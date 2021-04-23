High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 23, 2021

Friday, April 23, 2021 | 10:48 PM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 7, McKeesport 6

Section 2

Fox Chapel 12, Woodland Hills 0

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour 6, New Castle 4

Class 2A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14, Western Beaver 4

Section 3

Springdale 18, Eden Christian 1

Nonsection

Armstrong 7, Highlands 5

Bentworth 9, Monessen 4

Cornell 8, Carlynton 2

Fort Cherry 5, Freedom 4

Franklin Regional 10, Leechburg 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Uniontown 3

Keystone Oaks 9, Brentwood 1

Mt. Pleasant 11, Southmoreland 0

North Catholic 12, Neshannock 10

Norwin 7, North Allegheny 6

Penn Hills 10, St. Joseph 0

Richland 3, Derry 2

Riverside 6, Ellwood City 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 0

Shenango 5, Central Valley 0

South Fayette 9, Central Catholic 7

Steel Valley 18, Ligonier Valley 11

Trinity 3, Ringgold 1

Turkeyfoot Valley 6, Mapletown 2

West Allegheny 15, Latrobe 5

West Greene 12, Waynesburg 9

Karns City at Ambridge, ppd.

New Brighton at Laurel, ppd.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Brownsville at South Park, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Butler, ppd.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Western Beaver, ppd.

Conemaugh Township at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, ppd.

New Castle at Mohawk, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Uniontown at Baldwin, 12 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Brashear at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

State championships

Saturday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry

Class AAA

North Allegheny vs. Malvern Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin vs. Haverford, 2 p.m.

Class A

Indiana vs. West Chester East, 11:30 a.m.

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

South Fayette 17, Baldwin 4

Penn-Trafford 14, Plum 6

Girls

Class AAA

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 19, Penn-Trafford 6

Nonsection

Indiana 13, Knoch 5

Seneca Valley 16, Hempfield 5

Seton LaSalle 16, Shaler 9

Plum 16, Latrobe 9

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny 5, Butler 4

Hempfield 10, Norwin 5

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 9, Kiski Area 5

Section 3

Fox Chapel 11, Hampton 4

Section 4

West Allegheny 10, Upper St. Clair 5

Class 4A

Section 3

Central Valley 11, Hopewell 10

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 8, Derry 2

Section 2

Ellwood City at South Park, ppd.

Section 3

South Allegheny 17, McGuffey 3

Class 2A

Section 2

Serra Catholic 7, Seton LaSalle 1

Section 4

Mohawk 12, Neshannock 11

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 4, Avella 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 5, Knoch 4

Beaver 13, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Canon-McMillan 10, Pine-Richland 4

Carlynton 15, Brentwood 1

Connellsville 12, Greensburg Salem 1

Elizabeth Forward 1, Seneca Valley 0

Freeport 8, Valley 0

Hempfield 12, Plum 7

Highlands 10, Armstrong 9

Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 2

Mars 8, Moon 7

Mt. Pleasant 3, Ligonier Valley 1

Penn Hills 16, Gateway 5

Penn-Trafford 5, North Hills 2

Quaker Valley 15, Rochester 5

South Fayette 7, Chartiers-Houston 6

South Side 16, Western Beaver 0

Waynesburg 13, Carmichaels 0

West Mifflin 6, Franklin Regional 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

California at McGuffey, ppd.

Carrick at Steel Valley, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Freedom at South Side, ppd.

Hopewell at Avonworth, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Northgate, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Burrell, ppd.

West Mifflin at Peters Township, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 12 p.m. (DH)

Nonsection

Central Valley at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 11 a.m.

Monessen at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Moniteau at Laurel, 12 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Valley, 12 p.m.

Tennis

Friday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Baldwin 0

Class AA

Section 3

Highlands 3, Shaler 2

Valley 3, North Catholic 2

Nonsection

Shady Side Academy 5, Sewickley Academy 0

Track and field

Friday’s results

Boys

Class AA

Section 2

South Side 105, Western Beaver 22

Butler Invitational

3200 relay: 1. North Allegheny (Connor Foody, Gregory Kossuth, Danny Robles, Michael Gauntner), 8:19.52 10; 2. Moon, 8:19.54; 3. Beaver, 8:20.52.

110 hurdles: 1. Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 14.93; 2. Byron Manchester, Butler, 15.36; 3. Anderson Cynkar, Central Catholic, 15.51.

100 dash: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 10.84; 2. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 10.98; 3. Rashawn Reid, Rochester, 11.09.

3200 run: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 9:09.42; 2. Dylan Throop, General McLane, 9:17.35; 3. Michael Grechany, Fairview, 9:34.60.

300 hurdles: 1. Anderson Cynkar, Central Catholic, 40.81; 2. Matt DeMatteo, Hampton, 41.46; 3. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 41.56.

1600 run: 1. Gabe Nichols, Grove City, 4:19.29; 2. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 4:22.14; 3. Andrew Brown, Cathedral Prep, 4:22.86.

400 relay: 1. Rochester (Harley Carlty, Jerome Mullins, Amir Mason, Rashawn Reid), 44.31; 2. Hampton, 44.36; 3. Pine-Richland, 44.39.

400 dash: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 49.01; 2. Gage Galuska, Hampton, 50.69; 3. Brody Leichliter, Beaver, 51.21.

800 run: 1. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 1:57.79; 2. Connor Downs, Central Catholic, 1:58.11; 3. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 1:58.64.

200 dash: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 22.08; 2. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 22.53; 3. Rashawn Reid, Rochester, 23.39.

1600 relay: 1. Butler (Guinness Brown, Presley Ornelas, CJ Singleton, Lucas Slear), 3:26.41; 2. Riverside, 3:29.64 8; 3. Hampton, 3:31.03.

High jump: 1. Josh Dreves, Grove City, 6-3; 2. Jordan Stutz, Butler, 5-11; 3. Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian, 5-11.

Pole vault: 1. Isaac Lightcap, Lakeview, 14-1; 2. Tristan McGarrahm, Butler, 13-7; 3. Teddy McHale, Riverside, 13-1.

Long jump: 1. Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, 21-7.25; 2. Mason Reed, Wilmington, 21-7; 3. Josh Dreves, Grove City, 21-3.25.

Triple jump: 1. Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, 45-6.50; 2. Ethan Folmer, Slippery Rock, 44-1; 3. Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny, 43-10.50.

Discus: 1. Ryan Harvey, General McLane, 177-4; 2. Logan Parker, Plum, 150-4; 3. Seaton Wozniak, Slippery Rock, 145-5.

Shot put: 1. Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 62-6; 2. Logan Parker, Plum, 54-8; 3. Joshua Rohland, Knoch, 53-4.

Javelin: 1. Aaron Schmook, Norwin, 175-8; 2. David Stamm, Moniteau, 172-7; 3. Landon Kretzer, Butler, 163-0.

Girls

Class AA

Section 2

South Side 78, Western Beaver 28

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Peters Township 3, Trinity 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Baldwin 1

Derry at Bishop Guilfoyle, ppd.

Shaler at Ambridge, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield at Norwin, ppd.

