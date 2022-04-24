High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 23, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 12:59 AM

High schools

Baseball

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 1

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley 4, New Castle 1

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 4, Belle Vernon 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 15, Beaver Falls 0

New Brighton 10, Freedom 0

Section 4

Waynesburg 11, Brownsville 7

Class 2A

Section 1

California 17, Beth-Center 16

Carmichaels 4, Bentworth 0

Section 2

Laurel 5, South Side 3

Section 4

Burgettstown 12, Brentwood 2

Nonsection

Avonworth 8, Ambridge 0

Blackhawk 12, Hopewell 7

South Fayette 5, Central Catholic 3

Indiana 12, Punxsutawney 3

Johnsonburg 13, Shenango 8

Cumberland Valley 8, North Allegheny 4

Shaler 10, Mars 7

Neshannock 18, Obama Academy 1

Peters Township 6, Latrobe 2

Ringgold 5, Beaver 1

Seneca Valley 9, Kiski Area 1

Sunday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Saturday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Shaler 10, Canon-McMillan 9

Girls

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair 17, Fox Chapel 14

Softball

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny 8, Norwin 7

Class 5A

Section 4

Trinity 12, South Fayette 1

West Allegheny 17, Western Beaver 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 8, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 14, Ringgold 4

Section 3

Beaver 3, Montour 2

Central Valley 16, Ambridge 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City 5, Keystone Oaks 4

Class 2A

Section 1

OLSH 15, Aliquippa 0

OLSH 16, Aliquippa 0

Section 3

Frazier 15, Bentworth 0

Section 4

Neshannock 20, Shenango 0

Nonsection

Highlands 11, Valley 3

Laurel 13, Moniteau 0

Neshannock 15, Keystone 0

West Mifflin 11, Plum 1

Shaler 13, Erie McDowell 5

Union 6, New Castle 2

Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Track and field

Boys

Saturday’s results

Butler Invitational

100: 1. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 10.76; 2. Kanye Thompson, McKeesport, 11.01; 3. Donovan Jones, Central Valley, 11.06; 4. Brayden Young, Butler, 11.07; 5. Kadin Johnson, Quaker Valley, 11.18; 6. Demario Crawford, Cathedral Prep, 11.19; 7. Lewis Clark, Avonworth/Northgate, 11.30; 8. Ben Lane, Freeport, 11.32.

200: 1. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 21.87; 2. Donovan Jones, Central Valley, 22.51; 3. Kadin Johnson, Quaker Valley, 22.66; 4. Nick Hartwick, Pine-Richland, 22.78; 5. Luke Mager, North Catholic, 22.86; 6. Landon Lacey, Butler, 23.11; 7. Jacob Thompson, Mars, 23.17; 8. Andrew Sudar, Central Valley, 23.18.

400: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 48.61; 2. Owen Putt, Indiana, 49.69; 3. Kadin Johnson, Quaker Valley, 49.87; 4. Lucas Slear, Butler, 49.92; 5. Alden Wetzel, Riverside, 50.61; 6. Stephen Schrim, Fox Chapel, 50.66; 7. Nicholas Hendrick, Mt. Lebanon, 51.48; 8. Riley Runyon, Greenville, 51.48.

800: 1. Jacob Puhalla, Moon, 1:54.77; 2. Ryder Kriley, Butler, 1:55.64; 3. Luke Simpson, Seneca Valley, 1:58.33; 4. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 2:00.08; 5. Tyler LaChapelle, Moon, 2:00.23; 6. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 2:01.74; 7. Ben McLean, Pine-Richland, 2:03.09; 8. Clark LaLomia, Quaker Valley, 2:03.11.

1600: 1. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 4:13.19; 2. Sage Vavro, Butler, 4:13.64; 3. Jacob Puhalla, Moon, 4:21.46; 4. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 4:21.86; 5. Luke Simpson, Seneca Valley, 4:23.00; 6. Ethan Papa, Blackhawk, 4:23.96; 7. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 4:26.91; 8. Jonah Nizami, Wheeling Park, 4:27.73.

3200: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 8:57.60; 2. Drew Griffith, Butler, 9:14.25; 3. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 9:19.99; 4. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 9:29.56; 5. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 9:32.38; 6. Thomas Hunyadi, Hickory, 9:48.14; 7. Dominic Flitcraft, Hopewell, 9:50.20; 8. MJ Pottinger, Grove City, 9:55.88.

110 hurdles: 1. Nick Farmer, Mohawk, 15.45; 2. Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, 15.67; 3. Logan Anderson, General McLane, 15.71; 4. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 15.73; 5. Ryan Schiller, Norwin, 16.17; 6. Michael Hvizdak, Hopewell, 16.25; 7. Noah Leathers, Quaker Valley, 16.44; 8. Anthony Singer, Norwin, 16.45.

300 hurdles: 1. Matt DeMatteo, Hampton, 39.15; 2. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 39.64; 3. Gavin Murdock, Lakeview, 41.26; 4. Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, 41.27; 5. Anthony Singer, Norwin, 41.68; 6. Logan Anderson, General McLane, 41.69; 7. John Patsey, Riverview, 42.26; 8. Brad Gelly, Pine-Richland, 42.61.

