High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 16, 2022

By:

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 | 9:46 PM

High schools

Golf

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 8

Shaler 202, Highlands 274

Medalists: Joey Miller, Jacob Crissman (S) 37

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 203*, Greensburg Central Catholic 203

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 36, Wade Boyle (GCC) 37

*Won on first playoff hole

Section 3

McGuffey 215, Bentworth 258

Medalists: Jacob Ross, Logan Crowe, Brody Wagner (M), 40; Nathan Cdoski (B), 38

Section 7

Serra Catholic 237, South Allegheny 304

Medalist: Josh Nesky (SA) 43

South Park 199, East Allegheny 252

Medalists: JP Tusai, Ryan Tumas (SP) 36, Janasko (EA) 47

Section 8

Elizabeth Forward 209, Frazier 235

Medalists: Logan Monzak (EF) 38, Nixen Erdley (F) 35

Nonsection

North Allegheny 187, Mt. Lebanon 202

Medalists: Colin Wang, Ethan Byrne (NA) 36, Callen Wilcox (ML) 34

South Fayette 208, Canon-McMillan 218

Medalist: Brady Fleck (SF) 39

Seneca Valley 195, Shady Side Academy 224

Medalists: Casey Clawson (SV) 37, Ryan Frolich (SSA) 41

Waynesburg 196, Chartiers-Houston 276

Medalists: Mason Switalski (W) 37, Jake Brookman (CH) 48

North Catholic 188, Mars 193

Medalists: Ethan Ellis, JR Hufnagel (NC) 36, Blake Bertolo (M) 36

Peters Township 173, Chartiers Valley 220

Medalists: Austin Malley, Griffin Hansberry (PT) 34, Jake Federouch (CV) 39

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 183, Elizabeth Forward 215

Medalists: Madeline Zerega, Tess Kanche (ML) 41, Mya Morgan (EF) 40

Section 3

Norwin 216, Hempfield 226

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 173, Butler 190, Indiana 226

Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 40; Taylor Temple (B), 42; Isabella Slagle (I), 51

Butler 190, Pine-Richland: 207

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.