High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 22, 2021

By:

Thursday, April 22, 2021 | 11:06 PM

High schools

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Hempfield 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 10, Gateway 4

Section 2

Fox Chapel 10, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

South Fayette 12, Upper St. Clair 2

Class 3A

Section 2

South Park 14, Steel Valley 4

Section 3

Deer Lakes 10, East Allegheny 1

Class A

Section 3

Eden Christian15, Springdale 2

Nonsection

Avonworth 2, Knoch 1

Bentworth 20, Avella 12

Beth-Center 9, Jefferson-Morgan 7

Burrell 7, Kiski Area 6

Carmichaels 13, McGuffey 3

Charleroi 17, Monessen 2

Chartiers-Houston 12, Frazier 2

Ellwood City 11, Neshannock 5

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Brownsville 7

Hopewell 7, Shaler 2

Indiana 17, DuBois Central Catholic 2

Laurel Highlands 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Leechburg 6, Jeannette 1

North Allegheny 14, Hampton 1

North Hills 7, Quaker Valley 3

Pine-Richland 4, Mars 2

Seneca Valley 7, Chartiers Valley 5

South Side 12, Burgettstown 3

St. Joseph 12, Aliquippa 1

Thomas Jefferson 14, Belle Vernon 4

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Clairton, ppd.

Carrick at Steel Valley, ppd.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Shaler, ppd.

Freedom at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Mohawk at Serra Catholic, ppd.

McGuffey at California, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, ppd.

Western Beaver at Riverside, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Apollo-Ridge at Sto-Rox, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Springdale at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Derry at Blacklick Valley, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, ppd.

Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Karns City at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Mars at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 4:15 p.m.

New Brighton at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Plum at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Shenango at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

State championships

Saturday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry

Class AAA

North Allegheny vs. Malvern Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin vs. Haverford, 2 p.m.

Class A

Indiana vs. West Chester East, 11:30 a.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Peters Township 17, Penn-Trafford 4

Nonsection

Hampton 10, Chartiers Valley 4

South Fayette 12, North Hills 4

Girls

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 18, Hempfield 3

Upper St. Clair 19, Baldwin 0

Latrobe 8, Norwin 6

Section 2

Fox Chapel 11, Shaler 6

North Allegheny 18, Seneca Valley 8

Pine-Richland 18, North Hills 6

Sewickley Academy 16, Moon 6

Shady Side Academy 14, Freeport 2

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 13, Hampton 10

Quaker Valley 23, Franklin Regional 5

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 5, Indiana 0

Armstrong 9, Franklin Regional 2

Kiski Area 8, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 8, Moon 1

South Fayette 12, Upper St. Clair 2

West Allegheny 32, Western Beaver 0

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 15, Uniontown 0

Yough 13, Laurel Highlands 3

Ringgold at West Mifflin, ppd.

Section 3

Montour 16, Ambridge 0

Blackhawk 5, Central Valley 4

Beaver at New Castle, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 16, Shady Side Academy 1

Section 2

South Park 5, Keystone Oaks 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 15, Sto-Rox 0

Chartiers-Houston 9, Burgettstown 5

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 11, Seton LaSalle 3

Steel Valley 16, Jeannette 2

Ligonier Valley 11, Brentwood 0

Section 3

Frazier 13, Bentworth 1

Carmichaels 12, California 1

Charleroi at Washington, ppd.

Section 4

Riverside 16, New Brighton 1

Neshannock at Freedom, ppd.

Shenango at Laurel, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 21, Sewickley Academy 2

Cornell at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Mapletown 13, Avella 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

Springdale 15, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 11, North Catholic 1

Beth-Center 10, Monessen 5

Connellsville 10, Belle Vernon 7

Fox Chapel 12, Butler 2

Hampton 9, Knoch 3

Hempfield 10, Baldwin 3

Hopewell 9, Beaver Falls 0

North Allegheny 10, Canon-McMillan 7

Norwin 9, Seneca Valley 7

Pine-Richland 11, Mars 0

Waynesburg 11, West Greene 8

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 19, Northgate 1

Albert Gallatin at Southmoreland, ppd.

Avonworth at South Allegheny, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, ppd.

Rochester at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, ppd.

Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.

Shaler at South Park, ppd.

South Side at St. Joseph, ppd.

Springdale at Highlands, ppd.

Bethel Park at Trinity, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Butler at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Avella, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Armstrong at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Beaver at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

California at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Freedom at South Side, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Perry Traditional Academy, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

West Mifflin at Peters Township, ppd.

Western Beaver at South Side, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL

Section doubles championships

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Championship

Ellian Ascencio/David Lusk, Peters Township d. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Class AA

Section 1

At Norwin

Championship

Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park d. Dylan Weiss/Alex Duing, South Park, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

Regular season

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 2

Class AA

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, West Mifflin 0

Mt. Pleasant 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Section 3

Valley 4, Hampton 1

Section 4

Quaker Valley 5, Seton LaSalle 0

Nonsection

Central Catholic 4, Highlands 1

Norwin 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Track and Field

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class AAA

Section 7

West Allegheny 121.5, Chartiers Valley 28.5

Class AA

Section 7

Burrell 76, Apollo-Ridge 72

Girls

Class AAA

Section 7

West Allegheny 114, Chartiers Valley 36

Class AA

Section 7

Burrell 111.5, Apollo-Ridge 37.5

Volleyball

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Moon 0

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0

Norwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Derry, ppd.

Nonsection

Montour 3, Mars 1

Seton LaSalle 3, North Catholic 0

Bishop Canevin at Beaver County Christian, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Peters Township at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Bishop Guilfoyle, ppd.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.