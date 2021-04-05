High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 5, 2021

Monday, April 5, 2021 | 11:48 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 12, Laurel 0

Serra Catholic 16, Springdale 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Hampton at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Shaler, 4:15 a.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 4 a.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley , 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Yough, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

South Side at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 1

North Allegheny 5, Seneca Valley 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Pine-Richland 4, Upper St. Clair 2

Semifinals

April 12 schedule

Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Baldwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Thomas Jefferson 7, Armstrong 2

Franklin Regional 4, Hempfield 3 (OT)

Montour 4, Latrobe 3

Semifinals

April 13 schedule

Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.

Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Indiana 5, North Catholic 1

Freeport 4, McDowell 0

Kiski Area 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Chartiers Valley 3, North Hills 2

Semifinals

April 14 schedule

Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Ringgold 5, Avonworth 2

Bishop Canevin 3, Connellsville 2

Neshannock 6, Elizabeth Forward 2

Wilmington 3, Carrick 2

Semifinals

April 15 schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Waynesburg 16, Brownsville 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 6, Burgettstown 3

Nonsection

Beaver 2, Shenango 0

Carmichaels 5, Mapletown 1

Hampton 16, Upper St. Clair 6

Highlands 9, Valley 0

Indiana 14, Punxsutawney 4

Mt. Lebanon 12, South Park 2

North Hills 6, Chartiers Valley 4

Shaler 8, Armstrong 4

Brownsville at Monessen, ppd.

Leechburg at Jeannette, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at North Catholic, ppd.

Ringgold at Peters Township, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Yough, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

Avella at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Butler at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Central Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at California, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Leechburg at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Class AAA

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 5, Central Catholic 0

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 3, Beaver 2

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 5, McGuffey 0

Nonsection

Valley 5, Mars 0

Volleyball

WPIAL

Boys

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Montour, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

