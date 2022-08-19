TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 18, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 10:26 PM

High schools

Golf

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 203, Latrobe 211

Medalists: Alex Graham (N) 38, PJ Germano (L) 40

Penn-Trafford 196, Armstrong 211

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 37

Indiana 199, Hempfield 206

Section 2

Trinity 198, Ringgold 241

Medalists: Brock Carrigan, Logan Daniels (T) 39, Clayton Benson (R) 41

Section 3

Seneca Valley 185, Butler 203

Medalists: Lucas Bruns (SV) 34, Wyatt Kos (B) 38

Mars 193, Pine-Richland 206

Medalist: Will Campbell (M) 36, Will Hilton (PR) 37

Section 4

Franklin Regional 200, Kiski Area 207

Medalist: Nolan Shilling (FR) 36, Trey Roberts (KA) 38

Section 5

Blackhawk 211, Beaver 214

Medalists: Jake Sheesley (BL) 38, Pacer Hill (BE) 41

Section 6

Thomas Jefferson 192, Mt. Lebanon 200

Hole-in-one: Maggie Allan (TJ), No. 1, 145 yards

Bethel Park 195, Canon-McMillan 201

Medalists: Dom Nerone (BP) 34, Braeden Gerchow (CM) 36

Section 7

Peters Township 189, Baldwin 250

Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 35, Alex Golvash (B) 40

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 212, Hampton 219

Medalists: Tyler Schmitt (H) 35, Landon Mauser (SSA) 40

North Catholic 183, Highlands 281

Medalists: Ethan Ellis, JR Hufnagel, Luke Lamb, Justin Kontul (NC) 36, Lucas Oddis (H) 49

Class 2A

Section 1

Knoch 218, Deer Lakes 232

Medalist: Mitch Davies (K) 39

Section 2

Derry 213, Southmoreland 251

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 35, Max Sokol (S) 41

Greensburg Central Catholic 200, Ligonier Valley 210

Medalists: Braden Riley (GCC) 34, Luke Lentz (LV) 39

Section 3

Bentworth 290, Jefferson-Morgan 295

Medalists: Nathan Coski (B) 46, Brock Bayles (JM) 39

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 216, Fort Cherry 223

Medalists: Ty Serakowski (KO) 41, AJ Tarolli (FC) 37

Section 5

Mohawk 203, Ellwood City 211

Medalists: Keigan Hoppers (M) 35, Jordan Keller, Mitch Covert (EC) 40

Section 6

South Side 237, Hopewell 242

Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 40, Noah Salter (H) 45

Section 7

South Park 192, Brentwood 298

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 33, Ethan Wolf (B) 47

East Allegheny 267, South Allegheny 290

Medalists: Josh Nesky (SA) 42, Jacob Cochran, Tom Kearns (EA) 48

Steel Valley 252, West Mifflin 270

Medalist: Ryder Varhola (SV) 42

Section 8

Charleroi 230, Frazier 247

Medalists: Nick Summers (C) 41, Nixon Erdley (F) 41

Belle Vernon 203, Geibel 257

Medalists: Rogan Maloney, Jordan Mocello (BVA) 39, Evan Bower (G) 41

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 170, Seneca Valley 180

Medalists: Alizabeth Cross (M) 41, Lahini Ranaweera (SV) 40

North Allegheny 185, Blackhawk 220

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 41, Vanessa Matthews (B) 48

Section 3

Hempfield 206, Indiana 246

Medalists: Milana Yannascoli (H) 45, Peyton Scott (I) 58

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt Pleasant 177, Ligonier Valley 210

Medalists: Natalie Miller (MP) 42, Amanda Woods (LV) 40 (tied school record)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 17, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 16, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 15, 2022
Ligonier Valley accepting nominations for inaugural athletic hall of fame class
Fox Chapel’s Ultimate Frisbee team looking to reload roster

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter