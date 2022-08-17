High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 16, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022 | 9:46 PM
High schools
Golf
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 8
Shaler 202, Highlands 274
Medalists: Joey Miller, Jacob Crissman (S) 37
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 203*, Greensburg Central Catholic 203
Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 36, Wade Boyle (GCC) 37
*Won on first playoff hole
Section 3
McGuffey 215, Bentworth 258
Medalists: Jacob Ross, Logan Crowe, Brody Wagner (M), 40; Nathan Cdoski (B), 38
Section 7
Serra Catholic 237, South Allegheny 304
Medalist: Josh Nesky (SA) 43
South Park 199, East Allegheny 252
Medalists: JP Tusai, Ryan Tumas (SP) 36, Janasko (EA) 47
Section 8
Elizabeth Forward 209, Frazier 235
Medalists: Logan Monzak (EF) 38, Nixen Erdley (F) 35
Nonsection
North Allegheny 187, Mt. Lebanon 202
Medalists: Colin Wang, Ethan Byrne (NA) 36, Callen Wilcox (ML) 34
South Fayette 208, Canon-McMillan 218
Medalist: Brady Fleck (SF) 39
Seneca Valley 195, Shady Side Academy 224
Medalists: Casey Clawson (SV) 37, Ryan Frolich (SSA) 41
Waynesburg 196, Chartiers-Houston 276
Medalists: Mason Switalski (W) 37, Jake Brookman (CH) 48
North Catholic 188, Mars 193
Medalists: Ethan Ellis, JR Hufnagel (NC) 36, Blake Bertolo (M) 36
Peters Township 173, Chartiers Valley 220
Medalists: Austin Malley, Griffin Hansberry (PT) 34, Jake Federouch (CV) 39
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 183, Elizabeth Forward 215
Medalists: Madeline Zerega, Tess Kanche (ML) 41, Mya Morgan (EF) 40
Section 3
Norwin 216, Hempfield 226
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 173, Butler 190, Indiana 226
Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 40; Taylor Temple (B), 42; Isabella Slagle (I), 51
Butler 190, Pine-Richland: 207
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
