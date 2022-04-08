High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 7, 2022
Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 11:33 PM
High school
Baseball
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 2
Ambridge 10, Steel Valley 0
South Park 3, Avonworth 2
Section 4
Charleroi 6, McGuffey 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 4
Fort Cherry at Brentwood, ppd.
Nonsection
Burgettstown 10, Avella 0
Knoch 5, Riverside 3
Latrobe 7, Hempfield 6
Punxsutawney 11, Ligonier Valley 4
Thomas Jefferson 9, West Mifflin 2
Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Carrick at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Yough, ppd.
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Leechburg at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Obama Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at West Allegheny, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Carlynton, ppd.
Shenango at Union, ppd.
Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.
Waynesburg at West Greene, ppd.
West Shamokin at Derry, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Eden Christian at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Butler, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Laurel at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Montour at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Moon at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Plum, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 4 p.m.
South Side at Freedom, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Washington at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at California, 4:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park 14, Penn-Trafford 8
Hempfield 9, Latrobe 8
Section 2
North Allegheny 13, Fox Chapel 7
Class 2A
Section 2
Mars 18, North Hills 1
Quaker Valley 20, Seton LaSalle 2
Nonsection
Moon 11, Trinity 4
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 6, Latrobe 4
Section 2
Fox Chapel 15, Butler 6
North Hills 17, Freeport 12
Shady Side Academy 15, Shaler 1
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 14, Plum 4
North Allegheny 16, Moon 14
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Butler at Hempfield, ppd.
North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 3
Mars at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 15, Moon 6
Upper St. Clair at Western Beaver, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Section 2
Ringgold at Yough, ppd.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 2
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Burgettstown at Carlynton, ppd.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Laurel 2, Freedom 0
Mohawk 13, New Brighton 1
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.
Union 7, South Side 6
Section 2
West Greene 10, Monessen 0
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, ppd.
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Avella, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Latrobe at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Knoch at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
McKeesport at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Yough at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.
Valley at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
South Park at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Section 2
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
California at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.
South Side at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Freedom at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL
Section tournaments
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Third place
Josh Havrilla, Latrobe d. Justin Novotney, Hempfield, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Semifinals
Trey Davidson, North Allegheny d. Severn Harmon, Sewickley Academy
Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Manas Kathir, North Allegheny, 7-5, 6-1
Finals
Davidson, North Allegheny d. Lounder, Moon, 6-3, 6-1
Third place
Kathir, North Allegheny d. Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 7-6, 6-3
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
Finals
Kyle Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. David Mnushkin, Shady Side Academy, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Third place
Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Finals
Jake Patterson, South Fayette d. Philip Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-0
Third place
Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Dev Patel, Upper St. Clair, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0
Class 2A
Section 1
At Greensburg Central Catholic
Finals
Drew Djmidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Tim Lakatos, South Park, 6-0, 6-1
Third place
Alex Duing, South Park d. Bryan Nguyen, Ringgold, 7-5, 6-1
Section 2
At Blackhawk
Finals
Josh Dunham, Mars d. Luke Raymundo, Mars, 6-0, 6-4
Third place
Andrew Cavett, Beaver d. Christian Kosinski, Central Valley, 6-4, 5-7, 6-0
Section 3
At Valley
Finals
Nick Scheller, North Catholic d. Brody Golla, North Catholic, 6-0, 6-1
Third place
Jack Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Nicholas Bussard, Valley, 6-1, 6-0
Section 4
At Sewickley Academy Courts
Semifinals
Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Ethen Oh, Hampton, 6-1, 6-1
Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. John Rohrkaste, Montour, 7-5, 6-2
Finals
M. Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. W. Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-4, 6-4
Third place
Rohrkaste, Montour d. Oh, Hampton, 6-1, 6-1
Track and field
Thursday’s results
Section 4-3A
Boys
Freeport 75, Highlands 37
Girls
Freeport 74, Highlands 40
Volleyball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 1
South Fayette 3, Moon 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Latrobe 3, Central Catholic 1
Armstrong 3, Penn Hills 2
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 3, Ambridge 1
Montour 3, Hopewell 1
Section 2
Gateway 3, Deer Lakes 1
Derry at Mars, ppd.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 0
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, (n)
