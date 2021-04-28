High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 27, 2021
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 12:45 AM
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 13, Allderdice 3
North Allegheny 11, Butler 0
Central Catholic 2, Seneca Valley 0
Section 2
Hempfield 11, Canon-McMillan 1
Mt. Lebanon 7, Baldwin 5
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 11, Gateway 0
Latrobe 10, Kiski Area 8
Penn-Trafford 6, McKeesport 1
Section 2
Hampton at Armstrong, ppd.
Mars 13, Woodland Hills 2
Plum 6, Penn Hills 2
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 8, Moon 6
Shaler 7, West Allegheny 1
South Fayette 10, North Hills 2
Section 4
Albert Gallatin 6, Peters Township 4
Thomas Jefferson 7, Trinity 4
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 7, Freeport 1
Knoch 5, Indiana 3
Section 2
Montour 7, Beaver 3
Quaker Valley 12, Blackhawk 2
New Castle 15, Central Valley 4
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 11
Ringgold 3, Elizabeth Forward 1
West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 5, Beaver Falls 0
Mohawk 9, Freedom 4
Hopewell 4, New Brighton 1
Section 2
Avonworth 14, Keystone Oaks 7
South Allegheny 12, South Park 11
Section 3
Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.
East Allegheny 5, Mt. Pleasant 4
Valley 8, Ligonier Valley 1
Section 4
Charleroi 22, Southmoreland 20
McGuffey 13, Brownsville 1
Waynesburg Central 14, Yough 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 15, Beth-Center 5
Carmichaels 15, Frazier 2
California 11, Washington 0
Section 2
South Side 7, Riverside 4
Shenango at Laurel, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 4, Jeannette 2
Northgate at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Burgettstown 7, Clairton 4
Seton LaSalle 15, Carlynton 1
Chartiers-Houston 11, Fort Cherry 4
Class A
Section 1
Union 15, Cornell 0
Rochester 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Bishop Canevin 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 8
West Greene 9, Monessen 5
Section 3
Riverview 16, Sewickley Academy 1
St. Joseph 10, Springdale 6
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Western Beaver, ppd.
District 8
City League
Obama Academy 18, Westinghouse 2
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Avella, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Union, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class AA
Section 1
Quaker Valley 9, Trinity 5
Girls
Class AAA
Section 1
Peters Township 11, Allderdice 0
Latrobe 13, Penn-Trafford 7
Section 2
Pine-Richland 10, Moon 7
Shaler 16, Freeport 2
Sewickley Academy 18, North Allegheny 16
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 18, Baldwin 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 11, Woodland Hills 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 15, East Allegheny 0
Section 2
Avonworth 5, South Park 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Fort Cherry 24, Aliquippa 1
Section 3
Carmichaels 10, California 0
Section 4
Neshannock 16, Freedom 1
Neshannock 3, Freedom 1
Class A
Section 2
Avella 7, Jefferson-Morgan 4
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston 10, Monessen 0
Indiana at Marion Center, ppd.
Frazier 9, Laurel Highlands 2
Bethel Park 10, South Fayette 7
St. Joseph 18, Cornell 1
District 8
City League
Brashear at Carrick, ppd.
Obama Academy at Westinghouse, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m. (DH)
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Mars at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Freeport at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Yough at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Central Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Montour at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Derry at Valley, ppd.
East Allegheny at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
Beaver Falls at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
South Side at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Avella, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
California at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Carrick at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys Doubles Championships
Monday’s results
Class AAA
First round
Anup Nadesan/Advait Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Raj Ginde/Srivatsa Bellamkonda, North Allegheny, 10-7; Ethan Estatico/Paul Langbein, Chartiers Valley d. Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maheshwari, Moon, 10-3; Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon d. Dom Robinson/August Lawrence, Latrobe, 10-4; Joshua Kim/Brandon McEwen, North Hills d. Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice, 10-4; Chase Davidson/Shomik Telang, North Allegheny d. Kyle Broadhurst/Anthony Arshoun, Central Catholic, 10-4; Harrison Chui/Dev Patel, Upper St. Clair d. Shrey Ramesh/Vishal Thulasiram, Franklin Regional, 10-1; Will Ernharth/Zain Hussan, Fox Chapel d. Brian Lee/Alex Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 10-2; Ellian Ascencio/David Lusk, Peters Township d. Nate Feinstein/Martin Staresinic, Allderdice, 10-4.
Quarterfinals
Nadesan/Kulkarni d. Estatico/Langbein, 10-4; Wilkes/Wilke d. Kim/McEwen, 10-4; Davidson/Telang d. Chui/Patel, 10-7; Ascencio/Lusk d. Ernharth/Hussan, 11-9.
Semifinals
Nadesan/Kulkarni d. Wilkes/Wilkes, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (1), 6-3; Davidson/Telang d. Ascencio/Lusk, 7-5, 7-5.
Class AA
First round
Henry Veeck/Michael Lipton, Quaker Valley d. Gabe Norris/Richard Ratliff, Highlands, 10-8; Dylan Weiss/Alex Duing, South Park d. Ryan Hardek/Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, wbf; Andrew Cavett/Jeff Allison, Beaver d. Nicholas Bussard/Dylan Gentile, Valley, 10-5; Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park d. Evan Dean/Steven Schaville, Neshannock, 10-2; Will Sirianni/Thomas Pangburn, Quaker Valley d. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello, Central Valley, wbf; Nick Yurechko/Tyler Salvatore, Mt. Pleasant d. Dario Wolfe/Thomas Albert, Valley, 10-8; Oscar Nigam/Allen Gao, Winchester Thurston d. Ben Ritenour/Matt Metrosky, Greensburg CC, 10-4; Lukas Prepelka/Andrew Engleka, Carlynton d. Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic, wbf.
Quarterfinals
Veeck/Lipton d. Weiss/Duing, 10-4; Toth/Bowden d. Cavett/Allison, 10-4; Sirianni/Panburn d. Yurechko/Salvatore, 10-7; Nigam/Gao d. Prepelka/Engleka, 10-1.
Semifinals
Toth/Bowden d. Veeck/Linpton, 6-4, 6-2; Sirianni/Pangburn d. Nigam/Gao, 6-2, 6-3.
Note: Top two teams in Class AAA and top three teams in Class AA advance to PIAA tournament. Finals and consolation finals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny.
Volleyball
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 2
Peters Township 3, South Fayette 0
Section 2
Butler 3, North Hills 1
Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 1
North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0
Section 3
Armstrong at Norwin, ppd.
Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour at Beaver County Christian, ppd.
North Catholic at Hopewell, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, ppd.
Section 2
Mars at Plum, ppd.
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Trinity at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Nonsection
Latrobe 3, Deer Lakes 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
