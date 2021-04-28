High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 28, 2021

By:

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 11:54 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Latrobe 12, Kiski Area 2

Section 4

Bethel Park 13, Connellsville 0

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 5, Valley 3

Class 2A

Section 2

Shenango 7, Laurel 2

Nonsection

Burgettstown 10, Avella 0

Fox Chapel 8, Shady Side Academy 1

Hampton 4, Pine-Richland 2

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Bentworth 3

Neshannock 3, Serra Catholic 0

North Allegheny 5, Chartiers Valley 1

Seton LaSalle 4, Highlands 2

Steel valley 12, Carrick 2

Union 4, New Brighton 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at OLSH, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Butler at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.

Mohawk at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Highlands, 4 p.m.

South Side at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Uniontown at California, 4:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Yough at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Class AAA

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 15, Butler 6

Class AA

Section 1

Ellis School 16, Winchester Thurston 13

Hampton 18, Yough 0

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 15, Knoch 3

Mars 15, Quaker Valley 7

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Mt. Lebanon 15, Peters Township 12

Section 2

Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 1

Butler at Hempfield, ppd.

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 10, Kiski Area 0

Franklin Regional 10, Penn Hills 2

Plum at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Latrobe 10, Albert Gallatin 0

Penn-Trafford 23, Gateway 0

Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 1

Section 3

Mars 17, Oakland Catholic 0

North Hills 6, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 8, Hampton 7

Section 4

Trinity 5, Moon 0

West Allegheny 5, Chartiers Valley 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Freeport 8, McKeesport 1

Highlands 11, Knoch 3

Section 2

Uniontown 11, Ringgold 1

West Mifflin 2, Yough 1

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Beaver 5, Central Valley 0

Montour 11, New Castle 1

Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 17, Shady Side Academy 2

Derry at Valley, ppd.

East Allegheny at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth 2, Keystone Oaks 1

Ellwood City 18, Quaker Valley 2

South Park 12, Beaver Falls 6

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 7, Waynesburg 6

McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4

South Allegheny 13, Southmoreland 12

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 12, Fort Cherry 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Burgettstown 4

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 11, Steel Valley 3

Brentwood 3, Serra Catholic 1

Ligonier Valley 7, Seton LaSalle 0

Section 3

Bentworth 12, Beth-Center 2

Frazier 2, Charleroi 1

Carmichaels at Washington, ppd.

Section 4

Mohawk 20, Freedom 18

Mohawk 20, Freedom 8

Neshannock 9, New Brighton 0

Riverside 2, Shenango 0

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 15, Rochester 0

Cornell 2, Sewickley Academy 0

Union 12, South Side 5

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Avella 0

West Greene 8, Mapletown 3

Section 3

Ellis School 13, Riverview 2

Springdale 5, Leechburg 4

Nonsection

California 15, Jeannette 0

Carrick at Carlynton, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Latrobe at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Ringgold at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Wilmington at New Castle, 4 p.m.

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys Doubles Championships

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Championship

Anup Nadesan/Advait Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Chase Davidson/Shomik Telang, North Allegheny. 6-2, 7-5

Consolation

Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon d. Ellian Ascencio/David Lusk, Peters Township, 6-4, 6-3

Class AA

Championship

Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park d. Will Sirianni/Thomas Pangburn, Quaker Valley, 7-5, 6-2

Consolation

Oscar Nigam/Allen Gao, Winchester Thurston d. Henry Veeck/Michael Lipton, Quaker Valley, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

Note: Top two teams in Class AAA and top three teams in Class AA advance to PIAA tournament.

Regular season

Class AAA

Section 3

Shaler 4, Baldwin 0

Class AA

Section 2

Beaver 3, Neshannock 2

Volleyball

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.