High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 3, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, April 3, 2021 | 5:18 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Saturday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 11, West Mifflin 1

Section 4

Plum 7, Armstrong 2

Plum 10, Armstrong 0

Nonsection

Mars 20, Shenango 8

Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 3

Pine-Richland 9, Hempfield 8

Riverside 15, Ellwood City 13

Seneca Valley 8, Avonworth 2

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Monday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Class AAA

Peters Township (15-4) vs. Bethel Park (7-11-0-2) at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny (13-5-0-2) vs. Seneca Valley (13-6-0-1) at Baierl Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan (15-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (9-9-0-2) at Robert Morris, 8:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-9-0-1) at Frozen Pond, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin (17-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-6-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 8:30 p.m.

Armstrong (10-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Hempfield (12-6) vs. Franklin Regional (11-6-0-1) at Belmont Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Montour (11-5-0-2) vs. Latrobe (11-6-0-1) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7 p.m.

Class A

Indiana (17-0) vs. North Catholic (10-7-1-0) at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7 p.m.

McDowell (5-11-2-1) vs. Freeport (14-3-1-0) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area (14-3-1-0) vs. Greensburg Salem (10-6-0-1) at Belmont Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (12-4-1-1) vs. North Hills (11-5-1-1) at Ice Castle, 6:10 p.m.

Class B

Ringgold (16-0-0-1) vs. Avonworth (7-8-0-1) at Ice Castle, 8:10 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (11-4-0-2) vs. Connellsville (9-5-0-3) at Center Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Neshannock (13-3-0-2) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-10) at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Carrick (15-2) vs. Wilmington (12-6) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Softball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant 6, Penn-Trafford 5

Shenango 5, Blackhawk 0

All schedules are subject to change.

