High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 27, 2021

By:

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 12:45 AM

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 13, Allderdice 3

North Allegheny 11, Butler 0

Central Catholic 2, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Hempfield 11, Canon-McMillan 1

Mt. Lebanon 7, Baldwin 5

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 11, Gateway 0

Latrobe 10, Kiski Area 8

Penn-Trafford 6, McKeesport 1

Section 2

Hampton at Armstrong, ppd.

Mars 13, Woodland Hills 2

Plum 6, Penn Hills 2

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 8, Moon 6

Shaler 7, West Allegheny 1

South Fayette 10, North Hills 2

Section 4

Albert Gallatin 6, Peters Township 4

Thomas Jefferson 7, Trinity 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 7, Freeport 1

Knoch 5, Indiana 3

Section 2

Montour 7, Beaver 3

Quaker Valley 12, Blackhawk 2

New Castle 15, Central Valley 4

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 11

Ringgold 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 5, Beaver Falls 0

Mohawk 9, Freedom 4

Hopewell 4, New Brighton 1

Section 2

Avonworth 14, Keystone Oaks 7

South Allegheny 12, South Park 11

Section 3

Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.

East Allegheny 5, Mt. Pleasant 4

Valley 8, Ligonier Valley 1

Section 4

Charleroi 22, Southmoreland 20

McGuffey 13, Brownsville 1

Waynesburg Central 14, Yough 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 15, Beth-Center 5

Carmichaels 15, Frazier 2

California 11, Washington 0

Section 2

South Side 7, Riverside 4

Shenango at Laurel, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 4, Jeannette 2

Northgate at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Burgettstown 7, Clairton 4

Seton LaSalle 15, Carlynton 1

Chartiers-Houston 11, Fort Cherry 4

Class A

Section 1

Union 15, Cornell 0

Rochester 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 15, Bishop Canevin 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 8

West Greene 9, Monessen 5

Section 3

Riverview 16, Sewickley Academy 1

St. Joseph 10, Springdale 6

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, ppd.

District 8

City League

Obama Academy 18, Westinghouse 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Avella, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Union, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class AA

Section 1

Quaker Valley 9, Trinity 5

Girls

Class AAA

Section 1

Peters Township 11, Allderdice 0

Latrobe 13, Penn-Trafford 7

Section 2

Pine-Richland 10, Moon 7

Shaler 16, Freeport 2

Sewickley Academy 18, North Allegheny 16

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 18, Baldwin 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 11, Woodland Hills 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 15, East Allegheny 0

Section 2

Avonworth 5, South Park 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry 24, Aliquippa 1

Section 3

Carmichaels 10, California 0

Section 4

Neshannock 16, Freedom 1

Neshannock 3, Freedom 1

Class A

Section 2

Avella 7, Jefferson-Morgan 4

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 10, Monessen 0

Indiana at Marion Center, ppd.

Frazier 9, Laurel Highlands 2

Bethel Park 10, South Fayette 7

St. Joseph 18, Cornell 1

District 8

City League

Brashear at Carrick, ppd.

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m. (DH)

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Mars at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Freeport at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Yough at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Central Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Derry at Valley, ppd.

East Allegheny at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Beaver Falls at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

South Side at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Avella, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys Doubles Championships

Monday’s results

Class AAA

First round

Anup Nadesan/Advait Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Raj Ginde/Srivatsa Bellamkonda, North Allegheny, 10-7; Ethan Estatico/Paul Langbein, Chartiers Valley d. Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maheshwari, Moon, 10-3; Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon d. Dom Robinson/August Lawrence, Latrobe, 10-4; Joshua Kim/Brandon McEwen, North Hills d. Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice, 10-4; Chase Davidson/Shomik Telang, North Allegheny d. Kyle Broadhurst/Anthony Arshoun, Central Catholic, 10-4; Harrison Chui/Dev Patel, Upper St. Clair d. Shrey Ramesh/Vishal Thulasiram, Franklin Regional, 10-1; Will Ernharth/Zain Hussan, Fox Chapel d. Brian Lee/Alex Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 10-2; Ellian Ascencio/David Lusk, Peters Township d. Nate Feinstein/Martin Staresinic, Allderdice, 10-4.

Quarterfinals

Nadesan/Kulkarni d. Estatico/Langbein, 10-4; Wilkes/Wilke d. Kim/McEwen, 10-4; Davidson/Telang d. Chui/Patel, 10-7; Ascencio/Lusk d. Ernharth/Hussan, 11-9.

Semifinals

Nadesan/Kulkarni d. Wilkes/Wilkes, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (1), 6-3; Davidson/Telang d. Ascencio/Lusk, 7-5, 7-5.

Class AA

First round

Henry Veeck/Michael Lipton, Quaker Valley d. Gabe Norris/Richard Ratliff, Highlands, 10-8; Dylan Weiss/Alex Duing, South Park d. Ryan Hardek/Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, wbf; Andrew Cavett/Jeff Allison, Beaver d. Nicholas Bussard/Dylan Gentile, Valley, 10-5; Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park d. Evan Dean/Steven Schaville, Neshannock, 10-2; Will Sirianni/Thomas Pangburn, Quaker Valley d. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello, Central Valley, wbf; Nick Yurechko/Tyler Salvatore, Mt. Pleasant d. Dario Wolfe/Thomas Albert, Valley, 10-8; Oscar Nigam/Allen Gao, Winchester Thurston d. Ben Ritenour/Matt Metrosky, Greensburg CC, 10-4; Lukas Prepelka/Andrew Engleka, Carlynton d. Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic, wbf.

Quarterfinals

Veeck/Lipton d. Weiss/Duing, 10-4; Toth/Bowden d. Cavett/Allison, 10-4; Sirianni/Panburn d. Yurechko/Salvatore, 10-7; Nigam/Gao d. Prepelka/Engleka, 10-1.

Semifinals

Toth/Bowden d. Veeck/Linpton, 6-4, 6-2; Sirianni/Pangburn d. Nigam/Gao, 6-2, 6-3.

Note: Top two teams in Class AAA and top three teams in Class AA advance to PIAA tournament. Finals and consolation finals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny.

Volleyball

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 2

Peters Township 3, South Fayette 0

Section 2

Butler 3, North Hills 1

Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 1

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0

Section 3

Armstrong at Norwin, ppd.

Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Beaver County Christian, ppd.

North Catholic at Hopewell, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, ppd.

Section 2

Mars at Plum, ppd.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Trinity at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Nonsection

Latrobe 3, Deer Lakes 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.