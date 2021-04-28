High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 28, 2021
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 11:54 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Latrobe 12, Kiski Area 2
Section 4
Bethel Park 13, Connellsville 0
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 5, Valley 3
Class 2A
Section 2
Shenango 7, Laurel 2
Nonsection
Burgettstown 10, Avella 0
Fox Chapel 8, Shady Side Academy 1
Hampton 4, Pine-Richland 2
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Bentworth 3
Neshannock 3, Serra Catholic 0
North Allegheny 5, Chartiers Valley 1
Seton LaSalle 4, Highlands 2
Steel valley 12, Carrick 2
Union 4, New Brighton 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at OLSH, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Butler at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.
Mohawk at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
North Star at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Highlands, 4 p.m.
South Side at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Uniontown at California, 4:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Yough at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Class AAA
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 15, Butler 6
Class AA
Section 1
Ellis School 16, Winchester Thurston 13
Hampton 18, Yough 0
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 15, Knoch 3
Mars 15, Quaker Valley 7
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Mt. Lebanon 15, Peters Township 12
Section 2
Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 1
Butler at Hempfield, ppd.
North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 10, Kiski Area 0
Franklin Regional 10, Penn Hills 2
Plum at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Latrobe 10, Albert Gallatin 0
Penn-Trafford 23, Gateway 0
Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 1
Section 3
Mars 17, Oakland Catholic 0
North Hills 6, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 8, Hampton 7
Section 4
Trinity 5, Moon 0
West Allegheny 5, Chartiers Valley 4
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Freeport 8, McKeesport 1
Highlands 11, Knoch 3
Section 2
Uniontown 11, Ringgold 1
West Mifflin 2, Yough 1
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Section 3
Beaver 5, Central Valley 0
Montour 11, New Castle 1
Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 17, Shady Side Academy 2
Derry at Valley, ppd.
East Allegheny at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth 2, Keystone Oaks 1
Ellwood City 18, Quaker Valley 2
South Park 12, Beaver Falls 6
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 7, Waynesburg 6
McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4
South Allegheny 13, Southmoreland 12
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 12, Fort Cherry 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Burgettstown 4
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 11, Steel Valley 3
Brentwood 3, Serra Catholic 1
Ligonier Valley 7, Seton LaSalle 0
Section 3
Bentworth 12, Beth-Center 2
Frazier 2, Charleroi 1
Carmichaels at Washington, ppd.
Section 4
Mohawk 20, Freedom 18
Mohawk 20, Freedom 8
Neshannock 9, New Brighton 0
Riverside 2, Shenango 0
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 15, Rochester 0
Cornell 2, Sewickley Academy 0
Union 12, South Side 5
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Avella 0
West Greene 8, Mapletown 3
Section 3
Ellis School 13, Riverview 2
Springdale 5, Leechburg 4
Nonsection
California 15, Jeannette 0
Carrick at Carlynton, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Latrobe at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Trinity at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Ringgold at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
North Star at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Uniontown at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Wilmington at New Castle, 4 p.m.
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys Doubles Championships
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Championship
Anup Nadesan/Advait Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Chase Davidson/Shomik Telang, North Allegheny. 6-2, 7-5
Consolation
Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon d. Ellian Ascencio/David Lusk, Peters Township, 6-4, 6-3
Class AA
Championship
Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park d. Will Sirianni/Thomas Pangburn, Quaker Valley, 7-5, 6-2
Consolation
Oscar Nigam/Allen Gao, Winchester Thurston d. Henry Veeck/Michael Lipton, Quaker Valley, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
Note: Top two teams in Class AAA and top three teams in Class AA advance to PIAA tournament.
Regular season
Class AAA
Section 3
Shaler 4, Baldwin 0
Class AA
Section 2
Beaver 3, Neshannock 2
Volleyball
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
