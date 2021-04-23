High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 23, 2021
By:
Friday, April 23, 2021 | 10:48 PM
High schools
Baseball
Friday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 7, McKeesport 6
Section 2
Fox Chapel 12, Woodland Hills 0
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour 6, New Castle 4
Class 2A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14, Western Beaver 4
Section 3
Springdale 18, Eden Christian 1
Nonsection
Armstrong 7, Highlands 5
Bentworth 9, Monessen 4
Cornell 8, Carlynton 2
Fort Cherry 5, Freedom 4
Franklin Regional 10, Leechburg 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Uniontown 3
Keystone Oaks 9, Brentwood 1
Mt. Pleasant 11, Southmoreland 0
North Catholic 12, Neshannock 10
Norwin 7, North Allegheny 6
Penn Hills 10, St. Joseph 0
Richland 3, Derry 2
Riverside 6, Ellwood City 2
Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 0
Shenango 5, Central Valley 0
South Fayette 9, Central Catholic 7
Steel Valley 18, Ligonier Valley 11
Trinity 3, Ringgold 1
Turkeyfoot Valley 6, Mapletown 2
West Allegheny 15, Latrobe 5
West Greene 12, Waynesburg 9
Karns City at Ambridge, ppd.
New Brighton at Laurel, ppd.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Brownsville at South Park, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Butler, ppd.
Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Western Beaver, ppd.
Conemaugh Township at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, ppd.
New Castle at Mohawk, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Uniontown at Baldwin, 12 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Brashear at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
State championships
Saturday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry
Class AAA
North Allegheny vs. Malvern Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Class AA
Baldwin vs. Haverford, 2 p.m.
Class A
Indiana vs. West Chester East, 11:30 a.m.
Lacrosse
Friday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
South Fayette 17, Baldwin 4
Penn-Trafford 14, Plum 6
Girls
Class AAA
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 19, Penn-Trafford 6
Nonsection
Indiana 13, Knoch 5
Seneca Valley 16, Hempfield 5
Seton LaSalle 16, Shaler 9
Plum 16, Latrobe 9
Softball
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
North Allegheny 5, Butler 4
Hempfield 10, Norwin 5
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 9, Kiski Area 5
Section 3
Fox Chapel 11, Hampton 4
Section 4
West Allegheny 10, Upper St. Clair 5
Class 4A
Section 3
Central Valley 11, Hopewell 10
Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 8, Derry 2
Section 2
Ellwood City at South Park, ppd.
Section 3
South Allegheny 17, McGuffey 3
Class 2A
Section 2
Serra Catholic 7, Seton LaSalle 1
Section 4
Mohawk 12, Neshannock 11
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 4, Avella 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 5, Knoch 4
Beaver 13, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Canon-McMillan 10, Pine-Richland 4
Carlynton 15, Brentwood 1
Connellsville 12, Greensburg Salem 1
Elizabeth Forward 1, Seneca Valley 0
Freeport 8, Valley 0
Hempfield 12, Plum 7
Highlands 10, Armstrong 9
Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 2
Mars 8, Moon 7
Mt. Pleasant 3, Ligonier Valley 1
Penn Hills 16, Gateway 5
Penn-Trafford 5, North Hills 2
Quaker Valley 15, Rochester 5
South Fayette 7, Chartiers-Houston 6
South Side 16, Western Beaver 0
Waynesburg 13, Carmichaels 0
West Mifflin 6, Franklin Regional 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
California at McGuffey, ppd.
Carrick at Steel Valley, ppd.
Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Freedom at South Side, ppd.
Hopewell at Avonworth, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Northgate, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Burrell, ppd.
West Mifflin at Peters Township, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 12 p.m. (DH)
Nonsection
Central Valley at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 11 a.m.
Monessen at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Moniteau at Laurel, 12 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Valley, 12 p.m.
Tennis
Friday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Norwin 3, Hempfield 2
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Baldwin 0
Class AA
Section 3
Highlands 3, Shaler 2
Valley 3, North Catholic 2
Nonsection
Shady Side Academy 5, Sewickley Academy 0
Track and field
Friday’s results
Boys
Class AA
Section 2
South Side 105, Western Beaver 22
Butler Invitational
3200 relay: 1. North Allegheny (Connor Foody, Gregory Kossuth, Danny Robles, Michael Gauntner), 8:19.52 10; 2. Moon, 8:19.54; 3. Beaver, 8:20.52.
110 hurdles: 1. Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 14.93; 2. Byron Manchester, Butler, 15.36; 3. Anderson Cynkar, Central Catholic, 15.51.
100 dash: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 10.84; 2. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 10.98; 3. Rashawn Reid, Rochester, 11.09.
3200 run: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 9:09.42; 2. Dylan Throop, General McLane, 9:17.35; 3. Michael Grechany, Fairview, 9:34.60.
300 hurdles: 1. Anderson Cynkar, Central Catholic, 40.81; 2. Matt DeMatteo, Hampton, 41.46; 3. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 41.56.
1600 run: 1. Gabe Nichols, Grove City, 4:19.29; 2. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 4:22.14; 3. Andrew Brown, Cathedral Prep, 4:22.86.
400 relay: 1. Rochester (Harley Carlty, Jerome Mullins, Amir Mason, Rashawn Reid), 44.31; 2. Hampton, 44.36; 3. Pine-Richland, 44.39.
400 dash: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 49.01; 2. Gage Galuska, Hampton, 50.69; 3. Brody Leichliter, Beaver, 51.21.
800 run: 1. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 1:57.79; 2. Connor Downs, Central Catholic, 1:58.11; 3. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 1:58.64.
200 dash: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 22.08; 2. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 22.53; 3. Rashawn Reid, Rochester, 23.39.
1600 relay: 1. Butler (Guinness Brown, Presley Ornelas, CJ Singleton, Lucas Slear), 3:26.41; 2. Riverside, 3:29.64 8; 3. Hampton, 3:31.03.
High jump: 1. Josh Dreves, Grove City, 6-3; 2. Jordan Stutz, Butler, 5-11; 3. Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian, 5-11.
Pole vault: 1. Isaac Lightcap, Lakeview, 14-1; 2. Tristan McGarrahm, Butler, 13-7; 3. Teddy McHale, Riverside, 13-1.
Long jump: 1. Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, 21-7.25; 2. Mason Reed, Wilmington, 21-7; 3. Josh Dreves, Grove City, 21-3.25.
Triple jump: 1. Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, 45-6.50; 2. Ethan Folmer, Slippery Rock, 44-1; 3. Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny, 43-10.50.
Discus: 1. Ryan Harvey, General McLane, 177-4; 2. Logan Parker, Plum, 150-4; 3. Seaton Wozniak, Slippery Rock, 145-5.
Shot put: 1. Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 62-6; 2. Logan Parker, Plum, 54-8; 3. Joshua Rohland, Knoch, 53-4.
Javelin: 1. Aaron Schmook, Norwin, 175-8; 2. David Stamm, Moniteau, 172-7; 3. Landon Kretzer, Butler, 163-0.
Girls
Class AA
Section 2
South Side 78, Western Beaver 28
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Peters Township 3, Trinity 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Baldwin 1
Derry at Bishop Guilfoyle, ppd.
Shaler at Ambridge, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Hempfield at Norwin, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 22, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 21, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 19, 2021
• Westmoreland high school notebook: Gera, Hauck earn scholarships
• Ex-Baldwin AD enjoys new role in WPIAL office