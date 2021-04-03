High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 3, 2021
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Saturday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 11, West Mifflin 1
Section 4
Plum 7, Armstrong 2
Plum 10, Armstrong 0
Nonsection
Mars 20, Shenango 8
Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 3
Pine-Richland 9, Hempfield 8
Riverside 15, Ellwood City 13
Seneca Valley 8, Avonworth 2
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Monday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Class AAA
Peters Township (15-4) vs. Bethel Park (7-11-0-2) at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.
North Allegheny (13-5-0-2) vs. Seneca Valley (13-6-0-1) at Baierl Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan (15-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (9-9-0-2) at Robert Morris, 8:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-9-0-1) at Frozen Pond, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Baldwin (17-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-6-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 8:30 p.m.
Armstrong (10-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.
Hempfield (12-6) vs. Franklin Regional (11-6-0-1) at Belmont Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Montour (11-5-0-2) vs. Latrobe (11-6-0-1) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7 p.m.
Class A
Indiana (17-0) vs. North Catholic (10-7-1-0) at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7 p.m.
McDowell (5-11-2-1) vs. Freeport (14-3-1-0) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area (14-3-1-0) vs. Greensburg Salem (10-6-0-1) at Belmont Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (12-4-1-1) vs. North Hills (11-5-1-1) at Ice Castle, 6:10 p.m.
Class B
Ringgold (16-0-0-1) vs. Avonworth (7-8-0-1) at Ice Castle, 8:10 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (11-4-0-2) vs. Connellsville (9-5-0-3) at Center Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Neshannock (13-3-0-2) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-10) at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Carrick (15-2) vs. Wilmington (12-6) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Softball
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant 6, Penn-Trafford 5
Shenango 5, Blackhawk 0
