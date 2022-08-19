High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 18, 2022
By:
Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 10:26 PM
High schools
Golf
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 203, Latrobe 211
Medalists: Alex Graham (N) 38, PJ Germano (L) 40
Penn-Trafford 196, Armstrong 211
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 37
Indiana 199, Hempfield 206
Section 2
Trinity 198, Ringgold 241
Medalists: Brock Carrigan, Logan Daniels (T) 39, Clayton Benson (R) 41
Section 3
Seneca Valley 185, Butler 203
Medalists: Lucas Bruns (SV) 34, Wyatt Kos (B) 38
Mars 193, Pine-Richland 206
Medalist: Will Campbell (M) 36, Will Hilton (PR) 37
Section 4
Franklin Regional 200, Kiski Area 207
Medalist: Nolan Shilling (FR) 36, Trey Roberts (KA) 38
Section 5
Blackhawk 211, Beaver 214
Medalists: Jake Sheesley (BL) 38, Pacer Hill (BE) 41
Section 6
Thomas Jefferson 192, Mt. Lebanon 200
Hole-in-one: Maggie Allan (TJ), No. 1, 145 yards
Bethel Park 195, Canon-McMillan 201
Medalists: Dom Nerone (BP) 34, Braeden Gerchow (CM) 36
Section 7
Peters Township 189, Baldwin 250
Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 35, Alex Golvash (B) 40
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 212, Hampton 219
Medalists: Tyler Schmitt (H) 35, Landon Mauser (SSA) 40
North Catholic 183, Highlands 281
Medalists: Ethan Ellis, JR Hufnagel, Luke Lamb, Justin Kontul (NC) 36, Lucas Oddis (H) 49
Class 2A
Section 1
Knoch 218, Deer Lakes 232
Medalist: Mitch Davies (K) 39
Section 2
Derry 213, Southmoreland 251
Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 35, Max Sokol (S) 41
Greensburg Central Catholic 200, Ligonier Valley 210
Medalists: Braden Riley (GCC) 34, Luke Lentz (LV) 39
Section 3
Bentworth 290, Jefferson-Morgan 295
Medalists: Nathan Coski (B) 46, Brock Bayles (JM) 39
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 216, Fort Cherry 223
Medalists: Ty Serakowski (KO) 41, AJ Tarolli (FC) 37
Section 5
Mohawk 203, Ellwood City 211
Medalists: Keigan Hoppers (M) 35, Jordan Keller, Mitch Covert (EC) 40
Section 6
South Side 237, Hopewell 242
Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 40, Noah Salter (H) 45
Section 7
South Park 192, Brentwood 298
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 33, Ethan Wolf (B) 47
East Allegheny 267, South Allegheny 290
Medalists: Josh Nesky (SA) 42, Jacob Cochran, Tom Kearns (EA) 48
Steel Valley 252, West Mifflin 270
Medalist: Ryder Varhola (SV) 42
Section 8
Charleroi 230, Frazier 247
Medalists: Nick Summers (C) 41, Nixon Erdley (F) 41
Belle Vernon 203, Geibel 257
Medalists: Rogan Maloney, Jordan Mocello (BVA) 39, Evan Bower (G) 41
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 170, Seneca Valley 180
Medalists: Alizabeth Cross (M) 41, Lahini Ranaweera (SV) 40
North Allegheny 185, Blackhawk 220
Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 41, Vanessa Matthews (B) 48
Section 3
Hempfield 206, Indiana 246
Medalists: Milana Yannascoli (H) 45, Peyton Scott (I) 58
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt Pleasant 177, Ligonier Valley 210
Medalists: Natalie Miller (MP) 42, Amanda Woods (LV) 40 (tied school record)
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
