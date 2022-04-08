High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 11:33 PM

High school

Baseball

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ambridge 10, Steel Valley 0

South Park 3, Avonworth 2

Section 4

Charleroi 6, McGuffey 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 4

Fort Cherry at Brentwood, ppd.

Nonsection

Burgettstown 10, Avella 0

Knoch 5, Riverside 3

Latrobe 7, Hempfield 6

Punxsutawney 11, Ligonier Valley 4

Thomas Jefferson 9, West Mifflin 2

Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Carrick at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Yough, ppd.

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Leechburg at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Obama Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at West Allegheny, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Carlynton, ppd.

Shenango at Union, ppd.

Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.

Waynesburg at West Greene, ppd.

West Shamokin at Derry, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Eden Christian at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Butler, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Laurel at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Montour at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Moon at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Plum, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 4 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Washington at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at California, 4:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 14, Penn-Trafford 8

Hempfield 9, Latrobe 8

Section 2

North Allegheny 13, Fox Chapel 7

Class 2A

Section 2

Mars 18, North Hills 1

Quaker Valley 20, Seton LaSalle 2

Nonsection

Moon 11, Trinity 4

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 6, Latrobe 4

Section 2

Fox Chapel 15, Butler 6

North Hills 17, Freeport 12

Shady Side Academy 15, Shaler 1

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 14, Plum 4

North Allegheny 16, Moon 14

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, ppd.

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 3

Mars at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 15, Moon 6

Upper St. Clair at Western Beaver, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Section 2

Ringgold at Yough, ppd.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Burgettstown at Carlynton, ppd.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel 2, Freedom 0

Mohawk 13, New Brighton 1

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.

Union 7, South Side 6

Section 2

West Greene 10, Monessen 0

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, ppd.

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Avella, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Latrobe at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

McKeesport at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Yough at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.

Valley at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

South Park at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Section 2

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

California at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.

South Side at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Freedom at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL

Section tournaments

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Third place

Josh Havrilla, Latrobe d. Justin Novotney, Hempfield, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Semifinals

Trey Davidson, North Allegheny d. Severn Harmon, Sewickley Academy

Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Manas Kathir, North Allegheny, 7-5, 6-1

Finals

Davidson, North Allegheny d. Lounder, Moon, 6-3, 6-1

Third place

Kathir, North Allegheny d. Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 7-6, 6-3

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Finals

Kyle Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. David Mnushkin, Shady Side Academy, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Third place

Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Finals

Jake Patterson, South Fayette d. Philip Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-0

Third place

Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Dev Patel, Upper St. Clair, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0

Class 2A

Section 1

At Greensburg Central Catholic

Finals

Drew Djmidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Tim Lakatos, South Park, 6-0, 6-1

Third place

Alex Duing, South Park d. Bryan Nguyen, Ringgold, 7-5, 6-1

Section 2

At Blackhawk

Finals

Josh Dunham, Mars d. Luke Raymundo, Mars, 6-0, 6-4

Third place

Andrew Cavett, Beaver d. Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, 6-4, 5-7, 6-0

Section 3

At Valley

Finals

Nick Scheller, North Catholic d. Brody Golla, North Catholic, 6-0, 6-1

Third place

Jack Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Nicholas Bussard, Valley, 6-1, 6-0

Section 4

At Sewickley Academy Courts

Semifinals

Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Ethen Oh, Hampton, 6-1, 6-1

Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. John Rohrkaste, Montour, 7-5, 6-2

Finals

M. Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. W. Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-4, 6-4

Third place

Rohrkaste, Montour d. Oh, Hampton, 6-1, 6-1

Track and field

Thursday’s results

Section 4-3A

Boys

Freeport 75, Highlands 37

Girls

Freeport 74, Highlands 40

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 1

South Fayette 3, Moon 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Latrobe 3, Central Catholic 1

Armstrong 3, Penn Hills 2

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 1

Montour 3, Hopewell 1

Section 2

Gateway 3, Deer Lakes 1

Derry at Mars, ppd.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 0

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.