High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 7, 2021

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 11:06 PM

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 2, Allderdice 1

Central Catholic 6, Pine-Richland 2

North Allegheny 11, Seneca Valley 3

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 5, Canon-McMillan 3

Baldwin 4, Norwin 3

Hempfield 6, Upper St. Clair 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 8, Penn-Trafford 4

Latrobe 10, McKeesport 6

Gateway 12, Kiski Area 1

Section 2

Mars 15, Armstrong 3

Hampton 15, Penn Hills 0

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, ppd

Section 3

South Fayette 8, Moon 2

West Allegheny 8, North Hills 2

Shaler 4, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 4

Bethel Park 11, Trinity, 0

Albert Gallatin 4, Thomas Jefferson 3

Connellsville 11, Peters Township 8

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 3, Knoch 2

North Catholic 12, Burrell 2

Indiana 14, Freeport 4

Section 2

New Castle 11, Ambridge 0

Montour 4, Central Valley 1

Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 13, Ringgold 3

Uniontown 12, Greensburg Salem 8

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom 7, Beaver Falls 6

Ellwood City 5, New Brighton 3

Mohawk 2, Hopewell 1

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 9, Steel Valley 5

South Park 4, Avonworth 3

Section 3

Valley 12, Derry 8

Ligonier Valley 9, East Allegheny 6

Deer Lakes 10, Mt. Pleasant 0

Section 4

Southmoreland 8, Waynesburg 7

Yough 6, Brownsville 0

McGuffey 10, Charleroi 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Frazier 5, Bentworth 4

Carmichaels 13, California 2

Beth-Center 8, Washington 4

Section 2

Neshannock 14, Riverside 12

Aliquippa at Shenango, (n)

Section 3

Serra Catholic 13, Northgate 0

Shady Side Academy 15, Jeannette 3

Apollo-Ridge 30, Sto-Rox 0

Section 4

Fort Cherry 18, Clairton 2

Burgettstown 18, Carlynton 3

Chartiers-Houston 13, Brentwood 8

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 18, Avella 9

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 15, Mapletown 6

Bishop Canevin 12, Monessen 6

Section 3

Riverview 14, St. Joseph 1

Sewickley Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Springdale at Eden Christian, ppd.

Nonsection

Eden Christian 15, OLSH 2

Sewickley Academy 6, East Allegheny 5

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cornell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Union at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Boys

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 16, Penn-Trafford 6

Girls

Class AA

Section 1

Seton LaSalle 18, Ambridge 4

Indiana 14, Plum 10

Section 2

Hampton 17, Greensburg Salem 0

Chartiers Valley 13, North Catholic 4

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.

Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

April 14 schedule

Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

April 15 schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 16, Woodland Hills 0

Franklin Regional 5, Plum 0

Penn Hills at Indiana, ppd.

Section 4

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Trinity at South Fayette, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 16, Laurel Highlands 8

Elizabeth Forward 1, Yough 0

Uniontown at West Mifflin, ppd.

Section 3

Montour 16, Blackhawk 5

Ambridge 10, Hopewell 6

Central Valley at New Castle, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 25, Aliquippa 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 16, Carlynton 5

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, ppd.

Section 2

Serra Catholic 16, Jeannette 1

Steel Valley 8, Brentwood 5

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Section 3

Carmichaels 10, Bentworth 2

California 17, Beth-Center 16

Frazier at Washington, ppd.

Section 4

Neshannock 8, Riverside 2

Mohawk at Laurel, ppd.

Shenango at Freedom, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

South Side 11, Bishop Canevin 0

Union 29, Cornell 0

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 9, Monessen 1

West Greene at Avella, ppd.

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Seneca Valley 12, Canon-McMillan 7

North Catholic 12, Oakland Catholic 2

Mars 9, Freeport 8

Keystone Oaks 14, Charleroi 5

Mt. Lebanon 9, West Allegheny 1

Mt. Pleasant 11, Valley 1

Knoch 9, Kiski Area 2

Hempfield 10, Penn-Trafford 9

Deer Lakes 12, Leechburg 2

Highlands 9, Hampton 7

Burrell 15, Springdale 0

Southmoreland 7, Derry 6

North Hills 10, Pine-Richland 0

Fox Chapel 3, North Allegheny 2

Mapletown 9, Fort Cherry 4

Riverview at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

South Park at Ringgold, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Northgate at Cornell, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Mars at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Jefferson-Morgan, 3:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Montour at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Yough, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Section championships

Class AAA

Section 1

Preliminary round

Brady Johnson, Norwin def. Nate Coleman, Kiski Area, 10-4.