400 relay: 1. Butler (Presley Ornelas, Guinness Brown, Landon Lacey, Lucas Slear), 42.66; 2. Pine-Richland, 43.02; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 43.06; 4. North Catholic, 43.57; 5. Hickory, 43.86; 6. McKeesport, 44.08; 7. Central Valley, 44.36; 8. Mars, 44.37.

1600 relay: 1. Butler (Guinness Brown, Lucas Slear, Ryder Kriley, Brayden Young), 3:19.20; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 3:28.22; 3. Mars, 3:29.08; 4. Indiana, 3:33.10; 5. Deer Lakes, 3:33.49; 6. Pine-Richland, 3:34.55; 7. Riverside, 3:34.82; 8. Greenville, 3:35.68.

3200 relay: 1. Butler (Ryder Kriley, Raine Gratzmiller, Carson Knight, Isaac Busler), 8:05.90; 2. Fox Chapel, 8:10:95; 3. Indiana, 8:16.88; 4. Greenville, 8:20.59; 5. Baldwin, 8:26.97; 6. Quaker Valley, 8:28.52; 7. Winchester Thurston, 8:28.86; 8. North Catholic, 8:35.96.

High jump: 1. Josh Dreves, Grove City, 6-3; 2. Jace Walls, General McLane, 6-1; 2. Cody Daniels, Moniteau, 6-1; 4. Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian, 5-11; 4. Joey Dudkowski, Pine-Richland, 5-11; 6. Alden Wetzel, Riverside, 5-9; 6. Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, 5-9; 6. Seth Sciubba, Deer Lakes, 5-9; 6. Givonie Fout, Freeport, 5-9; 6. Evan Kurpakus, Mars, 5-9; 6. Isaiah Kline, Norwin, 5-9; 6. Tony Janay, Mt. Lebanon, 5-9; 6. Luke Campbell, Butler, 5-9; 6. Jake Hornbeck, Oil City, 5-9.

Long jump: 1. Demario Crawford, Cathedral Prep, 23-4.50; 2. Luca Bertolasio, Hickory, 22-10.50; 3. Tyler Rekich, Butler, 22-6; 4. Donovan Jones, Central Valley, 22-3.50; 5. Josh Dreves, Grove City, 21-7.50; 6. Matthew Essey, Hopewell, 21-4; 7. Luke Campbell, Butler, 21-1; 8. Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, 20-10.50.

Triple jump: 1. George Tabor, Fox Chapel, 43-3; 2. Shajit Pokwal, Baldwin, 43-1; 3. Ethan Folmer, Slippery Rock, 43-0.50; 4. Givonie Fout, Freeport, 42-10; 5. Matt DeMatteo, Hampton, 42-10; 6. Luke Campbell, Butler, 41-2; 7. Donavin Waller, Greensburg Salem, 40-10; 8. Jon Livermore, Butler, 40-7.50.

Discus: 1. Dwight Sarver, Greensburg Salem, 146-1; 2. Jacob Pomykata, Butler, 143-4; 3. Seaton Wozniak, Slippery Rock, 139-0; 4. Cam Crocker, Oil City, 133-6; 5. Alexander Cotton, Knoch, 129-9; 6. Trevor Howell, Wheeling Park, 123-9; 7. Nathan Digilio, North East, 123-2; 8. C.J. Hepler, Kiski Area, 118-8.

Javelin: 1. Aaron Schmook, Norwin, 198-3; 2. Cody Scherle, Norwin, 175-7; 3. Tyler Rekich, Butler, 170-11; 4. Luke Cramer, Karns City, 156-11; 5. Nate Skripac, Pine-Richland, 156-7; 6. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 154-10; 7. Caleb Kulikowski, Fox Chapel, 150-2; 8. Lane Smith, Lakeview, 148-8.

Shot put: 1. Seaton Wozniak, Slippery Rock, 46-3.75; 2. Caleb Kulikowski, Fox Chapel, 45-7; 3. Connor Lenz, Pine-Richland, 44-2.50; 4. Jacob Ottenweller, Mars, 43-6.75; 5. Dwight Sarver, Greensburg Salem, 43-4.25; 6. Malachi Hyde, Greenville, 43-4; 7. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 43-0.50; 8. Braeden Walker, West Mifflin, 42-7.75.

Pole vault: 1. Tristan McGarrah, Butler, 15-1; 2. Teddy McHale, Riverside, 13-7; 2. Charles Weber, Indiana, 13-7; 4. Jackson Timko, Grove City, 13-1; 4. Josh Saurer, Indiana, 13-1; 6. Ryan Bernardi, Butler, 12-7; 6. Jack Mill, Pine-Richland, 12-7; 8. Willum Sheffler, Wilmington, 12-1; 8. Tim Calvetti, Mt. Lebanon, 12-1; 8. Noah Byun, Grove City, 12-1.

Team scores: 1. Butler 140.67; 2. Slippery Rock 35.67; 3. Pine-Richland 35.50; 4. Fox Chapel 31; 5. North Catholic 30; 6. Indiana 29; 7. Norwin 27.67; 8. Central Valley 22; 8. Quaker Valley 22; 10. Grove City 20.50.

