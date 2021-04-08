High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 8, 2021
Thursday, April 8, 2021 | 11:28 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Section 4
Blackhawk 12, Beaver 8
Nonsection
Serra Catholic 13, South Allegheny 3
Chartiers Valley 17, Carrick 6
Southmoreland 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 4
North Hills 17, Fox Chapel 10
Shenango 14, Union 4
Cornell at Ambridge, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Bentworth at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Burrell at Derry, 4 p.m.
Butler at Gateway, 4 p.m.
California at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Montour, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Clairton at East Allegheny, 3:45 a.m.
Cornell at Springdale, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Valley, 4 p.m.
Frazier at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Freedom at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Hampton at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Union, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.
North Allegheny at Plum, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Armstrong, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Shenango at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Semifinals
Class AAA
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.
Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Wednesday’s schedule
Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class B
April 15 schedule
Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.
Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 10, Hempfield 6
Mt. Lebanon 18, Penn-Trafford 1
Peters Township 16, Norwin 2
Section 2
Butler 19, Freeport 6
Sewickley Academy 19, Pine-Richland 17
North Allegheny 21, North Hills 7
Fox Chapel 15, Moon 12
Nonsection
Blackhawk 16, Franklin Regional 4
Mars 11, Hampton 8
Softball
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin 10, Butler 0
Class 5A
Section 3
North Hills 8, Mars 0
Section 4
South Fayette 6, Trinity 5
Class 2A
Section 1
Fort Cherry 5, Chartiers-Houston 4
Section 4
Laurel 14, Mohawk 2
Class A
Section 1
Union 18, Sewickley Academy 0
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 7, Laurel Highlands 3
Yough 5, Penn-Trafford 2
St. Joseph 10, Jeannette 0
West Allegheny 13, Montour 11
Brownsville 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4
Charleroi 7, McGuffey 4
Canon-McMillan 7, Latrobe 6
Woodland Hills at Gateway, ppd.
City League
Brashear 15, Carrick 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Norwin, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, ppd.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.
Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Trinity, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Freeport at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Montour, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Derry at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Ellwood City at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.
Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Frazier, 4:15 a.m.
Washington at Carmichaels, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Union at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Northgate, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at Monessen, 4 p.m.
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Carrick, 3:45 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Section championships
Class AAA
Section 1
Finals
Anup Nadesan, Franklin Regional def. Nate English, Albert Gallatin, 6-0, 6-0
Third place
Dominic Robinson, Latrobe def. Brian Lee, Penn-Trafford, 6-2, default
Section 2
Finals
Chase Davidson, North Allegheny def. Anthony Louder, Moon, 6-2, 7-6
Third place
Josh Kim, North Hills def. Brandon McKwen, North Hills, 6-0, 6-2
Section 3
Finals
Colin Gramley, Shady Side Academy def. Adeel Piracha, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-4
Third place
Deniz Finkel, Allderdice def. Cameron Szazynaski, Shaler, 6-1, 6-0
Section 4
Finals
Jacob Patterson, South Fayette def. Philip Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-0
Class AA
Section 1
Finals
Drew Dimidijian, Thomas Jefferson def. Joe Toth, South Park, 6-1, 7-6 (5)
Third place
Ethan Bowden, South Park def. Nick Yurechko, Mt. Pleasant, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Section 2
Finals
Christian Kosinki, Central Valley def. Ryan Hardek, Central Valley, 6-1, 6-4
Third place
Andrew Cavett, Beaver def. Luke Hagberg, Blackhawk, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1
Section 3
Finals
Nicholas Scheller, North Catholic def. Gabe Norris, Highlands, 6-0, 6-1
Third place
Nicholas Bussard, Valley def. Thomas Albert, Valley, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
Section 4
Finals
Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley def. Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-3, 6-4
Third place
Oscar Nigam, Winchester Thurston def. Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy, 7-6 (5), 6-1
Track and Field
WPIAL
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 80, Uniontown 61
Belle Vernon 106, Ringgold 43
Section 4
Freeport 113, Highlands 35
Section 8
Blackhawk 109, Quaker Valley 40
Class 2A
Section 7
Derry 104, Leechburg 18
Section 8
Greensburg Central Catholic 121, Frazier 29
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 137, Uniontown 7
Belle Vernon 114, Ringgold 36
Section 4
Freeport 111, Highlands 37
Section 8
Quaker Valley 87, Blackhawk 62
Class 2A
Section 7
Derry 141, Leechburg 6
Section 8
Greensburg Central Catholic 112, Frazier 37
Volleyball
WPIAL
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 2
South Fayette 3, Moon 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0
Shaler at Fox Chapel, (n)
Section 3
Armstrong 3, Penn Hills 2
Hempfield 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Central Catholic at Latrobe, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell 3, Montour 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Ambridge 3, North Catholic 2
Section 2
Mars 3, Derry 0
Deer Lakes 3, Gateway 1
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Nonsection
Peters Township at Pine-Richland, (n)
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
DuBois at Derry, 7 p.m.
McDowell at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
