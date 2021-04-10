High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 9, 2021

Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 12:48 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk 12, Beaver 6

Class 2A

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Burgettstown 0

Nonsection

Ringgold 5, Charleroi 2

East Allegheny 8, Clairton 1

Neshannock 15, Mohawk 0

Carmichaels 17, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Upper St. Clair 8, Pine-Richland 6

Derry 14, Burrell 4

Uniontown 16, Brownsville 6

Indiana 5, Clearfield 5

North Catholic 5, Ambridge 4

Fort Cherry 8, Avella 2

Fox Chapel 14, Valley 4

California 12, Waynesburg 11

Somerset 6, Ligonier Valley 2

South Side 10, Freedom 0

Seton LaSalle 17, Bishop Canevin 4

Laurel 13, Union 2

Knoch 7, Riverside 5

Central Valley 10, New Brighton 3

Shady Side Academy 14, Sewickley Academy 4

Norwin 11, Penn-Trafford 2

Aliquippa 7, Cornell 3

Hopewell 2, Quaker Valley 1

Shenango 13, Avonworth 0

Shaler 10, Hampton 0

Eden Christian 8, Northgate 0

West Greene 8, Bentworth 2

Laurel Highlands 14, Trinity 4

Baldwin 13, Bethel Park 9

Gateway 6, Butler 5

Montour 9 Canon-McMillan 6

South Allegheny 13, Brentwood 11

North Allegheny 5, Plum 1

McGuffey 8, Frazier 7

South Park 6, Thomas Jefferson 5

Apollo-Ridge 11, Riverview 3

Rochester 13, Beaver Falls 3

Jeannette at Southmoreland, ppd.

West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Cornell at Springdale, ppd.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Aliquippa at Laurel, 11 a.m.

Aliquippa at Laurel, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 11:30 a.m.

Beaver at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Central Valley at South Fayette, 1 p.m.

Ellwood City at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.

Freeport at Kiski Area, 4:30 p.m.

Gateway at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

South Park at McKeesport, 12 p.m.

West Greene at Washington, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.

Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

Thursday’s schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Friday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 14, Penn-Trafford 8

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 14, Freeport 4

South Fayette 9, Shaler 4

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 16, Moon 10

South Fayette 13, Shaler 11

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 15, Mt. Lebanon 0

Baldwin 9, Peters Township 2

Section 2

North Allegheny 6, Seneca Valley 2

Pine-Richland 2, Hempfield 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 12, Kiski Area 1

Woodland Hills at Plum, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 16, Albert Gallatin 1

Connellsville 13, Gateway 0

Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, ppd.

Section 3

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 1

Hampton 20, Oakland Catholic 2

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 1, West Allegheny 0

Trinity 3, Moon 2

Western Beaver at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 5, Greensburg Salem 4

Freeport 14, Highlands 4

Burrell 10, McKeesport 2

Section 2

Uniontown 11, Ringgold 1

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0

Section 3

Beaver 8, Central Valley 0

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 4

Montour 11, New Castle 5

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley 6, Deer Lakes 3

Shady Side Academy 20, East Allegheny 9

North Catholic 2, Derry 0

Section 2

Beaver Falls 14, Quaker Valley 8

Keystone Oaks 5, Ellwood City 2

Avonworth at South Park, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 10, South Allegheny 8

Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Burgettstown 2

Aliquippa at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 2

Serra Catholic 7, Brentwood 5

Apollo-Ridge 9, Steel Valley 5

Ligonier Valley 4, Seton LaSalle 0

Section 3

Frazier 5, Charleroi 4

Bentworth 10, Beth-Center 7

Washington at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 4

Neshannock 13, New Brighton 0

Shenango 7, Riverside 0

Freedom at Mohawk, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

South Side 9, Union 2

Bishop Canevin 10, Rochester 0

Cornell 16, Sewickley Academy 15

Section 2

West Greene 10, Mapletown 0

Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

St. Joseph 11, Riverview 0

Leechburg 18, Northgate 0

Nonsection

Jefferson-Morgan 7, California 5

Indiana 5, Cambria Heights 4

Brownsville 6, Monessen 4

Carlynton at Carrick, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Moon, 1 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 2 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 12 p.m.

McKeesport at Brashear, 2 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.

New Brighton at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.

Southmoreland at South Park, 12 p.m.

Union at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Class 3A

Section 3

Allderdice 5, Plum 0

Nonsection

Shaler 5, Knoch 0

Volleyball

WPIAL

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Derry 3, DuBois 0

Moon 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

McDowell 3, Butler 0