First round

Anup Nadesan, Franklin Regional def. Johnson, 10-0; Ryan Beckering, Hempfield def. Jackson Newell, Kiski Area, 10-7; August Lawrence, Latrobe def. Nathan Clark, Gateway, 10-7; Brian Lee, Penn-Trafford def. Tyler Basinger, Connellsville, 10-0; Shrey Ramesh, Franklin Regional def. David Clark, Gateway, 10-2; Nate English, Albert Gallatin def. Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 10-3; Luke Snyder, Norwin def. Jakob Greer, Connellsville, 10-0; Dominic Robinson, Latrobe def. Justin Novotney, Hempfield, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Nadesan def. Beckering, 10-4; Lee def. Lawrence, 10-4; English def. Ramesh, 10-6; Robinson def. Snyder, 10-0.

Semifinals

Nadesan def. Lee, 6-2, 6-0; English def. Robinson, 6-2, 6-3.

Section 2

First round

Anthony Louder, Moon def. Alex Kott, West Allegheny, 10-0; Rohan Shah, Sewickley Academy def. Collin Gahagan, Butler, 10-2; Shomik Telamg, North Allegheny def. Colby Ohlund, Pine-Richland, 10-0; Josh Kim, North Hills def. Matt Kraft, Seneca Valley, 10-4; Chase Davidson, North Allegheny def. Drew Dubeck, West Allegheny, 10-0; Rohan Maheshwari, Moon def. Braiden Smalley, Pine-Richland, 11-9; Brandon McKwen, North Hills def. Paker Lague, Seneca Valley, 10-2; Jonathan Varghese, Sewickley Academy def. Josh Kelley, Butler, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Louder def. Shah, 10-0; Kim def. Telamg, 10-8; Davidson def. Maheshwari, 10-2; McKwen def. Varghese, 11-10 (7-5).

Semifinals

Louder def. Kim, 6-0, 6-2; Davidson def. McKwen, 6-0, 6-2.

Section 3

First round

Colin Gramley, Shady Side Academy def. Nino Walker, Plum, 10-0; Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin def. Anthony Arshoun, Central Catholic, 10-5; Will Siegel, Fox Chapel def. James Sullivan, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Deniz Finkel, Allderdice def. Connor Allen, Shaler, 10-2; Adeel Piracha, Shady Side Academy def. Ben Kefalos, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Kyle Broadhurst, Central Catholic def. Aiden Sietz, Plum, 10-0; Cameron Szazynaski, Shaler def. Ian Kuchera, Allderdice, 10-5; Cooper Friday, Fox Chapel def. Owen Garofalo, Baldwin, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Gramley def. Yokopenic, 10-0; Finkel def. Siegel, 10-2; Piracha def. Broadhurst, 10-3; Szazynaski def. Friday, 10-7.

Semifinals

Gramley def. Finkel, 6-3, default; Piracha def. Szazynaski, 6-2, 6-1.

Section 4

First round

Jacob Patterson, South Fayette def. Tanush Bahl, Bethel Park, 10-0; Paul Langbein, Chartiers Valley def. Jonah Baram, Mt. Lebanon, 10-4; Eric Wang, Upper St. Clair def. Joey Felton, Canon-McMillan, 10-0; Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township def. Cameron Minnick, Trinity, 10-0; Ethan Estatico, Chartiers Valley def. William Helbling, Canon-McMillan, 10-0; David Lusk, Peters Township def. Aditya Patel, South Fayette, 10-6; Daniel Wang, Upper St. Clair def. Gawin Hsu, Bethel Park, 10-2; Philip Gorun, Mt. Lebanon def. Jack Finley, Trinity, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Patterson def. Langbein, 10-0; Ascencio def. E. Wang, 10-1; Lusk def. Estatico, 10-8; Gorun def. D. Wang, 10-2.

Semifinals

Patterson def. Ascencio, 6-0, 6-0; Gorun def. Lusk, 6-4, 6-1.

