, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Carlynton, ppd.
Section 4
Mohawk at Neshannock, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg C.C. 15, Monessen 0
Section 3
Springdale 18, Ellis School 7
Nonsection
Avella at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, ppd.
Carrick at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Charleroi at Ringgold, ppd.
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at Mapletown, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Union at Western Beaver, ppd.
Yough at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 3:45 a.m.
West Allegheny at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Yough at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Montour, 4 p.m.
Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Steel Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Frazier at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 3:45 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Avonworth at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Butler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Rochester at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at South Park, ppd.
South Side at St. Joseph, ppd.
Springdale at Highlands, ppd.
West Greene at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Section doubles tournaments
Class AAA
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Championship
Chase Davidson/Shomik Telang, North Allegheny d. Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maheshwari, Moon, 6-2, 6-2
Consolation
Josh Kim/Brandon McKeewn, North Hills d. Raj Ginde/Sri Bellamkonda, North Allegheny, 6-2, 6-2
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Consolation
Ethan Estatico/Paul Langbein, Chartiers Valley d. Harrison Chui/Dev Patel, Upper St. Clair, 7-5, 6-4
Class AA
Section 1
At Norwin
Consolation
Nick Yurechko/Tyler Salvatore, Mt. Pleasant d. Ben Ritenour/Matt Metrosky, Greensburg C.C., 6-2, 6-4
Section 2
At Blackhawk
Championship
Andrew Cavett/Jeff Allison, Beaver d. Ryan Hardek/Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, 6-4, 7-5
Consolation
Evan Dean/Steven Schaville, Neshannock d. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello, Central Valley, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1
Section 3
At Valley
Championship
Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Dario Wolfe/Thomas Albert, Valley, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Consolation
Nicholas Bussard/Dylan Gentile, Valley d. Gabe Norris/ Richard Ratliff, Highlands, 6-3, 6-1
Section 4
At Quaker Valley
Championship
Michael Lipton/Henry Veeck, Quaker Valley d. Will Sirianni/Thomas Pangburn, Quaker Valley, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3
Consolation
Oscar Nigam/Allen Gao, Winchester Thurston d. Lukas Prepelka/Andrew Engleka, Carlynton, 6-0, 6-1
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Championship
Ellian Ascencio/David Lusk, Peters Township vs. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon
Class AA
Section 1
At Norwin
Championship
Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park vs. Dylan Weiss/Alex Duing, South Park
*Top four finishers advance to WPIAL tournament.
Volleyball
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Mars 1
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks 3, Moon 2
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Montour at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
