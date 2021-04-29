High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 29, 2021

By:

Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 11:52 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, ppd.

Bethel Park at Connellsville, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Derry, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Ambridge at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Avonworth at Knoch, ppd.

Baldwin at Central Catholic, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Yough, ppd.

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Brentwood at Northgate, ppd.

Brownsville at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, ppd.

Butler at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Eden Christian at Ambridge, ppd.

Gateway at Hampton, ppd.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.

Mohawk at Western Beaver, ppd.

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Riverside at Freedom, ppd.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Highlands, ppd.

South Side at Washington, ppd.

Uniontown at California, ppd.

West Allegheny at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Yough at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Riverview, 3 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Allderdice at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Park, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Karns City, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Clairton, 4 p.m.

South Park at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Nazareth Prep, 3:45 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at California, 4:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 18, Penn-Trafford 1

Class AA

Section 1

South Fayette 12, Quaker Valley 6

Section 2

Mars 20, North Hills 1

Girls

Class AAA

Section 2

Pine-Richland 12, Freeport 0

Shady Side Academy 10, Fox Chapel 2

North Hills 14, Shaler 13 (OT)

Class AA

Section 2

Hampton 20, Ellis 6

Nonsection

Latrobe 8, Greensburg Salem 7

Softball

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Latrobe at Gateway, ppd.

Section 3

North Hills at Hampton, ppd.

Section 4

Moon at South Fayette, ppd.

Trinity at Western Beaver, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Ringgold at Yough, ppd.

Section 3

Beaver at New Castle, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Karns City, ppd.

Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, ppd.

Uniontown at Brownsville, ppd.

Wilmington at New Castle, ppd.

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, ppd.

Carrick at Westinghouse, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m. (DH)

Section 2

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 4:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, ppd.

Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

South Park at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m. (DH)

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at South Side, 4 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic, 2 p.m. (DH)

Section 3

Riverview at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s results

Indiana 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Volleyball

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 3, Baldwin 1

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 1

South Fayette 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0

Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 0

Shaler 3, Butler 1

Section 3

Armstrong 3, Central Catholic 0

Norwin 3, Latrobe 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Montour 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Ambridge at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Derry at Mars, ppd.

Gateway at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Seton LaSalle at Trinity, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.