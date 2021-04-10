High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 9, 2021
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Friday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk 12, Beaver 6
Class 2A
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Burgettstown 0
Nonsection
Ringgold 5, Charleroi 2
East Allegheny 8, Clairton 1
Neshannock 15, Mohawk 0
Carmichaels 17, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Upper St. Clair 8, Pine-Richland 6
Derry 14, Burrell 4
Uniontown 16, Brownsville 6
Indiana 5, Clearfield 5
North Catholic 5, Ambridge 4
Fort Cherry 8, Avella 2
Fox Chapel 14, Valley 4
California 12, Waynesburg 11
Somerset 6, Ligonier Valley 2
South Side 10, Freedom 0
Seton LaSalle 17, Bishop Canevin 4
Laurel 13, Union 2
Knoch 7, Riverside 5
Central Valley 10, New Brighton 3
Shady Side Academy 14, Sewickley Academy 4
Norwin 11, Penn-Trafford 2
Aliquippa 7, Cornell 3
Hopewell 2, Quaker Valley 1
Shenango 13, Avonworth 0
Shaler 10, Hampton 0
Eden Christian 8, Northgate 0
West Greene 8, Bentworth 2
Laurel Highlands 14, Trinity 4
Baldwin 13, Bethel Park 9
Gateway 6, Butler 5
Montour 9 Canon-McMillan 6
South Allegheny 13, Brentwood 11
North Allegheny 5, Plum 1
McGuffey 8, Frazier 7
South Park 6, Thomas Jefferson 5
Apollo-Ridge 11, Riverview 3
Rochester 13, Beaver Falls 3
Jeannette at Southmoreland, ppd.
West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Cornell at Springdale, ppd.
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Aliquippa at Laurel, 11 a.m.
Aliquippa at Laurel, 1 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 11:30 a.m.
Beaver at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Central Valley at South Fayette, 1 p.m.
Ellwood City at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.
Freeport at Kiski Area, 4:30 p.m.
Gateway at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
South Park at McKeesport, 12 p.m.
West Greene at Washington, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Semifinals
Class AAA
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.
Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Wednesday’s schedule
Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class B
Thursday’s schedule
Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.
Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Friday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 14, Penn-Trafford 8
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy 14, Freeport 4
South Fayette 9, Shaler 4
Girls
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 16, Moon 10
South Fayette 13, Shaler 11
Softball
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 15, Mt. Lebanon 0
Baldwin 9, Peters Township 2
Section 2
North Allegheny 6, Seneca Valley 2
Pine-Richland 2, Hempfield 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 12, Kiski Area 1
Woodland Hills at Plum, ppd.
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Penn-Trafford 16, Albert Gallatin 1
Connellsville 13, Gateway 0
Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, ppd.
Section 3
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 1
Hampton 20, Oakland Catholic 2
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 1, West Allegheny 0
Trinity 3, Moon 2
Western Beaver at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 5, Greensburg Salem 4
Freeport 14, Highlands 4
Burrell 10, McKeesport 2
Section 2
Uniontown 11, Ringgold 1
Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0
Section 3
Beaver 8, Central Valley 0
Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 4
Montour 11, New Castle 5
Class 3A
Section 1
Valley 6, Deer Lakes 3
Shady Side Academy 20, East Allegheny 9
North Catholic 2, Derry 0
Section 2
Beaver Falls 14, Quaker Valley 8
Keystone Oaks 5, Ellwood City 2
Avonworth at South Park, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 10, South Allegheny 8
Southmoreland 6, McGuffey 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Burgettstown 2
Aliquippa at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 2
Serra Catholic 7, Brentwood 5
Apollo-Ridge 9, Steel Valley 5
Ligonier Valley 4, Seton LaSalle 0
Section 3
Frazier 5, Charleroi 4
Bentworth 10, Beth-Center 7
Washington at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 4
Neshannock 13, New Brighton 0
Shenango 7, Riverside 0
Freedom at Mohawk, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
South Side 9, Union 2
Bishop Canevin 10, Rochester 0
Cornell 16, Sewickley Academy 15
Section 2
West Greene 10, Mapletown 0
Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
St. Joseph 11, Riverview 0
Leechburg 18, Northgate 0
Nonsection
Jefferson-Morgan 7, California 5
Indiana 5, Cambria Heights 4
Brownsville 6, Monessen 4
Carlynton at Carrick, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Ambridge at Moon, 1 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 2 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 12 p.m.
McKeesport at Brashear, 2 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.
New Brighton at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.
Southmoreland at South Park, 12 p.m.
Union at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Class 3A
Section 3
Allderdice 5, Plum 0
Nonsection
Shaler 5, Knoch 0
Volleyball
WPIAL
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Derry 3, DuBois 0
Moon 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
McDowell 3, Butler 0
