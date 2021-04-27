High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 26, 2021

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | 12:52 AM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 7, Seneca Valley 4

North Allegheny 8, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 10, Allderdice 0

Section 2

Hempfield 4, Canon-McMillan 0

Mt. Lebanon 7, Baldwin 3

Norwin 7, Upper St. Clair 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 17, Gateway 2

Penn-Trafford 11, McKeesport 1

Latrobe at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 2

Mars 13, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 9, Penn Hills 5

Armstrong at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 8, Moon 3

South Fayette 10, North Hills 1

West Allegheny 5, Shaler 4

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson 9, Trinity 2

Peters Township 7, Albert Gallatin 6

Bethel Park at Connellsville, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 7, Freeport 5

Knoch 9, Indiana 8

Highlands at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, Quaker Valley 4

Central Valley 6, New Castle 3

Montour 16, Beaver 0

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 0

West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 6

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0

Hopewell 5, New Brighton 1

Mohawk 3, Freedom 1

Section 2

Avonworth 7, Keystone Oaks 2

South Park 11, South Allegheny 4

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 5, East Allegheny 2

Ligonier Valley at Valley, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Derry, ppd.

Section 4

Charleroi 11, Southmoreland 5

McGuffey 12, Brownsville 2

Yough 12, Waynesburg Central 2

Class 2A

Section 1

California 9, Washington 7

Carmichaels 10, Frazier 1

Beth-Center 3, Bentworth 2

Section 2

Riverside 3, South Side 1

Shenango 8, Laurel 5

Section 3

Jeannette 11, Apollo-Ridge 10

Shady Side Academy 7, Northgate 1

Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 4

Burgettstown 15, Clairton 0

Chartiers-Houston 9, Fort Cherry 5

Seton LaSalle 14, Carlynton 1

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, Rochester 1

Union 9, Cornell 5

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Mapletown 8

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Bishop Canevin 0

West Greene 8, Monessen 2

Section 3

Eden Christian 18, Leechburg 0

Sewickley Academy 6, Riverview 5

Springdale 7, St. Joseph 3

Nonsection

Bethel Park 5, Fox Chapel 0

Highlands 2, Deer Lakes 0

Obama Academy 12, Cornerstone Christian, Ohio 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Mars at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Shaler at West Allegheny, 4:45 p.m.

South Fayette at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Peters Township at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

South Park at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4:15 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at California, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Riverside at South Side, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Northgate at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Bishop Canevin, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Monday’s Results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

Hampton 19, Oakland Catholic 6

Indiana 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Plum 19, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 19, Trinity 4

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 9, Fox Chapel 3

Softball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 17, Mt. Lebanon 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, ppd.

Section 2

Hempfield 6, Pine-Richland 0

Norwin 10, Butler 1

Seneca Valley 3, North Allegheny 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 10, Woodland Hills 4

Indiana 13, Penn Hills 1

Plum 7, Franklin Regional 6

Section 2

Connellsville 12, Gateway 1

Penn-Trafford 11, Albert Gallatin 3

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 3

Hampton 17, Oakland Catholic 2

North Hills 13, Mars 4

Shaler at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 14, Western Beaver 0

Trinity 5, South Fayette 1

Moon 8, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 8, McKeesport 2

Greensburg Salem 7, Knoch 4

Highlands 13, Freeport 2

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 2, Yough 0

West Mifflin 18, Uniontown 3

Belle Vernon 13, Laurel Highlands 3

Section 3

Central Valley 7, New Castle 3

Hopewell 13, Ambridge 1

Montour 16, Blackhawk 1

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny 12, Shady Side Academy 2

Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.

North Catholic at Derry, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver Falls 10, Quaker Valley 9

Keystone Oaks 11, Ellwood City 9

South Park at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 7, South Allegheny 4

Waynesburg 14, Brownsville 2

McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 23, Aliquippa 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Carlynton 3

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 8, Apollo-Ridge 0

Serra Catholic 15, Jeannette 0

Steel Valley 7, Brentwood 2

Section 3

Carmichaels 15, Bentworth 0

Beth-Center 8, California 5

Washington at Frazier, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel 10, Mohawk 0

Neshannock 9, Riverside 2

Shenango 11, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 13, Bishop Canevin 3

Union 20, Sewickley Academy 3

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 11, Monessen 8

West Greene 10, Avella 0

Section 3

Leechburg 13, Northgate 0

St. Joseph 10, Riverview 0

Springdale 16, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Charleroi 11, Ringgold 1

Fort Cherry 8, Mapletown 6

Beaver at New Brighton, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Neshannock, 4 p.m. (DH)

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Section 3

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 2

Class AA

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Nonsection

Connellsville 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Fox Chapel 3, Peters Township 2

Track and Field

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 7

Boys

Canon-McMillan 77, South Fayette 73

South Fayette 116, Chartiers Valley 33

Class AA

Section 8

Frazier 67, Serra Catholic 66

Girls

Class AAA

Section 7

South Fayette 96, Canon-McMillan 54

South Fayette 116, Chartiers Valley 33

Class AA

Section 8

Frazier 79, Serra Catholic 51

Volleyball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Latrobe at Penn Hills, ppd.

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 3, Bethel Park 0

Seton LaSalle 3, South Fayette 0

Montour 3, Moon 2

North Hills 3, Canon-McMillan 1

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change.