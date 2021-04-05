High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 5, 2021
By:
Monday, April 5, 2021 | 11:48 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle 12, Laurel 0
Serra Catholic 16, Springdale 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Hampton at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Shaler, 4:15 a.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 4 a.m.
West Allegheny at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley , 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Yough, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Geibel at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
South Side at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 1
North Allegheny 5, Seneca Valley 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Pine-Richland 4, Upper St. Clair 2
Semifinals
April 12 schedule
Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Baldwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Thomas Jefferson 7, Armstrong 2
Franklin Regional 4, Hempfield 3 (OT)
Montour 4, Latrobe 3
Semifinals
April 13 schedule
Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.
Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Indiana 5, North Catholic 1
Freeport 4, McDowell 0
Kiski Area 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Chartiers Valley 3, North Hills 2
Semifinals
April 14 schedule
Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class B
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Ringgold 5, Avonworth 2
Bishop Canevin 3, Connellsville 2
Neshannock 6, Elizabeth Forward 2
Wilmington 3, Carrick 2
Semifinals
April 15 schedule
Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.
Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Waynesburg 16, Brownsville 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 6, Burgettstown 3
Nonsection
Beaver 2, Shenango 0
Carmichaels 5, Mapletown 1
Hampton 16, Upper St. Clair 6
Highlands 9, Valley 0
Indiana 14, Punxsutawney 4
Mt. Lebanon 12, South Park 2
North Hills 6, Chartiers Valley 4
Shaler 8, Armstrong 4
Brownsville at Monessen, ppd.
Leechburg at Jeannette, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at North Catholic, ppd.
Ringgold at Peters Township, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Yough, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
Avella at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Butler at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Central Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at California, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Plum, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Leechburg at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Yough at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Class AAA
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 5, Central Catholic 0
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 3, Beaver 2
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 5, McGuffey 0
Nonsection
Valley 5, Mars 0
Volleyball
WPIAL
Boys
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Montour, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Large, diverse list of candidates seeks WPIAL board of directors seat
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 3, 2021
• North Journal notebook: North Allegheny, North Hills teams start spring season
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 2, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 1, 2021