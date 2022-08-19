High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 18, 2022

By:

Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 10:26 PM

High schools

Golf

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 203, Latrobe 211

Medalists: Alex Graham (N) 38, PJ Germano (L) 40

Penn-Trafford 196, Armstrong 211

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 37

Indiana 199, Hempfield 206

Section 2

Trinity 198, Ringgold 241

Medalists: Brock Carrigan, Logan Daniels (T) 39, Clayton Benson (R) 41

Section 3

Seneca Valley 185, Butler 203

Medalists: Lucas Bruns (SV) 34, Wyatt Kos (B) 38

Mars 193, Pine-Richland 206

Medalist: Will Campbell (M) 36, Will Hilton (PR) 37

Section 4

Franklin Regional 200, Kiski Area 207

Medalist: Nolan Shilling (FR) 36, Trey Roberts (KA) 38

Section 5

Blackhawk 211, Beaver 214

Medalists: Jake Sheesley (BL) 38, Pacer Hill (BE) 41

Section 6

Thomas Jefferson 192, Mt. Lebanon 200

Hole-in-one: Maggie Allan (TJ), No. 1, 145 yards

Bethel Park 195, Canon-McMillan 201

Medalists: Dom Nerone (BP) 34, Braeden Gerchow (CM) 36

Section 7

Peters Township 189, Baldwin 250

Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 35, Alex Golvash (B) 40

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 212, Hampton 219

Medalists: Tyler Schmitt (H) 35, Landon Mauser (SSA) 40

North Catholic 183, Highlands 281

Medalists: Ethan Ellis, JR Hufnagel, Luke Lamb, Justin Kontul (NC) 36, Lucas Oddis (H) 49

Class 2A

Section 1

Knoch 218, Deer Lakes 232

Medalist: Mitch Davies (K) 39

Section 2

Derry 213, Southmoreland 251

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 35, Max Sokol (S) 41

Greensburg Central Catholic 200, Ligonier Valley 210

Medalists: Braden Riley (GCC) 34, Luke Lentz (LV) 39

Section 3

Bentworth 290, Jefferson-Morgan 295

Medalists: Nathan Coski (B) 46, Brock Bayles (JM) 39

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 216, Fort Cherry 223

Medalists: Ty Serakowski (KO) 41, AJ Tarolli (FC) 37

Section 5

Mohawk 203, Ellwood City 211

Medalists: Keigan Hoppers (M) 35, Jordan Keller, Mitch Covert (EC) 40

Section 6

South Side 237, Hopewell 242

Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 40, Noah Salter (H) 45

Section 7

South Park 192, Brentwood 298

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 33, Ethan Wolf (B) 47

East Allegheny 267, South Allegheny 290

Medalists: Josh Nesky (SA) 42, Jacob Cochran, Tom Kearns (EA) 48

Steel Valley 252, West Mifflin 270

Medalist: Ryder Varhola (SV) 42

Section 8

Charleroi 230, Frazier 247

Medalists: Nick Summers (C) 41, Nixon Erdley (F) 41

Belle Vernon 203, Geibel 257

Medalists: Rogan Maloney, Jordan Mocello (BVA) 39, Evan Bower (G) 41

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 170, Seneca Valley 180

Medalists: Alizabeth Cross (M) 41, Lahini Ranaweera (SV) 40

North Allegheny 185, Blackhawk 220

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 41, Vanessa Matthews (B) 48

Section 3

Hempfield 206, Indiana 246

Medalists: Milana Yannascoli (H) 45, Peyton Scott (I) 58

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt Pleasant 177, Ligonier Valley 210

Medalists: Natalie Miller (MP) 42, Amanda Woods (LV) 40 (tied school record)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.