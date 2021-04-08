High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 8, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, April 8, 2021 | 11:28 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Blackhawk 12, Beaver 8

Nonsection

Serra Catholic 13, South Allegheny 3

Chartiers Valley 17, Carrick 6

Southmoreland 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 4

North Hills 17, Fox Chapel 10

Shenango 14, Union 4

Cornell at Ambridge, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Derry, 4 p.m.

Butler at Gateway, 4 p.m.

California at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Montour, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Clairton at East Allegheny, 3:45 a.m.

Cornell at Springdale, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Valley, 4 p.m.

Frazier at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Freedom at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Hampton at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Union, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at Plum, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Armstrong, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Shenango at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.

Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

April 15 schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 10, Hempfield 6

Mt. Lebanon 18, Penn-Trafford 1

Peters Township 16, Norwin 2

Section 2

Butler 19, Freeport 6

Sewickley Academy 19, Pine-Richland 17

North Allegheny 21, North Hills 7

Fox Chapel 15, Moon 12

Nonsection

Blackhawk 16, Franklin Regional 4

Mars 11, Hampton 8

Softball

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin 10, Butler 0

Class 5A

Section 3

North Hills 8, Mars 0

Section 4

South Fayette 6, Trinity 5

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry 5, Chartiers-Houston 4

Section 4

Laurel 14, Mohawk 2

Class A

Section 1

Union 18, Sewickley Academy 0

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 7, Laurel Highlands 3

Yough 5, Penn-Trafford 2

St. Joseph 10, Jeannette 0

West Allegheny 13, Montour 11

Brownsville 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4

Charleroi 7, McGuffey 4

Canon-McMillan 7, Latrobe 6

Woodland Hills at Gateway, ppd.

City League

Brashear 15, Carrick 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Norwin, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, ppd.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Trinity, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Derry at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Ellwood City at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 4:15 a.m.

Washington at Carmichaels, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Union at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Northgate, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Monessen, 4 p.m.

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Carrick, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Section championships

Class AAA

Section 1

Finals

Anup Nadesan, Franklin Regional def. Nate English, Albert Gallatin, 6-0, 6-0

Third place

Dominic Robinson, Latrobe def. Brian Lee, Penn-Trafford, 6-2, default

Section 2

Finals

Chase Davidson, North Allegheny def. Anthony Louder, Moon, 6-2, 7-6

Third place

Josh Kim, North Hills def. Brandon McKwen, North Hills, 6-0, 6-2

Section 3

Finals

Colin Gramley, Shady Side Academy def. Adeel Piracha, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-4

Third place

Deniz Finkel, Allderdice def. Cameron Szazynaski, Shaler, 6-1, 6-0

Section 4

Finals

Jacob Patterson, South Fayette def. Philip Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 6-0

Class AA

Section 1

Finals

Drew Dimidijian, Thomas Jefferson def. Joe Toth, South Park, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

Third place

Ethan Bowden, South Park def. Nick Yurechko, Mt. Pleasant, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Section 2

Finals

Christian Kosinki, Central Valley def. Ryan Hardek, Central Valley, 6-1, 6-4

Third place

Andrew Cavett, Beaver def. Luke Hagberg, Blackhawk, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

Section 3

Finals

Nicholas Scheller, North Catholic def. Gabe Norris, Highlands, 6-0, 6-1

Third place

Nicholas Bussard, Valley def. Thomas Albert, Valley, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

Section 4

Finals

Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley def. Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-3, 6-4

Third place

Oscar Nigam, Winchester Thurston def. Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy, 7-6 (5), 6-1

Track and Field

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 80, Uniontown 61

Belle Vernon 106, Ringgold 43

Section 4

Freeport 113, Highlands 35

Section 8

Blackhawk 109, Quaker Valley 40

Class 2A

Section 7

Derry 104, Leechburg 18

Section 8

Greensburg Central Catholic 121, Frazier 29

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 137, Uniontown 7

Belle Vernon 114, Ringgold 36

Section 4

Freeport 111, Highlands 37

Section 8

Quaker Valley 87, Blackhawk 62

Class 2A

Section 7

Derry 141, Leechburg 6

Section 8

Greensburg Central Catholic 112, Frazier 37

Volleyball

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 2

South Fayette 3, Moon 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Shaler at Fox Chapel, (n)

Section 3

Armstrong 3, Penn Hills 2

Hempfield 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Central Catholic at Latrobe, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Montour 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Ambridge 3, North Catholic 2

Section 2

Mars 3, Derry 0

Deer Lakes 3, Gateway 1

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Nonsection

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

DuBois at Derry, 7 p.m.

McDowell at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

