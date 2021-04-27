High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 26, 2021
Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 12:52 AM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 7, Seneca Valley 4
North Allegheny 8, Butler 1
Pine-Richland 10, Allderdice 0
Section 2
Hempfield 4, Canon-McMillan 0
Mt. Lebanon 7, Baldwin 3
Norwin 7, Upper St. Clair 3
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 17, Gateway 2
Penn-Trafford 11, McKeesport 1
Latrobe at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 2
Mars 13, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 9, Penn Hills 5
Armstrong at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 8, Moon 3
South Fayette 10, North Hills 1
West Allegheny 5, Shaler 4
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson 9, Trinity 2
Peters Township 7, Albert Gallatin 6
Bethel Park at Connellsville, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 7, Freeport 5
Knoch 9, Indiana 8
Highlands at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk 5, Quaker Valley 4
Central Valley 6, New Castle 3
Montour 16, Beaver 0
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 0
West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 6
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0
Hopewell 5, New Brighton 1
Mohawk 3, Freedom 1
Section 2
Avonworth 7, Keystone Oaks 2
South Park 11, South Allegheny 4
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 5, East Allegheny 2
Ligonier Valley at Valley, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Derry, ppd.
Section 4
Charleroi 11, Southmoreland 5
McGuffey 12, Brownsville 2
Yough 12, Waynesburg Central 2
Class 2A
Section 1
California 9, Washington 7
Carmichaels 10, Frazier 1
Beth-Center 3, Bentworth 2
Section 2
Riverside 3, South Side 1
Shenango 8, Laurel 5
Section 3
Jeannette 11, Apollo-Ridge 10
Shady Side Academy 7, Northgate 1
Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 4
Burgettstown 15, Clairton 0
Chartiers-Houston 9, Fort Cherry 5
Seton LaSalle 14, Carlynton 1
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, Rochester 1
Union 9, Cornell 5
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Mapletown 8
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Bishop Canevin 0
West Greene 8, Monessen 2
Section 3
Eden Christian 18, Leechburg 0
Sewickley Academy 6, Riverview 5
Springdale 7, St. Joseph 3
Nonsection
Bethel Park 5, Fox Chapel 0
Highlands 2, Deer Lakes 0
Obama Academy 12, Cornerstone Christian, Ohio 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Mars at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Shaler at West Allegheny, 4:45 p.m.
South Fayette at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Peters Township at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
South Park at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4:15 p.m.
Frazier at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at California, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Riverside at South Side, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Northgate at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Bishop Canevin, 4:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Monday’s Results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 1
Hampton 19, Oakland Catholic 6
Indiana 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 3
Plum 19, Greensburg Salem 1
Section 2
Blackhawk 19, Trinity 4
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 9, Fox Chapel 3
Softball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 17, Mt. Lebanon 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, ppd.
Section 2
Hempfield 6, Pine-Richland 0
Norwin 10, Butler 1
Seneca Valley 3, North Allegheny 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 10, Woodland Hills 4
Indiana 13, Penn Hills 1
Plum 7, Franklin Regional 6
Section 2
Connellsville 12, Gateway 1
Penn-Trafford 11, Albert Gallatin 3
Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Section 3
Hampton 17, Oakland Catholic 2
North Hills 13, Mars 4
Shaler at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 14, Western Beaver 0
Trinity 5, South Fayette 1
Moon 8, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 8, McKeesport 2
Greensburg Salem 7, Knoch 4
Highlands 13, Freeport 2
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 2, Yough 0
West Mifflin 18, Uniontown 3
Belle Vernon 13, Laurel Highlands 3
Section 3
Central Valley 7, New Castle 3
Hopewell 13, Ambridge 1
Montour 16, Blackhawk 1
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny 12, Shady Side Academy 2
Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.
North Catholic at Derry, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver Falls 10, Quaker Valley 9
Keystone Oaks 11, Ellwood City 9
South Park at Avonworth, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 7, South Allegheny 4
Waynesburg 14, Brownsville 2
McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 23, Aliquippa 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Carlynton 3
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 8, Apollo-Ridge 0
Serra Catholic 15, Jeannette 0
Steel Valley 7, Brentwood 2
Section 3
Carmichaels 15, Bentworth 0
Beth-Center 8, California 5
Washington at Frazier, ppd.
Section 4
Laurel 10, Mohawk 0
Neshannock 9, Riverside 2
Shenango 11, Freedom 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side 13, Bishop Canevin 3
Union 20, Sewickley Academy 3
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 11, Monessen 8
West Greene 10, Avella 0
Section 3
Leechburg 13, Northgate 0
St. Joseph 10, Riverview 0
Springdale 16, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
Charleroi 11, Ringgold 1
Fort Cherry 8, Mapletown 6
Beaver at New Brighton, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Neshannock, 4 p.m. (DH)
Class A
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Section 3
Plum 3, Woodland Hills 2
Class AA
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Nonsection
Connellsville 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Fox Chapel 3, Peters Township 2
Track and Field
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 7
Boys
Canon-McMillan 77, South Fayette 73
South Fayette 116, Chartiers Valley 33
Class AA
Section 8
Frazier 67, Serra Catholic 66
Girls
Class AAA
Section 7
South Fayette 96, Canon-McMillan 54
South Fayette 116, Chartiers Valley 33
Class AA
Section 8
Frazier 79, Serra Catholic 51
Volleyball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Latrobe at Penn Hills, ppd.
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 3, Bethel Park 0
Seton LaSalle 3, South Fayette 0
Montour 3, Moon 2
North Hills 3, Canon-McMillan 1
North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