Class AA

Section 1

Preliminary round

Clayton Rosensteel, Ringgold def. Greg Arentzen, Greensburg Salem, 10-4; Matt Metrosky, Greensburg Central Catholic def. Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland, 10-0

First round

Joe Toth, South Park def. Rosensteel, 10-4; Bryan Nguyen, Ringgold def. Bryton Montgomery, Southmoreland, 10-1; Ben Ritenour, Greensburg Central Catholic def. Tony Sparta, Thomas Jefferson, 10-3; Nick Yurechko, Mt. Pleasant def. Josh Smoley, West Mifflin, 10-0; Tyler Salvatore, Mt. Pleasant def. Danny Lynch, Bentworth, 10-6; Ethan Bowden, South Park def. Emmett Chelseigh, McKeesport, 10-0; Bryce Clemence, Greensburg Salem def. Ryan Smoley, West Mifflin, 10-3; Drew Dimidijian, Thomas Jefferson def. Metrosky, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Toth def. Nguyen, 10-1; Yurechko def. Ritenour, 11-9; Bowden def. Salvatore, 10-1; Dimidijian def. Clemence, 10-3.

Semifinals

Toth def. Yurechko, 6-3, 6-1; Dimidijian def. Bowden, 6-3, 6-4.

Section 2

Preliminary round

Nick Penza, Ambridge def. Duncan Springer, Beaver Falls, 10-1; Shane Hughes, Blackhawk def. Hunter Farnsworth, Riverside, 10-6.

First round

Ryan Hardek, Central Valley def. Penza, 10-2; Ethan Geist, Riverside def. Mark Hewitt, Beaver Falls, 10-5; Adam Bechtold, Mars def. Josh Urban, Neshannock, 10-8; Luke Hagberg, Blackhawk def. Mason McCarty-Cogis, Beaver, 10-5; Andrew Cavett, Beaver def. Devin Lust, Ellwood City, 10-0; Tim Jayamahon, Mars def. Max Kuffer, Ellwood City, 10-8; Christian Kosinski, Central Valley def. Matt Kowalski, Ambridge, 10-0; Evan Dean, Neshannock def. Hughes, 10-5.

Quarterfinals

Hardek def. Geist, 10-3; Hagberg def. Bechtold, 10-8; Cavett def. Jayamahon, 10-6; Kosinski def. Dean, 10-2.

Semifinals

Hardek def. Hagberg, 6-1, 6-1; Kosinski def. Cavett, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Section 3

First Round

Nicholas Scheller, North Catholic def. Kyle Varga, Springdale, 10-1; Richard Ratliff, Highlands def. David Frederick, Burrell, 10-1; Thomas Albert, Valley def. Kevin Golden, Knoch, 10-8; Ethan Oh, Hampton def. Laughlin Pagnucci, Indiana, 10-1; Nicholas Bussard, Valley def. Adam Rothenber, Hampton, 10-8; Ethan Shearer, Indiana def. John Mack, Knoch 10-3; Brody Golla, North Catholic def. Holden Swink, Springdale, 10-1; Gabe Norris, Highlands def. Cam Wagner, Burrell, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Scheller def. Ratliff, 10-0; Albert def. Oh, 10-8; Bussard def. Shearer, 10-8; Norris def. Golla, 10-3

Semifinals

Scheller def. Albert, 6-0, 6-1; Norris def. Brussard, 6-0, 6-1.

Class AA

Section 4

First round

Quinn Kenny, Keystone Oaks def. Nate Witkowski, McGuffey, 10-4; Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy def. Andrew Engelka, Carlynton, 10-0; Allen Gao, Winchester Thurston def. Maggie Wilson, Seton La Salle, 10-1; Oscar Nigam, Winchester Thurston def.Gavin Nielson, Washington, 10-0; Lukas Prepelka, Carlynton def. Jacob Plants, McGuffey, 10-1; Hayden Kenny, Keystone Oaks def. Caleb Brown, Seton La Salle, 10-4.

Quarterfinals

Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley def. Q. Kenny, 10-0; Gillespie def. Gao, 10-2; Nigam def. Prepelka, 10-1; Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley def. H. Kenny, 10-4.

Semifinals

M. Sirianni def. Gillespie, 6-0, 6-1; W. Sirianni def. Nigam, 6-4, 6-1.

Volleyball

WPIAL

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Peters Township 3, Penn Hills 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 2

Latrobe at Derry, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Derry at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.